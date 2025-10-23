StanChart Beyond Card enhances Business Class upgrade perk

Of all the benefits offered by the Standard Chartered Beyond Card, there’s one with so many strings attached it might as well be Pinocchio. I’m talking about the Business Class upgrade perk, which sounds great on paper: get a free upgrade to Business Class, twice a year.

But once you dig into the fine print, you’ll find that the perk is extremely restrictive, and in some scenarios might even be practically worthless. For instance, you can forget about using it if you only travel as a couple, because a minimum purchase of three tickets is required.

Well, the good news is that Standard Chartered will enhance this perk from 22 November 2025 by reducing the minimum purchase requirement from two Business Class tickets to one. However, the rest of the terms remain unchanged, and as such your savings could be marginal— or you could even end up paying more!

StanChart Beyond Card changing Business Class upgrade perk

Here’s how the StanChart Beyond Card’s Business Class upgrade perk currently works:

Minimum purchase of two Business Class tickets

Cardholders can upgrade one or two Premium Economy tickets for every two Business Class tickets purchased

A maximum of two Premium Economy Class tickets can be upgraded per membership year, and all tickets must be purchased through the StanChart Beyond Card concierge.

I hope you can see the problem already: the benefit requires a minimum of three passengers on the same itinerary, which rules it out for couples.

But from 22 November 2025, Standard Chartered will change the perk as follows:

Minimum purchase of one Business Class ticket

Cardholders can upgrade one Premium Economy ticket for every one Business Class ticket purchased

For example, you could purchase one Business Class ticket and one Premium Economy Class ticket, and have the latter upgraded to Business Class. Alternatively, you could purchase two Business Class tickets and two Premium Economy Class tickets, and have the latter two upgraded to Business Class.

Does this make the perk worthwhile?

The new perk is undoubtedly better, in the sense that you only need to buy one Business Class ticket rather than two.

That said, the rest of the terms remain the same, so I still wouldn’t consider it very attractive.

Not valid on airlines or routes without Premium Economy cabin

At the risk of stating the obvious, you won’t be able to use this benefit if you’re travelling on an airline that does not offer a Premium Economy product, such as Etihad Airways, Malaysia Airlines, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines.

And even if it does, Premium Economy will not be available on every route. For example, Singapore Airlines does not offer this cabin on flights within Southeast Asia, as well as Adelaide, Brisbane, Maldives, Perth and Seoul, to name a few.

You must buy the most expensive Premium Economy fare

To use this benefit, you must buy a non-restricted Premium Economy fare, which is the most expensive fare class available. In some cases, this can cost even more than restricted Business Class tickets, and if so, then this benefit is effectively worthless!

Moreover, if the least expensive Business Class fare is sold out, then the upgrade can’t be used too.

Restricted Business Class fares may not enjoy all the perks

Standard Chartered will upgrade your non-restricted Premium Economy ticket to the most restricted Business Class fare, i.e. the cheapest-available.

On certain airlines, these come with additional limitations. For example, if you were to upgrade your Emirates Premium Economy ticket to a Business Special fare (the cheapest fare class there is), your ticket would have:

No advance seat selection

No chauffer service

No lounge access

So you could end up in an odd situation where some members of your travelling party have lounge access and others don’t.

By the way, Air France, Finnair and KLM also don’t grant lounge access on their cheapest Business Class fares, and Finnair is particularly punitive. Business Light passengers on Finnair also don’t get any checked bags, prior seat assignments, priority check-in, priority security or priority boarding!

For what it’s worth, Singapore Airlines Business Lite tickets enjoy the same on-ground and inflight benefits as their more expensive counterparts (the main difference is the accrual rate for KrisFlyer miles).

Only the airfare is covered

Standard Chartered will only pay the fare difference between the non-restricted Premium Economy Class ticket and the most restricted Business Class ticket. The cardholder will need to pay any additional taxes or surcharges arising from the upgrade.

Depending on which carrier and where you’re flying, this could be negligible, or substantial. For example, Singapore Airlines does not have fuel surcharges, so if you’re flying with them to a destination where the taxes are the same for all classes of travel, then you won’t need to cough up anything extra.

On the other extreme, suppose you’re flying with Air France from Singapore to Paris. If you use the upgrade benefit, you’ll still be on the hook for an extra S$985, broken down into:

An additional S$864.20 in fuel surcharges

An additional S$120.80 from the French Air Passenger Solidarity Tax

That’s a lot to pay for your “free” ticket (and remember, you have to buy the most expensive Premium Economy fare available!).

