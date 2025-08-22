Search
HomeAirlines
AirlinesQatar Airways

Qatar Privilege Club offering easy 1,000 Avios (plus 5 Avios per US$1) for hotel dining in Singapore

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
0

Qatar Privilege Club members can link their Visa cards to earn bonus Avios on hotel dining, plus an easy 1,000 Avios for their first-ever transaction.

Qatar Airways Privilege Club has a special feature called Card Linked Offers that allows members to earn Avios by spending with a linked credit card at participating merchants.

Card Linked Offers launched in Singapore earlier this year with Visa and Raffles Hotel Singapore, and has since expanded to include the Conrad Singapore Marina Bay, Capella Singapore and Grand Hyatt Singapore.

To celebrate the rollout, members can now earn up to 5 Avios per US$1 (equivalent to 3.9 mpd), together with 1,000 bonus Avios for their first card-linked transaction and 10% off at selected dining venues.

Best of all, these Avios are awarded on top of your regular credit card miles, meaning you could earn close to 8 mpd with the right credit card.

Earn Avios at participating dining venues in Singapore

Butcher’s Block, Raffles Hotel Singapore

Qatar Privilege Club members can now earn up to 5 Avios per US$1 at the following restaurants across Singapore.

Hotel Merchants Earn Rate
Conrad Singapore Marina Bay
  • Golden Peony
  • Lobby Lounge
  • Oscar’s
  • The Terrace
 5 Avios per US$1
3.9 mpd
Capella Singapore
  • Bob’s Bar
  • Cassia
  • Fiamma
  • The Pineapple Room
 5 Avios per US$1
3.9 mpd
Grand Hyatt Singapore
  • 10 Scotts
  • Le Pristine
  • Oasis
  • Pete’s Place
  • StraitsKitchen
 5 Avios per US$1
3.9 mpd
Raffles Hotel Singapore
  • Butcher’s Block
  • Long Bar
  • Pool Bar
  • Raffles Courtyard
  • Raffles Boutique
  • The Grand Lobby
  • Tiffin Room
  • Writers Bar
  • yi by Jereme Leung
 5 Avios per US$1*
3.9 mpd
  • UMMI Lebanese Dining
 5 Avios per US$1
3.9 mpd
*Except Raffles Boutique (2 Avios per US$1, 1.55 mpd)

A minimum spend of US$15 (~S$19) is required to earn Avios, but that shouldn’t be too difficult given the average ticket size at these merchants.

In addition to these venues, Avios can also be earned at participating merchants in Australia, Kenya, Kuwait, Qatar, South Africa, UAE, UK and USA.

1,000 bonus Avios and 10% off dining

From 4 August to 3 September 2025, Qatar Privilege Club will award 1,000 bonus Avios to members who link their Visa card(s) and spend at any participating merchant.

This does not apply to those who linked a card prior to the commencement of the promotion period, so if you were an early adopter with Raffles Hotel Singapore, tough luck!

Members will also receive 10% off the bill when they present their digital membership card at the following venues:

  • Capella Singapore: Bob’s Bar, Cassia, Fiamma, The Pineapple Room
  • Conrad Singapore Marina Bay: Oscar’s, Golden Peony, Lobby Lounge, The Terrace
  • UMMI Lebanese Dining

However, if you’re dining at the Conrad Singapore Marina Bay, it’d be better to use Hilton’s Dine Like a Member promotion, which offers Gold and Diamond members 25% off the bill instead. You can still pay with your linked Visa card and earn Avios as per normal. 

How to link your cards to Qatar Privilege Club

To earn Avios at participating merchants, cardholders must first link their Visa card to their Qatar Privilege Club account.

To do this, log in to your account and link your Visa card on this page.

You will need to enter your 16-digit card number, but don’t worry, you won’t be charged. This is similar to HeyMax’s card tracking feature— a way for Qatar to see what you’re spending on, and issue Avios accordingly.

You can link a maximum of five Visa cards to your account at any time.

Do note that even though the website seems to suggest Mastercards can also be linked, this is not possible in Singapore. All the Mastercards I attempted to add were rejected.

When will Avios be posted?

Transactions should be tracked within 14 days of making a purchase, and Avios should be awarded within 30 days.

If your Avios aren’t credited, you’ll need to file a missing Avios claim. 

What cards should you link?

Card Linked Offers in Singapore are only valid for Visa cards, and since most of the participating locations are hotel-based restaurants, I’d recommend spending on the following cards.

Card Earn Rate Remarks
HSBC Revolution
Apply		 4 mpd For dining, hotels and other selected MCCs, max S$1.5K per c. month
UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
Apply		 4 mpd For mobile contactless payments, max S$1.1K per c. month
UOB Visa Signature
Apply		 4 mpd For contactless payments, min. S$1K max S$1.2K per s. month

Of course, you could also pair any other general spending Visa card like the UOB PRVI Miles Visa, DBS Altitude Visa, DBS Vantage Card etc.

Do note that the HSBC Revolution is only awarding 4 mpd for in-person transactions until 31 October 2025, after which it’ll revert to its regular “online-only” regime. Hotel spending will also be removed from the bonus whitelist from this date.

For the avoidance of doubt, you can either pay with the physical card, or a digital wallet such as Apple Pay or Google Pay (which is important because paying with the physical UOB Preferred Platinum Visa doesn’t earn any bonuses!).

Extend the validity of your Avios balance

Qatar Airways Privilege Club has an activity-based expiry policy, where earning or redeeming at least one Avios will extend the life of the entire balance for another 36 months.

Therefore, earning Avios through Card Linked Offers is a great way of refreshing your balance.

The Avios “hub-and-spoke” model

As a reminder, British Airways, Aer Lingus, Finnair, Iberia and Qatar Airways all share the same Avios currency. Avios can be instantly transferred amongst these programmes at a 1:1 ratio, with no conversion fees.

You’ll need to route everything through the “hub” of British Airways Executive Club. For example, if you want to transfer Qatar Avios to Finnair Avios, you would first transfer Qatar to British Airways, then British Airways to Finnair.

Conclusion

Qatar Privilege Club members can now link their Visa cards and earn up to 5 Avios per US$1 at selected hotel restaurants across Singapore, on top of the usual credit card rewards. There is also a bonus of 1,000 Avios for their first-ever transaction, and 10% off for showing a Qatar Privilege Club membership card.

I personally plan to drop by Writer’s Bar for an overpriced cocktail to earn that easy 1,000 Avios, and hopefully we’ll see more venues added in due course.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
MileLion Weekly Deal Summary [16-22 Aug 25]
Next article
How to navigate the UOB Visa Signature’s tricky new bonus caps

Similar Articles

Comments

guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Aug 31, 2025
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles + $100 Trip.com voucher with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Sep 30, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Sep 30, 2025
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Aug 26, 2025
OCBC x SingSaver offer: Up to S$420 vouchers with no minimum spend
4
By Aaron Wong
Expires: Aug 31, 2025
Roundup: Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses (August 2025)
0
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,176FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportsuobwdscitibankdbsoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverstaycationshotel reviewlounge

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg