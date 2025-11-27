Search
HomeAirlines
Airlines

Full list of Priority Pass & DragonPass restaurants at Changi Airport

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
26

Want something more than lounge food? Priority Pass and DragonPass offer 17 restaurants across Changi's four terminals. Here's the full list, plus the menus.

Priority Pass and DragonPass may be better known for lounge access, but both programmes also offer numerous non-lounge experiences like restaurants and spas.

At Singapore Changi Airport, the two programmes now cover 17 eateries and bars across four terminals. While some are common to both programmes, others are exclusive to one or the other.

In this post, I’ve compiled everything you need to know about the restaurants on offer, including location, opening hours, entitlements, and of course, the all-important menus.

🍽️ Priority Pass & DragonPass Changi Airport Restaurants
Note: Priority Pass and LoungeKey have the same parent company, and their lounge network is the same. Everywhere you read “Priority Pass” in this article, you can substitute “LoungeKey”.

How it works

What am I entitled to?

Priority Pass and DragonPass members can redeem one lounge visit at participating restaurants for either:

  • A set menu (Priority Pass & DragonPass), or
  • A fixed credit for a la carte items (Priority Pass only)

If your membership allows for guests, each guest receives the same benefit, with each redemption counting as an additional lounge visit. 

For example, you could redeem two set menus, or two fixed credits, by using two lounge visits.

How often can I utilise the entitlements?

Both programmes set caps on the maximum restaurant entitlements you can redeem within a given period:

  • You cannot visit the same restaurant more than once every 24 hours
  • Mastercard Travel Pass: You cannot redeem more than one set meal every two hours, across all restaurants
  • All others: You cannot redeem more than one set meal every five hours, across all restaurants

Priority Pass is much more lax in this respect. Even though you can only make a single transaction (for yourself, or yourself + guests) at a given restaurant every 24 hours, there’s nothing stopping you from visiting another restaurant straight after.

In contrast, DragonPass limits you to one restaurant redemption every 2-5 hours, so you can’t go on a binge. 

Can I redeem a guest visit even without a guest?

If you have a Priority Pass or DragonPass with unlimited visit entitlements plus one guest, you might be tempted to get double the set meals or credits at a given restaurant. 

By right, you must present one boarding pass per entitlement redemption, so if you’re travelling solo, you can’t use your guest allowance. By left, some restaurants don’t really care. YMMV.

Overview: Priority Pass & DragonPass restaurants at Changi Airport

Here’s the full list of restaurants available through Priority Pass and DragonPass at Singapore Changi Airport. 

Terminal Restaurant Score* Access^
T1
Airside		 Crystal Jade La Mian XLB
Under Renovation
 4.2★ DP PP
T1
Airside		 Heineken World Bar 3.9★ DP
T1
Airside		 Kaveri Express Indian Veg 4.0★ PP
T1
Airside		 Mango Tree Kitchen 3.9★ DP
T1
Landside		 Saboten 4.3★ DP
T1
Landside		 Terrace Chinese Kitchen 3.6★ DP PP
T1
Airside		 World of Tiger Beer 4.7★ DP
T2
Airside		 Asian Street Kitchen 4.2★ PP
T2
Landside		 Chutney Mary 3.9★ DP PP
T2
Airside		 Heineken World Bar 3.9★ DP
T2
Landside		 Hub & Spoke 4.1★ DP PP
T2
Airside		 Kaveri Indian Veg. 4.0★ DP PP
T3
Airside		 Kaveri Express Indian Veg 4.0★ PP
T3
Landside		 NamNam 3.9★ DP
T3
Airside		 The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck 3.4★ PP
T4
Airside		 Crystal Jade Go 4.2★ DP PP
T4
Airside		 Tiger Den 4.0★ PP
*Based on Google Reviews, out of 5★ | DP= DragonPass, PP= Priority Pass

Terminal 1

Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao

Location T1
Landside/Airside Airside
Opening Hours 6 a.m to 12 a.m
Access  DP PP
Entitlement Set menu

Crystal Jade XLB at T1 is temporarily closed for renovations. 

DragonPass and Priority Pass members were previously entitled to a set menu with one rice-based main, one soup and Chinese tea or a soft drink. 

Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao menu

Heineken World Bar

Location T1
Landside/Airside Airside
Opening Hours 6 a.m to 12 a.m
Access DP
Entitlement Set menu

DragonPass members are entitled to a set menu with a choice of main course and non-alcoholic drink.

Heineken World Bar set menu

Kaveri Express Indian Vegetarian

Location T1
Landside/Airside Airside
Opening Hours 24h
Access PP
Entitlement Set menu

Priority Pass members are entitled to a set menu with a main, a dessert, and a choice of lassi or masala tea.

Kaveri Express Indian Vegetarian menu

Mango Tree Kitchen

Location T1
Landside/Airside Airside
Opening Hours 6 a.m to 12 a.m
Access DP
Entitlement Set menu

DragonPass members are entitled to a set menu with a choice of a main and non-alcoholic drink. Mango sticky rice is also included.

Mango Tree Kitchen set menu

Saboten

Location T1
Landside/Airside Landside
Opening Hours 10 a.m to 11 p.m
Access DP
Entitlement Set menu

DragonPass members are entitled to a set menu with a choice of main course, unlimited rice, miso soup and cabbage, and a choice of hot or iced green tea.

Saboten set menu

Terrace Chinese Kitchen

Location T1
Landside/Airside Landside
Opening Hours 8 a.m to 11 p.m
Access  DP PP
Entitlement Set menu

DragonPass and Priority Pass members are entitled to a set menu with a main, one side, one soup, and a non-alcoholic beverage.

Terrace Chinese Kitchen menu
Terrace Chinese Kitchen menu

World of Tiger Beer

Location T1
Landside/Airside Airside
Opening Hours 24 hours
Access DP
Entitlement Set menu

DragonPass members are entitled to a set menu with a choice of main course, mini Caesar salad and a choice of soft drink.

World of Tiger Beer set menu

Terminal 2

Asian Street Kitchen

Location T2
Landside/Airside Airside
Opening Hours 6 a.m to 1 a.m
Access PP
Entitlement Set menu

Priority Pass members are entitled to a set menu with one main, one dessert and a non-alcoholic drink.

Asian Street Kitchen set menu

Chutney Mary Indian Fast Food

Location T2
Landside/Airside Landside
Opening Hours 5 a.m to 11 p.m
Access DP PP
Entitlement Set menu

DragonPass and Priority Pass members are entitled to a set menu with one main, one dessert, and a choice of lassi, masala tea, coffee, soft drinks or juice. 

Chutney Mary Indian Fast Food menu

Heineken World Bar

Location T2
Landside/Airside Airside
Opening Hours 6 a.m to 12 a.m
Access DP
Entitlement Set menu

DragonPass members are entitled to a set menu with a grilled chicken chop pasta and soft drink.

Heineken World Bar menu

Hub & Spoke

Location T2
Landside/Airside Landside
Opening Hours 7.30 a.m to 8 p.m
Access DP PP
Entitlement Set menu

DragonPass members are entitled to a set menu with a main, fries and non-alcoholic drink, together with a token to use the nearby public showers.

Hub & Spoke DragonPass set menu

Priority Pass members can choose between Package A, which includes a 2-hour bike rental and 2x shower tokens, together with a main, two local drinks and a side of fries, or Package B, which includes 1x shower token, a main, two local drinks, a side of fries, and a choice of a half pint of beer or a shake/dessert.

Priority Pass Hub & Spoke menu

Kaveri Indian Vegetarian

Location T2
Landside/Airside Airside
Opening Hours 6 a.m to 11 p.m
Access DP PP
Entitlement Set menu

DragonPass and Priority Pass members are entitled to a set menu with one main, one dessert, and a choice of lassi, masala tea, coffee, soft drinks or juice. 

Kaveri Indian Vegetarian menu

Terminal 3

Kaveri Express Indian Vegetarian

Location T3
Landside/Airside Airside
Opening Hours 6 a.m to 11 p.m
Access  PP
Entitlement Set menu

Priority Pass members are entitled to a set menu with three different combos to choose from. 

Kaveri Express Indian Vegetarian set menu

NamNam

Location T3
Landside/Airside Landside
Opening Hours 24h
Access DP
Entitlement Set menu

DragonPass members can choose one pho (P3, P5 or P6) and one side (S1, S3 and S4), with a Coke, Sprite or Polar Mineral Water.

NamNam menu

The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck

Location T3
Landside/Airside Airside
Opening Hours 6 a.m to 1 a.m
Access  PP
Entitlement Set menu

Priority Pass members are entitled to a set menu with one main, and one non-alcoholic drink.

Wolfgang Puck set menu

Terminal 4

Crystal Jade Go

Location T4
Landside/Airside Airside
Opening Hours 6 a.m to 12 a.m
Access DP PP
Entitlement Set menu

DragonPass and Priority Pass members are entitled to a set menu with a choice of one appetiser, one main course, dessert of the day and a non-alcoholic beverage.

