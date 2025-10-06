If you’re looking for a credit card with complimentary lounge access, you’ll be glad to know there are plenty of options in Singapore— more than two dozen, at last count. But what if you’re travelling with someone who can’t get a card, like a retiree or a child? In that case, you might be wondering whether your lounge visits can be shared.

Now, it may seem intuitive that if you have ten lounge visits, it should make no difference whether you go by yourself ten times, or whether you go with a companion five times.

Unfortunately, that’s not always how it works. Some banks don’t allow lounge visits to be shared, and if you’re not careful, you could be hit with extra guest charges!

Which credit cards allow you to share lounge visits?

For cards with limited visits

Principal cardholders of the following cards enjoy anywhere from 2-12 complimentary lounge visits per year.

Do note that “year” can refer to the calendar year (c. year in the table below), or the membership year (m. year) of your lounge pass. Bank of China is an exception, tracking its allowances based on a year that runs from 1 November to 31 October (I’ve never pretended to understand how BOC does things!).

⚠️ Important note: I want to emphasise again that the membership year refers to your lounge pass, not your credit card. If you apply for your lounge pass immediately upon getting your credit card, the two could be the same. But if you delay, then the two will be out of sync.

In this segment, the cards you need to watch out for are the CIMB Visa Infinite, DCS Imperium, Maybank Visa Infinite, OCBC Premier Visa Infinite, UOB PRVI Miles, and UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card, which don’t allow lounge visits to be shared.

At the risk of stating the obvious, your guest must be accompanied by you when visiting the lounge, so it’s not possible for you to redeem a visit for a guest and only incur a single visit deduction.

For cards with unlimited visits

Principal cardholders of the following cards enjoy unlimited lounge access, but only certain cards allow for guests.

Card Lounge Visits Guests AMEX Centurion

AMEX Centurion ∞

1-2

(each time) AMEX Platinum Charge

1-2

(each time)



StanChart Beyond Card ∞ 6

(each year) UOB Reserve Card

UOB Reserve Card ∞ 1

(each time)

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card ∞ 1

(each time)

Citi ULTIMA Card

Citi ULTIMA Card ∞ 0 DBS Insignia

DBS Insignia ∞ 0 HSBC Premier Mastercard

HSBC Premier Mastercard ∞ 0

HSBC Prive Card ∞ 0 HSBC Visa Infinite

HSBC Visa Infinite ∞ 0 OCBC VOYAGE

(all versions)

OCBC VOYAGE(all versions) ∞ 0

Three important things to note here.

You might be surprised to know that despite their four-digit annual fees, neither the Citi ULTIMA nor DBS Insignia Cards come with guesting privileges. On the other hand, the much-cheaper (relatively speaking) UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card allows one guest to accompany the principal cardholder!

With regards to the AMEX Platinum Charge, one guest is permitted for Priority Pass and Plaza Premium lounges, and two guests are permitted for Centurion Lounges

The StanChart Beyond Card works slightly differently from the rest of the cards mentioned here, with principal and supplementary cardholders sharing a combined cap of six guest visits per calendar year

What about supplementary cardholders?

So far we’ve only focused on principal cardholders, but some cards extend lounge access to supplementary cardholders as well.

Therefore, even if your principal card doesn’t have guesting privileges, you might consider applying for a supplementary card for your frequent travel companion. This has the added benefit of enabling them to visit the lounge, even when you’re not travelling with them.

✈️ Lounge Access for Supplementary Cardholders

Card Lounge Visits Remarks AMEX Centurion

AMEX Centurion ∞ + 1-2 guests, depending on lounge Priority Pass for 1st supp card only AMEX Platinum Charge

∞ + 1-2 guests*

(exact entitlement depends on lounge)

Priority Pass for 1st supp card only Citi ULTIMA

Citi ULTIMA ∞ 2x supp cards HSBC Premier Mastercard

HSBC Premier Mastercard ∞ 3x supp cards HSBC Visa Infinite

HSBC Visa Infinite ∞ 5x supp cards StanChart Beyond Card

StanChart Beyond Card ∞ + 6 guests

(each year) 4x supp cards. Guest entitlement shared with principal cardholder OCBC VOYAGE

(all versions)

OCBC VOYAGE(all versions) 2 visits Cannot be shared UOB Reserve

UOB Reserve ∞ All supp cards *8x Priority Pass visits, unlimited visits to Plaza Premium and Centurion Lounge

Two important things to note here:

While principal UOB Reserve Cardholders enjoy unlimited visits with one guest, supplementary cardholders enjoy unlimited visits without the guest allowance

the guest allowance While principal OCBC VOYAGE Cardholders enjoy unlimited visits, supplementary cardholders only receive two lounge visits (which cannot be shared)

Conclusion

If you travel often with companions who can’t get credit cards of their own, being able to share your lounge visits can save you from unnecessary guest fees. Alternatively, some cards offer lounge access to supplementary cardholders, which allows them to visit the lounge even when they’re flying solo.