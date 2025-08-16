UOB PRVI Miles nerfs Expedia flight bookings to 3 mpd, buffs hotels to 8 mpd

The UOB PRVI Miles Card has an ongoing partnership with Expedia, which allows cardholders to earn 6 mpd on selected airline and hotel bookings made through the dedicated UOB x Expedia landing page.

This may not always be the best way of booking flights or hotels, but can be lucrative in certain situations. And with competing cards ending similar promotions, it’s always good to have the option.

However, UOB has sent out a notification that the Expedia partnership will be changing from 15 September 2025, and there’s good news and bad news.

UOB PRVI Miles Card Update: From 15 Sep 25 to 31 Mar 26, revised miles earn rates will apply for eligible travel bookings made via the UOB PRVI Miles Expedia website. This includes up to 8 miles per S$1 spent (UNI$20 for every S$5 spent) on eligible hotels and travel services, and up to 3 miles per S$1 spent (UNI$7.5 for every S$5 spent) on eligible flight bookings. T&Cs apply. Visit the UOB PRVI Miles Card website for full details. -UOB

tl;dr: while the earn rate for hotels will be increased to 8 mpd, the earn rate for airlines will be slashed to 3 mpd going forward. There will also be a new bonus category for activities and car rentals, which will be rewarded at 8 mpd.

Overall, I’d consider this more of a nerf than a buff, since airline bookings were typically the better deal. Hotel rates on bank x OTA (online travel agency, e.g. Agoda, Expedia) pages often come with markups, which can easily outweigh the extra miles.

UOB PRVI Miles Cardholders currently earn 6 mpd on selected airline and hotel bookings made through the UOB x Expedia landing page. There is no minimum spend necessary, nor cap on the miles that can be earned.

From 15 September 2025 to 31 March 2026, the earn rates will be revised as follows:

8 mpd for hotel bookings

3 mpd for airline bookings

8 mpd for activities and car rentals

Hotels

UOB PRVI Miles Cardholders will now earn 8 mpd on hotels instead of 6 mpd, but this is tempered by the fact that hotels booked through bank x OTA landing pages usually come with mark-ups, compared to the public OTA page. If that’s the case, then you’re basically paying extra for miles.

I’m not saying it will never be worth it — sometimes the mark-up is mild, or even non-existent — but you should always do comparison shopping (keeping in mind that Expedia might not offer the best rates to begin with). Ideally, you would compare the UOB x Expedia rate to the lowest possible price you can find on a competing OTA, stacked with extra ShopBack cashback or HeyMax miles.

As before, bonus miles will only be awarded when you make full upfront payment at the time of booking. “Pay later” bookings will not be eligible.

Airlines

UOB PRVI Miles Cardholders will now earn 3 mpd on flights instead of 6 mpd, and here’s where the real pain is.

Unlike hotels, air ticket prices through the UOB x Expedia page are usually much closer to the official website. Moreover, there’s less opportunity cost involved, because unlike hotels, air tickets booked through OTAs are still eligible to earn frequent flyer miles and elite status credits (all that matters is the fare class).

For what it’s worth, there is no change to the list of participating airlines. Singapore Airlines or Cathay Pacific aren’t included, but EVA Air, THAI, Turkish Airlines and Qatar Airways might be useful for someone based in Singapore.

✈️ UOB x Expedia Participating Airlines Cambodia Airways

China Eastern

China Southern

EVA Air

Finnair

Garuda Indonesia

Gulf Air

Hawaiian Airlines

Korean Air Myanmar Intl’ Airways

Qatar Airways

Royal Brunei Airlines

Sichuan Airlines

Sri Lankan Airlines

THAI Airways

Turkish Airlines

Xiamen Airlines

Activities and car rental

UOB PRVI Miles Cardholders will now earn 8 mpd on activities and car rentals, a newly-added category.

Honestly, I haven’t explored this enough to know whether Expedia offers competitive rates, so the same advice about comparison shopping applies here too. If Expedia’s rate is higher, then do the sums and see whether the extra miles are worth paying for.

When are miles credited?

According to the T&Cs, the bonus UNI$ will be credited when the Expedia transaction is posted on UOB’s systems.

I’m a bit surprised to read this, since I was under the impression that crediting would only happen after the stay, flight, activity or car rental is completed (as is the case for other similar bank x OTA partnerships).

I’m not sure if this is an oversight, so perhaps someone who’s tried it before can fill us in.

Terms and conditions

The T&Cs for the UOB x Expedia partnership can be found here, at point 2(B).

What other cards can you use?

If you don’t find the prices on the UOB x Expedia page to be competitive, you can always book flights and hotels through other channels, using the following cards to maximise your miles.

Conclusion

From 15 September 2025, the UOB PRVI Miles Card will adjust the earn rates for its partnership with Expedia.

While hotels, car rentals and activities will now earn 8 mpd, those booking flights will see their earnings cut in half. If possible, you should try to lock your tickets in before the changes come into effect.