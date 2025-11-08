Roundup: Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses (November 2025)

Here’s The MileLion’s monthly roundup of the latest credit card sign-up bonuses in Singapore for November 2025.

For those with big ticket spending coming up, these bonuses could be an opportunity to rack up some extra miles or gifts, so plan your spending accordingly!

Primer: Sign-up Bonuses 👉 Primer: Sign-Up Bonuses A sign-up bonus can be summarised as: spend S$X within Y days to get Z miles While some cards offer miles with the payment of the annual fee, I’m only looking at offers with a spending component, since this lets you earn miles as a by-product of spending. Some questions to ask before getting started: Should I cancel any of my existing cards so I can regain new-to-bank status? The best offers are typically reserved for new-to-bank customers, defined as those who don’t hold a principal credit card with a given bank, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months (this can be as short as 6 months for some; refer to the definition in the T&Cs) If you have only one card with a given bank and don’t use it, consider cancelling it so you can start the clock on resetting your new-to-bank status

When do I expect my payments to be due? Credit card sign-up bonuses require you to spend a certain amount in a given time period, usually 30, 60, or 90 days By timing your applications around your payment dates, you stand a better chance of meeting the minimum spend

[For those with a partner] Can we leverage “two-player” mode? If your spending is significant, then each of you could sign up for a principal card to enjoy the same bonus twice If your spending is not so large, then one of you could sign up for a principal card and give the other a supplementary card, so as to pool your spending Remember, you can only transfer miles to the principal cardholder’s frequent flyer account. However, KrisFlyer allows you to redeem miles for friends and family, so this won’t be that big a deal



At a glance: Current sign-up bonuses

Here’s a summary of the current sign-up bonuses on the market, presented two ways:

Payoff ratio Cost per mile

Payoff ratio refers to the bonus miles divided by total spend (excluding annual fee). Basically: what’s the bang for your buck? For every S$1 of spend, how many miles do you get?

On that basis, here are the best sign-up offers.

Cost per mile refers to the annual fee divided by bonus miles. If you need to pay an annual fee as part of the sign-up bonus, you’re essentially paying for miles— the question is, how much?

On that basis, here are the best sign-up offers.

Ultimately, both sets of ranking criteria have a common shortcoming: they only look at miles. Some of these cards have additional benefits like free hotel nights or airport lounge access, which you’ll also need to factor in.

Therefore, it’s always advisable to read through each of the sign-up bonus articles and The MileLion’s Card Reviews before coming to a decision.

AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend

(Offer Ends: 12 Nov 25)

Apply (New)

Apply (Existing) New Existing Annual Fee S$397.85

(must be paid)

S$397.85

(must be paid)

Spend S$1,000

S$1 Spend Period 60 days 30 days Base Miles 1,200 1 Bonus Miles 34,800 16,000 Total Miles 36,000 16,001 New customers are defined as those who do not hold a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card, and have not cancelled a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card in the past 12 months Existing customers are defined as those who have not cancelled a principal AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend Card in the past 12 months



New-to-AMEX cardholders who apply and receive approval for an AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend by 12 November 2025 will receive 34,800 bonus miles when they pay the annual fee and spend S$1,000 within 60 days of approval. They will also earn a further 1,200 base miles (S$1,000 @ 1.2 mpd).

Existing AMEX cardholders who apply and receive approval for an AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend by 12 November 2025 will receive 16,000 bonus miles when they pay the annual fee and make their first spend of at least S$1 within 30 days of approval.

The calculations assume that this is your first-ever American Express Singapore Airlines cobrand card. If you have held one in the past at any time, you need to deduct 5,000 miles from the bonus component.

While the first year’s annual fee cannot be waived, you’ll receive a complimentary one-night stay at participating Hilton properties and Hilton Silver status (which saves you the 5th night off award night redemptions).

Unfortunately, the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend is a lot less attractive now, following a November 2024 nerf which removed its lounge vouchers, reduced its earn rates, and hiked the annual fee. The welcome bonus can still make first year worthwhile, but otherwise I wouldn’t be looking to renew my card.

AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card

(Offer Ends: 29 Dec 25) Apply Details New Only Annual Fee S$179.85

(first year waived)

Spend S$1,000 Spend Period 60 days Base Miles 1,100 Bonus Miles 9,900 + S$100 eCapitaVoucher Total Miles 23,000 New customers are defined as those who do not hold a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card, and have not cancelled a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card in the past 12 months

New-to-AMEX cardholders who apply and receive approval for an AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card by 29 December 2025 and spend S$1,000 in the first 60 days will receive 9,900 bonus miles and a S$100 eCapitaVoucher. Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 1,100 base miles (S$1,000 @ 1.1 mpd).

Do note that the calculations assume that this is your first-ever American Express Singapore Airlines cobrand card. If you have held one in the past at any time, you need to deduct 5,000 miles from the bonus component.

AMEX Platinum Charge

(Offer Ends: 12 Nov 25)

Apply (New) Apply (Existing) New Existing Annual Fee S$1,744

(must be paid) S$1,744

(must be paid) Spend S$8,000 S$3,000 Spend Period 90 days 90 days Base Miles 6,250 2,344 Bonus Miles 62,500 31,250 Total Miles 68,750 33,594 New customers are defined as those who do not hold a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card, and have not cancelled a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card in the past 12 months

Existing customers are defined as those who have not cancelled a principal AMEX Platinum Charge in the past 12 months

New-to-AMEX customers who apply and receive approval for an AMEX Platinum Charge by 12 November 2025 will receive 100,000 bonus MR points (62,500 miles) when they spend S$8,000 within 90 days of approval. They will also earn a further 10,000 base MR points (6,250 miles) for the S$8,000 spend.

Existing AMEX customers who apply and receive approval for an AMEX Platinum Charge by 12 November 2025 will receive 50,000 bonus MR points (31,250 miles) when they spend S$3,000 within 90 days of approval. They will also earn a further 3,750 MR points (2,344 miles) for the S$3,000 spend.

The AMEX Platinum Charge, unfortunately, has suffered three big nerfs in 2025 so far, which you should be aware of before applying for a card:

The Platinum Statement Credits are issued on a half-yearly basis from 2025 onwards, making them more difficult to use

Comoclub birthday treats, worth up to S$260 per member, are no longer offered to those who fast-tracked their way to elite status via the AMEX Platinum Charge from 1 January 2025

The Priority Pass membership received by the first supplementary cardholder has been cut to 8x visits per year, effective 13 February 2025

AMEX Platinum Credit Card

(Offer Ends: 12 Nov 25) Apply New Only Annual Fee S$327

(must be paid) Spend S$1,000 Spend Period 60 days Base Miles 694 Bonus Miles 13,194 Total Miles 13,889 New customers are defined as those who do not hold a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card, and have not cancelled a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card in the past 12 months



New-to-AMEX customers who apply and receive approval for an AMEX Platinum Credit Card by 12 November 2025 will receive 23,750 bonus MR points (13,194 miles) with a minimum spend of S$1,000 within 60 days of approval. Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local general spending, you’ll earn a further 1,250 base MR points (694 miles).

All cardholders continue to receive an annual S$200 Lifestyle Credit, together with Love Dining and Chillax perks.

Citi PremierMiles Card

(Offer Ends: 28 Feb 26) Apply Details New Only Offer 1 Offer 2 Annual Fee S$196.20

(must be paid) S$196.20

(first year waived) Spend S$800 S$800 Spend Period 2-3 months 2-3 months Base Miles 960 960 Bonus Miles 30,000 8,000 Total Miles 30,960 8,960 New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal Citi credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months

New-to-bank customers can earn 30,000 bonus miles when they pay the S$196.20 annual fee and spend S$800 within 2-3 months of approval (the exact timeframe depends on when approval comes through; you have until the end of the second month after the approval month to spend).

Alternatively, they can earn 8,000 bonus miles when they spend S$800 within 2-3 months of approval, together with an annual fee waiver.

Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 960 base miles (S$800 @ 1.2 mpd).

Citi Prestige Card

(Offer Ends: 16 Jan 26) Apply Details New & Existing Annual Fee S$651.82

(must be paid) Spend S$2,000 Spend Period 2-3 months Base Miles 2,600 Bonus Miles 57,000 Total Miles 59,600 Offer valid for anyone who has not cancelled a Citi Prestige Card in the past 12 months

The Citi Prestige Card is offering a welcome bonus of 57,000 bonus miles for cardholders who:

Pay the S$651.82 annual fee (32,000 miles)

Spend S$2,000 by the end of the second month following approval (25,000 miles)

Citigold and Citigold Private Client customers will receive an extra 8,000 bonus miles for a total of 65,000 bonus miles.

Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 2,600 base miles (S$2,000 @ 1.3 mpd).

As a reminder, Citi PayAll transactions can be used to meet the minimum spend, provided the annual fee is paid. Alternatively, you can use your card to make direct payments for things like insurance, hospital bills, and charitable donations- even though you won’t earn any base miles for these, they will count towards minimum spend.

What’s noteworthy about this offer is that it’s available to existing Citi cardholders as well, so holding a Citi PremierMiles Card or Citi Rewards Card won’t disqualify you from participating.

Do note that the Citi Prestige Card hiked its annual fee to S$651.82 on 1 July 2025, and also cut its lounge benefit to 12x visits per calendar year.

Citi Rewards Card

(Offer Ends: 28 Feb 26) Apply Details New Only Annual Fee S$196.20

(first year waived) Spend S$800 Spend Period 2-3 months Base Miles 3,200 Bonus Miles 16,000 Total Miles 19,200 New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal Citi credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months

New-to-bank customers can earn 16,000 bonus miles when they spend S$800 within 2-3 months of approval (the exact timeframe depends on when approval comes through; you have until the end of the second month after the approval month to spend). The first year’s annual fee is waived.

Assuming you clock the minimum spend on online transactions (and you should, given how easy it is), you’ll earn a further 3,200 base miles (S$800 @ 4 mpd). An easy way of doing this would be through Amaze, which turns offline transactions into online ones- though keep in mind that a 1% fee (min. S$0.50) applies to all transactions in SGD.

I consider the Citi Rewards Card to be practically essential for miles collectors, and if you don’t have one for whatever reason, that’s something you need to change.

DBS Altitude Card



(Offer Ends: 30 Nov 25) Apply Details New Only Annual Fee S$196.20

(can be waived with 10,000 fewer bonus miles) Spend S$800 Spend Period 60 days Base Miles 1,040 Bonus Miles 38,000 Total Miles 39,040 New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal DBS/POSB credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months

New-to-bank customers who apply for a DBS Altitude Card with the promo code ALTP38 will enjoy 38,000 bonus miles when they pay the S$196.20 annual fee and spend S$800 within 60 days of approval.

They must also have a valid DBS PayLah! account by the end of the qualifying spend period, which shouldn’t be very difficult to do.

Should you not wish to pay the annual fee, applying with the code ALTPW28 gets you a first year fee waiver, with 28,000 bonus miles.

Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 1,040 base miles (S$800 @ 1.3 mpd).

HSBC Premier Mastercard

(Offer Ends: 31 Jan 26) Apply Details New & Existing Annual Fee S$708.50

(waived for HSBC Premier customers with $200K TRB)

Spend S$5,000 Spend Period 1-2 months Base Miles 8,400 Bonus Miles 58,200 Total Miles 66,600

The HSBC Premier Mastercard is offering new and existing HSBC cardholders up to 58,200 bonus miles when they:

Pay the annual fee of S$708.50 (not required for HSBC Premier customers with a minimum TRB of S$200K)

Spend at least S$5,000 by the end of the month following approval

Opt-in for marketing communications during the sign-up process (do not forget this step, or you won’t get anything!)

Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 8,400 base miles (S$5,000 @ 1.68 mpd).

Unfortunately, this offer has been cut from the previous high of 106,200 bonus miles, but you’ll still enjoy up to four unlimited-visit Priority Pass cards, complimentary airport limo transfers, and World Elite benefits as a cardholder. Top it off, there is no annual fee if you’re a HSBC Premier customer with a minimum TRB of S$200,000.

HSBC TravelOne Card

(Offer Ends: 31 Dec 25)

Apply

Details

New Existing Annual Fee S$196.20

(must be paid) S$196.20

(must be paid) Spend S$1,000 S$1,000 Spend Period 1-2 months 1-2 months Base Miles 1,200 1,200 Bonus Miles 33,600 21,600 Total Miles 34,800 22,800 New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal HSBC credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months Existing customers are defined as those whose most recent principal HSBC credit card was issued more than 12 months ago, and have not cancelled a principal HSBC credit card in the past 12 months

The HSBC TravelOne Card is offering new and existing HSBC cardholders up to 33,600 miles and 21,600 miles respectively when they:

Pay the annual fee of S$196.20

Spend at least S$1,000 by the end of the month following approval

Opt-in for marketing communications during the sign-up process (do not forget this step, or you won’t get anything!)

Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 1,200 base miles (S$1,000 @ 1.2 mpd).

Cardholders enjoy other perks like four lounge visits per calendar year (or eight in the first membership year), 20 transfer partners, as well as instant, fee-free conversions.

StanChart Beyond Card



(Offer Ends: 31 Dec 25) Apply Details New & Existing Annual Fee S$1,635

(must be paid)

Spend S$20,000 Spend Period 90 days Base Miles 30,000 Bonus Miles 100,000 Total Miles 130,000

The StanChart Beyond Card is offering both new-to-bank and existing StanChart customers a 100,000 miles welcome bonus.

This is split into:

60,000 miles for paying the S$1,635 annual fee

for paying the S$1,635 annual fee 40,000 miles for spending at least S$20,000 within 90 days of approval (S$10,000 if you’re a StanChart employee)

Assuming you’re a regular StanChart customer and spend the S$20,000 in local currency, you’ll earn an additional 30,000 base miles (S$20,000 @ 1.5 mpd). Priority Banking and Priority Private cardholders will earn 40,000 base miles (S$20,000 @ 2 mpd).

The StanChart Beyond Card isn’t cheap by any means, and would-be applicants should think very carefully about whether they can make the math work. I’ve covered this more in the article below.

StanChart Journey Card

(Offer Ends: 31 Dec 25) Apply (Fee Waiver) Apply (Fee Paying) Details New

(Pay AF) New

(AF Waiver) Annual Fee S$196.20

(must be paid)

S$196.20

(first year waived) Spend S$800 S$800 Spend Period 60 days 60 days Base Miles 960 960 Bonus Miles 30,000 + S$180 20,000 + S$180 Total Miles 30,960 + S$180 20,960 + S$180 New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal StanChart credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months

New-to-bank customers who pay the annual fee will receive 30,000 bonus miles for spending S$800 in the first 60 days of approval. Assuming that S$800 is spent in local currency, cardholders will earn an additional 960 base miles (S$800 @ 1.2 mpd).

New-to-bank customers who want a first year fee waiver will receive 20,000 bonus miles for spending S$800 in the first 60 days of approval. Assuming that S$800 is spent in local currency, cardholders will earn an additional 960 base miles (S$800 @ 1.2 mpd).

Regardless of whether you take the fee paying or fee waiver option, applying via SingSaver allows new-to-bank customers to stack the bonus miles with a choice of extra gifts:

7,000 Max Miles

S$150 cash + Samsonite Volant Spinner 68/25 EXP

S$200 Grab vouchers

However, do note that SingSaver gifts for Standard Chartered now have an additional, annoying requirement. In addition to the minimum spend, cardholders must now do one of the following, within 60 days of card approval.

Apply for Standard Chartered EasyPay for at least 3 retail transactions on your

credit card for a minimum amount of S$150 each with at least 12 months

tenure

credit card for a minimum amount of S$150 each with at least 12 months tenure Apply and open a Standard Chartered Bonus$aver Account with a minimum

deposit of S$3,000

deposit of S$3,000 Submit an application and get approved for Standard Chartered CashOne

Personal Loan with a minimum loan approved amount of S$1,000 and a

minimum tenure of 12 months

Personal Loan with a minimum loan approved amount of S$1,000 and a minimum tenure of 12 months Apply and get approved for Standard Chartered Credit Card Funds Transfer

(CCFT) with a minimum loan amount of S$1,000 for a minimum tenure of 3

months

StanChart Visa Infinite Card

(Offer Ends: 31 Dec 25)

Apply Details

New & Existing Annual Fee S$599.50

(must be paid) Spend S$2,000 Spend Period 60 days Base Miles 2,800 Bonus Miles 50,000 Total Miles 52,800 New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal StanChart credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months

It’s not very often we see a welcome offer for the StanChart Visa Infinite, but this month, applicants can enjoy 50,000 bonus miles when they pay the first year’s S$599.50 annual fee and spend S$2,000 within 60 days of approval. This offer is available to both new and existing StanChart cardholders.

However, if you meet the definition of a new customer, you might want to apply instead for a StanChart Simply Cash Card, which is offering S$350 cash with a minimum spend of S$800 in 30 days. You can then apply for the StanChart Visa Infinite as an existing customer and still enjoy 50,000 bonus miles.

I personally don’t think the StanChart Visa Infinite is a very compelling card, as the main benefit it offers are six lounge visits and the opportunity to buy discounted miles via its income tax payment facility. However, if you’re just in it for the bonus miles, then you basically pay 1.2 cents per mile, which is an attractive price.

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card

(Offer Ends: 31 Dec 25) Apply Details New Existing Annual Fee S$654

(must be paid) S$654

(must be paid) Spend S$4,000 S$4,000 Spend Period 30 days 30 days Base Miles 5,600 5,600 Bonus Miles 60,000 40,000 Total Miles 65,600 45,600 New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal UOB credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months

New-to-bank/existing customers will enjoy 60,000 miles/40,000 bonus miles when they apply for a UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card, pay the S$654 annual fee and spend S$4,000 within 30 days of approval.

Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 5,600 base miles (S$4,000 @ 1.4 mpd).

Unfortunately, the welcome offer for new customers has been cut from the previous 80,000 miles this month, making it weaker than before. That said, the minimum spend can be met through spend on education transactions, a relative rarity in this day and age.

Also note that UOB has doubled the “timeout” threshold for a new-to-bank customer from six months to 12 months.

My picks for November 2025

If you’re in a position to open a HSBC Premier account (min. TRB S$200,000), then hopefully you opened a HSBC Premier Mastercard when the welcome offer was 106,200 bonus miles.

This month it’s been cut to 58,200 bonus miles, though in the cold light of day it’s still a great deal given that the annual fee is waived for fully-funded HSBC Premier accounts, and up to four cardholders can receive an unlimited-visit Priority Pass. Obviously, you’ll want to ensure the funds in the account are earning a decent rate of return too (they can be invested into equities too).

Otherwise, you might consider the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend, which is offering 34,800 bonus miles for a minimum spend of just S$1,000. Together with its free Hilton night voucher, there should be more than enough to cover the S$397.85 annual fee (though I certainly wouldn’t renew it after the first year).

Non-miles welcome offers

Here’s a roundup of the other non-miles sign-up bonuses that are currently running in the market.

💳 Credit Card Sign-Up Bonuses

(Non-miles) Spend (Period) Reward^ AMEX TCB

Ends 29 Dec 25

Apply

S$500

(30 days) S$160 eCV

NTB

CIMB Visa Signature

Ends 30 Nov 25

Apply S$108

(30 days) S$138

NTB DBS yuu AMEX

Ends 31 Dec 25

Apply

S$800

(60 days)

Use code DBSYUU S$300

NTB

DBS yuu Visa

Ends 31 Dec 25

Apply

MB Horizon

No end date

Apply

S$1,300

(2 mo.) Luggage

NTB



Ends 30 Nov 25

Apply

S$400

(30 days) S$380 Grab voucher

NTB

^Other rewards may be offered too, click on Apply link for full details

Do note that you will only count as a new customer for the first card you’re approved for. Subsequent approvals will receive existing customer gifts, if any.

Conclusion

As with all credit card sign-up offers, it’s important to read through the T&Cs to confirm eligibility, qualifying spend definitions, and fulfilment timelines. Don’t panic if you don’t see the bonus immediately upon meeting the minimum spend; these usually take three months or more to process.

I also recommend saving a copy of the T&Cs for your own reference, because banks may overwrite the T&Cs when new campaigns are launched, or worse, retroactively modify them!