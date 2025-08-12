Review: UOB Lady’s Card & UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card

The UOB Lady’s Card, UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card and UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card — which I’ll collectively refer to as the UOB Lady’s Cards — are among the most versatile rewards cards on the market.

With 4 mpd on a wide range of everyday spending categories including dining, travel, supermarkets and petrol, and an extra 2-6 mpd from the UOB Lady’s Savings Account, it’s understandable why men were lining up around the block when the card went gender neutral in July 2023.

However, the UOB Lady’s Solitaire — arguably the MVP of the trio — has taken a hit in recent times, with its bonus cap cut from S$3,000 to S$2,000 and now S$1,500, along with new restrictions making it harder to fully utilise. Coupled with the rise of the Maybank XL Rewards Card and revitalisation (temporary though it may be) of the HSBC Revolution, and the UOB Lady’s Cards suddenly have their work cut out for them. So how should this card fit into your strategy?

👍 The good 👎 The bad Ear n 4 mpd on your choice of beauty & wellness, dining, entertainment, family, fashion, transport or travel

Extra 2-6 mpd with UOB Lady’s Savings Account

Card spending qualifies for bonus interest on the UOB One Account Limited number of airline transfer partners

Monthly bonus cap for Solitaire has been cut to S$1,500

Bonus cap for Solitaire now split into S$750 per category, requiring more micromanagement Full List of Credit Card Reviews

Overview: UOB Lady’s Cards

Let’s start this review by looking at the key features of the UOB Lady’s Cards.

Apply Apply Income Req.

S$30,000 p.a.

(Lady’s)

Points Validity

2 years

S$120,000 p.a.

(Solitaire) Annual Fee

S$196.20

(Lady’s-FYF) Min.

Transfer

5,000 UNI$

(10,000 miles)

S$414.20

(Solitaire-FYF) FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee S$25 Local Earn 0.4 mpd Points Pool? Yes FCY Earn 0.4 mpd Lounge Access? No Special Earn 4 mpd on your choice of 1 or 2 bonus categories Airport Limo? No Cardholder Terms and Conditions

As mentioned, there’s actually a third amigo in the portfolio: the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card.

This is a premium, invite-only card with a non-waivable annual fee of S$589.99. Cardholders enjoy additional benefits such as one complimentary airport transfer and six lounge visits per year, as well as World Elite Mastercard perks.

You must spend at least S$45,000 in a 3-month period on the UOB Lady’s Solitaire for the possibility of receiving an invitation to upgrade.

I personally think there’s no reason to be spending so much on the UOB Lady’s Solitaire in the first place, because of the opportunity cost involved (any spending beyond the monthly bonus cap earns just 0.4 mpd!).

Therefore, I’ll only mention it sparingly, and devote the majority of the review to the UOB Lady’s Card and UOB Lady’s Solitaire.

Can I hold multiple UOB Lady’s Cards?

By right, you cannot hold multiple UOB Lady’s Cards at a time.

UOB states (at points 18-23 of the T&Cs) that any existing card will be automatically terminated within one month of upgrading (e.g. from UOB Lady’s Card to Lady’s Solitaire) or downgrading (e.g. UOB Lady’s Solitaire to UOB Lady’s Card).

In practice, it seems like some customers fly under the radar and end up holding both. But even if that happens, there’s no upside because bonus cap and categories of the most recently approved card applies.

For example, if a UOB Lady’s Cardholder upgrades to the UOB Lady’s Solitaire and holds both cards, their bonus cap will still be S$1,500 per calendar month, for two bonus categories. Likewise, if a UOB Lady’s Solitaire Cardholder downgrades to the UOB Lady’s Card and holds both cards, their bonus cap will still be S$1,000 per calendar month, for one bonus category.

How much must I earn to qualify for a UOB Lady’s Card?

The UOB Lady’s Card has a minimum income requirement of S$30,000 per year. If you do not meet the minimum annual income, you can place a S$10,000 fixed deposit with UOB to get a secured version of the card.

The UOB Lady’s Solitaire has a much higher income requirement of S$120,000 per year, putting it in the so-called mass affluent tier. If you do not meet the minimum annual income, you can place a S$30,000 fixed deposit with UOB to get a secured version of the card.

UOB used to be less strict with the income requirement for the Solitaire, approving applications from customers who fell short of the S$120,000 requirement. However, more recent data points suggest they’re tightening the requirements.

One way to improve your chances of approval is to apply via SMS instead of via the website (this only works if you’re an existing UOB cardholder). This may work for customers who are shy of the minimum income requirement, but YMMV.

📱 SMS to 77672 YesSolitaire<space>Last 4 digits of any existing UOB Card<space>NRIC

(Example: If the last 4 digits of your UOB card are 1234 and NRIC is S1234567A, send “YesSolitaire 1234 S1234567A”)



How much is the UOB Lady’s Card’s annual fee?

UOB Lady’s Card Principal Card Supp. Card First Year Free First 1 Free,

S$98.10 after Subsequent S$196.20 First 1 Free,

S$98.10 after UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card Principal Card Supp. Card First Year Free First 2 Free,

S$196.20 after Subsequent S$414.20 First 2 Free,

S$196.20 after

The UOB Lady’s Card has an annual fee of S$196.20, which is waived for the first year. The fee for the first supplementary card is waived in perpetuity, with the second card onwards charged at S$98.10 per year.

The UOB Lady’s Solitaire has an annual fee of S$414.20, also waived for the first year. The fee for the two supplementary cards is waived in perpetuity, with the third card onwards charged at S$196.20 per year.

Waivers are fairly easy to get in my experience, but be warned that UOB’s default behaviour is to automatically deduct your UNI$ to cover the annual fee.

When the time comes for renewal, you will either be charged:

UOB Lady’s Card UOB Lady’s Solitaire Full Waiver UNI$6,500 UNI$10,000 Half Waiver UNI$3,250 + S$98.10 UNI$5,000 + S$207.10

If you have sufficient UNI$ for a full waiver, the full waiver option will be automatically selected, and if you only have sufficient UNI$ for a half waiver, the half waiver option will be automatically selected. If you don’t have sufficient UNI$ for either, the annual fee will be billed in pure cash.

It’s up to you to monitor your statement and request a fee waiver when this happens. Look at the expiry date on your credit card- the month corresponds to the month your annual fee will be charged.

For what it’s worth, if UOB subsequently grants you a fee waiver, the reinstated UNI$ will have a fresh 2-year validity.

How many miles do I earn?

🇸🇬 SGD Spending 🌎 FCY Spending ⭐ Bonus Spending 0.4 mpd 0.4 mpd 4 mpd on your choice of 7 categories

SGD/FCY Spend

The UOB Lady’s Cards earn 1 UNI$ for every S$5 spent (0.4 mpd) in Singapore Dollars or foreign currency (FCY).

All foreign currency transactions are subject to a 3.25% fee, which is par the course for the market.

💳 FCY Fees by Issuer and Card Network

Issuer ↓ MC & Visa AMEX Standard Chartered 3.5% N/A American Express N/A 3.25% Citibank 3.25% N/A DBS 3.25% 3% HSBC 3.25% N/A Maybank 3.25% N/A OCBC 3.25% N/A UOB 3.25% 3.25% BOC 3% N/A CIMB 3% N/A

Bonus Spending

The UOB Lady’s Cards earn a bonus 10 UNI$ for every S$5 spent (4 mpd) in Singapore Dollars or FCY on a choice of bonus categories.

Card Bonus Categories Monthly Bonus Cap UOB Lady’s Card 1x S$1,000 UOB Lady’s Solitaire UOB Lady’s Solitaire 2x S$1,500

(S$750 per category) UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card 2x S$2,000

The seven possible bonus categories are listed below.

💳 UOB Lady’s Card Bonus Categories Category MCCs 💆 Beauty & Wellness 5912 Drug Stores & Pharmacies

5977 Cosmetic Stores

7230 Barber & Beauty Shops

7231 Beauty, Barber Shop & Gyms

7297 Massage Parlours

7298 Health & Beauty Spas

🍽️ Dining 5811 Caterers

5812 Restaurants

5814 Fast Food

5499 Misc. Food Stores

📽️ Entertainment 5813 Bars, Lounges, Discos, Nightclubs

7832 Motion Picture Theatres

7922 Theatrical Producers, Ticketing Agencies

🛒 Family 5411 Grocery Stores & Supermarkets

5641 Children’s and Infant’s Wear Stores

👗 Fashion 5311 Department Stores

5611 Men & Boy’s Clothing and Accessories

5621

Women’s Ready to Wear

5631 Women’s Accessories

5651 Family Clothing Stores

5655 Sports Apparel Stores

5661 Shoe Stores

5691 Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores

5699 Accessory and Apparel Stores

5948 Leather Goods & Luggage Stores

🚕 Transport 4111 Transportation Suburban & Local Commuter

4121 Taxis and Limos

4789 Transportation Services Not Elsewhere Classified

5541

Petrol Stations

5542 Automated Petrol Stations

✈️ Travel

[Refer here for details] 3000-3299 4511 4582 Airlines

4411 Cruise Liners

4722 Travel Agencies

5309 Duty-free Stores

3500-3999 7011 Hotels

Bonuses are valid for both local and foreign currency spending, both online or offline

All bonus categories are defined by explicit MCC ranges, except for travel. However, I previously received confirmation from UOB regarding which MCCs qualify:

Airlines (MCC 3000-3299, 4511, 4582)

Cruise liners (MCC 4411)

Duty-free stores (MCC 5309)

Hotels (MCC 3500-3999, 7011)

Online and offline travel agencies (MCC 4722)

Do note that bus liners, rental cars, trains and private hire cars are not included in travel.

Bonus categories can be rotated every calendar quarter, which means the card can be different things to you at different times. For example, if you’re shelling out for an expensive beauty package this quarter, pick “Beauty & Wellness”. If you’re going on an overseas trip, pick “Travel”. There’s no other card in Singapore that gives this kind of flexibility.

I’ve written a separate post discussing which bonus categories you should choose, but in short I think “Fashion” is a solid option because it covers MCC 5311, used for HeyMax voucher purchases.

HeyMax sells a wide range of vouchers that cover numerous categories of spend:

Supermarkets : FairPrice, Giant, Sheng Siong

: FairPrice, Giant, Sheng Siong Ridehailing: Grab, Ryde, TADA

Grab, Ryde, TADA Travel: Klook, Pelago

Klook, Pelago Shopping: Amazon, Lazada, Shein, Zalora

Amazon, Lazada, Shein, Zalora Food Delivery: Deliveroo, foodpanda

Deliveroo, foodpanda Others: Best Denki, Courts, IKEA, Tangs

Transactions made directly at these merchants would code under a wide range of MCCs, but everything is standardised to 5311 when bought through HeyMax. It’s like not having to choose a bonus category at all!

Selecting bonus categories

In terms of the selection mechanics:

The first time you choose your bonus categories, they are effective immediately

Bonus categories can be re-selected every calendar quarter, up till 2359 hours (SGT) the day before the first calendar date of the following calendar quarter

the day before the first calendar date of the following calendar quarter The bank will take the most recent entry submitted as the bonus category for the following quarter. For example, if you submit ‘Fashion’ on 15 April, then submit ‘Dining’ on 21 June, your bonus category for 1 July to 30 September will be ‘Dining’

entry submitted as the bonus category for the following quarter. For example, if you submit ‘Fashion’ on 15 April, then submit ‘Dining’ on 21 June, your bonus category for 1 July to 30 September will be ‘Dining’ If you do not manually re-select your bonus categories, the choices from the previous quarter will be automatically carried over

