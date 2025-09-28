Search
HomeCredit Cards
Credit CardsUOB

How do you qualify for a UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card?

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
13

The UOB Lady's Solitaire Metal Card may be the lesser-known member of the Lady's Card trinity, but it's technically the strongest. Just how do you get an invitation, and is it something to covet?

While the UOB Lady’s Card and UOB Lady’s Solitaire should be familiar to most miles chasers, the true mystery of the trinity is its third figure: the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card.

This invite-only card offers additional travel and lifestyle benefits, as well as World Elite Mastercard privileges. And following the recent nerf to the UOB Lady’s Solitaire, it also boasts the highest bonus cap in the entire Lady’s line-up.

So just how do you get your hands on one of these cards, and is it worth the hassle involved?

How do you qualify for a UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card?

While UOB does not officially publish the qualification criteria for the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card, it’s generally known that you must spend at least S$45,000 within a three-month period on a UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card. Mind you, this is a necessary but not sufficient condition, as approvals are still at the discretion of UOB.

For the vast majority of miles collectors, it’s a non-starter. Think about it:

  • The UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card has a bonus cap of S$1,500 per month
  • Therefore, spending S$45,000 in a 3-month period implies an “overshoot” of at least S$40,500 (S$45,000 – S$1,500 x 3)
  • That S$40,500 will earn just 0.4 mpd, which implies a significant opportunity cost.

The exact opportunity cost depends on what your alternative cards would have been, but in theory, had you been able to spread it perfectly across the various 4 mpd cards on the market (and put the rest on a 1.4 mpd general spending card), you’re giving up a whopping 107,000+ miles.

So if you’re the sort who carefully monitors their bonus caps and miles balances each month, this isn’t meant for you. It’s aimed at big spenders who put everything on one card just for convenience, for whom miles are basically an afterthought.

What’s the difference between the UOB Lady’s Solitaire and Solitaire Metal Card?

 
  UOB Lady’s Solitaire UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal
Annual Fee S$414.20
(FYF)		 S$598.99
(FYF)
Cardstock Plastic Metal
Earn Rate 4 mpd on choice of 2x bonus categories
Bonus Cap S$1,500 per c. month
(S$750 per sub-category)		 S$2,000 per c. month
Limo Rides N/A 1x per year
Lounge Access N/A 6x per year
Mastercard Tier World World Elite

Annual fee

The UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card has an annual fee of S$598.99. This is automatically waived for the first year, but from the second year onwards, you must spend at least S$100,000 (!) to receive an annual fee waiver.

By contrast, the UOB Lady’s Solitaire has a significantly lower annual fee of S$414.20 (30% less), and in my experience, it’s fairly easy to get it waived.

Cardstock

The principal UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card is made of — you guessed it — metal. However, all supplementary cards are issued in plastic

If you lose your principal card, you’ll pay a replacement fee of S$321. For comparison, UOB charges S$642 and S$150 to replace a UOB Reserve and Visa Infinite Metal Card respectively, which should tell you something about the relative cost of the materials used to manufacture each of them.

All UOB Lady’s Solitaire Cards are issued in plastic, and there are no replacement costs.

Bonus cap can be shared among bonus categories

Historically speaking, the UOB Lady’s Solitaire and UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card had exactly the same rewards mechanics: 4 mpd on up to S$2,000 of monthly spend on a choice of two bonus categories. 

However, on 1 August 2025, the UOB Lady’s Solitaire cut its monthly 4 mpd cap to S$1,500, and divided it into S$750 per bonus category. In other words, cardholders no longer have the flexibility to allocate their bonus cap between the two categories as they see fit. 

In contrast, nothing has changed for the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card. Cardholders are free to divide their spending between their two bonus categories in any proportion they wish, and can even spend the entire S$2,000 on a single category. 

Airport lounge and limo rides

The UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card offers cardholders:

  • One complimentary limo ride per calendar year
  • Six complimentary lounge visits per calendar year

These benefits are offered through the Mastercard Travel Pass app. Do note that lounge visits cannot be shared with guests, and a US$32 fee applies per companion.

There is no such benefit for the UOB Lady’s Solitaire.

World Elite Mastercard benefits

The UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card is a World Elite Mastercard, and therefore principal and supplementary cardmembers are entitled to the following privileges.

🏨 Hotel Elite Status
🚗 Rental Car Elite Status
👍Other Perks

It should be noted that the World Elite Mastercard perks are generic, and can be enjoyed by other cards too, including the Citi Prestige and OCBC Premier Banking Debit Card.

The UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card belongs to the World Mastercard tier, with comparatively weaker benefits.

🏨 Hotel Elite Status

Conclusion

The UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card offers better perks than the regular UOB Lady’s Solitaire, but those come at a hefty price. Not only is the annual fee significantly more expensive, you’ll need to spend at least S$45,000 in a three-month period to qualify, which means a lot of foregone miles.

I’m personally not convinced that the additional bonus cap, airport limo ride, lounge visits and World Elite Mastercard perks are worth it, and for the price you’re paying, one of the S$120K cards might suit you better. 

UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Cardholders: Are the rest of us missing out on anything?

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
How to check credit card points breakdowns
Next article
The 10 craziest deals I’ve ever seen in the miles game

Similar Articles

Comments

13 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

13 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Avi

Small detail but the regular Lady’s card picture was used for the table with the Solitaire 😅

Reply
Aaron Wong

have updated it, thanks!

Reply
Eric

I think even if it allows application, don’t think it is a card worth applying given the lady’s solitaire card.

Reply
Billy

Is the 45k over 3 month period a one off requirement or must we achieve that annually>

Reply
chk

If u can spend $45k every 3 months on the Metal Solitaire, no annual fee to pay lol

Reply
not necessarily

The 45k spend is a requirement to be considered, it does not mean that you will get the invitation.

I too had been misinformed by UOB that when I hit 45k I can call in to have the card upgraded, but eventually was told the Lady card team rejected by application.

Incidentally I hold the Reserve card, so not sure what the Lady card team is looking for

Reply
Steve

You have not missed anything. Clearly it is a waste-of-time with very marginal benefits, if any at all, for jumping through a whole lot of hoops. For what? Anyone that is earning enough to spend $15k+/month I am sure has a lot better things to do that waste time working out how to get a near-useless card !

Reply
not necessarily

There are some benefits of the card that I want, and with AF waiver it’s interesting.

Reply
Anonymous

Does 500k annual income qualify one for the Reserve card? Also given the hefty annual fee, what’s the value proposition of the Reserve card that justifies the cost for you?

Reply
not necessarily

It does, the Welcome gift of miles, exclusive access to concerts, and guaranteed tables at some of the best Michelin restaurants was interesting to me.
UOB has been allocating guaranteed 4 tickets to each concert that Reserve members are interested in, and giving them out for free to Reserve Diamond members.

Reply
John

How is the perk compared with UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card ?

Reply
JRS

I hold the metal card, I spent maybe 30k over a few months and got invited, probably salary of 400k also helped. Main advantage is just having a metal card nobody has or knows how to get, a lot of nice privileges including limo, lounge, 4mpd… it’s my most used card and on top of that also my longest kept card. Lets see how it continues 🤣 Also to add on, I have paid no renewal fees but this is truly my most used card – easily hit 30-45k a year and I’m a miles counter so a lot of… Read more »

Last edited 1 year ago by JRS
Reply
Fanatic

Wonder if CardUp transactions would be counted towards the 45K requirement…?

Reply

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles + $100 Trip.com voucher with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Sep 30, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Sep 30, 2025
HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Sep 30, 2025
Roundup: Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses (September 2025)
0
By Aaron Wong
Expires: Sep 30, 2025
AMEX HighFlyer Card launches up to 43,000 points welcome offer
2
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,332FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportsuobwdscitibankdbsoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverstaycationshotel reviewlounge

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg