UOB PRVI Miles Card offering 5 mpd on overseas shopping and dining

UOB has launched a new overseas spending promotion for all three versions of the UOB PRVI Miles Card, which offers registered cardholders up to 5 mpd for in-person dining and shopping spend.
This includes restaurants, bars, fast food, department stores, factory outlets and electronics stores, and even some unexpected categories like pharmacies and wine stores.
The promotion covers spending between now and 31 December 2025, and a bonus cap of 8,000 miles applies for the entire promotion period, equivalent to a spending cap of S$3,080 (non-regional FCY) or S$4,000 (regional FCY). You can of course mix non-regional and regional FCY spend, in which case your spending cap will fall somewhere between these two figures.
|💳 tl;dr: UOB PRVI Miles FCY Promo
|
This is basically a repeat of a bi-annual promotion that’s been offered since November 2022, though it’s lucrative enough that we can forgive UOB for the rehash!
Earn up to 5 mpd on overseas dining & shopping
The UOB PRVI Miles overseas dining & shopping promotion runs from 17 November to 31 December 2025, and is valid for UOB PRVI Miles AMEX, Mastercard and Visa cardholders.
Registration is required, and can be done by sending the following SMS to 77862:
|📱 SMS to 77862
|PMX<space>Last 4 alphanumeric digits of NRIC/Passport
e.g. PMX 567A
There is no cap on the number of cardholders who can register.
Once registered, cardholders who spend at least S$1,500 on eligible dining and shopping transactions (defined below) will earn 5 mpd as follows.
Regional FCY spend
|Regional FCY Spend
🇮🇩 Indonesia, 🇲🇾 Malaysia, 🇹🇭 Thailand, 🇻🇳 Vietnam
|Base
|Bonus
|Total
|Overseas Dining
(in person)
|UNI$7.5 per S$5
(3 mpd)
|UNI$5 per S$5
(2 mpd)
|UNI$12.5 per S$5
(5 mpd)
|Overseas Shopping
(in person)
|UNI$7.5 per S$5
(3 mpd)
|UNI$5 per S$5
(2 mpd)
|UNI$12.5 per S$5
(5 mpd)
Non-Regional FCY spend
|Non-Regional FCY Spend
🌏 Rest of the World
|Base
|Bonus
|Total
|Overseas Dining
(in person)
|UNI$6 per S$5
(2.4 mpd)
|UNI$6.5 per S$5
(2.6 mpd)
|UNI$12.5 per S$5
(5 mpd)
|Overseas Shopping
(in person)
|UNI$6 per S$5
(2.4 mpd)
|UNI$6.5 per S$5
(2.6 mpd)
|UNI$12.5 per S$5
(5 mpd)
There is no cap on the base miles (3 mpd for regional, 2.4 mpd for non-regional) you can earn.
The bonus component is capped at 8,000 miles for the entire promotion period, which works out to:
- S$4,000 of eligible spending in regional FCY
- S$3,080 of eligible spending in non-regional FCY (really S$3,076, but remember UOB rounds down transactions to the nearest S$5)
For the avoidance of doubt, the bonus cap is shared between regional and non-regional FCY, so if you spend in a mix of the two, you’ll hit the cap somewhere between the S$3,080 and S$4,000 mark.
Supplementary cardholders are eligible to participate in this promotion, but their spending will count towards the minimum spend and cap of the principal cardholder.
Do remember that the bonuses are only for in-person transactions. It doesn’t matter whether you use the physical card or the digitised version on your phone, or whether you use chip, magnetic stripe or contactless payments.
If you spend online, you’ll earn the regular year-round 2.4/3 mpd rate for FCY spend.
Can I participate on multiple cards?
You will only be able to enjoy this promotion once across all card accounts, regardless of how many UOB PRVI Miles Cards you hold.
For example, if you hold both the UOB PRVI Miles AMEX and UOB PRVI Miles Visa, you will only be able to enjoy the offer on one card.
What counts as minimum spend?
A minimum of S$1,500 must be spent on eligible overseas transactions during the promotion period.
Eligible overseas transactions are defined below.
Overseas dining
Overseas dining refers to in-person transactions made at merchants with the following MCCs.
|MCC
|Description
|5441
|Candy, Nut and Confectionary Stores
|5451
|Dairy Product Stores
|5462
|Bakeries
|5499
|Misc. Food Stores (Convenience Stores & Specialty Markets)
|5812
|Eating Places & Restaurants
|5813
|Drinking Places (Bars, Taverns, Nightclubs, Cocktail Lounges, Discotheques)
|5814
|Fast Food Restaurants
|5912
|Drug Stores and Pharmacies
|5921
|Package Stores- Beer, Wine and Liquor
It’s a fairly generous definition of dining, even including places you might not have thought of like pharmacies and wine stores. If you’re planning on loading up on wine while overseas, this might be an excellent opportunity to make some hay.
Overseas shopping
Overseas shopping refers to in-person transactions made at merchants with the following MCCs.
|MCC
|Description
|5309
|Duty Free Stores
|5310
|Discount Store
|5311
|Department Stores
|5331
|Variety Stores
|5399
|Miscellaneous General Merchandise
|5611
|Men’s & Boys’ Clothing and Accessory Stores
|5621
|Women’s Ready-to-Wear Stores
|5631
|Women’s Accessory and Specialty Stores
|5641
|Children’s and Infants’ Wear Stores
|5651
|Family Clothing Stores
|5655
|Sports and Riding Apparel Stores
|5661
|Shoe Stores
|5681
|Furriers & Fur Shops
|5691
|Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores
|5697
|Tailors, Seamstresses, Mending, Alterations
|5698
|Wig & Toupee Shops
|5699
|Miscellaneous Apparel and Accessory Stores
|5732
|Electronics Stores
|5733
|Music Stores — Musical Instruments, Pianos, and Sheet Music
|5735
|Record Stores
|5941
|Sporting Goods Stores
|5942
|Book Stores
|5943
|Stationery, Office and School Supply Stores
|5944
|Jewelry, Watch, Clock, and Silverware Stores
|5945
|Hobby, Toy and Game Stores
|5946
|Camera and Photographic Supply Stores
|5947
|Gift, Card, Novelty, and Souvenir Stores
|5948
|Luggage and Leather Goods Stores
|5949
|Sewing, Needlework, Fabric, and Piece Good Stores
|5950
|Glassware and Crystal Stores
|5970
|Artist Supply and Craft Stores
|5971
|Art Dealers and Galleries
|5977
|Cosmetic Stores
|5993
|Cigar Stores & Stands
|5994
|News Dealers & Newsstands
|5999
|Miscellaneous & Specialty Retail Stores
Again, UOB is casting a very wide net, so whether it’s duty-free, clothes, shoes or electronics, you’ll be able to enjoy the bonus.
How do I find out the MCC?
If you want to verify the MCC of a merchant before making a transaction, here’s three ways of looking it up.
|Method
|Ease of Use
|Reliability
|❓HeyMax
|●●●
|●
|📱 Instarem app
|●●
|●●
|🤖 DBS digibot
|●
|●●●
|“Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.
For more details, refer to the article below.
How to check Merchant Category Codes (MCCs) before making a purchase
Be careful of “in-person online” transactions
As this promotion is only for in-person spending, be careful of situations where you’re physically in a restaurant or store, but pay using online methods.
For example, the following transactions would not be eligible for the FCY spending bonus, even if you’re physically overseas at the time you do it.
- Paying in a restaurant that uses QR code ordering and payment
- Paying via Alipay
- Paying with Kris+
- Ordering a car through a ride-hailing app
- Ordering food through a food delivery app
Transactions must post by 31 December 2025!
All transactions must post by 31 December 2025 to be eligible for the bonus. Take special care if you’re transacting on the last few days of the promotion period, because anything that posts after this deadline will not earn the bonus miles.
Most transactions should post within 1-3 days, but I’ve seen transactions that take as much as one to two weeks!
When will I receive my miles?
Base UNI$ (equivalent to 2.4 mpd for non-regional spend and 3 mpd for regional spend) will be credited when the transaction posts.
Bonus UNI$ (equivalent to 2.6 mpd for non-regional spend and 2 mpd for regional spend) will be credited to your account within two months after the promotion period, i.e. by 28 February 2026.
Terms & Conditions
The full T&Cs for the UOB PRVI Miles Card promotion can be found here.
Conclusion
|Apply (AMEX)
|Apply (Mastercard)
|Apply (Visa)
The UOB PRVI Miles Card has brought back its popular 5 mpd promotion for overseas dining and shopping, valid till 31 December 2025.
This would make it the highest-earning option for FCY spend, but because there’s a 3.25% FCY fee on all transactions, some might still prefer to pair the Amaze with the Citi Rewards Card instead for 4 mpd (and a lower FCY fee of ~2%).
A S$1,500 minimum spend applies, but you have 1.5 months to hit it. Don’t forget the cap of S$3,080 to S$4,000 as well, which applies to the entire promotional period, and the fact that you can only enjoy this bonus on one UOB PRVI Miles Card no matter how many you hold.