Crystal Jade Go set menu
Crystal Jade Go set menu

Tiger Den

Location T4
Landside/Airside Airside
Opening Hours 24 hours
Access PP
Entitlement S$33.50 credit

Priority Pass members receive a S$33.50 credit, which they can spend on any F&B items on the menu.

Tiger Den menu
Tiger Den menu

What about spa options?

Be Relax Changi Terminal 3

Restaurants aren’t the only non-lounge option available. If you’d prefer a spa treatment, then your Priority Pass or DragonPass can be used at the following venues at Changi.

Terminal Lounge Access^
T2
Airside		 TranSpa DP PP
T2
Airside		 Natureland PP
T3
Airside		 Be Relax DP

At TranSpa, members can redeem:

  • A 20-minute head and shoulder or foot massage, with shower
  • Hair wash, cut and blow dry, with shower
  • Express manicure and pedicure, with shower (currently not available)

At Be Relax, members can redeem:

  • 15-minute back massage
  • 15-minute foot massage
  • 30-minute lounger massage (machine) and oxygen

At Natureland, members can redeem a 20-minute express head and back relief massage. 

Which credit cards offer lounge access?

Here’s a summary of the credit cards which grant airport lounge access, including:

  • the network used
  • how many free visits principal and supplementary cardholders are entitled to
  • whether visits are tracked by calendar year CY or membership year MY
  • whether lounge visits can be shared with guests Share

Do note that the following credit cards have additional restrictions.

Card Lounge Network Free Visits
(Per Year)
Principal Supp.
Income Requirement S$30K
Diners Club Cards Priority Pass 1
CY		 N/A
Citi PremierMiles Card
Apply
 Priority Pass 2
CY
Share		 N/A
DBS Altitude Visa
Apply
 Priority Pass 2
MY
Share		 N/A
StanChart Journey Card
Apply
 Priority Pass 2
MY
Share		 N/A
HSBC TravelOne Card
Apply
 DragonPass 4
CY
Share		 N/A
UOB PRVI Miles Card
Apply
 Priority Pass 4
CY		 N/A
Income Requirement ≥S$120K
CIMB Visa Infinite
Apply
 DragonPass 3
MY		 N/A
BOC Visa Infinite
Apply
 Plaza Premium 4
1 Nov to 31 Oct
Share		 N/A
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
 Priority Pass 4
MY		 N/A
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 Priority Pass 6
MY
Share		 N/A
UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card DragonPass 6
CY		 6
CY
DBS Vantage Card
Apply
 Priority Pass 10
MY
Share		 N/A
Citi Prestige Card
Apply
 Priority Pass 12
CY
Share		 N/A
OCBC VOYAGE
(all versions)
Apply
 DragonPass 2
CY
HSBC Visa Infinite
Apply
 LoungeKey
Max 5x supp. cards
UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card
Apply
 DragonPass ∞ + 1 guest N/A
AMEX Platinum Charge
Apply
 Priority Pass, Plaza Premium, AMEX & Centurion Lounges, and others ∞ + 1-2 guests
Priority Pass visits for supp. card capped at 8x
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply		 Priority Pass
Max 4x supp. cards
6x guest visits shared bet. principal and supp. cards
Income Requirement ≥S$500K
DCS Imperium
Apply
 DragonPass 6
CY		 N/A
DBS Insignia
Apply
 Priority Pass N/A
HSBC Prive Card
Apply
 Priority Pass
Max 3x supp. cards
Citi ULTIMA
Apply
 Priority Pass 
Max 2x supp. cards
UOB Reserve
Apply
 Priority Pass ∞ + 1 guest
amex centurionAMEX Centurion
Apply
 Priority Pass, Plaza Premium, AMEX & Centurion Lounges, and others ∞ + 1-2 guests
Priority Banking Customers
Maybank Premier World Mastercard
Apply
 Plaza Premium
 2
CY
Share		 N/A
OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
Apply
 DragonPass 2
MY		 N/A
StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite
Apply
 Priority Pass 2
AUM < S$200K
12
AUM ≥ S$200K
MY
Share
 N/A
HSBC Premier Mastercard
Apply
 Priority Pass

Max 3x supp. cards

Conclusion

Priority Pass and DragonPass members can redeem their lounge visits for set meals or dining credits at restaurants across Changi Airport’s four terminals.

There’s no changing the fact it’s airport food, but you’re more likely to have a decent meal in a restaurant than a (contract) lounge. So if you’re prioritising your stomach then this might be the option to take.

Which is your favourite Priority Pass/DragonPass restaurant at Changi?

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Review: OCBC VOYAGE Card
Next article
Pelago Black Friday deal: Earn up to 14 mpd on bookings

Similar Articles

Comments

26 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

26 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
ron

hi, anyone here have experience been charged when using amex platinum but + 2 guest?

i have tried several times +2 guest, in singapore, dubai , and istanbul, all fine. not being charged a penny to the credit card.

Reply
JHH

Amex does not include restaurants

Reply
Yeow Teck

Hi aaron, to clarify does that means that each visit to the restaurant will deduct one visit from your Priority Pass entitlement?

Reply
mike

Yes – each visit counts as one PP use,

Reply
BEN

Hi

For priority pass members whose card allows unlimited visits plus one guest, can you visit one of the restaurants mentioned above and followed by a lounge visit on the same day. Is there any restrictions or you are allowed only one visit i.e either the restaurant or lounge?

Reply
mike

Yes – on an unlimited DP/PP pass, you can visit as many restaurants and lounges as you like within the same day (subject to time limits for visiting same lounges – usually at least 6 hours apart).

So you’re at the airport 5 hours earlier then you can restaurant-hop to eat at 4-6 restaurants then go to 3-4 lounges for drinks/food before you board your flight. That’s the beauty of an unlimited DP/PP pass. And yes – its all free!

Reply
BEN

Great. Thanks for the reply.

Reply
DAI JINYU

Hello, I’m abit confused on this, its stated that DB has a 5hour window before u can order at another restaurant again, doesn’t that mean restaurant hopping won’t be feasible even with unlimited visit DB?

Reply
Zequn

yeah I am also confused by this, wondering under the DP terms of 5 hour only 1 redemption, can you still redeem at a restaurant then go to a lounge within 5 hours?

Reply
Adrian

i understand that amex PP does not allow the use of restuarants? Why is it even listed in this website and review?

Reply
2dh

Great journalism!! You event went down to take pics of all the menus 👏🏻

Reply
CK Lim

For Nam Nam at T3, the set meal does include a drink now – local coffee or tea.

Reply
Travel Noob

Is the max redemption at a restaurant always +1 guest? If we are a family of 4, can I redeem + 3 guests using the cards with 4 visits entitlement?

Reply
SNG

Can you use this on arrival as well?

Reply
sam

Yes, done it a couple of times. Just need to provide valid boarding pass.

Reply
Mango

Hi, we’ve been using the airport companion app (CIMB Visa Infinite card) to check Dragon Pass entitlements, but it only indicates 10% discount on the restaurants listed and not the set menus. May I know which card(s) offer set meals for Dragon Pass please? Thanks!

Reply
Aaron Wong

you are looking at the wrong tab. look under lounges.

Reply
HHX

Hello, just to confirm for DBS Vantage is eligible for restaurant and say we have 6 pax, it will just deduct 6 out of the 10 visits?

Reply
Aaron Wong

correct

Reply
ran

anyone know if kids can join in but no eating. will they charge a pass?

Reply
SignedACreditCardJustForPriorityPass

Fyi, visited Asian Street Kitchen in Terminal 2 back in September 2025 with PP, they changed from a credit system to a set meal.

Reply
Aaron Wong

yup will update that with the next edition. i wonder why!

Reply
PYU

Just curious, I would like to use UOB visa infinite (airport companion dragon pass) app to visit the lounge. Which shows lounge usage is unlimited and dining is up to 30% discount. Which means I am not entitled to redeem the set meal right? And I would like to know if I redeem the food in the restaurant am I still eligible for the lounge access.Thank you 🙏

Reply
Aaron Wong

no, you’re looking at the wrong tab. look under lounges, not restaurants in airport companion app

Reply
anon

Can i still visit the lounge after eating? 😀

Reply
Aaron Wong

sure you can, if you (1) have sufficient visits left (2) aren’t using dragonpass, where a timeout is triggered between redemptions

Reply

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
AMEX Platinum Charge
Get up to 75,000 miles with $8K spend in the first 90 days
Offer Expires: Jan 27, 2026
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Feb 28, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Nov 30, 2025
Roundup: Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses (November 2025)
0
By Aaron Wong
Expires: Dec 29, 2025
AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card offering extra S$100 eCapitaVoucher sign-up gift
4
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,637FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportswdsuobdbscitibankoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverloungehotel reviewstaycations

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg