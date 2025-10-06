If you’re looking for a credit card with complimentary lounge access, you’ll be glad to know there are plenty of options in Singapore— more than two dozen, at last count. But what if you’re travelling with someone who can’t get a card, like a retiree or a child? In that case, you might be wondering whether your lounge visits can be shared.
Now, it may seem intuitive that if you have ten lounge visits, it should make no difference whether you go by yourself ten times, or whether you go with a companion five times.
Unfortunately, that’s not always how it works. Some banks don’t allow lounge visits to be shared, and if you’re not careful, you could be hit with extra guest charges!
Which credit cards allow you to share lounge visits?
For cards with limited visits
Principal cardholders of the following cards enjoy anywhere from 2-12 complimentary lounge visits per year.
Do note that “year” can refer to the calendar year (c. year in the table below), or the membership year (m. year) of your lounge pass. Bank of China is an exception, tracking its allowances based on a year that runs from 1 November to 31 October (I’ve never pretended to understand how BOC does things!).
|⚠️ Important note: I want to emphasise again that the membership year refers to your lounge pass, not your credit card. If you apply for your lounge pass immediately upon getting your credit card, the two could be the same. But if you delay, then the two will be out of sync.
|Card
|Lounge Visits
|Shareable?
|Citi PremierMiles Card
|2
C. Year
|Yes
|DBS Altitude Visa
|2
M. Year
|Yes
|Maybank Premier World Mastercard
|2
C. Year
|Yes
|OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
|2
M. Year
|No
|StanChart Journey Card
|2
M. Year
|Yes
|CIMB Visa Infinite
|3
M. Year
|No
|BOC Visa Infinite
|4
1 Nov to 31 Oct
|Yes
|HSBC TravelOne Card
|4
C. Year
|Yes
|Maybank Visa Infinite
|4
M. Year
|No
|UOB PRVI Miles Card
|4
C. Year
|No
|DCS Imperium Card
|6
C. Year
|No
|StanChart Visa Infinite
|6
M. Year
|Yes
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card
|6
C. Year
|No
|DBS Vantage
|10
M. Year
|Yes
|Citi Prestige Card
|12
C. Year
|Yes
|StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite
|12^
M. Year
|Yes
|^12 visits with min. AUM S$200K, otherwise 2 visits
In this segment, the cards you need to watch out for are the CIMB Visa Infinite, DCS Imperium, Maybank Visa Infinite, OCBC Premier Visa Infinite, UOB PRVI Miles, and UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card, which don’t allow lounge visits to be shared.
At the risk of stating the obvious, your guest must be accompanied by you when visiting the lounge, so it’s not possible for you to redeem a visit for a guest and only incur a single visit deduction.
For cards with unlimited visits
Principal cardholders of the following cards enjoy unlimited lounge access, but only certain cards allow for guests.
|Card
|Lounge Visits
|Guests
|AMEX Centurion
|∞
|1-2
(each time)
|AMEX Platinum Charge
|∞
|1-2
(each time)
|StanChart Beyond Card
|∞
|6
(each year)
|UOB Reserve Card
|∞
|1
(each time)
|UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card
|∞
|1
(each time)
|Citi ULTIMA Card
|∞
|0
|DBS Insignia
|∞
|0
|HSBC Premier Mastercard
|∞
|0
|HSBC Prive Card
|∞
|0
|HSBC Visa Infinite
|∞
|0
|OCBC VOYAGE
(all versions)
|∞
|0
Three important things to note here.
- You might be surprised to know that despite their four-digit annual fees, neither the Citi ULTIMA nor DBS Insignia Cards come with guesting privileges. On the other hand, the much-cheaper (relatively speaking) UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card allows one guest to accompany the principal cardholder!
- With regards to the AMEX Platinum Charge, one guest is permitted for Priority Pass and Plaza Premium lounges, and two guests are permitted for Centurion Lounges
- The StanChart Beyond Card works slightly differently from the rest of the cards mentioned here, with principal and supplementary cardholders sharing a combined cap of six guest visits per calendar year
What about supplementary cardholders?
So far we’ve only focused on principal cardholders, but some cards extend lounge access to supplementary cardholders as well.
Therefore, even if your principal card doesn’t have guesting privileges, you might consider applying for a supplementary card for your frequent travel companion. This has the added benefit of enabling them to visit the lounge, even when you’re not travelling with them.
|✈️ Lounge Access for Supplementary Cardholders
|Card
|Lounge Visits
|Remarks
|AMEX Centurion
|∞ + 1-2 guests, depending on lounge
|Priority Pass for 1st supp card only
|AMEX Platinum Charge
|∞ + 1-2 guests*
(exact entitlement depends on lounge)
|Priority Pass for 1st supp card only
|Citi ULTIMA
|∞
|2x supp cards
|HSBC Premier Mastercard
|∞
|3x supp cards
|HSBC Visa Infinite
|∞
|5x supp cards
|StanChart Beyond Card
|∞ + 6 guests
(each year)
|4x supp cards. Guest entitlement shared with principal cardholder
|OCBC VOYAGE
(all versions)
|2 visits
|Cannot be shared
|UOB Reserve
|∞
|All supp cards
|*8x Priority Pass visits, unlimited visits to Plaza Premium and Centurion Lounge
Two important things to note here:
- While principal UOB Reserve Cardholders enjoy unlimited visits with one guest, supplementary cardholders enjoy unlimited visits without the guest allowance
- While principal OCBC VOYAGE Cardholders enjoy unlimited visits, supplementary cardholders only receive two lounge visits (which cannot be shared)
Conclusion
If you travel often with companions who can’t get credit cards of their own, being able to share your lounge visits can save you from unnecessary guest fees. Alternatively, some cards offer lounge access to supplementary cardholders, which allows them to visit the lounge even when they’re flying solo.
Aaron – Maybank doesn’t allow sharing on that infinite Visa card with 4 visits a year. Or rather, it does but will charge you guest fee. I got charged earlier this year
thanks for the data point! have updated
ref: https://www.maybank2u.com.sg/iwov-resources/sg/pdf/faq/personal/cards/digital-priority-pass-membership-faq.pdf
HSBC has paused applications for the Visa Infinite card
Do we just show the credit card to enter or do we need to apply for priority pass for each cc?
Quick question, do we need to use the same credit card that is used for air ticket booking to enter the lounge?
Does the cards mentioned above that has sharing benefit allows for more than 1 guest? I.e. if I have a family of 4, all my 3 guests can use the complimentary visits?
as long as you can share, you can share as many as you wish. eg dbs vantage can bring family of 5 to the lounge twice.
I wasn’t allowed by SATs to bring both my 6yo twins into the lounge twice now, despite me having 3 sets of priority passes (unlimited for Amex charge, SC journey and citi premiere miles). They say it doesn’t matter how many different priority passes I own, I can only bring in 1 guest at a time
FYI – The UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card is not shareable for airport lounge visits, only for card holder. However, I think they should make it shareable.
thanks, have updated that
https://www.uob.com.sg/assets/pdfs/ls-metal-changes-in-benefit.pdf?
Could you help write an article comparing the cost of each free lounge visit against its card annual fee? Examples, X credit card offers Y free passes at $Z card annual fee. The normalized payable is $Z/Y per visit. For cards with unlimited visits, it’s just a matter of comparing the card annual fee vs Pass issuer’s annual fee (e.g. PP unlimited visit annual fee is USD469). Thanks.
What does it mean by membership year? If I join the priority pass in Nov24, will I get 4 new complimentary visits in 2025?
When it is possible to share, can i just use A card prioity pass for myself and B card priority pass for my parents? ie when sharing, must I use the same card before i bring guest.
Tried being guest using hsbc airport companion dragon pass app. Was told not allowed bring guest.
worth checking with HSBC, as it directly contradicts what they’ve said on their website
https://milelion.com/2024/10/11/hsbc-travelone-card-now-allows-sharing-of-lounge-entitlements/
is the hsbc airport companion dragon pass app different to the mastercard travel pass app(got from hsbc t1 card)? if so, can i bring guest using the later?
Would like to check , since some of the cards here allow sharing of the lounge pass , would you be able to check in your guest without checking in yourself because you want to use another card to check in yourself ?
no. you can’t utilise a guest visit without the main member visiting