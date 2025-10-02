DBS yuu Card bonus merchants: CHAGEE in, BreadTalk and Mandai Wildlife Group out

DBS yuu Cardholders face a whole new ball game from October onwards, with an increased minimum spend and a new requirement to transact with at least four yuu merchants each month, offset by an enhanced bonus cap and 10 mpd for SimplyGo bus and MRT rides.

That’s not all—the yuu merchant line-up is also changing. The good news is that CHAGEE is now a fully-participating partner, and eligible for 10 mpd with the DBS yuu Card. The bad news is that both the BreadTalk Group and Mandai Wildlife Group are set to exit from the yuu Rewards Club in November.

yuu merchants: Who’s in and who’s out?

Here’s a rundown of the joiners and leavers for the yuu Rewards Club.

Added: CHAGEE

CHAGEE joined the yuu Rewards Club back in July 2025, but it wasn’t recognised as a yuu merchant by the DBS yuu Card at the time.

Well, no longer. From 1 October 2025, DBS yuu Cardholders can now earn 10 mpd on orders made through the CHAGEE app.

Leaving: BreadTalk Group

The news broke in early September that the BreadTalk Group (which consists of BreadTalk, Thye Moh Chan and Toast Box) would be leaving yuu Rewards Club.

However, the original departure date of 27 October 2025 has now been pushed back by five days to 1 November 2025. From this date, the DBS yuu Card will earn just 0.5 yuu Points per S$1 (0.14 mpd), the same as any non-yuu merchant.

Leaving: Mandai Wildlife Group

The Mandai Wildlife Group (which consists of Bird Paradise, Night Safari, Rainforest Wild Asia, River Wonders and Singapore Zoo) is leaving the yuu Rewards Club in two stages.

🐯 Mandai Wildlife Group DBS yuu AMEX DBS yuu Visa From 1 Oct 25 1 yuu Point per S$1 36 yuu Points per S$1 From 1 Nov 25 0.5 yuu Points per S$1 0.5 yuu Points per S$1

From 1 October 2025, the DBS yuu AMEX will earn just 1 yuu Point per S$1 (0.27 mpd) with the Mandai Wildlife Group, but the DBS yuu Visa will continue to earn 36 yuu Points per S$1 (10 mpd).

From 1 November 2025, both the DBS yuu AMEX and Visa will earn just 0.5 yuu Points per S$1 (0.14 mpd), the same as any non-yuu merchant.

How has the DBS yuu Card changed?

Apply (AMEX) Apply (Visa) When linking your yuu Card to the yuu app for the first time, enter code TMCYRWM5 for 2,000 bonus yuu points!

💳 For Spending at Yuu Merchants Till 30 Sep 25 From 1 Oct 25 Bonus Earn Rate 36 pts per S$1

18% rebate

10 mpd

36 pts per S$1

18% rebate

10 mpd Bonus Cap 15,600 pts

(S$600 spend) 28,800 pts

(S$823 spend)

Min. Spend for Bonus S$600 S$800 Min. Trxns N/A 4x merchants

SimplyGo? Excluded Included

In case you missed it, here’s how the DBS yuu Card has changed from 1 October 2025.

Minimum spend

The minimum spend required to earn 10 mpd has been increased from S$600 to S$800 per calendar month.

Cardholders who fail to meet this minimum spend can still earn 2.78 mpd on yuu merchant spend and SimplyGo, however, as this does not require a minimum spend.

Bonus cap

The maximum number of bonus yuu Points a cardholder can earn has been increased from 15,600 to 28,800 points per calendar month.

This is equivalent to S$822.86 of spending (and not S$800, as was previously thought). I’ve explained more about how the cap is calculated in the article below.

As before, the DBS yuu AMEX and DBS yuu Visa each have their own bonus cap. By getting both, you can double your bonus capacity (subject to meeting the minimum spend on each respective card).

SimplyGo

Bus and MRT rides paid via SimplyGo now earn 10 mpd, assuming the rest of the bonus criteria is met.

4x participating merchants

To trigger the 10 mpd bonus rate, DBS yuu Cardholders must now transact with four different participating merchants each month.

The full list of participating merchants can be found below.

Participating Merchant Consists Of 7-Eleven 7-Eleven BreadTalk

[Leaving 1 Nov 25]

BreadTalk CHAGEE Orders placed via CHAGEE app Charge+ Charge+ Singapore Cold Storage Cold Storage

CS Fresh

Jasons Deli foodpanda foodpanda food delivery

panda mart

panda shops Giant Giant

Giant Hypermart

Giant Express Guardian Guardian Gojek Gojek Singapore Mandai Wildlife Group

[Leaving 1 Nov 25]

Bird Paradise

Night Safari

Rainforest Wild Asia

River Wonders

Singapore Zoo Singtel Singtel Shop

Singtel SimplyGo Bus and train rides via SimplyGo Toast Box

[Leaving 1 Nov 25] Toast Box Thye Moh Chan

[Leaving 1 Nov 25]

Thye Moh Chan

For example, the Mandai Wildlife Group counts as one participating merchant, so even if you buy tickets for all five parks, you’ll only rack up one merchant towards the 4x count. However, Cold Storage and Giant each count as one participating merchant.

Earn rate for non-yuu merchants

The earn rate for spending at non-yuu merchants has been cut from 1 yuu Point per S$1 to 0.5 yuu Points per S$1 (0.14 mpd).

Conclusion

The yuu merchant line-up will be seeing some changes over the next couple of months, with CHAGEE in, and BreadTalk Group and Mandai Wildlife Group out. Together with the addition of SimplyGo, I’d say this is a win overall (though those who like freshly-prepared soy milk may disagree with me!).

With all these changes, an updated DBS yuu Card review is in order— look out for that in the next couple of weeks!