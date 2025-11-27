Full list of Priority Pass & DragonPass restaurants at Changi Airport

Priority Pass and DragonPass may be better known for lounge access, but both programmes also offer numerous non-lounge experiences like restaurants and spas.
At Singapore Changi Airport, the two programmes now cover 17 eateries and bars across four terminals. While some are common to both programmes, others are exclusive to one or the other.
In this post, I’ve compiled everything you need to know about the restaurants on offer, including location, opening hours, entitlements, and of course, the all-important menus.
|🍽️ Priority Pass & DragonPass Changi Airport Restaurants
|Note: Priority Pass and LoungeKey have the same parent company, and their lounge network is the same. Everywhere you read “Priority Pass” in this article, you can substitute “LoungeKey”.
How it works
What am I entitled to?
Priority Pass and DragonPass members can redeem one lounge visit at participating restaurants for either:
- A set menu (Priority Pass & DragonPass), or
- A fixed credit for a la carte items (Priority Pass only)
If your membership allows for guests, each guest receives the same benefit, with each redemption counting as an additional lounge visit.
For example, you could redeem two set menus, or two fixed credits, by using two lounge visits.
How often can I utilise the entitlements?
Both programmes set caps on the maximum restaurant entitlements you can redeem within a given period:
|
|
Priority Pass is much more lax in this respect. Even though you can only make a single transaction (for yourself, or yourself + guests) at a given restaurant every 24 hours, there’s nothing stopping you from visiting another restaurant straight after.
In contrast, DragonPass limits you to one restaurant redemption every 2-5 hours, so you can’t go on a binge.
Can I redeem a guest visit even without a guest?
If you have a Priority Pass or DragonPass with unlimited visit entitlements plus one guest, you might be tempted to get double the set meals or credits at a given restaurant.
By right, you must present one boarding pass per entitlement redemption, so if you’re travelling solo, you can’t use your guest allowance. By left, some restaurants don’t really care. YMMV.
Overview: Priority Pass & DragonPass restaurants at Changi Airport
Here’s the full list of restaurants available through Priority Pass and DragonPass at Singapore Changi Airport.
|Terminal
|Restaurant
|Score*
|Access^
|T1
Airside
|Crystal Jade La Mian XLB
Under Renovation
|4.2★
|DP PP
|T1
Airside
|Heineken World Bar
|3.9★
|DP
|T1
Airside
|Kaveri Express Indian Veg
|4.0★
|PP
|T1
Airside
|Mango Tree Kitchen
|3.9★
|DP
|T1
Landside
|Saboten
|4.3★
|DP
|T1
Landside
|Terrace Chinese Kitchen
|3.6★
|DP PP
|T1
Airside
|World of Tiger Beer
|4.7★
|DP
|T2
Airside
|Asian Street Kitchen
|4.2★
|PP
|T2
Landside
|Chutney Mary
|3.9★
|DP PP
|T2
Airside
|Heineken World Bar
|3.9★
|DP
|T2
Landside
|Hub & Spoke
|4.1★
|DP PP
|T2
Airside
|Kaveri Indian Veg.
|4.0★
|DP PP
|T3
Airside
|Kaveri Express Indian Veg
|4.0★
|PP
|T3
Landside
|NamNam
|3.9★
|DP
|T3
Airside
|The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck
|3.4★
|PP
|T4
Airside
|Crystal Jade Go
|4.2★
|DP PP
|T4
Airside
|Tiger Den
|4.0★
|PP
|*Based on Google Reviews, out of 5★ | DP= DragonPass, PP= Priority Pass
Terminal 1
Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao
|Location
|T1
|Landside/Airside
|Airside
|Opening Hours
|6 a.m to 12 a.m
|Access
|DP PP
|Entitlement
|Set menu
Crystal Jade XLB at T1 is temporarily closed for renovations.
DragonPass and Priority Pass members were previously entitled to a set menu with one rice-based main, one soup and Chinese tea or a soft drink.
Heineken World Bar
|Location
|T1
|Landside/Airside
|Airside
|Opening Hours
|6 a.m to 12 a.m
|Access
|DP
|Entitlement
|Set menu
DragonPass members are entitled to a set menu with a choice of main course and non-alcoholic drink.
Kaveri Express Indian Vegetarian
|Location
|T1
|Landside/Airside
|Airside
|Opening Hours
|24h
|Access
|PP
|Entitlement
|Set menu
Priority Pass members are entitled to a set menu with a main, a dessert, and a choice of lassi or masala tea.
Mango Tree Kitchen
|Location
|T1
|Landside/Airside
|Airside
|Opening Hours
|6 a.m to 12 a.m
|Access
|DP
|Entitlement
|Set menu
DragonPass members are entitled to a set menu with a choice of a main and non-alcoholic drink. Mango sticky rice is also included.
Saboten
|Location
|T1
|Landside/Airside
|Landside
|Opening Hours
|10 a.m to 11 p.m
|Access
|DP
|Entitlement
|Set menu
DragonPass members are entitled to a set menu with a choice of main course, unlimited rice, miso soup and cabbage, and a choice of hot or iced green tea.
Terrace Chinese Kitchen
|Location
|T1
|Landside/Airside
|Landside
|Opening Hours
|8 a.m to 11 p.m
|Access
|DP PP
|Entitlement
|Set menu
DragonPass and Priority Pass members are entitled to a set menu with a main, one side, one soup, and a non-alcoholic beverage.
World of Tiger Beer
|Location
|T1
|Landside/Airside
|Airside
|Opening Hours
|24 hours
|Access
|DP
|Entitlement
|Set menu
DragonPass members are entitled to a set menu with a choice of main course, mini Caesar salad and a choice of soft drink.
Terminal 2
Asian Street Kitchen
|Location
|T2
|Landside/Airside
|Airside
|Opening Hours
|6 a.m to 1 a.m
|Access
|PP
|Entitlement
|Set menu
Priority Pass members are entitled to a set menu with one main, one dessert and a non-alcoholic drink.
Chutney Mary Indian Fast Food
|Location
|T2
|Landside/Airside
|Landside
|Opening Hours
|5 a.m to 11 p.m
|Access
|DP PP
|Entitlement
|Set menu
DragonPass and Priority Pass members are entitled to a set menu with one main, one dessert, and a choice of lassi, masala tea, coffee, soft drinks or juice.
Heineken World Bar
|Location
|T2
|Landside/Airside
|Airside
|Opening Hours
|6 a.m to 12 a.m
|Access
|DP
|Entitlement
|Set menu
DragonPass members are entitled to a set menu with a grilled chicken chop pasta and soft drink.
Hub & Spoke
|Location
|T2
|Landside/Airside
|Landside
|Opening Hours
|7.30 a.m to 8 p.m
|Access
|DP PP
|Entitlement
|Set menu
DragonPass members are entitled to a set menu with a main, fries and non-alcoholic drink, together with a token to use the nearby public showers.
Priority Pass members can choose between Package A, which includes a 2-hour bike rental and 2x shower tokens, together with a main, two local drinks and a side of fries, or Package B, which includes 1x shower token, a main, two local drinks, a side of fries, and a choice of a half pint of beer or a shake/dessert.
Kaveri Indian Vegetarian
|Location
|T2
|Landside/Airside
|Airside
|Opening Hours
|6 a.m to 11 p.m
|Access
|DP PP
|Entitlement
|Set menu
DragonPass and Priority Pass members are entitled to a set menu with one main, one dessert, and a choice of lassi, masala tea, coffee, soft drinks or juice.
Terminal 3
Kaveri Express Indian Vegetarian
|Location
|T3
|Landside/Airside
|Airside
|Opening Hours
|6 a.m to 11 p.m
|Access
|PP
|Entitlement
|Set menu
Priority Pass members are entitled to a set menu with three different combos to choose from.
NamNam
|Location
|T3
|Landside/Airside
|Landside
|Opening Hours
|24h
|Access
|DP
|Entitlement
|Set menu
DragonPass members can choose one pho (P3, P5 or P6) and one side (S1, S3 and S4), with a Coke, Sprite or Polar Mineral Water.
The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck
|Location
|T3
|Landside/Airside
|Airside
|Opening Hours
|6 a.m to 1 a.m
|Access
|PP
|Entitlement
|Set menu
Priority Pass members are entitled to a set menu with one main, and one non-alcoholic drink.
Terminal 4
Crystal Jade Go
|Location
|T4
|Landside/Airside
|Airside
|Opening Hours
|6 a.m to 12 a.m
|Access
|DP PP
|Entitlement
|Set menu
DragonPass and Priority Pass members are entitled to a set menu with a choice of one appetiser, one main course, dessert of the day and a non-alcoholic beverage.
Tiger Den
|Location
|T4
|Landside/Airside
|Airside
|Opening Hours
|24 hours
|Access
|PP
|Entitlement
|S$33.50 credit
Priority Pass members receive a S$33.50 credit, which they can spend on any F&B items on the menu.
What about spa options?
Restaurants aren’t the only non-lounge option available. If you’d prefer a spa treatment, then your Priority Pass or DragonPass can be used at the following venues at Changi.
|Terminal
|Lounge
|Access^
|T2
Airside
|TranSpa
|DP PP
|T2
Airside
|Natureland
|PP
|T3
Airside
|Be Relax
|DP
At TranSpa, members can redeem:
- A 20-minute head and shoulder or foot massage, with shower
- Hair wash, cut and blow dry, with shower
- Express manicure and pedicure, with shower (currently not available)
At Be Relax, members can redeem:
- 15-minute back massage
- 15-minute foot massage
- 30-minute lounger massage (machine) and oxygen
At Natureland, members can redeem a 20-minute express head and back relief massage.
Which credit cards offer lounge access?
Here’s a summary of the credit cards which grant airport lounge access, including:
- the network used
- how many free visits principal and supplementary cardholders are entitled to
- whether visits are tracked by calendar year CY or membership year MY
- whether lounge visits can be shared with guests Share
Do note that the following credit cards have additional restrictions.
- DragonPass from OCBC cards: Excludes restaurants, and most non-lounge experiences
- Priority Pass from American Express: Excludes non-lounge experiences
|Card
|Lounge Network
|Free Visits
(Per Year)
|Principal
|Supp.
|Income Requirement ≥S$30K
|Diners Club Cards
|Priority Pass
|1
CY
|N/A
|Citi PremierMiles Card
Apply
|Priority Pass
|2
CY
Share
|N/A
|DBS Altitude Visa
Apply
|Priority Pass
|2
MY
Share
|N/A
|StanChart Journey Card
Apply
|Priority Pass
|2
MY
Share
|N/A
|HSBC TravelOne Card
Apply
|DragonPass
|4
CY
Share
|N/A
|UOB PRVI Miles Card
Apply
|Priority Pass
|4
CY
|N/A
|Income Requirement ≥S$120K
|CIMB Visa Infinite
Apply
|DragonPass
|3
MY
|N/A
|BOC Visa Infinite
Apply
|Plaza Premium
|4
1 Nov to 31 Oct
Share
|N/A
|Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
|Priority Pass
|4
MY
|N/A
|StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
|Priority Pass
|6
MY
Share
|N/A
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card
|DragonPass
|6
CY
|6
CY
|DBS Vantage Card
Apply
|Priority Pass
|10
MY
Share
|N/A
|Citi Prestige Card
Apply
|Priority Pass
|12
CY
Share
|N/A
|OCBC VOYAGE
(all versions)
Apply
|DragonPass
|∞
|2
CY
|HSBC Visa Infinite
Apply
|LoungeKey
|∞
|∞
Max 5x supp. cards
|UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card
Apply
|DragonPass
|∞ + 1 guest
|N/A
|AMEX Platinum Charge
Apply
|Priority Pass, Plaza Premium, AMEX & Centurion Lounges, and others
|∞ + 1-2 guests
Priority Pass visits for supp. card capped at 8x
|StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
|Priority Pass
|∞
|∞
Max 4x supp. cards
|6x guest visits shared bet. principal and supp. cards
|Income Requirement ≥S$500K
|DCS Imperium
Apply
|DragonPass
|6
CY
|N/A
|DBS Insignia
Apply
|Priority Pass
|∞
|N/A
|HSBC Prive Card
Apply
|Priority Pass
|∞
|∞
Max 3x supp. cards
|Citi ULTIMA
Apply
|Priority Pass
|∞
|∞
Max 2x supp. cards
|UOB Reserve
Apply
|Priority Pass
|∞ + 1 guest
|∞
|AMEX Centurion
Apply
|Priority Pass, Plaza Premium, AMEX & Centurion Lounges, and others
|∞ + 1-2 guests
|Priority Banking Customers
|Maybank Premier World Mastercard
Apply
|Plaza Premium
|2
CY
Share
|N/A
|OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
Apply
|DragonPass
|2
MY
|N/A
|StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite
Apply
|Priority Pass
|2
AUM < S$200K
12
AUM ≥ S$200K
MY
Share
|N/A
|HSBC Premier Mastercard
Apply
|Priority Pass
|∞
|∞
Max 3x supp. cards
Conclusion
Priority Pass and DragonPass members can redeem their lounge visits for set meals or dining credits at restaurants across Changi Airport’s four terminals.