If you upgraded from the Lady’s Card to the Lady’s Solitaire, the revised bonus cap applies immediately. However, the additional bonus category will only be effective from the following calendar quarter

If you downgraded from the Lady’s Solitaire to the Lady’s Card, you will need to reselect your bonus category (contact UOB customer service for assistance). The revised bonus cap (S$1,000 per category instead of S$750) only applies from the following calendar month

Dealing with the Solitaire sub-cap

UOB Lady’s Solitaire Cardholders have an additional frustration to contend with.

Ever since 1 August 2025, its monthly bonus cap of S$1,500 has been subdivided into a strict S$750 per category. This means you can no longer utilise your entire bonus cap in a single category (which is still possible with the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card). Even if you select just one bonus category instead of two, your total bonus cap will be S$750, so there’s no beating the system!

Keeping track of your spending is going to be a frustrating task. UOB does not keep a running tally of how much cap you have left for each bonus category, nor does it categorise your spending. The only way to know how much cap remains for each bonus category is to go line by line and tally up the spend— which transactions belong to category 1, which transactions belong to category 2?

There are two ways of tackling this issue.

The first is to apply for a supplementary card. This does not increase your bonus cap, but it makes it much easier to track your spending. For example, you could put all the spending for bonus category #1 on the principal card, and all the spending for bonus category #2 on the supplementary card .Since these cards are shown as separate accounts on internet banking, you can just look at the total spend on a card level and ensure it doesn’t exceed S$750 per calendar month.

The second is to max out one bonus category at the start of each month, by simply buying vouchers. For example, you could purchase S$750 worth of vouchers in Category 1 (I suggest choosing HeyMax and buying vouchers across merchants you know you’ll spend with), then use the card for spending in Category 2 only. Your spending for Category 2 will basically be X – S$750, where X is the amount spent so far.

Neither solution is ideal though, and it’s obvious that the reason for the split is to ensure that fewer people can max out their bonus cap each month.

Transaction date or posting date?

The bonus cap on the UOB Lady’s Cards is enforced based on posting date, not transaction date.

For example, if you made a transaction on 31 January 2025 and it posts on 2 February 2025, that amount will count towards February 2025’s bonus cap.

Therefore, you should exercise caution when spending towards the end of the calendar month, in case transactions “leak” into the following period.

When are UNI$ credited?

The base 1 UNI$ per S$5 is credited when the transaction posts, usually in 1-3 working days. The bonus 9 UNI$ per S$5 is credited at the start of the calendar month after the transaction.

Base Points (1X) Credited when transaction posts Bonus Points (9X)

Credited at the start of the following calendar month

On the UOB TMRW app, you will see a lump sum for your bonus category or categories, credited on the 1st of the following month.

How are UNI$ calculated?

Here’s how you can work out the UNI$ earned on your UOB Lady’s Card:

Base Points (1X) Round down transaction to the nearest S$5, divide by 5, then multiply by 1 Bonus Points (9X)

Sum all eligible transactions (including cents), round down total to the nearest S$5, divide by 5, then multiply by 9

Even though UOB rounds transactions down to the nearest S$5 before awarding points, the Lady’s Card is less punitive because rounding for bonus points takes place only once, as opposed to on each transaction.

To illustrate, suppose you make three transactions on your bonus category in a month: S$4.50, S$18.99 and S$22.70. Here’s how many points you’ll earn.

Spend Base Points (1X) Bonus Points (9X) S$4.50 0 (4.5+18.99+22.70) round down to nearest 5, divide by 5 and multiply by 9 S$18.99 3 S$22.70 4 Total 7 81

A total of 88 UNI$ will be earned, or 176 miles. Notice how the S$4.50 transaction earns no 1X base points, but still counts towards the aggregated 9X bonus points calculation. Notice also how S$3.99 of the S$18.99 transaction and S$2.70 of the S$22.70 transaction are wasted for 1X base points, but count towards 9X bonus points.

For more details on how UOB’s rounding works, refer to the article below.

If you’re an Excel geek, here’s the formulas you need to calculate your points:

Base Points (1X) =ROUNDDOWN (X/5,0)*1 Bonus Points (9X)

= ROUNDDOWN (Y/5,0)*9 Where X= Amount Spent, Y= Total Eligible Spending



For the full list of formulas that banks use to calculate credit card points, do refer to these articles:

What transactions aren’t eligible for UNI$?

A full list of transactions that do not earn UNI$ can be found in the T&Cs.

I’ve highlighted a few noteworthy categories below:

Amaze

Charitable Donations

Education

Government Services

Insurance

Prepaid account top-ups (e.g. GrabPay, YouTrip)

Real Estate Agents & Managers

Utilities

Note in particular that Amaze transactions no longer earn points with UOB cards, ever since 1 October 2024.

UNI$ will be awarded for CardUp, but not ipaymy. However, the UOB Lady’s Cards will only earn 0.4 mpd on such transactions, so you’re much better off using the UOB PRVI Miles or another general spending card instead.

What do I need to know about UNI$?

❌ Expiry ↔️ Pooling ✈️ Transfer Fee 2 years Yes S$25 per conversion ⬆️ Min. Transfer ✈️ No. of Partners ⏱️ Transfer Time 5,000 UNI$

(10,000 miles) 3 48 hours (KrisFlyer)

Expiry

UNI$ expire 2 years from the last day of each periodic quarter in which the UNI$ was earned.

Each UNI$ period is calculated commencing from January to December of each calendar year. Expired UNI$ cannot be replaced or reinstated.

Pooling

UNI$ pool across cards. If you have 10,000 UNI$ on the UOB Lady’s Card, and 5,000 UNI$ on the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa, you can redeem 15,000 UNI$ at one shot and pay a single conversion fee.

It also means that you don’t need to transfer your UNI$ out before cancelling the UOB Lady’s Card, assuming it’s not your last UNI$-earning card.

Transfer Partners & Fees

UNI$ transfer to frequent flyer programs at a 1:2 ratio, with a minimum transfer block of 5,000 UNI$ (let’s ignore AirAsia, because converting points there is like throwing them away):

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(UNI$: Partner) 5,000 : 10,000 5,000 : 10,000 2,500 : 4,500

Transfers cost S$25 per programme, regardless of how many points are transferred.

UOB also has an auto-conversion option for KrisFlyer, which costs S$50 per year. UNI$ will be automatically converted on the last day of the calendar month, in blocks of UNI$2,500 (half the regular conversion block).

FAQs T&Cs Read Point 53-55

However, you’ll need to keep a minimum balance of UNI$15,000 (30,000 miles) in your account at all times. This is a hefty working capital balance! Make what you will of UOB’s reason for this policy…

Why must a minimum balance of UNI$15,000 be kept KrisFlyer auto conversion programme? This is to give card members the flexibility to convert the UNI$ to other items from UOB Rewards Catalogue. Card members can still choose to convert this UNI$15,000 to KrisFlyer miles by the one time miles redemption process through UOB Rewards Catalogue, subjected to S$25 conversion fee and must be in blocks of 10,000 miles.

Cardmembers who wish to make ad-hoc conversions can still do so, subject to the payment of the usual S$25 fee per conversion, in standard blocks of 5,000 UNI$ (10,000 miles).

