AMEX Platinum Charge doubles welcome offer for existing customers

The AMEX Platinum Charge has launched a new welcome bonus for existing AMEX cardholders, which offers 98,250 bonus MR points with a minimum spend of S$3,000.
This is almost double the previous offer of 50,000 bonus MR points, and the best offer (based on the MR points to spend ratio) in more than two years. Surprisingly, it’s even more lucrative than the bonus for new-to-AMEX customers, who receive 110,000 bonus MR points with a minimum spend of S$8,000. While new customers receive 12% more MR points, their spending requirement is 267% higher!
Perhaps that’s just as well, given that last year AMEX significantly tightened its eligibility for sign-up bonuses. As it stands, even current and recently-cancelled supplementary cardholders are excluded from the new-to-AMEX definition.
AMEX Platinum Charge 98,250 bonus MR points welcome offer
|AMEX Platinum Charge
|Apply
|Existing AMEX customers
|Annual Fee
|S$1,744
(must be paid)
|Spend
|S$3,000
|Spend Period
|90 days
|Base Points
|3,750 MR points
(2,344 miles)
|Bonus Points
|98,250 MR points
(61,406 miles)
|Total Points
|102,000 MR points
(63,750 miles)
Existing AMEX customers who apply for an AMEX Platinum Charge and receive approval by 11 March 2026 will earn 102,000 MR points (63,750 miles) for spending S$3,000 within the first 90 days of approval.
This consists of:
- A welcome bonus of 98,250 MR points (61,406 miles) for meeting the minimum spend of S$3,000
- The regular 3,750 MR points (2,344 miles) for spending S$3,000
Overall, this works out to spending S$3,000 for 63,750 miles, a very healthy return of just over 21 mpd.
This offer is available to anyone who has not cancelled a principal AMEX Platinum Charge in the past 12 months prior to application. To be clear: you’re still eligible if you currently hold another AMEX Platinum card, such as the AMEX Platinum Credit Card or AMEX Platinum Reserve.
What counts as qualifying spend?
Qualifying spend refers to all online and offline retail purchases, whether in Singapore dollars or foreign currency, excluding the following transactions:
|❌ Qualifying Spend Exclusions
|
a) Charges processed and billed prior to the Enrolment Date or charges prepaid on any Card Account prior to the first billing statement for that Card Account following the Enrolment Date;
For the avoidance of doubt, CardUp, private and non-profit hospital bills, charitable donations, education, and anything else not explicitly stated in the exclusion list will count as eligible spend. While American Express added charitable donations and education to its exclusions list on 1 October 2023, an exception was carved out for the AMEX Platinum Charge.
However, if you plan to use CardUp to meet the minimum spend, do note that there are certain restrictions on the type of payments that can be made with an AMEX card.
Spending by both principal and supplementary cardholders will be combined when determining whether the minimum spend threshold has been met.
When will bonus MR points be credited?
Bonus MR points will be awarded within 12 weeks of meeting the minimum spend threshold.
Any questions about the crediting of bonus points should be directed to American Express.
What about new-to-AMEX customers?
New-to-AMEX customers who apply for an AMEX Platinum Charge and receive approval by 27 January 2026 will earn 120,000 MR points (75,000 miles) for spending S$8,000 within the first 90 days of approval.
This consists of:
- A welcome bonus of 110,000 MR points (68,750 miles) for meeting the minimum spend of S$8,000
- The regular 10,000 MR points (6,250 miles) for spending S$8,000
As I alluded to earlier, American Express has tightened its definition of a new-to-AMEX customer. While existing and recently-cancelled principal AMEX cardholders are understandably excluded, so too is anyone who currently holds a supplementary AMEX card, or cancelled one in the past 12 months!
|⚠️ New-to-AMEX definition
|
Given the much higher spending requirement, and the difficulty involved in qualifying as a new-to-AMEX customer now, it’s somewhat disappointing that the return here is just 9.4 mpd, less than half of what existing AMEX customers earn.
Terms & Conditions
How does this compare to previous offers?
For the sake of comparison, here’s a summary of the recent welcome offers we’ve seen for the AMEX Platinum Charge.
It’s not very exciting for new-to-AMEX customers, but for existing AMEX cardholders, this is the most generous welcome offer in more than two years (based on a the MR points to spend ratio).
New-to-AMEX customers
|💳 AMEX Platinum Charge Welcome Offers
(New-to-AMEX)
|Date
|Min. Spend
|Bonus MR Points & Gifts
|Current
|S$8,000
|110,000
|1 Oct to 12 Nov 25
|S$8,000
|100,000
|31 Jul to 30 Sep 25
|S$8,000
|80,000
|29 May to 30 Jul 25
|S$4,000
|95,000 + FCY spend bonus
|S$8,000
|150,000 + S$50
|17 Feb to 28 May 25
|S$8,000
|150,000 + S$100
|3 Dec 24 to 16 Feb 25
|S$8,000
|88,000 + 2x Samsonite luggage or S$800 + 2x Samsonite luggage
|1 Oct to 2 Dec 24
|S$8,000
|88,000 + Samsonite luggage + S$100 or Samsonite luggage + S$900
|6-30 Sep 24
|S$8,000
|131,000 + S$100 eCV
|24 Jul – 5 Sep 24
|S$8,000
|131,000
|1-23 Jul 24
|S$8,000
|93,000
|30 May-30 Jun 24
|S$6,000
|132,500
|9-29 May 24
|S$6,000
|127,500 + S$350 voucher or Samsonite luggage
|1 Apr-8 May 24
|S$10,000
|137,500
|1-31 Mar 24
|S$6,000
|127,500 + RC stay
|29 Jan – 28 Feb 24
|S$6,000
|132,500 + S$200 voucher
|27 Sep 23- 28 Jan 24
|S$6,000
|132,500
|12-26 Sep 23
|S$8,000
|60,000 + Samsonite luggage
|5-11 Sep 23
|S$10,000
|100,000
|Spending time periods may not be the same across all offers; refer to the respective articles for the full details
Existing customers
|💳 AMEX Platinum Charge Welcome Offers
(Existing AMEX customer)
|Date
|Min. Spend
|Bonus MR Points & Gifts
|Current
|S$3,000
|98,250
|1 Oct to 7 Jan 26
|S$3,000
|50,000
|31 Jul to 30 Sep 25
|S$3,000
|45,000
|29 May to 30 Jul 25
|S$4,000
|95,000 + FCY spend bonus
|S$8,000
|150,000 + S$50
|17 Feb to 28 May 25
|S$8,000
|150,000 + S$100
|3 Dec 24 to 16 Feb 25
|S$8,000
|88,000 + 2x Samsonite luggage or S$800 + 2x Samsonite luggage
|1 Oct to 2 Dec 24
|S$8,000
|88,000 + Samsonite luggage + S$100 or Samsonite luggage + S$900
|6-30 Sep 24
|S$8,000
|120,000 + S$100 eCV
|24 Jul – 5 Sep 24
|S$8,000
|120,000
|1-23 Jul 24
|S$8,000
|93,000
|30 May-30 Jun 24
|S$6,000
|85,000
|5 Apr-29 May 24
|S$6,000
|127,500
|29 Feb – 4 Apr 24
|S$6,000
|80,000
|29 Jan – 28 Feb 24
|S$6,000
|85,000
|12-26 Sep 23
|S$8,000
|60,000
|5-11 Sep 23
|S$8,000
|60,000
|Spending time periods may not be the same across all offers; refer to the respective articles for the full details
What can you do with Membership Rewards points?
AMEX Platinum Charge cardholders can convert MR points to airline miles or hotel points at the following rates:
|💳 Membership Rewards Transfer Partners
|Frequent Flyer Programme
|Conversion Ratio
(AMEX: Partner)
|400:250
|400:250
|400:250
|400:250
|400:250
Temporarily unavailable
|400:250
|400:250
|400:250
|1,000:1,000
|1,000:1,250
Do note that AMEX Platinum Charge cardholders receive a preferential conversion rate of 400 points = 250 airline miles, compared to regular cardholders who get 450 points = 250 airline miles.
Membership Rewards points do not expire, and all conversions are free of charge.
AMEX Platinum Charge: Key benefits
AMEX Platinum Charge cardholders can enjoy benefits such as:
- S$800 of dining, lifestyle, and travel credits each calendar year
- 6x free meals for two diners each year under the Table for Two programme
- COMO Club C5 membership (no birthday benefits for newly fast-tracked members)
- Unlimited airport lounge access for the cardholder + 1 guest
- Priority Pass Lounges
- Centurion Lounges (2 guests allowed)
- Plaza Premium Lounges
- One complimentary hotel night every membership year
- Tower Club access
- Tower Club & assorted dining vouchers
- Access to the American Express Fine Hotels + Resorts programme, which offers perks such as free breakfast, room upgrades (subject to availability), a US$100 experience credit and guaranteed late check-out
- Hilton Honors Gold status, Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status, Pan Pacific DISCOVERY Platinum status & Radisson Rewards Premium status
- American Express Love Dining
- American Express Chillax
- Platinum Golf privileges
Conclusion
|AMEX Platinum Charge
|Apply
American Express is now offering existing AMEX cardholders up to 98,250 bonus MR points as a welcome gift, which given the S$3,000 minimum spend is actually not too bad a deal.
You’ll of course want to make sure you can extract more than S$1,744 worth of value from the card however, so be sure to read my updated guides for 2026, which cover changes to the Platinum Statement Credits and the new Table for Two benefit.
As for new-to-AMEX customers, you might be better off waiting for a more generous welcome offer to roll around, as the bump in MR points isn’t really matched by the increase in minimum spend requirement.
Now swaying me back to applying for one since I’m still considered an existing Amex customer. Hmmmmmmm