There’s no changing the fact it’s airport food, but you’re more likely to have a decent meal in a restaurant than a (contract) lounge. So if you’re prioritising your stomach then this might be the option to take.
Which is your favourite Priority Pass/DragonPass restaurant at Changi?
hi, anyone here have experience been charged when using amex platinum but + 2 guest?
i have tried several times +2 guest, in singapore, dubai , and istanbul, all fine. not being charged a penny to the credit card.
Amex does not include restaurants
Hi aaron, to clarify does that means that each visit to the restaurant will deduct one visit from your Priority Pass entitlement?
Yes – each visit counts as one PP use,
Hi
For priority pass members whose card allows unlimited visits plus one guest, can you visit one of the restaurants mentioned above and followed by a lounge visit on the same day. Is there any restrictions or you are allowed only one visit i.e either the restaurant or lounge?
Yes – on an unlimited DP/PP pass, you can visit as many restaurants and lounges as you like within the same day (subject to time limits for visiting same lounges – usually at least 6 hours apart).
So you’re at the airport 5 hours earlier then you can restaurant-hop to eat at 4-6 restaurants then go to 3-4 lounges for drinks/food before you board your flight. That’s the beauty of an unlimited DP/PP pass. And yes – its all free!
Great. Thanks for the reply.
Hello, I’m abit confused on this, its stated that DB has a 5hour window before u can order at another restaurant again, doesn’t that mean restaurant hopping won’t be feasible even with unlimited visit DB?
yeah I am also confused by this, wondering under the DP terms of 5 hour only 1 redemption, can you still redeem at a restaurant then go to a lounge within 5 hours?
i understand that amex PP does not allow the use of restuarants? Why is it even listed in this website and review?
Great journalism!! You event went down to take pics of all the menus 👏🏻
For Nam Nam at T3, the set meal does include a drink now – local coffee or tea.
Is the max redemption at a restaurant always +1 guest? If we are a family of 4, can I redeem + 3 guests using the cards with 4 visits entitlement?
Can you use this on arrival as well?
Yes, done it a couple of times. Just need to provide valid boarding pass.
Hi, we’ve been using the airport companion app (CIMB Visa Infinite card) to check Dragon Pass entitlements, but it only indicates 10% discount on the restaurants listed and not the set menus. May I know which card(s) offer set meals for Dragon Pass please? Thanks!
you are looking at the wrong tab. look under lounges.
Hello, just to confirm for DBS Vantage is eligible for restaurant and say we have 6 pax, it will just deduct 6 out of the 10 visits?
correct
anyone know if kids can join in but no eating. will they charge a pass?
Fyi, visited Asian Street Kitchen in Terminal 2 back in September 2025 with PP, they changed from a credit system to a set meal.
yup will update that with the next edition. i wonder why!
Just curious, I would like to use UOB visa infinite (airport companion dragon pass) app to visit the lounge. Which shows lounge usage is unlimited and dining is up to 30% discount. Which means I am not entitled to redeem the set meal right? And I would like to know if I redeem the food in the restaurant am I still eligible for the lounge access.Thank you 🙏
no, you’re looking at the wrong tab. look under lounges, not restaurants in airport companion app
Can i still visit the lounge after eating? 😀
sure you can, if you (1) have sufficient visits left (2) aren’t using dragonpass, where a timeout is triggered between redemptions