Here’s the pros and cons of the automatic transfer scheme:

Pros

Pay a single fee for 12 automatic conversions a year

Reduces the minimum conversion block from 5,000 UNI$ (10,000 KrisFlyer miles) to 2,500 UNI$ (5,000 KrisFlyer miles)

Cons

The 3-year expiry on your KrisFlyer miles starts as soon as they are converted. Had you kept your UNI$ on the UOB side, you’d enjoy two extra years of validity

Ad-hoc conversions still cost you S$25

Only balances in excess of 15,000 UNI$ are converted

Effectively locks you into KrisFlyer, as opposed to UOB’s other transfer partners (you can still make ad-hoc conversions to Asia Miles between quarters, but it’s likely you’ll need to end participation in the automatic conversion programme to acquire a critical mass)

Transfer Times

UOB transfers to KrisFlyer are typically completed within 48 hours.

If you need your points credited instantly, you can do so via Kris+. 1,000 UNI$ can be transferred to 1,700 KrisPay miles, which can then be transferred to KrisFlyer miles at a 1:1 ratio with no fees.

However, those 1,000 UNI$ would normally have earned you 2,000 KrisFlyer miles, so you effectively take a 15% haircut. Therefore I wouldn’t recommend taking this option, unless you need a small top-up to redeem a flight, or have an orphan UNI$ balance (<5,000 points).

If you choose to do so nonetheless, do remember that it’s a two-step process:

Transfer UNI$ to KrisPay miles Transfer KrisPay miles to KrisFlyer miles

Do not forget the second step! If you wait more than 21 days, or spend any of the converted KrisPay miles via Kris+, the entire balance will be stuck in the Kris+ app. KrisPay miles expire after six months, and can only be spent at a poor rate of 150 miles = S$1.

Other card perks

Bonus miles from UOB Lady’s Savings Account

UOB Lady’s Cardholders can earn a bonus 2-6 mpd from their card spend if they have a UOB Lady’s Savings Account, as summarised in the table below.

UOB Lady’s Savings Account x UOB Lady’s Cards MAB UNI$ from Savings Account UNI$ from Card Total <S$10K N/A 10X UNI$

(4 mpd) 10X UNI$

(4 mpd) ≥S$10K to <S$50K 5X UNI$

(2 mpd) 15X UNI$

(6 mpd) ≥S$50K to <S$100K 10X UNI$

(4 mpd) 20X UNI$

(8 mpd) ≥S$100K 15X UNI$

(6 mpd) 25X UNI$

(10 mpd)

The maximum bonus UNI$ you can earn from the Lady’s Savings Account is capped at:

UOB Lady’s Card: S$1,000 per calendar month

S$1,000 per calendar month UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card: S$1,500 per calendar month (and S$750 per category)

S$1,500 per calendar month (and S$750 per category) UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card: S$2,000 per calendar month

Since the Lady’s Savings Account offers a miserly interest rate of just 0.05% p.a., you’re basically trading interest for miles. That said, I believe that a S$10,000 deposit might be the sweet spot, provided you’re confident about maxing out the bonus cap each month.

To illustrate this, refer to the table below.

If you can earn a greater return on your money than the rates in this table, then miles are the inferior choice

choice If you cannot earn a greater return on your money than the rates in this table, then miles are the superior choice

💰 Deposit: S$10,000

(Extra 2 mpd from Lady’s Savings Account) Mile Value Lady’s Solitaire 2 cents 4.8% 7.2% 1.9 cents 4.6% 6.8% 1.8 cents 4.3% 6.5% 1.7 cents 4.1% 6.1% 1.6 cents 3.8% 5.8% 1.5 cents 3.6% 5.4% 1.4 cents 3.4% 5.0% 1.3 cents 3.1% 4.7% 1.2 cents 2.9% 4.3% 1.1 cents 2.6% 4.0% 1 cent 2.4% 3.6% Highlighted in yellow = my personal value of a mile

For the full analysis, refer to the article below.

Complimentary travel insurance

UOB Lady’s Solitaire Cardholders enjoy complimentary travel medical insurance when they charge the entire cost of their common carrier ticket (any land, sea or air travel arrangement) to their card and register here prior to their trip.

