Search
HomeCredit Cards
Credit Cards

Great deal: S$500 eCapitaVoucher for Citi, HSBC and OCBC sign ups

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
0

From now till 17 November 2025, get a S$500 eCapitaVoucher when you sign up for a Citi, HSBC or OCBC credit card as a new-to-bank customer.

SingSaver has launched a new promotion for Citi, HSBC and OCBC credit cards, which offers new-to-bank customers a S$500 eCapitaVoucher or other welcome gifts.

This is valid for applications submitted between 10-17 November 2025, and reminds me of the crazy deal we saw back in November 2023 (which offered a PlayStation 5 and Dyson Airwrap as alternative gifts to the S$500 eCV). That promotion ended up being pulled early, so I wouldn’t wait too long if this interests you.

Which cards are eligible?

New-to-bank customers who apply for the following credit cards will be eligible for this offer.

Citibank

Product Sign-Up Gifts
(Pick One)
Citi Cash Back Card
Apply
  • S$360 cash
  • S$500 eCapitaVoucher
  • Apple iPad A16 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB (worth S$499)
  • Apple Watch SE Gen 3 40mm (GPS+ Cell)
  • Shark EVOPOWER SYSTEM IQ Cordless Vacuum- CS851SMBR (worth S$599)
Citi Cash Back+ Card
Apply
  • S$400 cash
  • S$500 eCapitaVoucher
  • Apple iPad A16 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB (worth S$499)
  • Apple Watch SE Gen 3 40mm (GPS+ Cell)
  • Shark EVOPOWER SYSTEM IQ Cordless Vacuum- CS851SMBR (worth S$599)
Citi M1 Card
Apply
  • S$360 cash
  • S$500 eCapitaVoucher
  • Apple iPad A16 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB (worth S$499)
  • Apple Watch SE Gen 3 40mm (GPS+ Cell)
  • Shark EVOPOWER SYSTEM IQ Cordless Vacuum- CS851SMBR (worth S$599)
Citi PremierMiles Card
Apply
  • S$400 cash
  • S$500 eCapitaVoucher
  • Apple iPad A16 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB (worth S$499)
  • Apple Watch SE Gen 3 40mm (GPS+ Cell)
  • Shark EVOPOWER SYSTEM IQ Cordless Vacuum- CS851SMBR (worth S$599)
Citi Rewards
Apply
  • S$400 cash
  • S$500 eCapitaVoucher
  • Apple iPad A16 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB (worth S$499)
  • Apple Watch SE Gen 3 40mm (GPS+ Cell)
  • Shark EVOPOWER SYSTEM IQ Cordless Vacuum- CS851SMBR (worth S$599)
Citi SMRT Card
Apply
  • S$360 cash
  • S$500 eCapitaVoucher
  • Apple iPad A16 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB (worth S$499)
  • Apple Watch SE Gen 3 40mm (GPS+ Cell)
  • Shark EVOPOWER SYSTEM IQ Cordless Vacuum- CS851SMBR (worth S$599)

HSBC

Product Sign-Up Gifts
(Pick One)
HSBC Advance
Apply
  • S$350 eCapitaVoucher + Apple iPad 9th Gen 10.2″ WiFi 64GB (worth S$479)
  • S$250 eCapitaVoucher + Apple AirPods Pro 3 (worth S$349)
  • Apple iPad A16 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB (worth S$499)
  • S$400 cash
  • S$500 eCapitaVoucher
HSBC Live+ Card
Apply
  • S$350 eCapitaVoucher + Apple iPad 9th Gen 10.2″ WiFi 64GB (worth S$479)
  • S$250 eCapitaVoucher + Apple AirPods Pro 3 (worth S$349)
  • Apple iPad A16 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB (worth S$499)
  • S$400 cash
  • S$500 eCapitaVoucher
HSBC Revolution
Apply
  • S$350 eCapitaVoucher + Apple iPad 9th Gen 10.2″ WiFi 64GB (worth S$479)
  • S$250 eCapitaVoucher + Apple AirPods Pro 3 (worth S$349)
  • Apple iPad A16 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB (worth S$499)
  • S$400 cash
  • S$500 eCapitaVoucher
HSBC TravelOne Card
Apply
  • S$350 eCapitaVoucher + Apple iPad 9th Gen 10.2″ WiFi 64GB (worth S$479)
  • S$250 eCapitaVoucher + Apple AirPods Pro 3 (worth S$349)
  • Apple iPad A16 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB (worth S$499)
  • S$400 cash
  • S$500 eCapitaVoucher

OCBC

Product Sign-Up Gifts
(Pick One)
OCBC 365 Card
Apply
  • S$360 cash
  • S$500 eCapitaVoucher
  • Apple AirPods Pro 3 (worth S$349)
  • Morning Coffee Machine + 20 Capsules Bundle (worth S$684)
OCBC 90°N Visa
Apply
  • S$360 cash
  • S$500 eCapitaVoucher
  • Apple AirPods Pro 3 (worth S$349)
  • Morning Coffee Machine + 20 Capsules Bundle (worth S$684)
  • 20,000 90°N Miles
OCBC 90°N Mastercard
Apply
  • S$360 cash
  • S$500 eCapitaVoucher
  • Apple AirPods Pro 3 (worth S$349)
  • Morning Coffee Machine + 20 Capsules Bundle (worth S$684)
  • 20,000 90°N Miles
OCBC Infinity Cashback Card
Apply
  • S$360 cash
  • S$500 eCapitaVoucher
  • Apple AirPods Pro 3 (worth S$349)
  • Morning Coffee Machine + 20 Capsules Bundle (worth S$684)
OCBC Rewards
Apply
  • S$360 cash
  • S$500 eCapitaVoucher
  • Apple AirPods Pro 3 (worth S$349)
  • Morning Coffee Machine + 20 Capsules Bundle (worth S$684)
  • 50,000 OCBC$

Who qualifies as new-to-bank?

New-to-bank definitions are provided in the following table.

Card Definition
Citi Cards Do not currently hold a principal Citi credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months
HSBC Cards Do not currently hold a principal HSBC credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months
OCBC Cards Do not currently hold a principal OCBC credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months

As a reminder, you only count as new-to-bank for the first card you apply for with a given bank. However, if you meet the definitions for Citi, HSBC and OCBC, there’s nothing stopping you from enjoying three gifts in total, subject to meeting the eligibility criteria for all three cards.

What is the minimum spend?

A minimum spend requirement also applies to all cards, as stated below.

Card Min. Spend
Citi Cards Min. spend S$500 within 30 days of approval
HSBC Cards Min. spend S$500 by the end of the month following card approval
OCBC Cards Min. spend S$400 within 30 days of approval

Fulfillment timeline

The fulfillment timeline for each bank can be found in the following table.

Card Fulfillment Timeline
Citi Cards 3 months from completing all promotion criteria
HSBC Cards 4 months from completing all promotion criteria
OCBC Cards 6 months from completing all promotion criteria

Do note the particularly long timeline for OCBC cards – in my personal experience, I applied for a card on 27 January 2025 and received my gift on 23 July 2025. 

Fulfillment is subject to the banks providing SingSaver with accurate approval reports. Do not apply if you’re not willing to wait!

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs for this promotion can be found here.

Conclusion

For a limited time, SingSaver is offering a fat juicy S$500 eCapitaVoucher for new-to-bank customers who get approved for Citi, HSBC or OCBC credit cards. You’re limited to a maximum of one gift per bank, but if you count as new-to-bank for all three, by all means apply for one card per bank. 

Do try and submit your applications as early as possible, because similar promotions in the past have tended to be pulled early.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
A first-timer’s guide to Singapore Airlines Suites & First Class
Next article
Post-KrisFlyer devaluation date changes: Why am I being asked to top-up miles?

Similar Articles

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card
Get up to 11,000 miles + S$100 eCV with $1K spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Dec 29, 2025
HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Feb 28, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,582FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportswdsuobdbscitibankoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverhotel reviewstaycationslounge

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg