KrisShop offering up to 70% off for full miles redemptions

KrisFlyer members can use their miles to pay for KrisShop purchases, but the usual redemption rate of 1 cent per mile offers relatively poor value (and keep in mind, prior to 1 July 2025 it was even worse at 0.8 cents!).

However, KrisShop occasionally increases the value of redemptions by discounting the miles required, and from now till 26 November 2025, the requirement has been reduced by up to 70%. This would boost the theoretical redemption value to 3.33 cents per mile.

While that certainly sounds enticing, the “up to” bit is critical— for many more items, including Apple products, the discount is a more modest 15%, which boosts the value to 1.18 cents per mile.

That might be attractive for those with a small amount of expiring miles and no plans to travel, though most people are better off sitting this one out.

KrisShop offering up to 70% off miles redemptions

From 13-26 November 2025, KrisShop customers can offset purchases at a rate of up to 30 KrisFlyer miles = S$1, a 70% discount from the usual 100 KrisFlyer miles = S$1. The entire purchase must be paid for with miles for the discount to be valid.

However, the discount will vary from item to item. For example, in the screenshot below it ranges from 15-30%, and this assumes that the regular prices shown are realistic in the first place!

Now, I need to address a common point of confusion. On the KrisShop website, you can see that many prices are marked down, including those of price-controlled products like Apple.

For example, an Apple iPhone 17 is shown at a discounted price of S$1,012.98, well below the list price of S$1,299.

But don’t get too excited, because:

The prices shown on KrisShop are before 9% GST, so it’s really S$1,104.15

You can’t actually pay that price in cash; you must pay in full with miles

In other words, the cash price is imaginary. Instead, KrisShop is boosting the value of your miles when used for full payment.

KrisShop normally offers a rate of 100 miles = S$1

Based on this, the post-GST KrisShop price of the Apple iPhone 17 256GB would be 110,415 miles

The actual cost of the Apple iPhone 17 256GB, after GST, is S$1,299

Therefore, your value per mile has been boosted to 1.18 cents (S$1,299/110,415 miles), which is better than usual, but not the amazing deal it looks like at first glance

It would have been much better from a UX perspective if they showed the markdown on the miles price instead, but well.

Terms and Conditions

The T&Cs for this offer can be found here.

How does this compare with other options?

With the current promotion, here’s how the value from using KrisFlyer miles on KrisShop compares with the other redemption options.

I’ve assumed a 15% discount based on what’s being offered for Apple, since other list prices may be inflated.

💰 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Value

Redemption Option Value Per Mile ✈️ Award Flights with SIA, Scoot, or Partner Airlines 2+¢ 🛍️ Spend with KrisShop 1.18¢

Ends 26 Nov 25

1¢ 📱 Spend with Kris+ 1¢ 🎡 Spend with Pelago 1¢ ✈️ Miles+ Cash for SIA or Scoot tickets

1¢ 🚘 Book Hotels or Rental Cars on KrisFlyer vRooms ≥0.8¢ 🏨 Shangri-La Circle Conversion 0.71¢

🏬 CapitaStar Conversion 0.70¢



🛒 yuu Rewards Club Conversion 0.66¢ 🏨 Accor Live Limitless Conversion 0.64¢

🛒 LinkPoints Conversion 0.60¢



🏨 Marriott Bonvoy Conversion 0.50¢



⛽ Esso Smiles Conversion 0.47- 0.67¢





1.18 cents per mile better than what you’d earn with other non-flight options, but it still falls short of the value you’d typically get from redeeming an award flight, so that should always be your first choice option where possible.

Is the price realistic?

When you’re analysing this deal, it’s crucial to check whether KrisShop’s original list price is realistic. To the extent that you can find the same item available elsewhere for less, then your value per mile is actually lower.

For example, this Ultimate Ears Boom 4 speaker has a list price of S$265 on KrisShop, but has been discounted to 12,700 miles. You might think you’re getting a value of 2.09 cents per mile (S$265/12,700 miles).

However, I can find the same speaker for S$189 on Amazon Singapore, which means the actual value per mile is more like 1.49 cents (S$189/12,700 miles).

So be sure to comparison shop before pulling the trigger!

What card to use with KrisShop?

If you prefer to use cash rather than miles on KrisShop, purchases code as MCC 5309 Duty Free Stores, and you can use the following cards to earn up to 4 mpd.

Do note the distinction between KrisShop.com and KrisShop on Kris+ for the Citi Rewards Card and AMEX KrisFlyer cards.

While the Citi Rewards Card will earn 4 mpd on KrisShop.com, it will only earn 0.4 mpd on KrisShop on Kris+. That’s because checkouts on Kris+ must be done via in-app payments, using a card linked to Apple Pay or Google Pay. This is excluded from the Citi Rewards Card’s 4 mpd bonus (pairing it with Amaze solves the problem, but there is a 1% fee for all SGD transactions).

Likewise, KrisShop.com transactions earn 2 mpd on the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend and AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card, but only the regular 1.2/1.1 mpd via Kris+. This has something to do with how the transactions are coded, since payment processing via Kris+ is different from KrisShop.

You can also choose to pay on KrisShop with Atome to better optimise your credit card rewards caps. Refer to the article below for the best cards to use in this case.

Conclusion

From now till 26 November 2025, KrisShop is offering up to 70% off full redemptions with KrisFlyer miles, which could theoretically give you as much as 3.33 cents per mile.

In practice, however, the value will be much lower because many items are discounted at much lower rates, and some prices are inflated to begin with.

If you want to purchase Apple products specifically, this is a chance to get 1.18 cents per mile- a figure that should be quite reliable given that Apple products are price controlled. Still, I’d prefer to use those miles on a flight redemption, rather than on the ground.