Rumour: Scoot to introduce fixed-price award chart

Since 2015, KrisFlyer members have been able to redeem miles for Scoot flights. However, this has never been particularly good value, because unlike Singapore Airlines and Star Alliance redemptions where pricing follows an award chart, Scoot awards are dynamically priced, with each KrisFlyer mile worth a fixed 1 cent.

1,000 miles S$10

Because of this low valuation — and mind you, prior to 1 July 2025 it was even lower at 0.95 cents — redeeming miles for Scoot flights rarely makes sense. When airfares are high, the miles required are excessive; when airfares are low, it’s better to pay cash.

However, it’s my understanding that Scoot has been planning to introduce a traditional fixed-price award chart, and now I’ve come across something that all but confirms it…

Scoot adds miles calculator to website

A new Miles Calculator feature has popped up on the Scoot loyalty portal, which is normally used by KrisFlyer UOB Credit Cardholders to book tickets with additional benefits such as complimentary seat selection or extra baggage allowance.

Where will your miles take you next? Simply input your favourite destinations to find out how many KrisFlyer miles you’d need to redeem a flight. The total number of miles shown here is indicative, for the entire journey for one passenger, and do not include taxes, fees, or any applicable promotional discounts. -Scoot

Unfortunately, the calculator doesn’t actually work. I kept getting an error message, no matter what permutation of routes I tried.

But its mere existence suggested to me that something was in the works, especially since the phrasing is practically word-for-word what Singapore Airlines uses for its own miles calculator.

Where will your miles take you next? Simply input your favourite destinations to find out how many KrisFlyer miles you could earn on your next Singapore Airlines flight, or how many you’d need to redeem or upgrade a flight. The total number of miles shown here is indicative, for the entire journey for one passenger, and do not include taxes, fees, or any applicable promotional discounts. -Singapore Airlines

Now, I know what you’re thinking: This doesn’t prove anything. You can spend KrisFlyer miles on Scoot tickets at 1 cent each, so maybe this is just a way for math-impaired individuals to calculate how many miles they’d need to pay for a commercial Scoot ticket.

Fair enough. But leaving aside the fact that the Miles Calculator doesn’t ask for specific travel dates (so how would it know the fares, and therefore the number of miles required?), I haven’t gotten to the good part yet.

After finding the Miles Calculator, I started searching Google and the Wayback Machine to see if any new award charts had been uploaded and inadvertently cached. And after trying many different permutations, I spotted something interesting…

A Scoot award chart??? Well well well.

Scoot’s leaked award chart

Before we dive into the details, it’s worth caveating that if/when Scoot officially publishes its award chart, it will probably look slightly different from this version.

According to the metadata, this document was created on 9 April 2025, and indexed on 22 May 2025. Unsurprisingly, it doesn’t reflect recently-announced destinations like Da Nang and Nha Trang. But it also doesn’t reflect Vienna, which was announced back in January 2025 and commenced flights last month.

The chart shows one-way pricing for Economy Class awards, in ‘000s of KrisFlyer miles. Round-trip tickets will cost 2X the number of miles.

All taxes, surcharges and fees must be paid in cash. This currently amounts to S$65.20 for outbound flights from Singapore (increasing to S$79.20 by 2030). It’s unclear whether Scoot’s carrier-imposed surcharges (YR) will be imposed on award tickets too, but my guess is no.

Two types of awards

Scoot will offer two types of awards: Scoot Saver and Scoot Advantage.

I would assume that Scoot Advantage has better availability, though unlike KrisFlyer Advantage awards, it does not offer lower change or refund fees compared to Saver. Both Saver and Advantage awards will have the same rules regarding refunds, date changes and route changes (see next three sections).

Award tickets are non-refundable

All award tickets on Scoot are strictly non-refundable, except in the following circumstances:

Medical reasons

Death of passenger or immediate family members

Schedule change or disruption with retiming of two hours or more

If a refund is granted for these reasons, it will be given in the form of KrisFlyer miles.

Date changes permitted

Date changes are permitted for Scoot award tickets, subject to additional service fees and award availability.

If the same award type is not available on your new date, you will need to top up the difference in miles.

Route changes not permitted

Route changes are not permitted for Scoot award tickets.

