HSBC Travel with Points: Earn up to 7.5 mpd on airline, hotel and rental car bookings

HSBC points are arguably the most valuable rewards currency in Singapore, with 20 airline and hotel partners, conversion blocks as little as two miles, instant conversions, and no conversion fees.

There’s just one big problem: they’re not easy to earn.

Therefore, outside of welcome bonuses, you’ll usually be earning miles the slow way through general spending cards. But there’s actually an additional way to accelerate your earning: HSBC’s Travel with Points portal.

Despite what the name suggests, you don’t have to spend points here (nor should you, with the poor rate on offer). Instead, you can earn up to 7.5 mpd on airline, hotel and car bookings in selected countries.

Earn up to 7.5 mpd on Travel with Points

HSBC cardholders can earn up to 7.5 mpd when they book flights, hotel stays and car rental bookings through the Travel with Points portal.

This is provided the flight, hotel stay or car rental is in one of the so-called “Premier Destinations”, as defined in the table below.

🌎 Premier Destinations 19 August to 30 September 2025 1 October to 31 December 2025 🇯🇵 Japan

🇰🇷 South Korea

🇹🇭 Thailand

🇲🇾 Malaysia

🇹🇼 Taiwan

🇻🇳 Vietnam

🇵🇭 Philippines

🇨🇳 China

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

🇮🇩 Indonesia 🇯🇵 Japan

🇰🇷 South Korea

🇹🇭 Thailand

🇲🇾 Malaysia

🇦🇺 Australia

🇳🇿 New Zealand

🇫🇷 France

🇺🇸 USA

🇬🇧 UK

🇨🇦 Canada

While the booking must be paid for during the promotion period, the actual travel date can be after. For example, on 15 October 2025 I could book a hotel in London for 3 April 2026, and still earn the bonus.

The table below shows the earn rate by card and booking type. As you might expect, the reward for hotels is more generous than flights or car rentals, given the higher commissions payable.

Card Hotels Flights & Car Rentals HSBC Premier Mastercard HSBC Premier Mastercard Up to 7.5 mpd

18.75 pts/S$1 Up to 3.6 mpd

9 pts/S$1 HSBC TravelOne Card Up to 4.8 mpd

12 pts/S$1 Up to 2.4 mpd

6 pts/S$1 HSBC Revolution*

Up to 4 mpd

10 pts/S$1 Up to 1.6 mpd

4 pts/S$1 *Also Visa Platinum, Mastercard Gold and Mastercard Classic

The T&Cs are silent as to whether this bonus is offered on top of the usual credit card rewards, though there’s a data point in The MileLion Community that no base points were awarded, so take note of that.

Travel with Points can only be accessed through your mobile phone, via the steps below.

Log on to the HSBC app Scroll down to the Products & Services tab, select Credit Card Rewards Select Rewards Marketplace Select Proceed on the pop-up notification Select Travel with Points on Rewards Marketplace

When will bonus points be credited?

Points from this promotion will be credited within 30 days after the transaction is posted.

You can pay with points (but please don’t)

Travel with Points offers HSBC cardholders the option of offsetting the cost of their booking with HSBC points.

The regular rate is 400 points = S$1, but from now till 31 December 2025, the rate has been upsized to 250 points = S$1.

Please don’t do this. Even with the promotional rate, the value on offer is a measly 1 cent per mile, which is a very poor return on your HSBC points.

How much more are you paying?

With portals that offer bonus miles, the risk is always that you end up overpaying, and effectively “buy miles” based on the additional spread.

Therefore, you should make a point of comparing the prices offered through Travel with Points with the official website or other OTAs. In my experience, you’ll usually find that the mark-ups on flights will be modest or non-existent, whereas hotel mark-ups can be considerable.

Now, Travel with Points supposedly has a best price guarantee, which says that if you find a lower rate within 24 hours of booking, you’ll get the difference refunded in travel credits that can be used towards your next booking. In my experience, however, best price guarantees tend to be denied for the most inane of reasons, so I wouldn’t put too much weight on this.

What can you do with HSBC points?

HSBC Points can be transferred to 20 airline and hotel partners at the ratios shown in the table below.

✈️ HSBC Airline Partners Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(HSBC Points : Partner) 50,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 30,000 : 10,000

30,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

🏨 HSBC Hotel Partners Hotel Programme Conversion Ratio

(HSBC Points : Partner) 30,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 5,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

The crucial thing to understand is that not all partners share the same transfer ratio. Therefore, the effective earn rate depends on the partner you choose.

All conversions must be done via the HSBC Singapore app (Android | iOS) and are processed instantly, with the exception of the following:

Hainan Fortune Wings Club: Within 5 business days

Japan Airlines Mileage Bank: Within 10 business days

Transfers are free of charge until further notice, and HSBC Points are pooled across cards.

While the minimum transfer block is 10,000 miles/points (Accor: 5,000 points), the subsequent block is just 2 miles (Accor: 1 point). In other words, you could choose to transfer 10,002 miles or 20,958 miles, which helps you avoid orphan points.

Conclusion

HSBC’s Travel with Points portal offers a way for cardholders to accumulate bonus HSBC points on airline, hotel and car rental bookings, provided they’re travelling to a participating destination.

With earn rates of up to 7.5 mpd, this can be potentially lucrative. However, you should make a point of comparing prices with other OTAs or the official website, to make sure you’re not overpaying for the privilege.