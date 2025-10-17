Search
HomeHotelsAccor
HotelsAccor

ALL Accor+ Explorer Stay Plus: Has availability really improved?

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
9

With the new ALL Accor+ Explorer, Accor claims that members can enjoy Stay Plus "whenever and wherever you like". Is that really the case though?

On 1 October 2025, Accor Plus was replaced with ALL Accor+ Explorer, a single-tier, single-price loyalty subscription programme, marking the biggest overhaul in its three-decade history.

While I’ve already covered the major changes in detail, I now want to focus on one of its biggest draws: the Stay Plus complimentary night benefit.

Unfortunately, unlike the old programme, ALL Accor+ Explorer now requires that Stay Plus redemptions be combined with a minimum of one paid night. On the plus side, Accor has also pledged expanded availability, so that members can enjoy Stay Plus “whenever and wherever they like” (their exact words).

That sounds great in theory— but now that the new programme is live, the internet is awash with complaints that reality isn’t living up to the promise. Here’s a look at the issues members are facing, and how Accor has responded.

How has Stay Plus changed?

🏨 Stay Plus Benefit
  Accor Plus ALL Accor+ Explorer
Certificates 1x (Explorer)
2x (Explorer Plus)		 2x*
Requires Paid Night? No Yes
Limited by allocation? Yes No
Covers Most expensive night
*As a transitional measure, any unredeemed old Stay Plus certificates were converted into new Stay Plus certificates on 1 October 2025 at a 1:2 ratio

First, a quick recap of how the Stay Plus benefit has changed.

  • Prior to 1 October 2025, Accor Plus Explorer and Explorer Plus members received one and two Stay Plus certificates respectively. Each certificate could be redeemed for a single-night free stay, or combined with a multi-night paid booking
  • From 1 October 2025, ALL Accor+ Explorer members (reminder: the programme only has a single tier now) receive two Stay Plus certificates, each of which can only be used in conjunction with at least one paid night

While Stay Plus still covers the most expensive night in the booking, it’s clearly a negative change in the sense that it’s become a 1-for-1 discount rather than a free night per se.

❓ What about existing Stay Plus redemptions?
Stay Plus redemptions booked before 1 October 2025 (for any future date) will be honoured as-is, i.e. you will not need to add a paid night.

However, the carrot that Accor dangled when announcing these changes was better availability. It’s no secret that Stay Plus nights were virtually impossible to find at some properties (looking at you, Sofitel Sentosa), and with the relaunched programme, Accor promised the removal of so-called “allocations”.

Here’s what was stated in the FAQs prior to the relaunch (emphasis mine):

 

Q: Will the new Stay Plus FREE Night be subject to allocation and availability?

A: With the upgraded ALL Accor+ Explorer programme, the Stay Plus FREE Night benefit has seen some improvements, so it’s no longer subject to or limited by allocation. This means you can enjoy this benefit more freely, whenever and wherever you like.

Just a quick note, though: the new Stay Plus FREE Night benefit does require a minimum stay of two nights, with at least one of those being a paid night.

Please note: Blackout dates are applicable and can be found here: Accor Blackout dates

This, understandably, generated a great deal of excitement. “Whenever and wherever you like”? Was Accor saying that Stay Plus would no longer have any capacity controls, and outside of blackout dates, you could use it so long as rooms were available?

Well, not quite…

Blackout dates still apply

Stay Plus is still subject to blackout dates

As mentioned in the FAQ, hotels are allowed to designate certain periods as blackout dates, during which Accor Plus benefits — including Stay Plus — will not be honored. 

Accor has created a tool that allows you to check blackout dates for a given property. Here’s what it looks like at the Sofitel Singapore Sentosa, for example. 

No last-room availability

Just because a room is available for cash booking, doesn’t necessarily mean you can book Stay Plus

However, even outside of these blackout dates, Accor members are reporting numerous instances where rooms are available for cash bookings, but not Stay Plus bookings.

For example, we can see below at the Mercure Tokyo Hibiya that no Stay Plus is offered for 10-13 April 2026, despite rooms being available for sale.

I asked Accor about this, and received the following response. 

 

Under the new ALL Accor+ Explorer structure, the Stay Plus FREE Night benefit has been enhanced to widen access and reduce constraints that previously limited availability at some hotels on high demand nights. The programme and our hotels are committed to providing member preferred access, meaning Stay Plus availability is aligned more closely with rooms offered for public sale. This approach exceeds the former fixed allotment model, but does not operate as full last-room availability.

Hotels continue to maintain the flexibility to manage commercial considerations such as blackout periods or exceptional demand dates. However, overall, the intent and effect of the new structure is to deliver significantly improved access and booking freedom for members.

-Accor spokesperson

Note the part highlighted in red. Accor is basically saying that even though there are “more” Stay Plus nights available now, Stay Plus does not provide last-room availability. 

In other words, you cannot use cash inventory as a reliable proxy for Stay Plus inventory, because no one knows what percentage of rooms each property is allocating for Stay Plus.

Rates may be higher with Stay Plus

Members have reported cases where the room rate with Stay Plus certificates applied is higher than the rate they would pay without Stay Plus.

For example, the screenshot below shows the same room type and same dates, but the cost is S$577.36 with Stay Plus, and S$499.32 without Stay Plus!

Accor’s response (which I don’t quite understand, but I’m still posting anyway):

 

In this example, the Stay Plus has not been opened up for bookings on the most expensive night which is why the system is applying the Stay Plus FREE Night to the second night where the Stay Plus is bookable.

-Accor spokesperson

Even if Stay Plus does offer a lower price, you’ll still want to be careful because the savings may be marginal at best. Here’s another example of how the application of Stay Plus only results in a ~S$30 saving. 

Inventory may not be loaded

Members have reported no Stay Plus availability at Fairmont hotels

Finally, members have reported their frustrations with certain properties where there’s no Stay Plus availability at all, period. This is a known issue for Fairmont and Raffles properties, though there were also reports (since resolved) about no availability at the Mercure Hibiya or Pullman Tokyo Tamachi either.

Accor’s response to this:

 

We’re aware that in some cases, members are finding that Stay Plus nights aren’t yet appearing as available. This is because some hotels are still in the process of updating their system settings and rate configurations to align with the new structure.

-Accor spokesperson

It seems members will just have to be patient and wait for inventory to be loaded. But given that ALL Accor+ Explorer memberships have a limited validity, each week that goes by without space is another week that members can’t use their Stay Plus benefit. This feels like the kind of thing that should have been ready to go at the time of the launch, rather than “launch first, fix later”.

Conclusion

With the new ALL Accor+ Explorer, Accor has promised greater availability for Stay Plus nights, and to be fair, we have seen availability open up at properties where Stay Plus was almost impossible to book previously.

At the same time, I suspect they may have overpromised a bit with the “whenever and wherever” line, because Stay Plus does not offer last-room availability, and some hotels have yet to load any inventory at all. And even where inventory does exist, the savings with Stay Plus can sometimes be marginal (or even negative!).

My hope is that these are all teething issues that will be ironed out in the months weeks to come, but in the meantime, please share any experiences you’ve had with the new programme.

What’s your experience with the “new and improved” Stay Plus?

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card offering extra S$100 eCapitaVoucher sign-up gift

Similar Articles

Comments

9 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

9 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Justin

Wrote to Accor complaining the lack of availability of stay plus and asked about the refund of the membership fee. They immediately cancelled my subscription and refund me 299 without confirming with me 😶

Reply
LCY

Gave up on Accor even though I have two memeberships with Stayplus. It’s a scam. I use Marriot, Shang and Hilton programmes as my default. Accor is when all others are full or too expensive.

Reply
sammy

Gave up on accor already. Hard nerfs time after time.

Reply
JW19

I find the biggest upshot of this new explorer+ are the meal discount 30% for up to 10 person. I had the exact 10 person dine in Banyan Tree Lang Co recently, the savings are immense compared to the previous scheme. 1 meal almost recuperated by entire membership fee.

Reply
Lifshitz

I think this is overall very much in line with ALL. The real value is there (I continue to subscribe just for RHR), but the promises that they make they never actually keep.

Reply
accorible!!

accor plus is dead

Reply
Chee Keat

I managed to get a good stayplus deal with Sofitel Singapore but I guess u will need to be flexible with your dates

Reply
Tania

Another issue I’ve had with the new stay plus is with free night being allocated to the less expensive night when booking.

I booked three nights (the minimum at the hotel in question) with my stay plus and the free night was applied to the cheapest night! Cost $200 less for that night than the most expensive one.

Followed up with Accor Plus – got the run around, 3 emails, 4 phone calls later… still no solution.

Diamond member, member since 2012.

Reply
Aaron Wong

with regards to this situation, i suspect they will say that stay plus availability was not present for your most expensive night, so it was applied to the next cheaper night. which is…something

Reply

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card
Get up to 11,000 miles + S$100 eCV with $1K spend in first 30 days
Offer Expires: Dec 29, 2025
HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Feb 28, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Oct 31, 2025
Roundup: Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses (October 2025)
0
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,461FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportsuobwdscitibankdbsoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverstaycationshotel reviewlounge

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg