Scoot announces new flights to Chiang Rai, Okinawa and Tokyo Haneda

Scoot has announced some upcoming additions to its route network, with the launch of three new non-stop services to Chiang Rai, Okinawa and Tokyo Haneda, as well as additional flights to Bangkok, Taipei, Tokyo Narita and Sapporo ahead of the year-end peak travel season.

Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), today

announced the launch of new flight services to Chiang Rai in Thailand, and Okinawa and Tokyo (Haneda) in Japan. These flights will commence progressively between December 2025 and March 2026, offering more options for holidaymakers planning their year-end and new year travels. -Scoot

Given the insatiable appetite that Singaporeans have for Japan, it’s always good to see more options added- even if the flight timings aren’t exactly ideal!

Chiang Rai is also an intriguing one, made possible by Scoot’s new Embraer E190-E2 aircraft. These allow it to serve thinner routes to non-metro destinations that might not otherwise be profitable with larger planes, and in recent times we’ve seen the return of Koh Samui, as well as new flights to Phu Quoc and Padang.

Scoot’s new routes

Chiang Rai

From 1 January 2026, Scoot will launch a 5x weekly service to Chiang Rai using E190-E2 aircraft.

Flight Dep. Arr. Days TR660 SIN 1640 CEI 1850 Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat TR661 CEI 1925 SIN 2345 Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat

One-way promotional fares on this route start from S$128, and are available for sale on the Scoot website.

Okinawa

With the demise of Jetstar Asia, Scoot has stepped in to restore connectivity to the island. We now know that 3x weekly flights will commence from 15 December 2025 using A320 aircraft, with introductory fares of S$190.

Flight Dep. Arr. Days TR834 SIN 0215 OKA 0820 Sun, Mon, Wed TR835 OKA 0920 SIN 1345 Sun, Mon, Wed

I can’t say I fancy a 2 a.m departure, but at least you arrive with a full day ahead of you!

Tokyo Haneda

Scoot currently serves Tokyo Narita, but from 1 March 2026, it will add a non-stop link between Singapore and Tokyo Haneda using B787 aircraft. Haneda, as I’m sure you know, is a much more convenient gateway to Tokyo, and it’s great to see another option.

Flight Dep. Arr. Days TR800 SIN 1730 HND 0100 (+1) Daily TR801 HND 0215 SIN 0830 Daily

Introductory fares on this route start from S$190, but can be much higher than that, as some community members have flagged!

Again, the flight timings don’t seem ideal to me, since you’ll have to leave work early on the day of departure, pay for an additional hotel night when you arrive, and take a painful-sounding 2 a.m flight on the return journey.

Other route adjustments

In addition to these three new routes, Scoot has also announced some network adjustments to optimise fleet deployment:

🇹🇭 Bangkok: 35x > 39x weekly services from August 2025

35x > 39x weekly services from August 2025 🇯🇵 Tokyo Narita (via Taipei): 12x > 14x weekly from October 2025

12x > 14x weekly from October 2025 🇹🇼 Taipei: 23x > 25x weekly from October 2025, 25x > 28x weekly from December 2025

23x > 25x weekly from October 2025, 25x > 28x weekly from December 2025 🇲🇾 Ipoh: 17x > 21x weekly services from November 2025

17x > 21x weekly services from November 2025 🇹🇭 Chiang Mai: 7x > 14x weekly by December 2025

7x > 14x weekly by December 2025 🇯🇵 Sapporo (via Taipei) : 4x > 7x weekly from December 2025

: 4x > 7x weekly from December 2025 🇰🇷 Jeju: 5x > 7x weekly from January 2026

5x > 7x weekly from January 2026 🇦🇹 Vienna: 3x > 4x weekly from March 2026

Can you redeem miles for these flights?

1,000 miles S$10

KrisFlyer miles can be redeemed for Scoot flights, but only at a fixed rate of 1,000 miles = S$10 (the rate used to be 1,050 miles = S$10, but was enhanced slightly on 1 July 2025). This makes it relatively poor value, at least compared to an award flight redemption.

💰 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Value

Redemption Option Value Per Mile ✈️ Award Flights with SIA or Partner Airlines 2+¢ 🛍️ Cash + Miles, KrisShop, Pelago, Kris+ 1¢ 🚘 Book Hotels or Rental Cars on KrisFlyer vRooms ≥0.8¢ 🏨 Shangri-La Circle Conversion 0.74¢ 🏬 CapitaStar Conversion 0.70¢



🛒 yuu Rewards Club Conversion 0.66¢ 🏨 Accor Live Limitless Conversion 0.64¢



🛒 LinkPoints Conversion 0.60¢



🏨 Marriott Bonvoy Conversion 0.50¢



⛽ Esso Smiles Conversion 0.47- 0.67¢





Therefore, my advice has always been to earn and not burn KrisFlyer miles on Scoot. However, last month I wrote about a leaked award chart for Scoot, which suggested the low cost carrier was set to add fixed priced awards starting from just 1,500 miles.

I know Scoot flights aren’t exactly aspirational, but this has the potential to be a good use of miles, when airfares are high (keep in mind you’ll still have to pay for add-ons like luggage and seat selection with cash though).

Conclusion

Scoot has announced the launch of three new services to Chiang Rai, Okinawa and Tokyo Haneda, commencing between December 2025 and March 2026. Tickets are already available for sale, so if you’re planning a trip to one of these destinations, be sure to check out the Scoot page as well (I couldn’t find them on Google Flights yet, but I assume they’ll be loaded imminently).

There will also be an increase in frequencies to popular destinations like Bangkok, Tokyo Narita, Sapporo and Taipei, together with the recently-launched route to Vienna in Austria.