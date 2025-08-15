Search
HomeAirlines
AirlinesSingapore Airlines

KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes for September 2025 announced

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
4

This month, save 40% off Economy, Premium Economy and Business Class awards with KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes, for travel between 1-30 September 2025.

Spontaneous Escapes have been announced for September 2025, and to mark SG60, Singapore Airlines is offering a 40% discount on selected flights in Business Class, Premium Economy Class and Economy Class booked by 17 August 2025, 11.59 p.m SGT.

The discount will revert to the regular 30% after that, for bookings made till 31 August 2025. As before, all travel must take place from 1-30 September 2025.

If you’re new to all this, or simply need a refresher on the basics, be sure to check out my detailed guide to Spontaneous Escapes. Also be sure to check out KrisFlyer SEAT, a nifty tool that’s compiled every edition of Spontaneous Escapes to date- it’s useful when planning for future months!

Now live: KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes Analysis Tool (SEAT)

My picks for this month

Here’s my picks for the month (do remember that deals may only be available in one direction):

  • Bali for 12,600 miles in Business
  • Bangkok for 8,100 miles in Economy or 14,400 miles in Business
  • Taipei for 9,900 miles in Economy
  • Hong Kong for 20,400 miles in Business
  • Tokyo Narita for 16,200 miles in Economy
  • Tokyo Haneda for 16,200 miles in Economy
  • Male for 12,000 miles in Economy
  • Perth and Darwin for 12,900 miles in Economy
  • Perth for 24,300 miles in Business
  • Sydney and Brisbane for 18,300 miles in Economy
  • Brussels, Frankfurt, Milan, Munich, Paris, Zurich for 25,200 miles in Economy
  • Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle for 25,200 miles in Economy

Full list of Spontaneous Escapes

Business Class

Premium Economy Class

Economy Class

Spontaneous Escapes: Ground Rules

❓  Spontaneous Escapes
  • Tickets must be booked online at singaporeair.com or the SingaporeAir mobile app; no bookings via phone are permitted
  • Tickets cannot be changed or cancelled. Be sure about your travel plans, or buy a travel insurance policy that covers miles bookings
    • Refunds will only be granted if the flight is cancelled by SIA, or if a change in entry regulations makes travel impossible
  • Travel must be completed within the Spontaneous Escapes promotion period to qualify. For example, if you fly on the last day of the month but land on the first day of the following month, no discount applies
  • Awards must be ticketed within the Spontaneous Escapes promotion period
  • Waitlisting is not permitted for Spontaneous Escapes awards
  • Blackout dates apply. If you’re not seeing discounts, this may be why
  • Discounts may apply in one direction only e.g. SIN-BKK may be on discount but BKK-SIN may not. Be sure to read the offers carefully
  • You cannot combine Spontaneous Escapes awards and Saver/Advantage awards in the same booking. You will need to book separate one-way legs if the Spontaneous Escapes discounts do not apply to one or more of the flights in your itinerary

Singapore Airlines shows Spontaneous Escapes awards under a special Promo category. This is the one you should select when making your booking (and if it doesn’t appear, that means there’s no availability remaining- though that doesn’t preclude it from reappearing later, so check back often). 

Selecting a Spontaneous Escapes award

Prior to COVID, Spontaneous Escapes were a subset of Saver awards. This created a problem, namely that if you wanted to book a regular Saver award (because it comes with a cancellation option, unlike Spontaneous Escapes awards), you couldn’t actually do it!

Now that Spontaneous Escapes are a separate category unto themselves, you have the freedom to choose to pay regular Saver prices if you so wish (thereby enjoying additional flexibility).

To understand the differences between the three award types, refer to the article below.

KrisFlyer Promo, Saver and Advantage awards: What’s the difference?

Spontaneous Escapes awards are strictly non-cancellable and non-changeable. Since no concession is made for travellers who cannot fly due to illness, the onus is on you to purchase travel insurance that covers miles & points bookings.

What if you have an existing award?

If you’ve already holding on to a confirmed award on a flight that is now under Spontaneous Escapes, you will need to:

  1. Book the Spontaneous Escapes rate
  2. Cancel the existing booking and pay the redeposit fee (US$75 for Saver, US$50 for Advantage)

I strongly recommend doing it in this order, in case the Spontaneous Escapes award space disappears in the meantime. It does mean you’ll need sufficient miles on hand, of course. 

Depending on your luck, miles may be recredited immediately to your account, but can take up to 4-6 weeks. If you need them urgently, the CSO can put in a request to expedite the process, but YMMV.

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines Spontaneous Escapes for September 2025 are out, with a larger-than-usual 40% discount. 

However, you will need to make your decisions quicker this month, because the 40% discount only lasts till end of day on 17 August 2025. After that, it’s back to the regular 30% discount till the end of August. 

What will you be booking for Spontaneous Escapes? 

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
MileLion Weekly Deal Summary [9-15 Aug 25]
Next article
Scoot SG60 promo: Earn 60% more KrisFlyer miles on flights

Similar Articles

Comments

4 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

4 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spontaneous

The poor website and app are wilting…

Reply
Tony

I am afraid none of the flights meet my regular runs. I do find it unsurprisingly underwhelming.

Reply
macadamia

This is the most disappointing promo after all the supposed SG60 hype.

Reply
saintgermain63

I’m so over SQ – seriously, that was it? the promo for business was mostly either the latest or earliest flights. it was more of a bother than something worth of looking forward to.

Reply

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Aug 31, 2025
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles + $100 Trip.com voucher with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Sep 30, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Sep 30, 2025
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Aug 31, 2025
Roundup: Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses (August 2025)
0
By Aaron Wong
Expires: Sep 30, 2025
Citi PremierMiles Card offering 30,000 miles welcome bonus & S$100 Trip.com gift card
8
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,160FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportswdsuobcitibankdbsoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverstaycationshotel reviewlounge

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg