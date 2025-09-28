While the UOB Lady’s Card and UOB Lady’s Solitaire should be familiar to most miles chasers, the true mystery of the trinity is its third figure: the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card.

This invite-only card offers additional travel and lifestyle benefits, as well as World Elite Mastercard privileges. And following the recent nerf to the UOB Lady’s Solitaire, it also boasts the highest bonus cap in the entire Lady’s line-up.

So just how do you get your hands on one of these cards, and is it worth the hassle involved?

How do you qualify for a UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card?

While UOB does not officially publish the qualification criteria for the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card, it’s generally known that you must spend at least S$45,000 within a three-month period on a UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card. Mind you, this is a necessary but not sufficient condition, as approvals are still at the discretion of UOB.

For the vast majority of miles collectors, it’s a non-starter. Think about it:

The UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card has a bonus cap of S$1,500 per month

Therefore, spending S$45,000 in a 3-month period implies an “overshoot” of at least S$40,500 (S$45,000 – S$1,500 x 3)

That S$40,500 will earn just 0.4 mpd, which implies a significant opportunity cost.

The exact opportunity cost depends on what your alternative cards would have been, but in theory, had you been able to spread it perfectly across the various 4 mpd cards on the market (and put the rest on a 1.4 mpd general spending card), you’re giving up a whopping 107,000+ miles.

So if you’re the sort who carefully monitors their bonus caps and miles balances each month, this isn’t meant for you. It’s aimed at big spenders who put everything on one card just for convenience, for whom miles are basically an afterthought.

What’s the difference between the UOB Lady’s Solitaire and Solitaire Metal Card?

UOB Lady’s Solitaire UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Annual Fee S$414.20

(FYF) S$598.99

(FYF) Cardstock Plastic Metal Earn Rate 4 mpd on choice of 2x bonus categories

Bonus Cap S$1,500 per c. month

(S$750 per sub-category) S$2,000 per c. month Limo Rides N/A 1x per year Lounge Access N/A 6x per year Mastercard Tier World World Elite

Annual fee

The UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card has an annual fee of S$598.99. This is automatically waived for the first year, but from the second year onwards, you must spend at least S$100,000 (!) to receive an annual fee waiver.

By contrast, the UOB Lady’s Solitaire has a significantly lower annual fee of S$414.20 (30% less), and in my experience, it’s fairly easy to get it waived.

Cardstock

The principal UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card is made of — you guessed it — metal. However, all supplementary cards are issued in plastic.

If you lose your principal card, you’ll pay a replacement fee of S$321. For comparison, UOB charges S$642 and S$150 to replace a UOB Reserve and Visa Infinite Metal Card respectively, which should tell you something about the relative cost of the materials used to manufacture each of them.

All UOB Lady’s Solitaire Cards are issued in plastic, and there are no replacement costs.

Bonus cap can be shared among bonus categories

Historically speaking, the UOB Lady’s Solitaire and UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card had exactly the same rewards mechanics: 4 mpd on up to S$2,000 of monthly spend on a choice of two bonus categories.

However, on 1 August 2025, the UOB Lady’s Solitaire cut its monthly 4 mpd cap to S$1,500, and divided it into S$750 per bonus category. In other words, cardholders no longer have the flexibility to allocate their bonus cap between the two categories as they see fit.

In contrast, nothing has changed for the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card. Cardholders are free to divide their spending between their two bonus categories in any proportion they wish, and can even spend the entire S$2,000 on a single category.

Airport lounge and limo rides

The UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card offers cardholders:

One complimentary limo ride per calendar year

Six complimentary lounge visits per calendar year

These benefits are offered through the Mastercard Travel Pass app. Do note that lounge visits cannot be shared with guests, and a US$32 fee applies per companion.

There is no such benefit for the UOB Lady’s Solitaire.

World Elite Mastercard benefits

The UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card is a World Elite Mastercard, and therefore principal and supplementary cardmembers are entitled to the following privileges.

It should be noted that the World Elite Mastercard perks are generic, and can be enjoyed by other cards too, including the Citi Prestige and OCBC Premier Banking Debit Card.

The UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card belongs to the World Mastercard tier, with comparatively weaker benefits.

Conclusion

The UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card offers better perks than the regular UOB Lady’s Solitaire, but those come at a hefty price. Not only is the annual fee significantly more expensive, you’ll need to spend at least S$45,000 in a three-month period to qualify, which means a lot of foregone miles.

I’m personally not convinced that the additional bonus cap, airport limo ride, lounge visits and World Elite Mastercard perks are worth it, and for the price you’re paying, one of the S$120K cards might suit you better.

UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Cardholders: Are the rest of us missing out on anything?