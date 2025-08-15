Scoot SG60 promo: Earn 60% more KrisFlyer miles on flights

As part of Singapore’s SG60 celebrations, Scoot has launched a new promotion which offers 60% more KrisFlyer miles for flights booked during a 60-hour period, which began at noon on Friday, 15 August 2025.

While this promotion is valid for all destinations and fare classes, the travel period is extremely restrictive. Unless you’re able to fly in September 2025 — and haven’t booked your tickets already — this promotion won’t be of any interest.

60% bonus miles for Scoot flights

KrisFlyer members who book Scoot flights during the promotional period will be entitled to a 60% bonus on KrisFlyer mileage accrual.

Here are the key details:

Valid for tickets purchased between 12 p.m on 15 August 2025 and 11.59 p.m on 17 August 2025 (SGT)

Travel dates of tickets must fall between 1-30 September 2025 (both dates inclusive)

(both dates inclusive) All travel must be completed by 30 September 2025

All destinations and fare classes are eligible

Tickets must be purchased via flyscoot.com or Scoot Mobile App

Capped at 5,000 bonus miles per segment

Capped at one bonus miles credit per KrisFlyer member

KrisFlyer number must be provided at the time of booking

For the avoidance of doubt, bookings made through third-party OTAs like Expedia and Trip.com will not be eligible for the bonus miles.

Bonus miles may take up to four weeks to be credited to your KrisFlyer account, after travel on the eligible flight is completed. If the miles do not appear, you will have to make a retroactive claim request within six months of completion of travel.

How many miles will you earn?

Scoot customers earn KrisFlyer miles on base fare (excluding fees and taxes) and add-ons like meals, seat selection and baggage.

KrisFlyer miles are not awarded on taxes, infant tickets, credit card processing fees (yes, they’re back!) and amounts offset using Scoot vouchers or KrisFlyer miles.

The regular accrual rate is 1 KrisFlyer mile per S$1 spent, but Singapore Airlines elite members enjoy a 25% elite bonus.

Tier Earn Rate Per S$1 Solitaire PPS Club 1.25 KrisFlyer miles PPS Club 1.25 KrisFlyer miles KrisFlyer Elite Gold 1.25 KrisFlyer miles KrisFlyer Elite Silver 1.25 KrisFlyer miles KrisFlyer 1 KrisFlyer mile

As an illustration, consider the example of a KrisFlyer Elite Gold member who buys a S$300 ticket from Singapore to Bangkok.

Base miles: 300 miles (S$300 @ 1 mpd)

300 miles (S$300 @ 1 mpd) Elite bonus: 75 miles (S$300 @ 0.25 mpd)

75 miles (S$300 @ 0.25 mpd) 60% promotional bonus: 180 miles (60% x 300 miles)

Note how the SG60 promotional bonus is applied to the 1 mpd that Scoot passengers usually earn. There is no further bonus on the elite bonus, and bonus miles do not count towards elite tier qualification.

While there is a cap of 5,000 bonus miles, you would have to spend at least S$8,333 to trigger it, and if you can, I’d sure love to see your routing.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs for this promotion can be found here.

How does this compare to the previous promotion?

The last time we saw a similar promotion was back in March 2025, when Singapore Airlines celebrated its 10 millionth KrisFlyer member with a 50% accrual bonus on SIA and Scoot flights, valid for travel between 1 April to 31 October 2025.

While the current promotion is bigger in absolute terms, it’s arguably weaker because it covers travel on Scoot only. Moreover, the travel period is highly restrictive, and each KrisFlyer member is capped at 5,000 bonus miles for the entire promotion (versus 5,000 bonus miles per flight, as was previously the case).

But beggars can’t be choosers, and if you’re planning to travel next month and haven’t booked your flights yet, this might be something that tips the scales in favour of Scoot.

What card should you use to book Scoot tickets?

Scoot tickets code as MCC 4511, and you can use the following credit cards to earn the most miles on your ticket purchases.

Conclusion

Scoot is celebrating SG60 with a 60% bonus on KrisFlyer miles for flights booked by 17 August 2025, and flown between 1-30 September 2025.

However, given the limited booking and travel period, my guess is that most people won’t be able to take advantage of the promotion. Hopefully there’ll be a more generous offer in the near future.