AMEX Platinum Charge doubles welcome offer for existing customers

Aaron Wong
Existing AMEX cardholders now enjoy 61,400 bonus miles with a new AMEX Platinum Charge and a min. spend of S$3,000, the best welcome offer in over two years- and even better value than the new-to-AMEX offer.

The AMEX Platinum Charge has launched a new welcome bonus for existing AMEX cardholders, which offers 98,250 bonus MR points with a minimum spend of S$3,000.

This is almost double the previous offer of 50,000 bonus MR points, and the best offer (based on the MR points to spend ratio) in more than two years. Surprisingly, it’s even more lucrative than the bonus for new-to-AMEX customers, who receive 110,000 bonus MR points with a minimum spend of S$8,000. While new customers receive 12% more MR points, their spending requirement is 267% higher!

Perhaps that’s just as well, given that last year AMEX significantly tightened its eligibility for sign-up bonuses. As it stands, even current and recently-cancelled supplementary cardholders are excluded from the new-to-AMEX definition.

AMEX Platinum Charge 98,250 bonus MR points welcome offer

AMEX Platinum Charge
Apply
  Existing AMEX customers
Annual Fee S$1,744
(must be paid)
Spend S$3,000
Spend Period 90 days
Base Points 3,750 MR points
(2,344 miles)
Bonus Points 98,250 MR points
(61,406 miles)
Total Points 102,000 MR points
(63,750 miles)

Existing AMEX customers who apply for an AMEX Platinum Charge and receive approval by 11 March 2026 will earn 102,000 MR points (63,750 miles) for spending S$3,000 within the first 90 days of approval.

This consists of:

  • A welcome bonus of 98,250 MR points (61,406 miles) for meeting the minimum spend of S$3,000
  • The regular 3,750 MR points (2,344 miles) for spending S$3,000

Overall, this works out to spending S$3,000 for 63,750 miles, a very healthy return of just over 21 mpd.

This offer is available to anyone who has not cancelled a principal AMEX Platinum Charge in the past 12 months prior to application. To be clear: you’re still eligible if you currently hold another AMEX Platinum card, such as the AMEX Platinum Credit Card or AMEX Platinum Reserve.

What counts as qualifying spend?

Qualifying spend refers to all online and offline retail purchases, whether in Singapore dollars or foreign currency, excluding the following transactions:

❌ Qualifying Spend Exclusions

a) Charges processed and billed prior to the Enrolment Date or charges prepaid on any Card Account prior to the first billing statement for that Card Account following the Enrolment Date;
b) Cash Advances and other cash services;
c) Express Cash;
d) American Express Travellers Cheque purchases;
e) Charges for dishonoured cheques;
f) Finance charges – including Line of Credit Charges and Credit Card interest charges;
g) Late payment and collection charges;
h) Tax refunds from overseas purchases;
i) Balance transfer;
j) Instalment plans;
k) Annual Card fees and Membership Rewards fees;
l) Pay portion billed for a “Pay + Points” rewards, where the Card Member uses points along with paying a specific amount to redeem the reward;
m) Amount billed for purchase of Membership Rewards points to top-up your points balance;
n) Bill payments and all transactions via SingPost (e.g. SAM kiosks, mobile app, online portal);
o) Payments to insurance companies (except payments made for insurance products purchased through American Express authorized channel);
p) Payments to Singapore Petroleum Company Limited (SPC) service stations;
q) Payments for public transit in Singapore, including transactions on public trains and buses, and all transactions bearing the merchant description “BUS/MRT;
r) Payments for the purpose of stored value card purchase / load / top-ups and/or the topping-up or loading of currency (or equivalent) for digital wallets, including but not limited to GrabPay and ShopeePay (with effect from 30 September 2025);
s) Payments to utilities merchants;
t) Payments to public/restructured hospitals, polyclinics and other public/restructured healthcare institutions and facilities;
u) Transactions relating to education and other non-profit purposes (including charitable donations) *; – *This exclusion does not apply to The Centurion® Card and The Platinum Card®
v) Charges at merchants or establishments that are excluded by American Express at its sole discretion and notified by American Express to you from time to time.

For the avoidance of doubt, CardUp, private and non-profit hospital bills, charitable donations, education, and anything else not explicitly stated in the exclusion list will count as eligible spend. While American Express added charitable donations and education to its exclusions list on 1 October 2023, an exception was carved out for the AMEX Platinum Charge.

However, if you plan to use CardUp to meet the minimum spend, do note that there are certain restrictions on the type of payments that can be made with an AMEX card.

Spending by both principal and supplementary cardholders will be combined when determining whether the minimum spend threshold has been met. 

When will bonus MR points be credited?

Bonus MR points will be awarded within 12 weeks of meeting the minimum spend threshold.

Any questions about the crediting of bonus points should be directed to American Express.

What about new-to-AMEX customers?

New-to-AMEX customers who apply for an AMEX Platinum Charge and receive approval by 27 January 2026 will earn 120,000 MR points (75,000 miles) for spending S$8,000 within the first 90 days of approval.

This consists of:

  • A welcome bonus of 110,000 MR points (68,750 miles) for meeting the minimum spend of S$8,000
  • The regular 10,000 MR points (6,250 miles) for spending S$8,000

As I alluded to earlier, American Express has tightened its definition of a new-to-AMEX customer. While existing and recently-cancelled principal AMEX cardholders are understandably excluded, so too is anyone who currently holds a supplementary AMEX card, or cancelled one in the past 12 months!

⚠️ New-to-AMEX definition
  • You do not hold an existing basic or supplementary consumer Card from American Express
  • You do not previously hold a basic or supplementary consumer Card from American Express that was terminated or otherwise cancelled in the last twelve (12) months prior to the application

Given the much higher spending requirement, and the difficulty involved in qualifying as a new-to-AMEX customer now, it’s somewhat disappointing that the return here is just 9.4 mpd, less than half of what existing AMEX customers earn.

Terms & Conditions

How does this compare to previous offers?

For the sake of comparison, here’s a summary of the recent welcome offers we’ve seen for the AMEX Platinum Charge.

It’s not very exciting for new-to-AMEX customers, but for existing AMEX cardholders, this is the most generous welcome offer in more than two years (based on a the MR points to spend ratio).

New-to-AMEX customers

💳 AMEX Platinum Charge Welcome Offers
(New-to-AMEX)
Date Min. Spend Bonus MR Points & Gifts
Current S$8,000 110,000
1 Oct to 12 Nov 25 S$8,000 100,000
31 Jul to 30 Sep 25 S$8,000 80,000
29 May to 30 Jul 25
 S$4,000 95,000 + FCY spend bonus
S$8,000 150,000 + S$50
17 Feb to 28 May 25 S$8,000 150,000 + S$100
3 Dec 24 to 16 Feb 25 S$8,000 88,000 + 2x Samsonite luggage or S$800 + 2x Samsonite luggage
1 Oct to 2 Dec 24 S$8,000 88,000 + Samsonite luggage + S$100 or Samsonite luggage + S$900
6-30 Sep 24 S$8,000 131,000 + S$100 eCV
24 Jul – 5 Sep 24 S$8,000 131,000
1-23 Jul 24 S$8,000 93,000
30 May-30 Jun 24 S$6,000 132,500
9-29 May 24 S$6,000 127,500 + S$350 voucher or Samsonite luggage
1 Apr-8 May 24 S$10,000 137,500
1-31 Mar 24 S$6,000 127,500 + RC stay
29 Jan – 28 Feb 24 S$6,000 132,500 + S$200 voucher
27 Sep 23- 28 Jan 24 S$6,000 132,500
12-26 Sep 23 S$8,000 60,000 + Samsonite luggage
5-11 Sep 23 S$10,000 100,000
Spending time periods may not be the same across all offers; refer to the respective articles for the full details

Existing customers

💳 AMEX Platinum Charge Welcome Offers
(Existing AMEX customer)
Date Min. Spend Bonus MR Points & Gifts
Current S$3,000 98,250
1 Oct to 7 Jan 26 S$3,000 50,000
31 Jul to 30 Sep 25 S$3,000 45,000
29 May to 30 Jul 25 S$4,000 95,000 + FCY spend bonus
S$8,000 150,000 + S$50
17 Feb to 28 May 25 S$8,000 150,000 + S$100
3 Dec 24 to 16 Feb 25 S$8,000 88,000 + 2x Samsonite luggage or S$800 + 2x Samsonite luggage
1 Oct to 2 Dec 24 S$8,000 88,000 + Samsonite luggage + S$100 or Samsonite luggage + S$900
6-30 Sep 24 S$8,000 120,000 + S$100 eCV
24 Jul – 5 Sep 24 S$8,000 120,000
1-23 Jul 24 S$8,000 93,000
30 May-30 Jun 24 S$6,000 85,000
5 Apr-29 May 24 S$6,000 127,500
29 Feb – 4 Apr 24 S$6,000 80,000
29 Jan – 28 Feb 24 S$6,000 85,000
12-26 Sep 23 S$8,000 60,000
5-11 Sep 23 S$8,000 60,000
Spending time periods may not be the same across all offers; refer to the respective articles for the full details

What can you do with Membership Rewards points?

AMEX Platinum Charge cardholders can convert MR points to airline miles or hotel points at the following rates:

💳 Membership Rewards Transfer Partners
Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio
(AMEX: Partner)
400:250
asia miles logo 400:250
british airways logo 400:250
evaair logo 400:250
400:250
Temporarily unavailable
enrich logo 400:250
qantas logo 400:250
thai airways logo 400:250
1,000:1,000
1,000:1,250

Do note that AMEX Platinum Charge cardholders receive a preferential conversion rate of 400 points = 250 airline miles, compared to regular cardholders who get 450 points = 250 airline miles.

Membership Rewards points do not expire, and all conversions are free of charge.

AMEX Platinum Charge: Key benefits

AMEX Platinum Charge cardholders enjoy S$1,354 of annual statement credits, plus free hotel stays, dining vouchers, airport lounge access and more

AMEX Platinum Charge cardholders can enjoy benefits such as:

Conclusion

AMEX Platinum Charge
Apply

American Express is now offering existing AMEX cardholders up to 98,250 bonus MR points as a welcome gift, which given the S$3,000 minimum spend is actually not too bad a deal. 

You’ll of course want to make sure you can extract more than S$1,744 worth of value from the card however, so be sure to read my updated guides for 2026, which cover changes to the Platinum Statement Credits and the new Table for Two benefit.

As for new-to-AMEX customers, you might be better off waiting for a more generous welcome offer to roll around, as the bump in MR points isn’t really matched by the increase in minimum spend requirement.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site.
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
StanChart Smart Card extends 9.28 mpd on EV charging for 2026

