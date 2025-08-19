HSBC Premier Mastercard offering up to 106,200 miles sign-up bonus

It seems like the HSBC Premier Mastercard just keeps getting better and better.

Last month, HSBC unveiled a series of enhancements which boosted the earn rates, added unlimited airport lounge access for up to four cardholders, and doubled the number of complimentary airport limo rides — all while keeping the card free for qualified HSBC Premier customers.

Those revised benefits take effect from today, and HSBC has sweetened the deal further with a new welcome offer of up to 106,200 bonus miles, available to both new and existing HSBC cardholders.

Assuming you can find the S$200,000 necessary to maintain an HSBC Premier account, then this is really a no-brainer.

HSBC Premier Mastercard welcome offer

Customers who apply for a HSBC Premier Mastercard from 19 August to 19 October 2025 (with approval by 2 November 2025) are entitled to one of the following offers.

Customer Criteria Gift Premier Qualified Customer Min. spend S$5,000 Up to 106,200 miles

(265,500 HSBC Points) Non-Premier Qualified Customer Min. spend S$5,000

Pay S$708.50 annual fee Up to 46,200 miles

(115,500 HSBC Points)

The bigger welcome offer of up to 106,200 miles is reserved for Premier Qualified Customers, defined as those who:

Have a Premier relationship with HSBC, and

Maintain a Total Relationship Balance (TRB) of at least S$200,000 (or its foreign currency equivalent)

Premier Qualified Customers also receive a perpetual waiver of the S$708.50 annual fee.

Non-Premier Qualified Customers receive a smaller bonus of up to 46,200 miles, and are required to pay the annual fee.

All cardholders will need to meet a minimum spend of S$5,000 by the end of the month following approval, and provide consent to receiving marketing and promotional materials from HSBC at the time of submitting their application. This must not be revoked at the time the gift is credited.

❓What about SingSaver welcome gifts? SingSaver has historically offered welcome gifts for HSBC Premier sign-ups, but unfortunately, I still don’t have a concrete timeline for when these will be returning. I’m personally planning to finish out my AMEX Platinum Charge membership year (in September) before pulling the trigger on the HSBC Premier Mastercard. I hope there’ll be something by then, but you’ll need to decide whether it’s worth waiting for something that may or may not happen.

Who is eligible for this offer?

This offer is available to HSBC Premier customers who:

do not currently hold a principal HSBC Premier Mastercard, and

hold a principal HSBC Premier Mastercard, and have not cancelled a principal HSBC Premier Mastercard in the past 12 months before approval

This is a much more generous scope than HSBC’s regular welcome offers, which exclude anyone who holds any principal HSBC credit card, or has cancelled one in the past 12 months.

What counts as qualifying spend?

Cardholders must make a minimum qualifying spend of S$5,000 by the end of the month following card approval. Both principal and supplementary cardholder spending will be taken into account.

Card Account Opening Date Qualifying Spend Period 19-31 Aug 2025 19 Aug to 30 Sep 2025 1-30 Sep 2025 1 Sep to 31 Oct 2025 1-31 Oct 2025 1 Oct to 30 Nov 2025 1-2 Nov 2025 1 Nov to 31 Dec 2025

This means that you have anywhere between 1-2 months to meet the minimum spend, depending on when your card is approved. If you have concerns about meeting the minimum spend, try to get approved early in the month so you have more time.

Qualifying spend is defined at point 4.3 of the T&Cs, and excludes the following:

CardUp and ipaymy

Gambling-related transactions

Government services

Prepaid account top-ups

What’s strange about this list is that it’s missing charitable donations, hospitals, insurance premiums, and utilities, which are normally excluded from earning rewards with HSBC cards. Whether this is intentional or an oversight, I really can’t say. But HSBC caveats that this list is “non-exhaustive”, so I certainly wouldn’t risk it.

When will the welcome gift be awarded?

Bonus HSBC Points will be credited within 120 days from the card account opening date

Terms & Conditions

The terms & conditions of this welcome offer can be found here.

What can you do with HSBC Points?

HSBC Points can be transferred to 20 airline and hotel partners at the ratios shown in the table below.

✈️ HSBC Airline Partners Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(HSBC Points : Partner) 50,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 30,000 : 10,000

30,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

🏨 HSBC Hotel Partners Hotel Programme Conversion Ratio

(HSBC Points : Partner) 30,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 5,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

The crucial thing to know is that not all partners share the same transfer ratio. Therefore, the effective earn rate and size of the welcome offer depends on the partner you choose.

In fact, HSBC advertises the offer in terms of KrisFlyer miles, but you could actually receive 20% more if you choose a partner with a 2.5 points = 1 mile transfer ratio, like British Airways Executive Club or EVA Air Infinity MileageLands. That’s how I derive the 106,200 miles figure; if you want KrisFlyer, the bonus is worth only 88,500 miles.

Likewise, the HSBC Premier Mastercard’s advertised earn rates of 1.68/2.76 mpd also assume a transfer partner with a 2.5 points = 1 mile transfer ratio. Otherwise, it can go as low as 0.9/1.4 mpd on the other end of the spectrum, if you pick a partner with a 5 points = 1 mile transfer ratio.

Transfer Ratio

(Points : Miles) HSBC Premier MC

(SGD)* HSBC Premier MC

(FCY)^ 25,000 : 10,000

(8x partners) 1.68 mpd 2.76 mpd 30,000 : 10,000

(2x partners) 1.4 mpd 2.3 mpd 35,000 : 10,000

(5x partners) 1.2 mpd 1.97 mpd 50,000 : 10,000

(1x partner) 0.84 mpd 1.38 mpd *4.2 points per S$1 on SGD spend

^6.9 points per S$1 on FCY spend

All conversions must be done via the HSBC Singapore app (Android | iOS) and are processed instantly, with the exception of the following:

Hainan Fortune Wings Club: Within 5 business days

Japan Airlines Mileage Bank: Within 10 business days

Transfers are free of charge until further notice, and HSBC Points are pooled across cards.

While the minimum transfer block is 10,000 miles/points (Accor: 5,000 points), the subsequent block is just 2 miles (Accor: 1 point). In other words, you could choose to transfer 10,002 miles or 20,958 miles, which helps you avoid orphan points.

Overview: HSBC Premier Mastercard

HSBC Premier Mastercard Apply Income Req. S$30,000 p.a. Points Validity 37 months Annual Fee S$708.50

Min.

Transfer 25,000 HSBC Points

(10,000 miles) Miles with AF – Transfer Partners 20 FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee Free Local Earn 1.68 mpd Points Pool? Yes FCY Earn 2.76 mpd

Lounge Access? Yes

Special Earn – Airport Limo? Yes

Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The HSBC Premier Mastercard is the companion card for the HSBC Premier priority banking programme.

Key benefits include:

Unlimited Priority Pass visits for the principal and three supplementary cardholders (including non-lounge experiences like restaurants)

8x complimentary airport limo rides per year, with min. spend of S$12,000 per quarter (no min. spend for HSBC Premier Elite)

Complimentary ENTERTAINER with HSBC subscription

Savour Dining experiences

As a World Elite Mastercard, all principal and supplementary cardholders also enjoy the following benefits.

Conclusion

The HSBC Premier Mastercard has launched a new welcome offer of up to 106,200 bonus miles, available with a minimum spend of S$5,000. This, together with other benefits like unlimited lounge access and airport limo transfers, makes it a very enticing card indeed.

However, it’s only worth going for if you count as a qualified HSBC Premier customer, which requires a TRB of S$200,000. You should consider the returns you can earn on those funds with HSBC versus elsewhere, in order to get a true picture of the cost.