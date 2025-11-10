Great deal: S$500 eCapitaVoucher for Citi, HSBC and OCBC sign ups

SingSaver has launched a new promotion for Citi, HSBC and OCBC credit cards, which offers new-to-bank customers a S$500 eCapitaVoucher or other welcome gifts.
This is valid for applications submitted between 10-17 November 2025, and reminds me of the crazy deal we saw back in November 2023 (which offered a PlayStation 5 and Dyson Airwrap as alternative gifts to the S$500 eCV). That promotion ended up being pulled early, so I wouldn’t wait too long if this interests you.
Which cards are eligible?
New-to-bank customers who apply for the following credit cards will be eligible for this offer.
Citibank
|Product
|Sign-Up Gifts
(Pick One)
|Citi Cash Back Card
Apply
|
|Citi Cash Back+ Card
Apply
|
|Citi M1 Card
Apply
|
|Citi PremierMiles Card
Apply
|
|Citi Rewards
Apply
|
|Citi SMRT Card
Apply
|
HSBC
|Product
|Sign-Up Gifts
(Pick One)
|HSBC Advance
Apply
|
|HSBC Live+ Card
Apply
|
|HSBC Revolution
Apply
|
|HSBC TravelOne Card
Apply
|
OCBC
|Product
|Sign-Up Gifts
(Pick One)
|OCBC 365 Card
Apply
|
|OCBC 90°N Visa
Apply
|
|OCBC 90°N Mastercard
Apply
|
|OCBC Infinity Cashback Card
Apply
|
|OCBC Rewards
Apply
|
Who qualifies as new-to-bank?
New-to-bank definitions are provided in the following table.
|Card
|Definition
|Citi Cards
|Do not currently hold a principal Citi credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months
|HSBC Cards
|Do not currently hold a principal HSBC credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months
|OCBC Cards
|Do not currently hold a principal OCBC credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months
As a reminder, you only count as new-to-bank for the first card you apply for with a given bank. However, if you meet the definitions for Citi, HSBC and OCBC, there’s nothing stopping you from enjoying three gifts in total, subject to meeting the eligibility criteria for all three cards.
What is the minimum spend?
A minimum spend requirement also applies to all cards, as stated below.
|Card
|Min. Spend
|Citi Cards
|Min. spend S$500 within 30 days of approval
|HSBC Cards
|Min. spend S$500 by the end of the month following card approval
|OCBC Cards
|Min. spend S$400 within 30 days of approval
Fulfillment timeline
The fulfillment timeline for each bank can be found in the following table.
|Card
|Fulfillment Timeline
|Citi Cards
|3 months from completing all promotion criteria
|HSBC Cards
|4 months from completing all promotion criteria
|OCBC Cards
|6 months from completing all promotion criteria
Do note the particularly long timeline for OCBC cards – in my personal experience, I applied for a card on 27 January 2025 and received my gift on 23 July 2025.
Fulfillment is subject to the banks providing SingSaver with accurate approval reports. Do not apply if you’re not willing to wait!
Terms & Conditions
The T&Cs for this promotion can be found here.
Conclusion
For a limited time, SingSaver is offering a fat juicy S$500 eCapitaVoucher for new-to-bank customers who get approved for Citi, HSBC or OCBC credit cards. You’re limited to a maximum of one gift per bank, but if you count as new-to-bank for all three, by all means apply for one card per bank.
Do try and submit your applications as early as possible, because similar promotions in the past have tended to be pulled early.