Maximum Benefit*

Medical Expenses Up to US$100,000 Emergency Medical Evacuation & Return of Mortal Remains Up to US$100,000 Daily In-Hospital Cash Benefit US$100 per day

(min. 3 days, max. 15 days)

Overseas Quarantine Allowance US$100 per day

(max. 14 days)

*Subject to policy wording for UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card

UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Cardholders enjoy complimentary travel insurance when they charge the entire cost of their common carrier tickets (any land, sea or air travel arrangement) to their card. No registration is required.

Maximum Benefit^

Travel Accident & Medical Insurance Travel Accident US$500,000 Medical Expenses US$500,000 Emergency Medical Evacuation and Repatriation US$500,000 Hospital Daily Indemnity US$100 per day

(max. 30 days) Overseas Quarantine Allowance Up to US$100 per day

(max. 14 days) Travel Inconvenience and Cancellation Insurance Loss of baggage US$3,000 Baggage delays over 4 hours US$500 Trip cancellation US$7,500 Trip curtailment US$7,500 Trip postponement US$7,500 Personal Liability Abroad US$500,000 Trip Delays over 4 hours US$500 Missed connections US$500 ^Subject to policy wording for UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card

Where award tickets are concerned, coverage will apply if entire cost of ticket is redeemed with an airline mileage programme associated with the card (i.e. Asia Miles, Air Asia Rewards or KrisFlyer miles) and the card is used to pay the taxes and surcharge component.

UOB One Account

The UOB One Account is often considered the best bank account for miles chasers. Unlike other “hurdle accounts” which require customers to spend on cashback cards, purchase overpriced investment or insurance products, or take out a mortgage, the UOB One Account is refreshingly straightforward

Customers can earn up 3.3% p.a. (2.5% p.a. from 1 September 2025) by simply meeting two requirements:

Spend at least S$500 per calendar month on selected UOB cards

Credit a salary of at least S$1,600 per month

Spending on all three UOB Lady’s Cards is eligible for bonus interest.

🏦 UOB One Account

(Till 31 Aug 2025) Card Spend + GIRO Card Spend + Salary Credit First S$75K 1.5% 2.3% Next S$50K 2.5% 3.8% Next S$25K 0.05% 5.3% Above S$150K 0.05% 0.05% Max. Effective Interest

1.9% 3.3% Cap S$125K S$150K

🏦 UOB One Account

(From 1 Sep 2025) Card Spend + GIRO Card Spend + Salary Credit First S$75K 1% 1.5% Next S$50K 2% 3% Next S$25K 0.05% 4.5% Above S$150K 0.05% 0.05% Max. Effective Interest

1.4% 2.5% Cap S$125K S$150K

World Elite Mastercard benefits

The UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card is a World Elite Mastercard, and therefore principal and supplementary cardmembers are entitled to the following privileges.

Summary Review: UOB Lady’s Card

Apply Apply 🦁 MileLion Verdict ☑ Take It

☐ Take It Or Leave It

☐ Leave It



The UOB Lady’s Cards remain compelling options thanks to their flexibility, and the ability to pool UNI$ with other 4 mpd cards like the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa and UOB Visa Signature. They’re even more attractive if you can leverage your spending to earn bonus miles from the UOB Lady’s Savings Account, and bonus interest from the UOB One Account.

However, life is going to be slightly more complicated for UOB Lady’s Solitaire Cardholders, who now have to juggle two separate sub-caps of S$750 each (not impossible, just annoying). Also, the limited number of transfer partners continues to be a shortcoming, and you need to be on your toes about UOB’s automatic UNI$ deductions for annual fee waivers.

Even so, I would still prioritise getting a DBS Woman’s World Card and Citi Rewards Card, and maxing out their respective bonus caps first. These cards award bonuses based on a blacklist policy (where transactions earn 4 mpd unless they’re on the exclusion list), which involves much less thinking on your part.

So that’s my review of the UOB Lady’s Cards. What do you think?