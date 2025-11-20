Search
Review: Maybank Visa Infinite Card

Aaron Wong
While it's nice to have a first year fee waiver and miles for insurance premiums, there's little else the Maybank Visa Infinite does that other cards can't do better.

Here’s The MileLion’s review of the Maybank Visa Infinite, which once upon a time was probably the best-kept secret of the $120K segment.

Cardholders received unlimited Priority Pass visits, two complimentary airport limo transfers or JetQuay access with a minimum spend of just S$3,000, free points conversions, and could even earn miles on charitable donations, insurance premiums and utility bills. All this and a first year annual fee waiver– what a steal!

Today, however, the Maybank Visa Infinite’s stock has fallen so far it’s probably best kept a secret, if you get what I mean. You still get a first year fee waiver, but both the airport lounge and limo benefits have been nerfed considerably. And while its foreign currency (FCY) earn rate has been buffed, the same is true for the Maybank Horizon Visa Signature and World Mastercard, both of which are much more accessible.

Maybank Visa Infinite
🦁 MileLion Verdict
☐ Take It
☐ Take It Or Leave It
☑ Leave It
What do these ratings mean?
While it’s nice to have a first year fee waiver and miles for insurance premiums, there’s little else the Maybank Visa Infinite does that other cards can’t do better.
👍 The good 👎 The bad
  • First year fee waiver
  • Still earns points on education, insurance premiums and hospital bills
  • Up to 3.2 mpd on FCY spend
  • Non-expiring points
  • Only four airport lounge visits
  • S$5 earning blocks
  • No more points for donations or utilities
  • No more free points conversions
💳 Full List of Credit Card Reviews

Overview: Maybank Visa Infinite

Let’s start this review by looking at the key features of the Maybank Visa Infinite.

Apply
Income Req. S$150,000 p.a. Points Validity No expiry
Annual Fee S$654
(FYF)		 Min.
Transfer		 25,000 points
(10,000 miles)*
Miles with
Annual Fee		 N/A Transfer
Partners		 4
FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee N/A
Local Earn 1.2 mpd Points Pool? Yes
FCY Earn Up to 3.2 mpd Lounge Access? Yes
Special Earn N/A Airport Limo? Yes
Cardholder Terms and Conditions
*10,000 miles for KrisFlyer; 5,000 miles for Cathay and MAS, 2,000 points for Air Asia

Maybank actually offers three different Visa Infinite cards:

This article focuses on the plain vanilla Maybank Visa Infinite.

The invite-only Diamanté cards require a Maybank Private Client relationship with a minimum of US$1 million AUM, and come with additional perks like 12 no-spend limo rides, six meet and greet services, and unlimited lounge access.

How much must I earn to qualify for a Maybank Visa Infinite?

When the Maybank Visa Infinite first launched in 2012, it had a minimum income requirement of S$200,000 per year. That’s now been cut to S$150,000, which is still 25% higher than the usual S$120,000 you’d expect for cards in this segment. It’s not clear how strictly Maybank enforces this requirement, however.

In case you were wondering whether it’d be possible to qualify with an income of S$30,000 p.a. provided you’re a Maybank Privilege Banking customer, the answer is no. Maybank Privilege Banking customers receive the Maybank Privilege Horizon Visa Signature Card instead, which is a very different type of product.

How much is the Maybank Visa Infinite’s annual fee? 

  Principal Card Supp. Card
First Year Waived Free
Subsequent S$654 Free

It may surprise you to know that when the Maybank Visa Infinite first launched, it had an eye-watering annual fee of S$1,400. That’s now been reduced to S$654 and, unusually for its segment, is waived in the first year.

No miles are offered upon approval or renewing this card. The subsequent years’ annual fees will be automatically waived with a minimum spend of S$60,000 in a membership year.

All supplementary cards are free (though they don’t offer any substantive benefits either).

How many miles do I earn?

🇸🇬 SGD Spend 🌎 FCY Spend ⭐ Bonus Spend
1.2 mpd Up to 3.2 mpd N/A

SGD/FCY Spend

Maybank Visa Infinite Cardholders earn miles according to the table below.

Spend
(per calendar month)		 SGD FCY
S$3,999 or less 1.2 mpd 2 mpd
≥S$4,000 1.2 mpd 3.2 mpd

The local earn rate is fixed at 1.2 mpd.

The overseas earn rate is usually 2 mpd, but is increased to 3.2 mpd for cardholders who spend at least S$4,000 in a calendar month. There is no cap on the maximum miles that can be earned.

The minimum spend can be in SGD, FCY, or any combination of the two. Upsized earn rates apply from the very first S$1 of spend, and not just the incremental spending. For example:

  • A cardholder who spends S$3,900 in FCY would earn 7,800 miles (S$3,900 @ 2 mpd)
  • A cardholder who spends S$4,000 in FCY would earn 12,800 miles (S$4,000 @ 3.2 mpd) 

The local earn rate is very pedestrian, but the overseas earn rate is much more compelling, especially since it’s uncapped.

💳 FCY Earn Rates by Card
(For cards with uncapped earn rates only)
Card Earn Rate Remarks
DCS Imperium Card
Apply
 4 mpd  By invite only. Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month
Review
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply		 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K spend per c. month. 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 spend per c. month
Review
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K spend per c. month
Review
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 3 mpd Min. S$2K spend per s. month
Review
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply
 2.8 mpd No min. spend
Review
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply		 2.8 mpd Min. S$800 spend per c. month
Review
HSBC Premier Mastercard
Apply		 2.76 mpd No min. spend. Min. S$200K AUM with HSBC Premier
Review
UOB PRVI Miles Card
Apply
 2.4 mpd No min. spend. 3 mpd for IDR, MYR, THB, VND
Review 
HSBC TravelOne Card
Apply
 2.4 mpd No min. spend
Review 
UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card
Apply
 2.4 mpd No min. spend
Review
All other options earn below 2.4 mpd

However, I should point out that the Maybank World Mastercard would be a better option for overseas spending.

Like the Maybank Visa Infinite, it offers an uncapped 3.2 mpd with a minimum monthly spend of S$4,000. However, it also offers an uncapped 2.8 mpd with a minimum spend of S$800. In other words, it’s more “forgiving” should you fall short of the S$4,000 minimum spend. Moreover, its S$261.60 annual fee is waived for the first year, and unlike the Maybank Visa Infinite, can be very easily waived in the second and subsequent years. 

Alternatively, you can also earn 4 mpd on FCY spending with the Maybank XL Rewards Card, UOB Visa Signature, and other specialised spending cards. However, these earn rates will either be capped, or only apply to specific MCCs. Read the article below for more information.

2025 Edition: Best Cards for Overseas Spending

The Maybank Visa Infinite has an FCY fee of 3.25%, so using it overseas represents buying miles at around 1.02 cents (3.2 mpd) or 1.63 cents (2 mpd) each, which is decent in my book.

💳 FCY Fees by Issuer and Card Network
Issuer ↓ MC & Visa AMEX
Standard Chartered 3.5% N/A
American Express N/A 3.25%
Citibank 3.25% N/A
DBS 3.25% 3%
HSBC 3.25% N/A
Maybank 3.25% N/A
OCBC 3.25% N/A
UOB 3.25% 3.25%
BOC 3% N/A
CIMB 3% N/A

When are TREATS Points credited?

For SGD spend, base TREATS Points (1.2 mpd) are credited when your transaction posts, which generally takes 1-3 working days.

For FCY spend, base TREATS Points (2 mpd) are credited when your transaction posts, which generally takes 1-3 working days. Bonus TREATS Points (1.2 mpd) are credited the following month, subject to meeting the minimum spend.

How are TREATS Points calculated?

Here’s how you can work out the TREATS Points earned on your Maybank Visa Infinite Card.

For SGD spend

Base Points (3X) Round down transaction to the nearest S$5, divide by 5, then multiply by 15

For FCY spend

Spend <S$4,000 per calendar month

Base Points (5X) Round down transaction to the nearest S$5, divide by 5, then multiply by 25

Spend ≥S$4,000 per calendar month

Base Points (5X) Round down transaction to the nearest S$5, divide by 5, then multiply by 25
Bonus Points (3X)
 Sum up all eligible transactions. Divide by 5, then multiply by 15. Round to the nearest whole number

The minimum spend to earn points is S$5, whether in local or foreign currency.

These S$5 earning blocks further compound its already poor earn rates, causing the Maybank Visa Infinite to perform significantly worse than competitors, especially on smaller transactions.

  Maybank Visa Infinite
1.2 mpd
 Citi Prestige
1.3 mpd
S$5 6 miles 6.4 miles
S$9.99 6 miles 11.6 miles
S$15 18 miles 19.6 miles
S$19.99 18 miles 24.8 miles
S$25 30 miles 32.4 miles
S$29.99 30 miles 37.6 miles

If you’re an Excel geek, here are the formulas you need to calculate points:

For SGD spend

Base Points (3X) =ROUND (ROUNDDOWN(X/5,0)*15,0)
Where X= Amount Spent

For FCY spend

Spend <S$4,000 per calendar month

Base Points (5X) =ROUND (ROUNDDOWN(X/5,0)*25,0)
Where X= Amount Spent

Spend ≥S$4,000 per calendar month

Base Points (5X) =ROUND (ROUNDDOWN(X/5,0)*25,0)
Bonus Points (3X)
 =ROUND(Y/5*15,0)
Where X= Amount Spent, Y= Sum of Eligible Trxns

For the full list of formulas that banks use to calculate credit card points, do refer to these articles:

Maybank’s 5 million point cap

While this won’t be an issue for 99.9% of cardholders, it’s worth noting that Maybank limits cardholders to accumulating a maximum of 5,000,000 TREATS points (2,000,000 miles) at any time. This cap applies across all Maybank cards.

You would need to spend a lot — and I really mean a lot — to breach this cap, but it’s not outside the realm of possibility. Still, even if your spending was high enough to reach the limit, it’s just a simple matter of transferring some points out before spending more.

This clause can be found at point 2.8 of the general TREATS T&Cs.

What transactions aren’t eligible for TREATS Points?

A full list of transactions that do not earn points can be found in the T&Cs at point 2.2.

I’ve highlighted a few noteworthy categories below:

  • Betting and gambling transactions
  • Brokerage and securities transactions
  • Charitable donations
  • Government services 
  • Prepaid account top-ups, e.g. GrabPay and YouTrip
  • Utilities bills (from 1 December 2025)

The Maybank Visa Infinite will earn points on commonly-excluded categories such as hospitals and education, and even up to S$3,000 of insurance premiums per calendar month.

Is that reason enough to get this card? 

Well, put it this way. Where FCY hospital and education expenses are concerned, the Maybank World Mastercard can offer 2.8-3.2 mpd, without the hefty annual fee. 

 
  Maybank Visa Infinite Maybank World MC
Annual Fee S$654
(FYF)		 S$261.60
(FYF)
Hospitals 1.2 mpd 3.2 mpd 0.4 mpd 3.2 mpd
Education 1.2 mpd 3.2 mpd 0.4 mpd 3.2 mpd
Insurance Premiums 1.2 mpd 3.2 mpd N/A N/A
SGD FCY

So I’d sooner take the Maybank World Mastercard, unless you’re spending big on:

  • Insurance premiums, in SGD/FCY
  • Hospitals, in SGD
  • Education, in SGD

Even if you’re spending in SGD, the incremental earn rate offered by the Visa Infinite is 0.8 mpd. Assuming you value a mile at 1.5 cents, you’d need to spend more than S$54,500 on these categories just to break even on the S$654 annual fee (working: S$654/0.015/0.8).

What do I need to know about TREATS Points?

❌ Expiry ↔️ Pooling 💰 Transfer Fee
No expiry Yes
 N/A
⬆️ Min. Transfer  ✈️ No. of Partners ⏱️ Transfer Time
Varies 4 1-3 working days
(to KF)

Expiry

While TREATS Points normally expire after 12-15 months, Maybank Visa Infinite cardholders are automatically enrolled into the Rewards Infinite programme. This means their TREATS Points never expire. 

How does the Maybank Rewards Infinite programme work?

Pooling

TREATS Points pool with other Maybank cards. If you have 20,000 TREATS Points on the Maybank Visa Infinite, and 5,000 TREATS Points on the Maybank Horizon Visa Signature,  you can redeem 25,000 TREATS Points in a single conversion.

This also means that if you cancel your Maybank Visa Infinite Card, you won’t lose your accumulated TREATS Points unless it happens to be your very last TREATS-earning card.

Transfer Partners & Fees

TREATS Points can be transferred to four airline partners at the following ratios.

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio
(TREATS Points: Partner)
krisflyer logo 25,000: 10,000*
asia miles logo 12,500: 5,000
12,500: 5,000
4,000: 2,000

Malaysia Airlines Enrich and airasia rewards are close to worthless in my opinion, so that leaves Asia Miles and KrisFlyer as the only realistic options.

Unfortunately, Maybank no longer waives the points conversion fee for Maybank World Mastercard and Maybank Visa Infinite Cardholders, ever since April 2025. Cardholders will pay a S$27.25 fee per conversion. 

Transfer Time

Conversions to KrisFlyer miles are generally completed within 1-2 working days.

Other card perks

Four complimentary lounge visits

Plaza Premium Lounge Singapore
Plaza Premium Lounge Singapore

The Maybank Visa Infinite used to offer unlimited Priority Pass lounge visits. However, from 1 August 2023 that allowance was cut to just four.

Lounge visits are issued to principal cardholders only, and cannot be shared with guests. This is simply not good enough compared to other cards in the $120K segment.

💳 Airport Lounge Benefits
(Income Req.: S$120K)
Card Lounge Network Free Visits
(Per Year)
Main Supp.
HSBC Visa Infinite LoungeKey
Up to 5 supp. cards
OCBC VOYAGE Card Dragon Pass
Lounge only
 2
UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card Dragon Pass ∞ + 1 guest* N/A
Citi Prestige Card Priority Pass 12
Multi Guests
 N/A
DBS Vantage Card Priority Pass 10
Multi Guests
 N/A
StanChart Visa Infinite Priority Pass 6
1x Guest
 N/A
Maybank Visa Infinite Priority Pass 4
No Guests
 N/A
AMEX Platinum Reserve N/A N/A N/A
*Will be reduced to 12 visits per calendar year from 1 June 2026

Complimentary airport limo or hotel day-pass

Enjoy complimentary limo rides with the Maybank Visa Infinite

Principal Maybank Visa Infinite Cardholders who spend at least S$3,000 in a given calendar month will be entitled to either:

  • 1 complimentary one-way airport limo transfer, or
  • 1 complimentary day pass to gym and pool at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay

A maximum of eight limo rides or six day passes can be booked per calendar year.

Do note that the minimum spend excludes payments to insurance companies, even though these transactions are otherwise eligible to earn rewards.

Airport limo

The Maybank Visa Infinite has a relatively favourable airport limo benefit, as S$3,000 is a lower spending requirement than the Citi Prestige or OCBC VOYAGE (and prior to July 2023 the same spending got you two rides!).

💳 Airport Limo Benefits
(income req.: S$120K)
Card Qualifying Spend Cap
HSBC Visa Infinite S$2K per month for 1 ride*
 24 per year
Maybank Visa Infinite S$3K per month for 1 ride 8 per year
Citi Prestige S$12K per quarter for 2 rides 2 per quarter
OCBC VOYAGE S$12K per quarter for 2 rides 2 per quarter
AMEX Plat. Reserve N/A N/A
DBS Vantage N/A N/A
StanChart Visa Infinite N/A N/A
UOB VI Metal Card N/A N/A
*First 2 (Regular customer) or 4 (HSBC Premier) per year are free

Hotel day pass

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay Swimming Pool

Day passes are valid for use at the PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, and grant access to the pool and gym for a day.

However, the requirement to make a booking at least two weeks in advance means you can’t use this as a spur-of-the-moment thing, which greatly diminishes its usefulness.

Golf benefits

Warren Golf and Country Club

The Maybank Regional Golf programme offers principal Maybank Visa Infinite Cardholders complimentary green fees at more than 100 participating golf clubs across 19 countries.

Cardholders must spend at least S$2,000 in the previous calendar month to enjoy this benefit, and can book a maximum of two flights per month per cardholder. In Singapore, the participating clubs are:

  • Sembawang Country Club
  • Warren Golf & Country Club (min. 3 golfers)
  • Orchid Country Club (min. 3 golfers)
  • 1 additional club (not named)

Golf perks offered by other credit cards normally require a paying guest, but no such requirement exists for Maybank Visa Infinite Cardholders who book clubs in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. 

The T&Cs of the Maybank Regional Golf programme can be found here.

For avoidance of doubt, this is a separate perk from the generic Visa Infinite golf benefit, which has no minimum spend requirement.

Complimentary travel insurance

Accidental Death S$1,000,000
Medical Expenses N/A
Others Missed Connection: S$400
Luggage Delay: S$400
Lost Luggage: S$1,000
Policy Wording

Maybank Visa Infinite Cardholders receive complimentary travel insurance when they charge their full travel fares to their card. Unfortunately, coverage will not apply in situations where you redeem miles for an award ticket, and charge the taxes and fees to your Maybank Visa Infinite Card.

This features up to S$1,000,000 of coverage for accidental death or total permanent disablement, S$400 for luggage delays or missed connections, and S$1,000 for luggage loss.

However, there is no coverage for medical expenses or emergency medical evacuation. Because of this, I highly advise that you purchase comprehensive travel insurance elsewhere.

Visa Infinite benefits

As a Visa Infinite card, Maybank Visa Infinite cardholders enjoy the following additional perks.

🏨 Hotel Elite Status
🚗 Rental Car Elite Status
👍Other Perks

More details on these benefits can be found in the post below.

Is a Visa Infinite Card still worth having?

Terms & Conditions

Summary Review: Maybank Visa Infinite

Apply

The Maybank Visa Infinite has a few things going for it: the first year fee waiver, a relatively low spend for an airport limo ride, and points for commonly-excluded transactions like insurance premiums, hospital bills and education.

However, I couldn’t justify paying S$654 for it, not when the Maybank World Mastercard does just as well — arguably even better actually — for FCY spending. Insurance premiums alone won’t be enough for an annual fee waiver (S$3,000 @ 12 months is only 60% of the S$60,000 required), and they don’t count towards the minimum spend for limo rides anymore. Add the annoying S$5 earn blocks, removal of free points conversions, and paltry four lounge visits, and it’s just very hard to make any sort of case for this card.

So that’s my review of the Maybank Visa Infinite. What do you think?

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
