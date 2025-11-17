Search
KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes for December 2025 announced

0

Save 30% off Economy, Premium Economy and Business Class awards with KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes, for travel between 1-31 December 2025.

Spontaneous Escapes have been announced for December 2025, with 30% off redemptions for selected Singapore Airlines flights in Business Class, Premium Economy Class and Economy Class.

Awards must be booked and ticketed by 30 November 2025, with travel from 1-31 December 2025.

If you’re new to all this, or simply need a refresher on the basics, be sure to check out my detailed guide to Spontaneous Escapes. Also, be sure to explore KrisFlyer SEAT, a nifty tool that’s compiled every edition of Spontaneous Escapes to date- it’s useful when planning for future months!

Now live: KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes Analysis Tool (SEAT)

My picks for this month

The selection this month is very limited, as you might expect given it’s December. Here’s my picks for the month (do remember that deals may only be available in one direction):

  • Bali in Economy/Business Class for 5,600/15,400 miles
  • Phuket in Economy/Business Class for 9,100/17,500 miles
  • Male in Economy Class for 13,300 miles
  • Darwin, Perth in Economy Class for 14,350 miles
  • Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney in Economy Class for 20,300 miles
  • Brussels, Paris, Frankfurt, London, Milan in Economy Class for 30,800 miles
  • Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle in Economy Class for 30,800 miles

Full list of Spontaneous Escapes

Business & Economy Class

Premium Economy Class

Spontaneous Escapes: Ground Rules

❓  Spontaneous Escapes
  • Tickets must be booked online at singaporeair.com or the SingaporeAir mobile app; no bookings via phone are permitted
  • Tickets cannot be changed or cancelled. Be sure about your travel plans, or buy a travel insurance policy that covers miles bookings
    • Refunds will only be granted if the flight is cancelled by SIA, or if a change in entry regulations makes travel impossible
  • Travel must be completed within the Spontaneous Escapes promotion period to qualify. For example, if you fly on the last day of the month but land on the first day of the following month, no discount applies
  • Awards must be ticketed within the Spontaneous Escapes promotion period
  • Waitlisting is not permitted for Spontaneous Escapes awards
  • Blackout dates apply. If you’re not seeing discounts, this may be why
  • Discounts may apply in one direction only e.g. SIN-BKK may be on discount but BKK-SIN may not. Be sure to read the offers carefully
  • You cannot combine Spontaneous Escapes awards and Saver/Advantage awards in the same booking. You will need to book separate one-way legs if the Spontaneous Escapes discounts do not apply to one or more of the flights in your itinerary

Singapore Airlines shows Spontaneous Escapes awards under a special Promo category. This is the one you should select when making your booking (and if it doesn’t appear, that means there’s no availability remaining- though that doesn’t preclude it from reappearing later, so check back often). 

Prior to COVID, Spontaneous Escapes were a subset of Saver awards. This created a problem, namely that if you wanted to book a regular Saver award (because it comes with a cancellation option, unlike Spontaneous Escapes awards), you couldn’t actually do it!

Now that Spontaneous Escapes are a separate category unto themselves, you have the freedom to choose to pay regular Saver prices if you so wish (thereby enjoying additional flexibility).

To understand the differences between the three award types, refer to the article below.

KrisFlyer Promo, Saver and Advantage awards: What’s the difference?

Spontaneous Escapes awards are strictly non-cancellable and non-changeable. Since no concession is made for travellers who cannot fly due to illness, the onus is on you to purchase travel insurance that covers miles & points bookings.

What if you have an existing award?

If you’ve already holding on to a confirmed award on a flight that is now under Spontaneous Escapes, you will need to:

  1. Book the Spontaneous Escapes rate
  2. Cancel the existing booking and pay the redeposit fee (US$75 for Saver, US$50 for Advantage)

I strongly recommend doing it in this order, in case the Spontaneous Escapes award space disappears in the meantime. It does mean you’ll need sufficient miles on hand, of course. 

Miles should be redeposited immediately to your account in most cases.

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines Spontaneous Escapes for December 2025 are out, and if you manage to find something you like, be sure to ticket your awards by 30 November 2025 to enjoy the discounts.

What will you be booking for Spontaneous Escapes? 

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site.
Previous article
UOB PRVI Miles Card offering 5 mpd on overseas shopping and dining
Next article
Qatar A380 comes to Singapore; book mixed First & Business awards at Business Class rates

Similar Articles

