Singapore Airlines now blocking “throne seats” on B737-8 MAX for PPS members

When Singapore Airlines introduced its new Business Class seats for the Boeing 737-8 MAX in 2021, what grabbed the most attention were the two “throne seats”, so called because of the lack of a seatmate.

Not only are these seats more private, they’re also wider at 22 inches (compared to 19-20 inches in other rows) and offer additional storage space. Unsurprisingly, they’re very popular with solo travellers — and perhaps even couples who don’t mind some time apart!

While some airlines charge extra for such seats (e.g. SWISS), or block them for elite frequent flyers, Singapore Airlines has declined to do either. Instead, the seats have always been available on a first-come, first-served basis, so even a non-KrisFlyer member has the same shot as anyone else.

But it seems there’s recently been a quiet change in policy…

Throne seats now blocked for PPS Club members

Singapore Airlines now appears to be blocking throne seats on the B737-8 MAX for advance selection by Solitaire PPS and PPS Club members only.

Following a tip-off from a member of The MileLion Community, I did some checks on various routes operated by the Boeing 737-8 MAX, such as Darwin, Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Phuket, searching with two different accounts: one with regular KrisFlyer, and another with Solitaire PPS status.

The results were remarkably consistent. There were four seats that the regular KrisFlyer member could not select:

11C and 11H (bassinet seats; obviously, you can select this if you’re travelling with an infant)

and (bassinet seats; obviously, you can select this if you’re travelling with an infant) 12B and 12J (throne seats)

It basically means that 40% of the Business Class cabin is blocked by default, and there are only two aisle seats available for advance selection by non-PPS members.

I can’t say for certain when this policy started, but it’s not exactly unprecedented. Singapore Airlines has long blocked off the lucrative Row 11 bulkhead seats on its A350-900 and B777-300ER aircraft for Solitaire PPS and PPS Club members. These seats have extra legroom, and allow passengers to sleep parallel to the aisle instead of at an angle.

How can a non-PPS passenger get a throne seat?

If you really want to try the throne seat, but don’t have PPS Club status, here’s a little-known tip that can help.

Business Class seat blocks are lifted 96 hours before departure (known as T-96), at which point they can be selected by any passenger in the cabin regardless of status. If the throne seats are still available, they’re yours!

However, here’s an important quirk to note: the Singapore Airlines website and app do not allow online seat selection between 96 to 48 hours of departure.

You could wait until T-48, when online check-in opens and all seats can be assigned online, but that runs the risk of the throne seats getting snapped up. Instead, it’s safer to switch seats at T-96 by calling the Singapore Airlines hotline or chatting with an agent via the website. Simply quote them your booking reference number, and provide the seat you wish to switch to.

Time Status Beyond T-96 Seats are blocked T-48 to T-96 Seat blocks are released. Online seat selection unavailable but can be done via phone or chat Within T-48 Online check-in opens, any available seat can be selected online

This bug (feature?) does not affect bookings made through partner airlines, so if you booked your ticket through a different frequent flyer programme, you should be able to visit the respective website and select the unblocked seats at T-96.

What’s so great about the throne seat?

For context, Singapore Airlines divides the Business Class cabin on its B737-8 MAX aircraft into a 2-2, 1-1, 2-2 layout.

On the one hand, this means that only 60% of passengers have direct aisle access. On the other, it means that two lucky passengers — in 12B/J — get throne seats with extra privacy.

👑 Don’t call it a throne! When I attended a media preview of the new seats back in November 2021, the folks from Singapore Airlines were adamant not to call it a “throne seat”. I believe the preferred moniker was “solo seat”, so perhaps they didn’t want to put it on a pedestal (which, come to think of it, is a great place for a throne).

It’s obviously no substitute for an enclosed suite, but at least you won’t have the crew reaching across to serve another passenger, or have to cowboy step over your seatmate to access the aisle.

The throne seat also benefits from extra storage space. Not only do you get two side tables, there’s a small storage closet that pops open to reveal a mirror, and a cubby near your feet large enough to store a laptop or a pair of shoes.

When it comes to sleeping, the throne seat converts into a 76-inch (193cm) long bed. It’s definitely on the narrow side, and those with claustrophobia will note the “coffin effect” of sleeping with your head below the level of the armrests on either side.

Also, the throne seat does have a rather restricted footwell (basically the space under the armrests between the seats in front of it). This is a tight squeeze, perhaps even tighter than the notoriously narrow footwell on the A350-900.

If you’re particular about leg space, you might actually want to pick one of the seats in Row 11, which have a much wider footwell.

I’ve written a couple of reviews of the Singapore Airlines B737-8 MAX Business Class experience, once in the throne seat, and another in a regular seat. Be sure to check them out below.

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines now appears to be blocking the “throne seats” on its Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft for advance selection by Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club members, a reversal of the previous first-come, first-served policy.

However, non-PPS passengers can still get their hands on a throne seat, provided one is still available at the 96-hour mark before departure. At this point, all seat blocks are removed, and if there’s a throne seat available, it’s yours.