For example, if you’re currently ticketed to fly on Scoot from Singapore to Sydney, you cannot change the ticket to Singapore to Melbourne.

Seat only

Award redemptions cover the seat only, with the standard 10kg carry-on allowance. This is similar to the “Basic” fare bucket for commercial tickets (the award chart refers to this as “FLY-only”, though that label is no longer in use by Scoot).

Any additional services such as baggage, meals or seat selection must be purchased separately.

Same price for adults and children

The mileage requirement for Scoot awards is the same for adults and children.

If you’re travelling with an infant (under 2 years old), you will need to contact customer service to purchase an infant ticket with cash (and beware, it can be surprisingly expensive!).

ScootPlus redemptions are not available

The award chart only covers travel in Scoot Economy. According to the footnotes, Scoot does not currently plan to offer Scoot Plus redemptions.

Selected destinations only

The award chart only covers travel on specifically-mentioned routes. Some routes, such as Jeddah, are not available. As mentioned earlier, I also don’t see Vienna, or recently-announced destinations like Okinawa or Kota Bharu, though you can probably guess the award costs based on flights to similar regions.

No waitlisting

Unlike award tickets on Singapore Airlines, award tickets on Scoot cannot be waitlisted. It’s either available or it isn’t.

Are Scoot redemptions good value?

On first glance, the Scoot award chart looks incredibly cheap, with awards starting from just 1,500 miles (versus 8,500 miles for Singapore Airlines Economy).

Destination Scoot Singapore Airlines Kuala Lumpur 1.5 5 8.5 15 Jakarta 2.5 7 8.5 15 Denpasar 6.5 10.5 8.5 15 Bangkok 2 6 13.5 25 Hanoi 5 8.5 13.5 25 Manila 6.5 13 13.5 25 Hong Kong 7 15 16.5 30 India 12 18.5 20 37 North China 12 18.5 21.5 40 Perth 7 16.5 21.5 37 Tokyo/Seoul 12.5 24 27 45 Melbourne/Sydney 12.5 25.5 30.5 55 Europe 26 35 42 70 Saver Award Advantage Award

However, when making comparisons it’s important to remember that with Scoot, you get a seat and nothing more.

In fact, Scoot doesn’t actually make a lot of money from selling seats. The real money comes from add-ons like seat selection, luggage and meals, and sometimes you’ll even see fares which are close to zero.

For example, suppose I want to fly to Bali, and the options are:

Scoot for 6,500 miles

Singapore Airlines for 8,500 miles

A checked bag costs S$32 with Scoot, but is included free of charge with Singapore Airlines. You’ll also enjoy a free meal, inflight entertainment, in-seat charging and Wi-Fi with SIA, which could more than offset the 2,000 miles difference.

Of course, there are other destinations like Bangkok, where the difference in mileage between Scoot and Singapore Airlines is much more stark (2,000 vs 13,500 miles), and you’ll ultimately need to figure out whether the savings in miles makes up for the lack of amenities offered on Scoot.

Another important consideration is that Scoot awards are non-refundable, whereas Singapore Airlines awards can be cancelled with a US$50/75 fee. If your plans aren’t firmed up just yet, then Singapore Airlines would be the safe option.

Finally, for those able to travel last minute, Spontaneous Escapes would cut the cost of selected Singapore Airlines awards by 30%, making the price difference with Scoot even smaller.

Still, all things considered, I’d certainly be open to redeeming KrisFlyer miles for Scoot, especially for short-haul flights where I need a seat and nothing else. Besides, this also creates opportunities to redeem KrisFlyer miles on routes that Singapore Airlines doesn’t serve, like Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Krabi, Phu Quoc and Jeju.

Conclusion

When Singapore Airlines reassigned certain routes to Scoot, it effectively killed off any way of redeeming them with miles at a decent value. That was the fate of many former SilkAir destinations such as Koh Samui, which used to be bookable for just 12,500 miles each way— potentially a great deal, given Bangkok Airways’ often exorbitant fares.

But that may soon change, as Scoot looks to be on the verge of launching a fixed price award chart with redemptions starting from just 1,500 KrisFlyer miles. Nothing’s official yet, but I’m speculating that this might be the “see, it’s not so bad” pat on the back that accompanies the inevitable KrisFlyer devaluation.

Stay tuned!

What do you make of Scoot’s leaked award chart?