Other things to know

Here’s a few other things you should know about the upgrade perk

Only round-trip bookings are permitted

Travel must be completed within three months from date of departure

All bookings must be made at least one week in advance from date of departure

The full T&Cs of the revised benefit can be found below

Business Class Upgrade T&Cs This Complimentary Air Tickets Upgrade Programme is applicable to the Beyond principal cardholder only. This Complimentary Air Tickets Upgrade Programme will commence on 22 November 2025 superseding the earlier programme. Two (2) Complimentary Air Tickets Upgrade redemption e-voucher codes would be issued and to qualify for each complimentary upgrade from Premium Economy Class Ticket to Business Class Ticket (hereinafter referred to as the “Complimentary Air Tickets Upgrade”) Tickets must be purchased and charged to a valid Beyond Card (including the Beyond principal cardholder as one of the travellers): One (1) paid Business Class ticket; One (1) paid Premium Economy Class ticket on non-restricted ** fare;

All travel must start and end in the same city, with maximum one (1) layover and no stopovers allowed. “Layovers” refers to relatively brief breaks in the trip plan that last less than 24 hours. “Stopovers” refer to breaks in the trip lasting more than 24 hours; Open Jaws are not permitted. “Open Jaws” refers to flights to one city with return from another eligible city (e.g., A to B, C to A. If B and C are neighbouring airports in the same city, this will not be seen as open-jaw tickets.); The round trip must be completed within a period not exceeding three (3) months from the date of departure; The Beyond principal cardholder seeking to utilise the Complimentary Air Ticket(s) Upgrade must be one of the travellers on the itinerary; The travel companion(s) using the Complimentary Air Ticket(s) Upgrade must accompany the Beyond principal cardholder and share the same travel itinerary, with all tickets issued simultaneously; The Complimentary Air Ticket(s) Upgrade will be applied to the most restricted ** Business Class fare only; To redeem the Complimentary Air Tickets Upgrade, the Beyond principal cardholder will be required to make the flight ticket booking via the Beyond Concierge and quote the redemption e-voucher code ( “Air Ticket Code” ) issued to them via SC Mobile prior to booking; and All travel arrangements must be ticketed within the country of the card issuance. All billing shall be conducted in Singapore Dollars.

**Non-restricted fare refers to the most expensive fare of the Class ; Most restricted fare refers to the least expensive fare of the Class Each Air Ticket Code shall remain valid for a period of one (1) year from the date of issuance. After this period, any unused Air Ticket Code(s) will expire and will no longer be redeemable. Two (2) new Air Ticket Codes will be issued every year on the same date that the Beyond Card was approved by the Bank. In the event that the conditions specified in Clause 43 are not satisfied in the selected itinerary, for example, due to the unavailability of seats in the specified class and fare, the associated benefits shall not be applicable to the selected itinerary. This programme applies exclusively to airlines that provide both Premium Economy and Business Class options on the same itinerary. Flight bookings must be made at least 1 week in advance of outbound travel date. Reservations, ticketing and departures less than 1 week are not permitted. Open tickets, open returns, circle trips and round the world trips are not permitted. Complimentary Air Ticket(s) Upgrade is only applicable to airfares and does not include taxes, surcharges and any other fees. The Bank will pay the fare difference between the non-restricted Premium Economy Class ticket(s) and most restricted Business Class ticket(s). The Beyond principal cardholder is responsible for paying the taxes, surcharges and any other fees relating to the Complimentary Air Tickets Upgrade. At time of booking, all applicable taxes, surcharges and fees for paid and Complimentary Air Ticket(s) Upgrade will be charged to the Beyond Card. Complimentary Air Ticket(s) Upgrade are non-transferable and non-endorsable. Privileges associated with Complimentary Air Ticket(s) Upgrade cannot be combined or applied with other promotions, discounts, offers or internet fares. Itinerary change and refund are subject to the terms and conditions of the refund, cancellation and itinerary change policies of the airlines. Any requests for modifications to the booking shall be made no less than 72 hours prior to the scheduled time of departure. Requests for modifications or cancellations made within 72 hours of the departure time shall be deemed impermissible and will not be accommodated. Once paid and Complimentary Air Ticket(s) Upgrade is/are issued, any deviations and changes in routing by the Beyond principal cardholder will be at the Beyond principal cardholder’s expense. This includes Any applicable amendment or cancellation fees, taxes, and surcharges; and Any difference in ticket prices for both the paid and Complimentary Air Ticket(s) Upgrade. Once paid and Complimentary Air Ticket(s) Upgrade is/are issued, the Air Ticket Code(s) used for the upgrades shall be deemed as utilised. In the event of any cancellations, the Air Ticket Code(s) will be reinstated within 30 days. The respective airlines’ and Beyond Concierge’s terms and conditions, where applicable, apply.

Conclusion

From 22 November 2025, Standard Chartered will relax the terms for the Beyond Card’s Business Class upgrade perk, by requiring a minimum of one paid Business Class ticket rather than two.

While this is clearly an improvement from the status quo, it’s still far from generous. You will still need to buy an expensive non-restricted Premium Economy Class ticket, your upgraded restricted Business Class ticket may not be the “full fat” experience, and you may have to cough up a hefty cash co-payment to cover the additional fuel surcharges and taxes.

Because of this, I don’t think you should give the Business Class upgrade perk much weight when evaluating the value of your StanChart Beyond Card.

Has anyone made use of the StanChart Beyond Card’s Business Class upgrade perk?