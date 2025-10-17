ALL Accor+ Explorer Stay Plus: Has availability really improved?

On 1 October 2025, Accor Plus was replaced with ALL Accor+ Explorer, a single-tier, single-price loyalty subscription programme, marking the biggest overhaul in its three-decade history.

While I’ve already covered the major changes in detail, I now want to focus on one of its biggest draws: the Stay Plus complimentary night benefit.

Unfortunately, unlike the old programme, ALL Accor+ Explorer now requires that Stay Plus redemptions be combined with a minimum of one paid night. On the plus side, Accor has also pledged expanded availability, so that members can enjoy Stay Plus “whenever and wherever they like” (their exact words).

That sounds great in theory— but now that the new programme is live, the internet is awash with complaints that reality isn’t living up to the promise. Here’s a look at the issues members are facing, and how Accor has responded.

How has Stay Plus changed?

🏨 Stay Plus Benefit Accor Plus ALL Accor+ Explorer Certificates 1x (Explorer)

2x (Explorer Plus) 2x* Requires Paid Night? No Yes Limited by allocation? Yes No Covers Most expensive night

*As a transitional measure, any unredeemed old Stay Plus certificates were converted into new Stay Plus certificates on 1 October 2025 at a 1:2 ratio

First, a quick recap of how the Stay Plus benefit has changed.

Prior to 1 October 2025, Accor Plus Explorer and Explorer Plus members received one and two Stay Plus certificates respectively. Each certificate could be redeemed for a single-night free stay , or combined with a multi-night paid booking

, or combined with a From 1 October 2025, ALL Accor+ Explorer members (reminder: the programme only has a single tier now) receive two Stay Plus certificates, each of which can only be used in conjunction with at least one paid night

While Stay Plus still covers the most expensive night in the booking, it’s clearly a negative change in the sense that it’s become a 1-for-1 discount rather than a free night per se.

❓ What about existing Stay Plus redemptions? Stay Plus redemptions booked before 1 October 2025 (for any future date) will be honoured as-is, i.e. you will not need to add a paid night.

However, the carrot that Accor dangled when announcing these changes was better availability. It’s no secret that Stay Plus nights were virtually impossible to find at some properties (looking at you, Sofitel Sentosa), and with the relaunched programme, Accor promised the removal of so-called “allocations”.

Here’s what was stated in the FAQs prior to the relaunch (emphasis mine):

Q: Will the new Stay Plus FREE Night be subject to allocation and availability? A: With the upgraded ALL Accor+ Explorer programme, the Stay Plus FREE Night benefit has seen some improvements, so it’s no longer subject to or limited by allocation. This means you can enjoy this benefit more freely, whenever and wherever you like. Just a quick note, though: the new Stay Plus FREE Night benefit does require a minimum stay of two nights, with at least one of those being a paid night. Please note: Blackout dates are applicable and can be found here: Accor Blackout dates

This, understandably, generated a great deal of excitement. “Whenever and wherever you like”? Was Accor saying that Stay Plus would no longer have any capacity controls, and outside of blackout dates, you could use it so long as rooms were available?

Well, not quite…

Blackout dates still apply

As mentioned in the FAQ, hotels are allowed to designate certain periods as blackout dates, during which Accor Plus benefits — including Stay Plus — will not be honored.

Accor has created a tool that allows you to check blackout dates for a given property. Here’s what it looks like at the Sofitel Singapore Sentosa, for example.

No last-room availability

However, even outside of these blackout dates, Accor members are reporting numerous instances where rooms are available for cash bookings, but not Stay Plus bookings.

For example, we can see below at the Mercure Tokyo Hibiya that no Stay Plus is offered for 10-13 April 2026, despite rooms being available for sale.

I asked Accor about this, and received the following response.

Under the new ALL Accor+ Explorer structure, the Stay Plus FREE Night benefit has been enhanced to widen access and reduce constraints that previously limited availability at some hotels on high demand nights. The programme and our hotels are committed to providing member preferred access, meaning Stay Plus availability is aligned more closely with rooms offered for public sale. This approach exceeds the former fixed allotment model, but does not operate as full last-room availability. Hotels continue to maintain the flexibility to manage commercial considerations such as blackout periods or exceptional demand dates. However, overall, the intent and effect of the new structure is to deliver significantly improved access and booking freedom for members. -Accor spokesperson

Note the part highlighted in red. Accor is basically saying that even though there are “more” Stay Plus nights available now, Stay Plus does not provide last-room availability.

In other words, you cannot use cash inventory as a reliable proxy for Stay Plus inventory, because no one knows what percentage of rooms each property is allocating for Stay Plus.

Rates may be higher with Stay Plus

Members have reported cases where the room rate with Stay Plus certificates applied is higher than the rate they would pay without Stay Plus.

For example, the screenshot below shows the same room type and same dates, but the cost is S$577.36 with Stay Plus, and S$499.32 without Stay Plus!

Accor’s response (which I don’t quite understand, but I’m still posting anyway):

In this example, the Stay Plus has not been opened up for bookings on the most expensive night which is why the system is applying the Stay Plus FREE Night to the second night where the Stay Plus is bookable. -Accor spokesperson

Even if Stay Plus does offer a lower price, you’ll still want to be careful because the savings may be marginal at best. Here’s another example of how the application of Stay Plus only results in a ~S$30 saving.

Inventory may not be loaded

Finally, members have reported their frustrations with certain properties where there’s no Stay Plus availability at all, period. This is a known issue for Fairmont and Raffles properties, though there were also reports (since resolved) about no availability at the Mercure Hibiya or Pullman Tokyo Tamachi either.

Accor’s response to this:

We’re aware that in some cases, members are finding that Stay Plus nights aren’t yet appearing as available. This is because some hotels are still in the process of updating their system settings and rate configurations to align with the new structure. -Accor spokesperson

It seems members will just have to be patient and wait for inventory to be loaded. But given that ALL Accor+ Explorer memberships have a limited validity, each week that goes by without space is another week that members can’t use their Stay Plus benefit. This feels like the kind of thing that should have been ready to go at the time of the launch, rather than “launch first, fix later”.

Conclusion

With the new ALL Accor+ Explorer, Accor has promised greater availability for Stay Plus nights, and to be fair, we have seen availability open up at properties where Stay Plus was almost impossible to book previously.

At the same time, I suspect they may have overpromised a bit with the “whenever and wherever” line, because Stay Plus does not offer last-room availability, and some hotels have yet to load any inventory at all. And even where inventory does exist, the savings with Stay Plus can sometimes be marginal (or even negative!).

My hope is that these are all teething issues that will be ironed out in the months weeks to come, but in the meantime, please share any experiences you’ve had with the new programme.

What’s your experience with the “new and improved” Stay Plus?