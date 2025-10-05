How does Scoot’s Cancel Your Trip feature work?

The general rule regarding Scoot tickets is that they are non-cancellable and non-refundable. You might be able to change your travel dates for a fee, but if you decide not to fly, you can’t get your money back, period.

However, back in 2024, Scoot launched a new add-on called Cancel Your Trip (cue the jokes about Scoot already doing that for free). This allows customers to get a refund of their booking up to four hours before departure, albeit in the form of Scoot vouchers rather than cash.

Still, that’s better than no refund at all, and those who need an extra bit of flexibility might find it worth exploring.

⚠️ Exceptions to No-Refund Policy While Scoot tickets are generally non-refundable, refunds will be offered in the following circumstances: Medical reasons

Death of passenger or immediate family members

Schedule change or disruption with retiming of 2 hours or more

How does Cancel Your Trip work?

Scoot customers can purchase the Cancel Your Trip add-on either during the booking process, or up to 24 hours after the booking is made.

Cancel Your Trip allows you to cancel your booking for any reason up to four hours before departure, provided you have not checked in. Therefore, if there’s any uncertainty at all about your travel plans, keep your options open and do not check-in!

If you cancel, you will receive a full refund of the entire booking amount (including add-ons like seat selection, meals and checked baggage) in the form of a Scoot voucher, excluding:

Fees paid for Cancel Your Trip or Change Your Flight

Scootsurance premiums

Payment processing fees

The Scoot voucher will be issued within 24 hours of cancellation, and is valid for one year. It can only be used for a single transaction, and any unused amount will be forfeited. It’s not clear from the website whether the voucher is transferable, or whether it must be used by the named passenger, but I think it’s safer to assume the latter.

Cancellations must be made for the entire travelling party in the booking; it is not possible to cancel only selected passengers.

How much does Cancel Your Trip cost?

Cancel Your Trip starts from S$20 per passenger. I did a sampling of routes to see how the price differs, and found it can go as high as S$104 for Europe routes.

Destination Price

(One-way) 🇲🇾 Kuala Lumpur S$20 🇮🇩 Bali S$25 🇹🇭 Bangkok S$30 🇹🇼 Taipei S$35 🇦🇺 Perth S$42 🇭🇰 Hong Kong S$44 🇯🇵 Tokyo S$50 🇦🇺 Sydney S$78 🇦🇹 Vienna S$92 🇬🇷 Athens S$104

Do note that the prices in the table are for one-way bookings; if you book a round-trip, the price doubles.

You must purchase Cancel Your Trip for the entire travelling party. It is not possible to purchase the add-on only for selected passengers. If only certain passengers require this flexibility, you should split your group into separate bookings.

Who is ineligible for Cancel Your Trip?

Cancel Your Trip is available for all Scoot destinations, except for flights to and from India and South Korea.

However, you will not be able to purchase Cancel Your Trip if you make your booking through the KrisFlyer portal, which you must in order to enjoy the additional benefits offered to Solitaire PPS Club, PPS Club, KrisFlyer Elite Gold, KrisFlyer Elite Silver and KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card customers.

For example, the screenshot above is what a PPS Club member would see during the booking process via the KrisFlyer portal. There is no option to purchase Cancel Your Trip; rather, the only option is to upgrade the one-time flexibility waiver into an unlimited-use version.

Scoot is aware of this limitation, and says on its website that it’s “working to make this feature available”.

Does it cover award tickets?

Cancel Your Trip is not available for Scoot award tickets. If you’ve booked an award ticket and cannot travel, your miles are forfeited.

Passengers who have booked Scoot award tickets can pay a change fee instead to move their travel dates. These range from S$60 to S$100 per passenger, per leg.

Is it worth it?

Scoot customers also have the option of purchasing a Change Your Flight add-on, which allows unlimited date or time changes starting from S$15 per passenger.

The key difference is this: Change Your Flight does not allow you to change the destination. For example, if your original ticket was from Singapore to Sydney, your revised ticket must still be on that particular routing.

On the other hand, Cancel Your Trip provides the option of travelling to a completely different destination if you wish. For example, if your original ticket was from Singapore to Sydney, you could cancel that booking and use the voucher for a Singapore to Melbourne ticket instead. It’s basically taking the value of your ticket and applying it towards a new ticket of equal or higher value.

If you’re certain that you want to travel to a particular destination, but aren’t certain about the dates, then Change Your Flight would suffice. If you want the additional flexibility of choosing a different destination instead, then Cancel Your Trip would be better.

For the avoidance of doubt, you can purchase both Change Your Flight and Cancel Your Trip add-ons together, though that seems like overkill to me.

Conclusion

Scoot’s Cancel Your Trip feature allows passengers to cancel their trip for any reason, and use the value of the ticket towards a future Scoot booking.

However, this flexibility comes at a price, and it’s worth considering whether Change Your Flight would already provide sufficient peace of mind for your situation. Cancel Your Trip makes the most sense if you want the freedom to change not just your dates, but also your destination, while Change Your Flight is a cheaper option for those who are committed to flying the same route, but unsure of the dates.