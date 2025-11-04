Search
New DragonPass feature: Exchange lounge visits for airport fast track passes

Too many lounge visits? UOB Lady's Solitaire Metal Cardholders can now exchange them for fast track passes instead- could more cards follow?

If you have more lounge visits than you can use, you might feel a bit pained seeing the remainder go to waste.

But what if instead of wasting them, you could trade it for something else? That’s what DragonPass is now offering with its new “swap entitlement” scheme, which allows customers to trade lounge entitlements for airport fast track access.

A swap entitlement gives eligible cardholders the flexibility to choose how they would like to use their travel benefits. For instance, with a Fast Track and Lounge Swap Entitlement you can opt for either a lounge visit or access to a Fast Track Lane, whichever suits your journey best

-DragonPass

The catch is that this feature is currently only available with the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card, which isn’t exactly an easy card to get. But it could just be a matter of time before it’s rolled out to other cards, and when that happens, here’s how it works.

Swap lounge access for fast track passes

Too many lounge visits? Swap some for fast track passes instead

From 13 October 2025, UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Cardholders can swap their complimentary airport lounge access for an airport fast track pass via the Mastercard Travel Pass app.

Each lounge pass can be traded for a fast track pass of up to US$32 in value, and a maximum of two lounge visits can be used to pay for a single fast track pass. If the value of the fast track pass exceeds US$32 (or S$64, if two lounge visits are used), the difference will be charged to your credit card.

The catch is that DragonPass fast track clearance only covers expedited security clearance, and not immigration. Depending on the airport, the latter may be more of a killer than the former, so you’ll want to keep that in mind before pulling the trigger. 

Fast track isn’t offered at all airports, though I did find it available in Abu Dhabi, Barcelona, Dubai, Helsinki, Istanbul, London Gatwick, Milan and Rome, to name a few.

I could see several scenarios in which this could come in useful. For example, you might already have another credit card that offers unlimited lounge visits, or you might have more lounge visits than you’re able to finish. In that case, having the option to convert the extra into Fast Track is better than letting it go to waste. 

However, the cost of fast track passes can sometimes be surprisingly cheap, like at London Gatwick where it’s just US$5.85 per pax. It feels like a bit of a waste to trade a lounge pass for this, unless you really have no use for those lounge passes at all.

More information about Swap Entitlements can be found here.

Which credit cards offer DragonPass?

The following credit cards offer DragonPass memberships. I’ve also included the cooldown period between redemptions, for ease of reference.

💳 Cards with DragonPass Lounge Access
Card Free Visits Lounge Set Meal
HSBC Jade Debit Card 2
MY
 2h 5h
OCBC Premier Visa Infinite 2
MY
 2h Not permitted
Citi Private Client Debit Card 2
MY
 2h Not permitted
CIMB Visa Infinite 3
MY
 2h 5h
HSBC TravelOne Card 4
CY
 2h 2h
DCS Imperium 6
CY
 2h 2h
UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card
 6
CY
 2h 2h
OCBC VOYAGE
(all versions)		 2h Not permitted
UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card
(+1 guest)		 4h 5h
MY= Membership Year | CY= Calendar Year

Which app to use for DragonPass?

It’s important to remember that DragonPass has three different apps, and the correct app to use depends on where you got your membership from.

You use the official DragonPass app only if:

  • You purchased a membership directly from DragonPass
  • You’re using the OCBC VOYAGE or OCBC Premier Visa Infinite Card (which does not include set meals)

Otherwise, you’ll be using either the Mastercard Travel Pass (for Mastercard) or Airport Companion (for Visa). Refer to the table below for more details.

If your credit card is a… …download this app
OCBC VOYAGE Card
OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
Or if you purchased a membership directly from DragonPass		 DragonPass
(Android | iOS)
Mastercard Mastercard Travel Pass

(Android | iOS)
Visa Airport Companion

(Android | iOS)

Conclusion 

UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Cardholders can now trade their lounge visits for fast track passes at participating airports, as part of a new DragonPass feature.

While this only covers expedited security and not immigration, it could be useful in situations where you plan to cut things close, or if you just don’t intend to finish all your lounge visits.

Would you swap lounge visits for fast track?

Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
