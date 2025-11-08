KrisShop Double Miles Dash: Earn up to 12 mpd on KrisShop

KrisShop has launched a new promotion that offers double the usual earn rates for all purchases made by 12 November 2025.

Depending on your KrisShopper tier, you could be earning up to 12 mpd– 8 mpd from KrisShop, and a further 4 mpd from the right credit card.

Notably, there are no brand exclusions for this promotion, not even for price-controlled products like Apple or Dyson. If you’re intending to participate in this offer, these would be the ideal items to buy, since other KrisShop items may be overpriced.

KrisShop 11.11 Double Miles Dash

From 6 to 12 November 2025, KrisShop will double the usual base miles earn rate for spending on KrisShop.com and KrisShop on the Kris+ mobile app.

This means an earn rate of 3-8 mpd, depending on your KrisShopper tier.

Tier Regular Earn Bonus Earn Total Earn Non-KrisShopper 1.5 mpd 1.5 mpd 3 mpd Member 2 mpd 2 mpd 4 mpd Insider 2.5 mpd 2.5 mpd 5 mpd Icon 3 mpd 3 mpd 6 mpd Ambassador 4 mpd 4 mpd 8 mpd

Members can earn a maximum of 10,000 bonus KrisFlyer miles for the entire promotion period. In other words:

An Ambassador would max out this bonus with S$2,500 of spending

would max out this bonus with of spending An Icon would max out this bonus with S$3,333 of spending

would max out this bonus with of spending An Insider would max out this bonus with S$4,000 of spending

would max out this bonus with of spending A Member would max out this bonus with S$5,000 of spending

would max out this bonus with of spending A non-KrisShopper would max out this bonus with S$6,667 of spending

Any spend above the cap will revert to the usual base earn rate.

Exclusions

The only exclusion for this promotion is the purchase of KrisShop E-gift Cards.

Otherwise, there are no brand exclusions listed in the T&Cs, which would mean that Apple products (including the latest iPhone 17) and everything else is eligible.

When will the bonus miles be credited?

KrisFlyer members will initially receive the regular number of miles.

The bonus miles from this promotion will be credited within 12 weeks after the promotion ends, i.e. 4 February 2026.

Do note that the bonus miles accrual date will be backdated to November 2025 for the purposes of miles expiry, which means they will expire on 30 November 2028.

Stack up to 4 mpd from credit cards

KrisShop purchases code as MCC 5309 Duty Free Stores, and you can use the following cards to earn up to 4 mpd.

Do note the distinction between KrisShop.com and KrisShop on Kris+ for the Citi Rewards Card and AMEX KrisFlyer cards.

While the Citi Rewards Card will earn 4 mpd on KrisShop.com, it will only earn 0.4 mpd on KrisShop on Kris+. That’s because checkouts on Kris+ must be done via in-app payments, using a card linked to Apple Pay or Google Pay. This is excluded from the Citi Reward Card’s 4 mpd bonus (pairing it with Amaze solves the problem, but there is a 1% fee for all SGD transactions).

Likewise, KrisShop.com transactions earn 2 mpd on the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend and AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card, but only the regular 1.2/1.1 mpd via Kris+. This has something to do with how the transactions are coded, since payment processing via Kris+ is different from KrisShop.

Alternatively, you can also pay via Atome, which will break up the transaction into three equal installments that helps you better optimise the bonus caps on your card (KrisShop will still award the bonus miles on the full amount, not to worry). Refer to the post below for the best cards to use with Atome.

Not actually 12 mpd!

While you can earn 8 mpd from KrisShop and 4 mpd from your credit card, you won’t actually earn 12 mpd overall because KrisShop awards miles on the pre-tax, pre-shipping amount.

For example, a KrisShopper Ambassador who spends S$1,000 (S$1,090 inclusive of GST) and pays with a 4 mpd card will earn 12,360 miles:

8,000 miles from KrisShop (4,000 base miles, 4,000 bonus miles)

4,360 miles from their credit card (S$1,090 @ 4 mpd)

This is an implicit earn rate of 11.34 mpd- close to 12 mpd, but not quite!

Conclusion

From now till 12 November 2025, KrisShop is offering double the regular miles on all purchases. This is capped at 10,000 bonus miles, but is still a fantastic opportunity to earn something extra on the latest iPhone purchase or some other gadget (preferably price-controlled, so you don’t end up paying over the odds).

Just remember that the bonus will not be posted until February 2026, and even then their expiry date will start to run from November 2025, so you’ll have slightly less time than usual to spend them.