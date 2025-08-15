KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes for September 2025 announced

Spontaneous Escapes have been announced for September 2025, and to mark SG60, Singapore Airlines is offering a 40% discount on selected flights in Business Class, Premium Economy Class and Economy Class booked by 17 August 2025, 11.59 p.m SGT.

The discount will revert to the regular 30% after that, for bookings made till 31 August 2025. As before, all travel must take place from 1-30 September 2025.

If you’re new to all this, or simply need a refresher on the basics, be sure to check out my detailed guide to Spontaneous Escapes. Also be sure to check out KrisFlyer SEAT, a nifty tool that’s compiled every edition of Spontaneous Escapes to date- it’s useful when planning for future months!

My picks for this month

Here’s my picks for the month (do remember that deals may only be available in one direction):

Bali for 12,600 miles in Business

Bangkok for 8,100 miles in Economy or 14,400 miles in Business

Taipei for 9,900 miles in Economy

Hong Kong for 20,400 miles in Business

Tokyo Narita for 16,200 miles in Economy

Tokyo Haneda for 16,200 miles in Economy

Male for 12,000 miles in Economy

Perth and Darwin for 12,900 miles in Economy

Perth for 24,300 miles in Business

Sydney and Brisbane for 18,300 miles in Economy

Brussels, Frankfurt, Milan, Munich, Paris, Zurich for 25,200 miles in Economy

Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle for 25,200 miles in Economy

Full list of Spontaneous Escapes

Business Class

Premium Economy Class

Economy Class

Spontaneous Escapes: Ground Rules

❓ Spontaneous Escapes Tickets must be booked online at singaporeair.com or the SingaporeAir mobile app ; no bookings via phone are permitted

cannot be changed or cancelled . Be sure about your travel plans, or Tickets. Be sure about your travel plans, or buy a travel insurance policy that covers miles bookings Refunds will only be granted if the flight is cancelled by SIA, or if a change in entry regulations makes travel impossible

Travel must be completed within the Spontaneous Escapes promotion period to qualify. For example, if you fly on the last day of the month but land on the first day of the following month, no discount applies

Awards must be ticketed within the Spontaneous Escapes promotion period

Waitlisting is not permitted for Spontaneous Escapes awards

Blackout dates apply . If you’re not seeing discounts, this may be why

Discounts may apply in one direction only e.g. SIN-BKK may be on discount but BKK-SIN may not. Be sure to read the offers carefully

You cannot combine Spontaneous Escapes awards and Saver/Advantage awards in the same booking. You will need to book separate one-way legs if the Spontaneous Escapes discounts do not apply to one or more of the flights in your itinerary

Singapore Airlines shows Spontaneous Escapes awards under a special Promo category. This is the one you should select when making your booking (and if it doesn’t appear, that means there’s no availability remaining- though that doesn’t preclude it from reappearing later, so check back often).

Prior to COVID, Spontaneous Escapes were a subset of Saver awards. This created a problem, namely that if you wanted to book a regular Saver award (because it comes with a cancellation option, unlike Spontaneous Escapes awards), you couldn’t actually do it!

Now that Spontaneous Escapes are a separate category unto themselves, you have the freedom to choose to pay regular Saver prices if you so wish (thereby enjoying additional flexibility).

To understand the differences between the three award types, refer to the article below.

Spontaneous Escapes awards are strictly non-cancellable and non-changeable. Since no concession is made for travellers who cannot fly due to illness, the onus is on you to purchase travel insurance that covers miles & points bookings.

What if you have an existing award?

If you’ve already holding on to a confirmed award on a flight that is now under Spontaneous Escapes, you will need to:

Book the Spontaneous Escapes rate Cancel the existing booking and pay the redeposit fee (US$75 for Saver, US$50 for Advantage)

I strongly recommend doing it in this order, in case the Spontaneous Escapes award space disappears in the meantime. It does mean you’ll need sufficient miles on hand, of course.

Depending on your luck, miles may be recredited immediately to your account, but can take up to 4-6 weeks. If you need them urgently, the CSO can put in a request to expedite the process, but YMMV.

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines Spontaneous Escapes for September 2025 are out, with a larger-than-usual 40% discount.

However, you will need to make your decisions quicker this month, because the 40% discount only lasts till end of day on 17 August 2025. After that, it’s back to the regular 30% discount till the end of August.

What will you be booking for Spontaneous Escapes?