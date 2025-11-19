GrabRewards is now GrabCoins: Stack rebates and credit card rewards

The following is a sponsored post by Grab Singapore. Opinions remain those of The MileLion.

By my own admission, I’ve not been keeping tabs on GrabRewards for a long time now, ever since points were removed for transactions paid by credit card.

But Grab has now relaunched GrabRewards as GrabCoins, with a slate of launch offers that provides 5% back in GrabCoins on eligible Advance Booking, GrabPet, GrabCar Premium and Family Account rides, as well as weekday GrabFood Signatures and Group Orders.

Even better: unlike GrabRewards, where you had to choose between credit card rewards or GrabRewards points, GrabCoins are awarded regardless of payment method. In other words, you can stack GrabCoins with whatever rewards you earn from your credit card.

GrabRewards is now GrabCoins

Let’s first go over how the transition from GrabRewards to GrabCoins will work:

All existing GrabRewards points have been converted into GrabCoins at a 1:1 ratio

GrabCoins can continue to be used to offset payments on GrabFood, GrabMart and Grab rides, with a minimum of 50 GrabCoins (S$0.10),

GrabCoins will expire at the end of the sixth month after they were earned

The expiry policy will only commence on 1 January 2026, so the earliest any GrabCoins will expire is 31 July 2026.

GrabCoins earned Expire 18 November 2025 to 31 January 2026* 31 July 2026 1-28 February 2026 31 August 2026 1-31 March 2026 30 September 2026 *Includes any GrabCoins that were converted from legacy GrabRewards points

It’s worth noting that under the previous GrabRewards system, points did not expire so long as you made at least one points-earning transaction every six months. However, with a minimum cash out amount of just 50 GrabCoins (S$0.10), orphan points should not be a concern.

How can you earn GrabCoins?

Since August 2022, GrabRewards points have not been awarded for payments made via credit card. And since it’s not possible to earn credit card rewards on GrabPay Wallet top-ups, users basically had to choose between earning credit card rewards or GrabRewards points.

That’s now changed, because GrabCoins can be earned regardless of payment method. You’ll earn them in addition to whatever rewards your credit card offers, making it the icing on the cake.

There are two important things to note:

GrabCoins can only be earned on selected Grab services, or for completing certain actions (which you can find on the GrabCoins page in the Grab app)

While GrabCoins are automatically awarded for eligible Grab ride services, you must apply the GrabCoins offer to earn them for GrabFood

The good news is that selecting the GrabCoins offer on GrabFood does not prevent you from using other promo or gift codes, such as free delivery for GrabUnlimited subscribers.

You’ll also be able to see how many GrabCoins you can earn on each order, before you finalise it.

GrabFood

A 5% GrabCoins rebate can be earned on the following weekday orders:

Min. Spend Cap Grab Signatures S$25 3,000 GrabCoins (S$6)

(Equivalent to S$120 order value) Group Orders

(Min. 3x members including host) S$35 4,500 GrabCoins (S$9)

(Equivalent to S$180 order value)

For the avoidance of doubt, you cannot stack the 5% rebate for Grab Signatures and Group Orders. Where Group Orders are concerned, GrabCoins will be awarded to the Host only, irrespective of the payment method used or how the bill was split among Group members.

Grab Dine Out

For a limited time, Grab users can earn 1,000 GrabCoins (S$2) when they book and complete a Grab Dine Out booking, capped at two Dine Out bookings per user, per day.

Grab Rides

A 5% GrabCoins rebate can be earned on the following weekday rides:

Scheduled rides with Advance Booking

Rides booked via Family Account

GrabPet rides

GrabCar Premium rides

There is no minimum spend necessary, and no cap for any of these offers.

What cards should you use for Grab?

Since GrabCoins can be earned on top of credit card rewards, you should be looking to pay with a 4 mpd card in order to get the best return on your spending.

Here are the cards I’d suggest using.

Grab rides

💳 Best Cards for Grab Rides

(MCC 4121)

Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards

Citi Rewards 4 mpd Max. S$1K per s. month DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd Max. S$1K per c. month HSBC Revolution HSBC Revolution 4 mpd Max. S$1.5K per c. month* UOB Lady’s Card UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd Max. S$1K per c. month, must choose Transport as bonus category UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card 4 mpd Max. S$750 per c. month, must choose Transport as bonus category *Bonus cap reverts to S$1K after 28 Feb 26

GrabMart & GrabFood

💳 Best Cards for GrabMart & GrabFood

(MCC 5814) Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards

Citi Rewards 4 mpd Max. S$1K per s. month DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd Max. S$1K per c. month UOB Lady’s Card UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd Max. S$1K per c. month, must choose Dining as bonus category UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card 4 mpd Max. S$750 per c. month, must choose Dining as bonus category

Conclusion

GrabRewards has now been relaunched as GrabCoins, which provides a 5% rebate on selected Grab services on top of the usual credit card rewards.

If you have existing GrabRewards points, they should already have been converted into GrabCoins at a 1:1 ratio. Be sure to use them before they expire— you can offset the cost of any GrabFood, GrabMart or Grab ride transaction with a minimum of just 50 GrabCoins (S$0.10).

Also remember to apply the GrabCoins offers when making Grab Signatures orders, or hosting Group Orders. These can be stacked along with any other promo codes or free delivery vouchers you may have.