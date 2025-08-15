KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes for September 2025 announced

Spontaneous Escapes have been announced for September 2025, and to mark SG60, Singapore Airlines is offering a 40% discount on selected flights in Business Class, Premium Economy Class and Economy Class booked by 17 August 2025, 11.59 p.m SGT.
The discount will revert to the regular 30% after that, for bookings made till 31 August 2025. As before, all travel must take place from 1-30 September 2025.
If you’re new to all this, or simply need a refresher on the basics, be sure to check out my detailed guide to Spontaneous Escapes. Also be sure to check out KrisFlyer SEAT, a nifty tool that’s compiled every edition of Spontaneous Escapes to date- it’s useful when planning for future months!
Now live: KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes Analysis Tool (SEAT)
My picks for this month
Here’s my picks for the month (do remember that deals may only be available in one direction):
- Bali for 12,600 miles in Business
- Bangkok for 8,100 miles in Economy or 14,400 miles in Business
- Taipei for 9,900 miles in Economy
- Hong Kong for 20,400 miles in Business
- Tokyo Narita for 16,200 miles in Economy
- Tokyo Haneda for 16,200 miles in Economy
- Male for 12,000 miles in Economy
- Perth and Darwin for 12,900 miles in Economy
- Perth for 24,300 miles in Business
- Sydney and Brisbane for 18,300 miles in Economy
- Brussels, Frankfurt, Milan, Munich, Paris, Zurich for 25,200 miles in Economy
- Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle for 25,200 miles in Economy
Full list of Spontaneous Escapes
Business Class
Premium Economy Class
Economy Class
Spontaneous Escapes: Ground Rules
|❓ Spontaneous Escapes
|
Singapore Airlines shows Spontaneous Escapes awards under a special Promo category. This is the one you should select when making your booking (and if it doesn’t appear, that means there’s no availability remaining- though that doesn’t preclude it from reappearing later, so check back often).
Prior to COVID, Spontaneous Escapes were a subset of Saver awards. This created a problem, namely that if you wanted to book a regular Saver award (because it comes with a cancellation option, unlike Spontaneous Escapes awards), you couldn’t actually do it!
Now that Spontaneous Escapes are a separate category unto themselves, you have the freedom to choose to pay regular Saver prices if you so wish (thereby enjoying additional flexibility).
To understand the differences between the three award types, refer to the article below.
KrisFlyer Promo, Saver and Advantage awards: What’s the difference?
Spontaneous Escapes awards are strictly non-cancellable and non-changeable. Since no concession is made for travellers who cannot fly due to illness, the onus is on you to purchase travel insurance that covers miles & points bookings.
What if you have an existing award?
If you’ve already holding on to a confirmed award on a flight that is now under Spontaneous Escapes, you will need to:
- Book the Spontaneous Escapes rate
- Cancel the existing booking and pay the redeposit fee (US$75 for Saver, US$50 for Advantage)
I strongly recommend doing it in this order, in case the Spontaneous Escapes award space disappears in the meantime. It does mean you’ll need sufficient miles on hand, of course.
Depending on your luck, miles may be recredited immediately to your account, but can take up to 4-6 weeks. If you need them urgently, the CSO can put in a request to expedite the process, but YMMV.
Conclusion
Singapore Airlines Spontaneous Escapes for September 2025 are out, with a larger-than-usual 40% discount.
However, you will need to make your decisions quicker this month, because the 40% discount only lasts till end of day on 17 August 2025. After that, it’s back to the regular 30% discount till the end of August.
What will you be booking for Spontaneous Escapes?
The poor website and app are wilting…
I am afraid none of the flights meet my regular runs. I do find it unsurprisingly underwhelming.
This is the most disappointing promo after all the supposed SG60 hype.
I’m so over SQ – seriously, that was it? the promo for business was mostly either the latest or earliest flights. it was more of a bother than something worth of looking forward to.