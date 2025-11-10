Great deal: S$500 eCapitaVoucher for Citi, HSBC and OCBC sign ups

SingSaver has launched a new promotion for Citi, HSBC and OCBC credit cards, which offers new-to-bank customers a S$500 eCapitaVoucher or other welcome gifts.

This is valid for applications submitted between 10-17 November 2025, and reminds me of the crazy deal we saw back in November 2023 (which offered a PlayStation 5 and Dyson Airwrap as alternative gifts to the S$500 eCV). That promotion ended up being pulled early, so I wouldn’t wait too long if this interests you.

Which cards are eligible?

New-to-bank customers who apply for the following credit cards will be eligible for this offer.

Citibank

HSBC

Product Sign-Up Gifts

(Pick One) HSBC Advance

Apply S$350 eCapitaVoucher + Apple iPad 9th Gen 10.2″ WiFi 64GB (worth S$479)

S$250 eCapitaVoucher + Apple AirPods Pro 3 (worth S$349)

Apple iPad A16 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB (worth S$499)

S$400 cash

S$500 eCapitaVoucher HSBC Live+ Card

Apply S$350 eCapitaVoucher + Apple iPad 9th Gen 10.2″ WiFi 64GB (worth S$479)

S$250 eCapitaVoucher + Apple AirPods Pro 3 (worth S$349)

Apple iPad A16 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB (worth S$499)

S$400 cash

S$500 eCapitaVoucher HSBC Revolution

Apply

S$350 eCapitaVoucher + Apple iPad 9th Gen 10.2″ WiFi 64GB (worth S$479)

S$250 eCapitaVoucher + Apple AirPods Pro 3 (worth S$349)

Apple iPad A16 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB (worth S$499)

S$400 cash

S$500 eCapitaVoucher HSBC TravelOne Card

Apply

S$350 eCapitaVoucher + Apple iPad 9th Gen 10.2″ WiFi 64GB (worth S$479)

S$250 eCapitaVoucher + Apple AirPods Pro 3 (worth S$349)

Apple iPad A16 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB (worth S$499)

S$400 cash

S$500 eCapitaVoucher

OCBC

Who qualifies as new-to-bank?

New-to-bank definitions are provided in the following table.

Card Definition Citi Cards Do not currently hold a principal Citi credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months HSBC Cards Do not currently hold a principal HSBC credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months OCBC Cards Do not currently hold a principal OCBC credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months

As a reminder, you only count as new-to-bank for the first card you apply for with a given bank. However, if you meet the definitions for Citi, HSBC and OCBC, there’s nothing stopping you from enjoying three gifts in total, subject to meeting the eligibility criteria for all three cards.

What is the minimum spend?

A minimum spend requirement also applies to all cards, as stated below.

Card Min. Spend Citi Cards Min. spend S$500 within 30 days of approval HSBC Cards Min. spend S$500 by the end of the month following card approval OCBC Cards Min. spend S$400 within 30 days of approval

Fulfillment timeline

The fulfillment timeline for each bank can be found in the following table.

Card Fulfillment Timeline Citi Cards 3 months from completing all promotion criteria HSBC Cards 4 months from completing all promotion criteria OCBC Cards 6 months from completing all promotion criteria

Do note the particularly long timeline for OCBC cards – in my personal experience, I applied for a card on 27 January 2025 and received my gift on 23 July 2025.

Fulfillment is subject to the banks providing SingSaver with accurate approval reports. Do not apply if you’re not willing to wait!

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs for this promotion can be found here.

Conclusion

For a limited time, SingSaver is offering a fat juicy S$500 eCapitaVoucher for new-to-bank customers who get approved for Citi, HSBC or OCBC credit cards. You’re limited to a maximum of one gift per bank, but if you count as new-to-bank for all three, by all means apply for one card per bank.

Do try and submit your applications as early as possible, because similar promotions in the past have tended to be pulled early.