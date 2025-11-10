Post-KrisFlyer devaluation date changes: Why am I being asked to top-up miles?

The 2025 KrisFlyer devaluation came into effect on 1 November 2025, with adjustments to the cost of upgrades and awards for Singapore Airlines, Star Alliance and non-Star Alliance partners.

On average, we saw a 5-15% increase in the cost of most Saver and Advantage awards, though Zone 1-9 Economy Saver awards actually decreased by 5%.

✈️ Summary: 2025 KrisFlyer Devaluation Till 31 Oct 2025 From 1 Nov 2025 Singapore Airlines awards Link Link Singapore Airlines upgrade Link Link Star Alliance awards Link Link Star Alliance upgrade Link Link Garuda Indonesia awards Link Link Juneyao Airlines awards Link Link Virgin Australia awards Link Link Malaysia Airlines awards Link

No change Scoot awards Link

No change



In the weeks leading up to D-Day, there was a mad rush to book award flights.

Travel could be scheduled as late as 31 October 2026, and even if your dates weren’t finalised, so long as you knew where you wanted to go, and how you wanted to go there (i.e. cabin), you could lock in the pre-devaluation pricing by booking the award first. Changes to dates or flight timings could be made later when plans firmed up- without the need to top-up additional miles.

In practice, however, that’s not working as smoothly as one would have hoped.

Changes to dates and flight numbers should not require top-ups

Let’s start by recapping the basic principle: if your award flight was ticketed before 1 November 2025, you can change the travel date or flight number (on the same route) without needing to top-up miles to match the post-1 November 2025 pricing.

Leaving aside the fact this is how it’s worked during every previous devaluation, Singapore Airlines’ FAQs are crystal clear:

4. If I make changes to my redemption award booking or ticket on or after 1 November 2025, which mileage level will apply? Changes made to flight dates on or after 1 November 2025 will not require additional miles*. Other changes made to the itinerary (e.g. change of cabin class, route and/ or award type) on or after 1 November 2025 will be calculated based on the revised award levels. Members with existing redemption bookings/tickets who wish to change travel plans are advised to make the changes before 1 November 2025, for the current award levels to be applicable. Booking changes can be made online via the Manage Booking page. *Subject to ticket validity. Additional miles may be required if ticket reissuance is required.

But something rather different is playing out in real life. Passengers trying to change the dates of pre-devaluation bookings are being asked to top-up additional miles to match the new award chart.

For example, here’s what happens when I attempt to change a pre-devaluation round-trip First Class Saver award between Singapore and Melbourne.

The original booking cost 187,000 miles, but I’m being asked to top-up an additional 9,000 miles to match the post-devaluation price of 196,000 miles (and an extra S$1.70, probably due to currency fluctuations on the Australia airport taxes).

From what I gather, this problem happens when you try to make changes online. My guess – and this is only a guess – is this could be because of the changes made to the system when it was updated to introduce Access awards.

Regardless of the reason, the only way to make free date changes to pre-devaluation tickets is to call up KrisFlyer membership services. Mind you, this might be a frustrating experience too, as some have reported that CSOs are also asking for top-ups. In that case, you’ll simply have to point them to SIA’s own FAQs, or hang up and call again until you succeed .

Here are some stories from the community.

Relieved/mollified to report that the 2nd call agent, after putting me on hold 15 min, came back and informed me they would stick to the old award chart. Didn’t have to throw the SQ FAQs at her. Source

Thanks for this. Had a customer centre agent insist she was correct and trained and the supervisor would give the same answer. After verifying against the FAQs then she suddenly admits there is a system issue and she would have to do it manually. Source

Clarified in person. If manually changed by CSO, no need for topup. If done online, will need to topup. Source

Do remember that even though a top-up of miles is not required, you may have to pay a fee for date or flight number changes, depending on the type of award you booked.

Saver: US$25

US$25 Advantage: Free

I’ve reached out to Singapore Airlines for a comment, and will update this post if/when I get a reply.

Caveats to free date/flight number changes

Revised date must have award space in the same category

To change your travel date without paying a top-up, the new date must have the same award type available.

For example, suppose you’ve booked a Saver award at the pre-devaluation rates, and want to change the travel date now. If the revised date only has Advantage awards, you must top-up the difference between the old Saver rate and the new Advantage rate.

Original Award

(Booked by 31 Oct) Revised Award

(Changed from 1 Nov) Remarks Saver Advantage Top-up based on new Advantage price Saver Saver No top-up required Advantage Advantage No top-up required Advantage Saver No refund of difference in miles. If old Advantage > new Saver, cancel your ticket and rebook at the new Saver price

Of course, there could also be the reverse scenario where you booked an Advantage award at the pre-devaluation rates, and now find that Saver awards are available on your revised travel dates.

If the post-devaluation Saver price is lower than the pre-devaluation Advantage price (and I’m quite sure it will be), then you should cancel your award ticket and rebook to save on the miles (do make sure your award booking does not contain any expired miles before cancelling though).

Revised date must be within the ticket’s validity period

Award tickets are valid for 365 days from the date of issuance.

For example, if I booked an award on 15 October 2025, I could move my flight to any date up to and including 15 October 2026 (the validity limit), without having to top-up additional miles.

However, if I want to move my flight date beyond 15 October 2026, the ticket will need to be reissued. The reissuance will be based on the revised award chart, and a top-up of miles will be required.

That’s only logical, mind you, or else someone could book an award ticket today and fly it 30 years in the future (when the Boeing 777-9 will just be a few more months away…)

I’ve explained the validity rule in more detail in the article below.

All other changes will require a top-up of miles

If you make the following changes to your award ticket from 1 November 2025, you will be required to top-up miles, based on the new award chart.

Route (e.g. changing SIN-SYD to SIN-MEL)

Cabin (e.g. changing from Economy to Business)

Award type (e.g. changing from Saver to Advantage)

One interesting little factoid is that SIA considers two or more airports with the same IATA city code to be the same origin or destination (e.g TYO is used for Tokyo, which covers both Haneda and Narita).

Therefore, if you’ve booked a ticket to any of the following destinations, you can switch to the other airport without requiring a top-up of miles.

Beijing (PEK/PKX)

London (LGW/LHR)

New York (JFK/EWR)

Tokyo (HND/NRT)

Conclusion

KrisFlyer awards which were ticketed prior to the 1 November devaluation should not require a top-up of miles for date or flight number changes, provided the ticket is still within its original validity period.

However, if you attempt to make changes online, the system will ask for a top-up nonetheless. You’ll need to contact KrisFlyer membership services to make the changes instead- and hope that the CSO you get has been properly briefed.

How has your experience been making date changes to pre-devaluation awards?

(Cover photo: Plane’s Portrait Aviation Media)