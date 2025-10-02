Search
HomeCredit Cards
Credit CardsDBS

DBS yuu Card bonus merchants: CHAGEE in, BreadTalk and Mandai Wildlife Group out

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
2

From October, the DBS yuu Card will earn 10 mpd on CHAGEE (and SimplyGo, as previously announced), though the BreadTalk and Mandai Wildlife Groups will soon be exiting.

DBS yuu Cardholders face a whole new ball game from October onwards, with an increased minimum spend and a new requirement to transact with at least four yuu merchants each month, offset by an enhanced bonus cap and 10 mpd for SimplyGo bus and MRT rides.

That’s not all—the yuu merchant line-up is also changing. The good news is that CHAGEE is now a fully-participating partner, and eligible for 10 mpd with the DBS yuu Card. The bad news is that both the BreadTalk Group and Mandai Wildlife Group are set to exit from the yuu Rewards Club in November.

yuu merchants: Who’s in and who’s out?

Here’s a rundown of the joiners and leavers for the yuu Rewards Club. 

Added: CHAGEE

Earn 10 mpd on CHAGEE with the DBS yuu Cards

CHAGEE joined the yuu Rewards Club back in July 2025, but it wasn’t recognised as a yuu merchant by the DBS yuu Card at the time.

Well, no longer. From 1 October 2025, DBS yuu Cardholders can now earn 10 mpd on orders made through the CHAGEE app.

Leaving: BreadTalk Group

The BreadTalk Group will leave yuu Rewards Club from 1 November 2025

The news broke in early September that the BreadTalk Group (which consists of BreadTalk, Thye Moh Chan and Toast Box) would be leaving yuu Rewards Club.

However, the original departure date of 27 October 2025 has now been pushed back by five days to 1 November 2025. From this date, the DBS yuu Card will earn just 0.5 yuu Points per S$1 (0.14 mpd), the same as any non-yuu merchant. 

Leaving: Mandai Wildlife Group

The Mandai Wildlife Group will leave yuu Rewards Club in two stages

The Mandai Wildlife Group (which consists of Bird Paradise, Night Safari, Rainforest Wild Asia, River Wonders and Singapore Zoo) is leaving the yuu Rewards Club in two stages.

🐯 Mandai Wildlife Group
 
  DBS yuu AMEX DBS yuu Visa
From 1 Oct 25 1 yuu Point per S$1 36 yuu Points per S$1
From 1 Nov 25 0.5 yuu Points per S$1 0.5 yuu Points per S$1

From 1 October 2025, the DBS yuu AMEX will earn just 1 yuu Point per S$1 (0.27 mpd) with the Mandai Wildlife Group, but the DBS yuu Visa will continue to earn 36 yuu Points per S$1 (10 mpd). 

From 1 November 2025, both the DBS yuu AMEX and Visa will earn just 0.5 yuu Points per S$1 (0.14 mpd), the same as any non-yuu merchant. 

How has the DBS yuu Card changed?

Apply (AMEX)
Apply (Visa)
When linking your yuu Card to the yuu app for the first time, enter code TMCYRWM5 for 2,000 bonus yuu points!
💳 For Spending at Yuu Merchants
  Till 30 Sep 25 From 1 Oct 25
Bonus Earn Rate 36 pts per S$1
18% rebate
10 mpd
 36 pts per S$1
18% rebate
10 mpd
Bonus Cap 15,600 pts
(S$600 spend)		 28,800 pts
(S$823 spend)
Min. Spend for Bonus S$600 S$800
Min. Trxns N/A 4x merchants
SimplyGo? Excluded Included

In case you missed it, here’s how the DBS yuu Card has changed from 1 October 2025.

Minimum spend

The minimum spend required to earn 10 mpd has been increased from S$600 to S$800 per calendar month.

Cardholders who fail to meet this minimum spend can still earn 2.78 mpd on yuu merchant spend and SimplyGo, however, as this does not require a minimum spend. 

Bonus cap

The maximum number of bonus yuu Points a cardholder can earn has been increased from 15,600 to 28,800 points per calendar month.

This is equivalent to S$822.86 of spending (and not S$800, as was previously thought). I’ve explained more about how the cap is calculated in the article below.

PSA: How the DBS yuu Card’s bonus cap is changing

As before, the DBS yuu AMEX and DBS yuu Visa each have their own bonus cap. By getting both, you can double your bonus capacity (subject to meeting the minimum spend on each respective card).

SimplyGo

Bus and MRT rides paid via SimplyGo now earn 10 mpd, assuming the rest of the bonus criteria is met.

4x participating merchants

To trigger the 10 mpd bonus rate, DBS yuu Cardholders must now transact with four different participating merchants each month.

The full list of participating merchants can be found below. 

Participating Merchant Consists Of
7-Eleven 7-Eleven
BreadTalk
[Leaving 1 Nov 25]
 BreadTalk
CHAGEE Orders placed via CHAGEE app
Charge+ Charge+ Singapore
Cold Storage Cold Storage
CS Fresh
Jasons Deli
foodpanda foodpanda food delivery
panda mart
panda shops
Giant Giant
Giant Hypermart
Giant Express
Guardian Guardian
Gojek Gojek Singapore
Mandai Wildlife Group
[Leaving 1 Nov 25]
 Bird Paradise
Night Safari
Rainforest Wild Asia
River Wonders
Singapore Zoo
Singtel Singtel Shop
Singtel
SimplyGo Bus and train rides via SimplyGo
Toast Box
[Leaving 1 Nov 25]		 Toast Box
Thye Moh Chan
[Leaving 1 Nov 25]
 Thye Moh Chan

For example, the Mandai Wildlife Group counts as one participating merchant, so even if you buy tickets for all five parks, you’ll only rack up one merchant towards the 4x count. However, Cold Storage and Giant each count as one participating merchant. 

Earn rate for non-yuu merchants

The earn rate for spending at non-yuu merchants has been cut from 1 yuu Point per S$1 to 0.5 yuu Points per S$1 (0.14 mpd).

Conclusion

The yuu merchant line-up will be seeing some changes over the next couple of months, with CHAGEE in, and BreadTalk Group and Mandai Wildlife Group out. Together with the addition of SimplyGo, I’d say this is a win overall (though those who like freshly-prepared soy milk may disagree with me!).

With all these changes, an updated DBS yuu Card review is in order— look out for that in the next couple of weeks!

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Cathay Pacific Asia Miles offering 10% bonus for credit card points transfers
Next article
UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card cuts welcome offer to 60,000 miles

Similar Articles

Comments

2 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ray

It is sad to see Breadtalk Group leaving Yuu cycle. On paper, BT said by end of Oct/early of Nov, but in actual practice, they already disallowed customer to collect Yuu Points. Ytd i visited 2 outlets, all told me they stopped it already, and i told them the expiry date should be by end of Oct 2025, and they just keep quiet.

Reply
Aaron Wong

yup but you can still earn the 35x from the dbs yuu card. i guess it’s just the 1x you lose by not scanning

Reply

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Feb 28, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,365FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportsuobwdscitibankdbsoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverstaycationshotel reviewlounge

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg