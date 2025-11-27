Full list of Priority Pass & DragonPass restaurants at Changi Airport

Priority Pass and DragonPass may be better known for lounge access, but both programmes also offer numerous non-lounge experiences like restaurants and spas.

At Singapore Changi Airport, the two programmes now cover 17 eateries and bars across four terminals. While some are common to both programmes, others are exclusive to one or the other.

In this post, I’ve compiled everything you need to know about the restaurants on offer, including location, opening hours, entitlements, and of course, the all-important menus.

How it works

What am I entitled to?

Priority Pass and DragonPass members can redeem one lounge visit at participating restaurants for either:

A set menu (Priority Pass & DragonPass), or

A fixed credit for a la carte items (Priority Pass only)

If your membership allows for guests, each guest receives the same benefit, with each redemption counting as an additional lounge visit.

For example, you could redeem two set menus, or two fixed credits, by using two lounge visits.

How often can I utilise the entitlements?

Both programmes set caps on the maximum restaurant entitlements you can redeem within a given period:

You cannot visit the same restaurant more than once every 24 hours Mastercard Travel Pass: You cannot redeem more than one set meal every two hours, across all restaurants

All others: You cannot redeem more than one set meal every five hours, across all restaurants

Priority Pass is much more lax in this respect. Even though you can only make a single transaction (for yourself, or yourself + guests) at a given restaurant every 24 hours, there’s nothing stopping you from visiting another restaurant straight after.

In contrast, DragonPass limits you to one restaurant redemption every 2-5 hours, so you can’t go on a binge.

Can I redeem a guest visit even without a guest?

If you have a Priority Pass or DragonPass with unlimited visit entitlements plus one guest, you might be tempted to get double the set meals or credits at a given restaurant.

By right, you must present one boarding pass per entitlement redemption, so if you’re travelling solo, you can’t use your guest allowance. By left, some restaurants don’t really care. YMMV.

Overview: Priority Pass & DragonPass restaurants at Changi Airport

Here’s the full list of restaurants available through Priority Pass and DragonPass at Singapore Changi Airport.

Terminal Restaurant Score * Access ^ T1

Airside Crystal Jade La Mian XLB

Under Renovation

4.2★ DP PP T1

Airside Heineken World Bar 3.9★ DP T1

Airside Kaveri Express Indian Veg 4.0★ PP T1

Airside Mango Tree Kitchen 3.9★ DP T1

Landside Saboten 4.3★ DP T1

Landside Terrace Chinese Kitchen 3.6★ DP PP T1

Airside World of Tiger Beer 4.7★ DP T2

Airside Asian Street Kitchen 4.2★ PP T2

Landside Chutney Mary 3.9★ DP PP T2

Airside Heineken World Bar 3.9★ DP T2

Landside Hub & Spoke 4.1★ DP PP T2

Airside Kaveri Indian Veg. 4.0★ DP PP T3

Airside Kaveri Express Indian Veg 4.0★ PP T3

Landside NamNam 3.9★ DP T3

Airside The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck 3.4★ PP T4

Airside Crystal Jade Go 4.2★ DP PP T4

Airside Tiger Den 4.0★ PP *Based on Google Reviews, out of 5★ | DP = DragonPass, PP = Priority Pass

Terminal 1

Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao

Location T1 Landside/Airside Airside Opening Hours 6 a.m to 12 a.m Access DP PP Entitlement Set menu

Crystal Jade XLB at T1 is temporarily closed for renovations.

DragonPass and Priority Pass members were previously entitled to a set menu with one rice-based main, one soup and Chinese tea or a soft drink.

Heineken World Bar

Location T1 Landside/Airside Airside Opening Hours 6 a.m to 12 a.m Access DP Entitlement Set menu

DragonPass members are entitled to a set menu with a choice of main course and non-alcoholic drink.

Kaveri Express Indian Vegetarian

Location T1 Landside/Airside Airside Opening Hours 24h Access PP Entitlement Set menu

Priority Pass members are entitled to a set menu with a main, a dessert, and a choice of lassi or masala tea.

Mango Tree Kitchen

Location T1 Landside/Airside Airside Opening Hours 6 a.m to 12 a.m Access DP Entitlement Set menu

DragonPass members are entitled to a set menu with a choice of a main and non-alcoholic drink. Mango sticky rice is also included.

Saboten

Location T1 Landside/Airside Landside Opening Hours 10 a.m to 11 p.m Access DP Entitlement Set menu

DragonPass members are entitled to a set menu with a choice of main course, unlimited rice, miso soup and cabbage, and a choice of hot or iced green tea.

Terrace Chinese Kitchen

Location T1 Landside/Airside Landside Opening Hours 8 a.m to 11 p.m Access DP PP Entitlement Set menu

DragonPass and Priority Pass members are entitled to a set menu with a main, one side, one soup, and a non-alcoholic beverage.

