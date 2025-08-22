Qatar Privilege Club offering easy 1,000 Avios (plus 5 Avios per US$1) for hotel dining in Singapore

Qatar Airways Privilege Club has a special feature called Card Linked Offers that allows members to earn Avios by spending with a linked credit card at participating merchants.

Card Linked Offers launched in Singapore earlier this year with Visa and Raffles Hotel Singapore, and has since expanded to include the Conrad Singapore Marina Bay, Capella Singapore and Grand Hyatt Singapore.

To celebrate the rollout, members can now earn up to 5 Avios per US$1 (equivalent to 3.9 mpd), together with 1,000 bonus Avios for their first card-linked transaction and 10% off at selected dining venues.

Best of all, these Avios are awarded on top of your regular credit card miles, meaning you could earn close to 8 mpd with the right credit card.

Earn Avios at participating dining venues in Singapore

Qatar Privilege Club members can now earn up to 5 Avios per US$1 at the following restaurants across Singapore.

Hotel Merchants Earn Rate

Conrad Singapore Marina Bay Golden Peony

Lobby Lounge

Oscar’s

The Terrace 5 Avios per US$1

3.9 mpd

Capella Singapore Bob’s Bar

Cassia

Fiamma

The Pineapple Room 5 Avios per US$1

3.9 mpd

Grand Hyatt Singapore 10 Scotts

Le Pristine

Oasis

Pete’s Place

StraitsKitchen 5 Avios per US$1

3.9 mpd

Raffles Hotel Singapore Butcher’s Block

Long Bar

Pool Bar

Raffles Courtyard

Raffles Boutique

The Grand Lobby

Tiffin Room

Writers Bar

yi by Jereme Leung 5 Avios per US$1*

3.9 mpd – UMMI Lebanese Dining 5 Avios per US$1

3.9 mpd *Except Raffles Boutique (2 Avios per US$1, 1.55 mpd)

A minimum spend of US$15 (~S$19) is required to earn Avios, but that shouldn’t be too difficult given the average ticket size at these merchants.

In addition to these venues, Avios can also be earned at participating merchants in Australia, Kenya, Kuwait, Qatar, South Africa, UAE, UK and USA.

1,000 bonus Avios and 10% off dining

From 4 August to 3 September 2025, Qatar Privilege Club will award 1,000 bonus Avios to members who link their Visa card(s) and spend at any participating merchant.

This does not apply to those who linked a card prior to the commencement of the promotion period, so if you were an early adopter with Raffles Hotel Singapore, tough luck!

Members will also receive 10% off the bill when they present their digital membership card at the following venues:

Capella Singapore: Bob’s Bar, Cassia, Fiamma, The Pineapple Room

Conrad Singapore Marina Bay: Oscar’s, Golden Peony, Lobby Lounge, The Terrace

UMMI Lebanese Dining

However, if you’re dining at the Conrad Singapore Marina Bay, it’d be better to use Hilton’s Dine Like a Member promotion, which offers Gold and Diamond members 25% off the bill instead. You can still pay with your linked Visa card and earn Avios as per normal.

How to link your cards to Qatar Privilege Club

To earn Avios at participating merchants, cardholders must first link their Visa card to their Qatar Privilege Club account.

To do this, log in to your account and link your Visa card on this page.

You will need to enter your 16-digit card number, but don’t worry, you won’t be charged. This is similar to HeyMax’s card tracking feature— a way for Qatar to see what you’re spending on, and issue Avios accordingly.

You can link a maximum of five Visa cards to your account at any time.

Do note that even though the website seems to suggest Mastercards can also be linked, this is not possible in Singapore. All the Mastercards I attempted to add were rejected.

When will Avios be posted?

Transactions should be tracked within 14 days of making a purchase, and Avios should be awarded within 30 days.

If your Avios aren’t credited, you’ll need to file a missing Avios claim.

What cards should you link?

Card Linked Offers in Singapore are only valid for Visa cards, and since most of the participating locations are hotel-based restaurants, I’d recommend spending on the following cards.

Card Earn Rate Remarks HSBC Revolution

Apply 4 mpd For dining, hotels and other selected MCCs , max S$1.5K per c. month

Apply UOB Preferred Platinum Visa 4 mpd For mobile contactless payments, max S$1.1K per c. month

Apply UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd For contactless payments, min. S$1K max S$1.2K per s. month

Of course, you could also pair any other general spending Visa card like the UOB PRVI Miles Visa, DBS Altitude Visa, DBS Vantage Card etc.

Do note that the HSBC Revolution is only awarding 4 mpd for in-person transactions until 31 October 2025, after which it’ll revert to its regular “online-only” regime. Hotel spending will also be removed from the bonus whitelist from this date.

For the avoidance of doubt, you can either pay with the physical card, or a digital wallet such as Apple Pay or Google Pay (which is important because paying with the physical UOB Preferred Platinum Visa doesn’t earn any bonuses!).

Extend the validity of your Avios balance

Qatar Airways Privilege Club has an activity-based expiry policy, where earning or redeeming at least one Avios will extend the life of the entire balance for another 36 months.

Therefore, earning Avios through Card Linked Offers is a great way of refreshing your balance.

The Avios “hub-and-spoke” model

As a reminder, British Airways, Aer Lingus, Finnair, Iberia and Qatar Airways all share the same Avios currency. Avios can be instantly transferred amongst these programmes at a 1:1 ratio, with no conversion fees.

You’ll need to route everything through the “hub” of British Airways Executive Club. For example, if you want to transfer Qatar Avios to Finnair Avios, you would first transfer Qatar to British Airways, then British Airways to Finnair.

Conclusion

Qatar Privilege Club members can now link their Visa cards and earn up to 5 Avios per US$1 at selected hotel restaurants across Singapore, on top of the usual credit card rewards. There is also a bonus of 1,000 Avios for their first-ever transaction, and 10% off for showing a Qatar Privilege Club membership card.

I personally plan to drop by Writer’s Bar for an overpriced cocktail to earn that easy 1,000 Avios, and hopefully we’ll see more venues added in due course.