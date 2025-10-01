Cathay Pacific Asia Miles offering 10% bonus for credit card points transfers

Cathay Pacific has launched a new Asia Miles transfer bonus that offers an uncapped 10% bonus on credit card points conversions, as well as retail partner points conversions, hotel and rental car bookings, dining and more.

This is valid for all conversions and accruals completed by 31 October 2025, and is on par with the offer we saw back in March 2025.

Cathay Pacific adjusted its award charts earlier this year which resulted in a marginal increase in the cost of long-haul Business Class awards, but the programme can still offer decent value— especially after the KrisFlyer devaluation comes into effect in November 2025.

Cathay Pacific offering 10% bonus on Asia Miles accruals

From 1-31 October 2025, Cathay members will receive an uncapped 10% bonus on any eligible mileage accrual transaction.

Registration is required, and can be done via this link. The offer is valid for Cathay members with a residential address in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Cambodia.

Eligible mileage accrual transactions include:

Payment – Miles earned by points conversion through our Payment Partners in the Participating Countries only. Transactions made using the CIMB Niaga World Cathay Card are not eligible under this Promotion.

Shop with Cathay – Miles earned through shopping at Cathay Shop, unless otherwise stated.

Shop with our partners – Miles earned by shopping at our Retail Partners’ stores in Southeast Asia and the rest of the world. This includes shopping transactions made with our online shopping partners via Milesback, and point conversion through our Retail Partners.

Holidays – Miles earned through transactions with Cathay Holidays, our Hotel Partners, and Car Rental Partners in Southeast Asia and the rest of the world must be credited and recorded in the statement.

Dining – Miles earned through transactions with our Dining Partners in Southeast Asia and the rest of the world. This Promotion shall not apply in conjunction with other promotions or privileges.

The full list of eligible merchants can be found here.

If you plan to convert credit card points or earn with a merchant that does not offer instant crediting, do remember that your conversion or accrual must be completed by 31 October 2025 to be eligible for the bonus.

Miles that are credited after this date will be ineligible for the bonus, even if the conversion was triggered during the promotional period.

When will the bonus be received?

Members will initially receive the normal number of miles from their conversions or accruals, with the 10% bonus credited by 15 January 2026.

Members are responsible for notifying Cathay Pacific by 31 January 2026 if they do not receive their bonus miles.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of this offer can be found at the bottom of this page.

Which banks are eligible?

The full list of eligible banks can be found here. Be sure to change the location (at the top of the screen) to see the relevant partners for your country.

In Singapore, the following banks are participating:

💳 Minimum Transfer Blocks by Bank

Bank Points Asia Miles

(with 10% bonus) 400 MR points

(Platinum, Centurion) 250 275miles

450 MR points

(All others) 250 275 miles

25,000 TY points 10,000 11,000 miles 10,000 Citi Miles 10,000 11,000 miles 5,000 DBS Points 10,000 11,000 miles 25,000 HSBC Points 10,000 11,000 miles

Instant

12,500 TREATS Points 5,000 5,500 miles

1,000 90°N Miles 750 775 miles

Instant

1,000 VOYAGE Miles 750 775 miles

Instant

10,000 OCBC$ 2,900 3,190 miles

Instant

25,000 SCB Points 10,000 11,000 miles

5,000 UNI$ 10,000 11,000 miles

Maybank is not displayed on the website, but during the previous transfer bonus, a Cathay Pacific spokesperson confirmed that it was participating nonetheless. I’m in the process of confirming whether the same applies this time round too.

Of the abovementioned banks, only HSBC and OCBC offer instant conversions to Asia Miles. However, you wouldn’t want to use OCBC since its default conversion rate represents a 25% haircut compared to KrisFlyer.

American Express, Citi, DBS, Maybank and UOB should complete transfers within 2-4 working days.

As a reminder, the bonus is fulfilled by Cathay Pacific, so you will not see it reflected on the bank’s transfer portal when making the conversion.

How does this compare to previous bonuses?

Cathay Pacific typically offers transfer bonuses in the range of 10-15%, with the most recent promotion being a 10% bonus in March 2025.

What can I redeem with Asia Miles?

Cathay Pacific revised its award chart in April 2025, increasing the cost of selected long-haul Business Class flights, but also making a marginal reduction to selected short-haul Economy awards.

✈️ Asia Miles Redemptions for Cathay Pacific Flights

(in 000s of miles)

Distance Y PY J F 1-750 7.5

7

11 16 25 751 – 2,750

(Type 1)* 10

9 20 28 43 751 – 2,750

(Type 2)^ 12.5

13 23 32 50 2,751 – 5,000 20 38 58 90 5,001 – 7,500

27 50 84

88 125 7,501+ 38 75 110

115 160 *Type 1: Routes to/from China, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea

^Type 2: Routes to/from India, Indonesia, Japan

Asia Miles no longer publishes an award chart for partner redemptions, but Australian Frequent Flyer has put together the following, which I believe to be accurate:

If you need to know the distance between two (or more) airports, you can use the GCMap to plot it.

Some potential sweet spots are shown below. I think that Hong Kong (in Economy) and Europe (in Business, for any destination that stays under the 7,500 miles band) are particularly attractive.

From Singapore to Economy Business Malaysia

(on MH) 10,000 miles 20,000 miles* Hong Kong or Taipei

(on CX) 9,000 miles

28,000 miles Perth

(on QF) 15,000 miles 33,000 miles Amsterdam, Brussels, Frankfurt, Milan, Munich, Rome, Zurich

(on CX) 27,000 miles 88,000 miles Europe

(on AY)^ 40,000 miles 89,000 miles *Not so much for the flight, but the opportunity to do a oneworld lounge safari

^If you can position yourself to Bangkok, you’ll find cheaper rates of 27,000/63,000 miles in Economy/Business, and possibly better award space

How much are Asia Miles service fees?

Asia Miles levies the following service fees for award bookings:

Date change: US$25 per person per sector (online) or US$40 per person per sector (phone)

US$25 per person per sector (online) or US$40 per person per sector (phone) Destination change: US$100 per person per ticket

US$100 per person per ticket Refund: US$120 per person per ticket

When do Asia Miles expire?

All Asia Miles earned from 1 January 2020 never expire so long as you earn or redeem at least one mile every 18 months.

Apart from converting credit card rewards points, you can keep your Asia Miles balance active by:

Given the wide range of options, there’s really no reason why your Asia Miles should be expiring.

Conclusion

From now till 31 October 2025, Cathay Pacific is offering an uncapped 10% bonus on credit card points transfers and other accruals from participating partners.

This has the potential to be useful, provided you can find an award you’d like to redeem. But do remember that the bonus component will only be credited in January 2026, so you won’t be able to use the miles for a year-end getaway.

Will you be transferring Asia Miles with a 10% bonus?