World of Tiger Beer

Location T1 Landside/Airside Airside Opening Hours 24 hours Access DP Entitlement Set menu

DragonPass members are entitled to a set menu with a choice of main course, mini Caesar salad and a choice of soft drink.

Terminal 2

Asian Street Kitchen

Location T2 Landside/Airside Airside Opening Hours 6 a.m to 1 a.m Access PP Entitlement Set menu

Priority Pass members are entitled to a set menu with one main, one dessert and a non-alcoholic drink.

Chutney Mary Indian Fast Food

Location T2 Landside/Airside Landside Opening Hours 5 a.m to 11 p.m Access DP PP Entitlement Set menu

DragonPass and Priority Pass members are entitled to a set menu with one main, one dessert, and a choice of lassi, masala tea, coffee, soft drinks or juice.

Heineken World Bar

Location T2 Landside/Airside Airside Opening Hours 6 a.m to 12 a.m Access DP Entitlement Set menu

DragonPass members are entitled to a set menu with a grilled chicken chop pasta and soft drink.

Hub & Spoke

Location T2 Landside/Airside Landside Opening Hours 7.30 a.m to 8 p.m Access DP PP Entitlement Set menu

DragonPass members are entitled to a set menu with a main, fries and non-alcoholic drink, together with a token to use the nearby public showers.

Priority Pass members can choose between Package A, which includes a 2-hour bike rental and 2x shower tokens, together with a main, two local drinks and a side of fries, or Package B, which includes 1x shower token, a main, two local drinks, a side of fries, and a choice of a half pint of beer or a shake/dessert.

Kaveri Indian Vegetarian

Location T2 Landside/Airside Airside Opening Hours 6 a.m to 11 p.m Access DP PP Entitlement Set menu

DragonPass and Priority Pass members are entitled to a set menu with one main, one dessert, and a choice of lassi, masala tea, coffee, soft drinks or juice.

Terminal 3

Kaveri Express Indian Vegetarian

Location T3 Landside/Airside Airside Opening Hours 6 a.m to 11 p.m Access PP Entitlement Set menu

Priority Pass members are entitled to a set menu with three different combos to choose from.

NamNam

Location T3 Landside/Airside Landside Opening Hours 24h Access DP Entitlement Set menu

DragonPass members can choose one pho (P3, P5 or P6) and one side (S1, S3 and S4), with a Coke, Sprite or Polar Mineral Water.

The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck

Location T3 Landside/Airside Airside Opening Hours 6 a.m to 1 a.m Access PP Entitlement Set menu

Priority Pass members are entitled to a set menu with one main, and one non-alcoholic drink.

Terminal 4

Crystal Jade Go

Location T4 Landside/Airside Airside Opening Hours 6 a.m to 12 a.m Access DP PP Entitlement Set menu

DragonPass and Priority Pass members are entitled to a set menu with a choice of one appetiser, one main course, dessert of the day and a non-alcoholic beverage.

Tiger Den

Location T4 Landside/Airside Airside Opening Hours 24 hours Access PP Entitlement S$33.50 credit

Priority Pass members receive a S$33.50 credit, which they can spend on any F&B items on the menu.

What about spa options?

Restaurants aren’t the only non-lounge option available. If you’d prefer a spa treatment, then your Priority Pass or DragonPass can be used at the following venues at Changi.

Terminal Lounge Access ^ T2

Airside TranSpa DP PP T2

Airside Natureland PP T3

Airside Be Relax DP

At TranSpa, members can redeem:

A 20-minute head and shoulder or foot massage, with shower

Hair wash, cut and blow dry, with shower

Express manicure and pedicure, with shower (currently not available)

At Be Relax, members can redeem:

15-minute back massage

15-minute foot massage

30-minute lounger massage (machine) and oxygen

At Natureland, members can redeem a 20-minute express head and back relief massage.

Which credit cards offer lounge access?

Here’s a summary of the credit cards which grant airport lounge access, including:

the network used

how many free visits principal and supplementary cardholders are entitled to

whether visits are tracked by calendar year CY or membership year MY

or membership year whether lounge visits can be shared with guests Share

Do note that the following credit cards have additional restrictions.

DragonPass from OCBC cards: Excludes restaurants, and most non-lounge experiences

Priority Pass from American Express: Excludes non-lounge experiences

Conclusion

Priority Pass and DragonPass members can redeem their lounge visits for set meals or dining credits at restaurants across Changi Airport’s four terminals.

There’s no changing the fact it’s airport food, but you’re more likely to have a decent meal in a restaurant than a (contract) lounge. So if you’re prioritising your stomach then this might be the option to take.

Which is your favourite Priority Pass/DragonPass restaurant at Changi?