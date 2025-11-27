Pelago Black Friday deal: Earn up to 14 mpd on bookings

Pelago has announced a deal for the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday period, which offers customers a bonus of up to 10 mpd when booking attractions, activities, tours, transportation and eSIMs worldwide.

This is further stackable with up to 4 mpd with the right credit cards, for an overall earn rate of up to 14 mpd. Limited redemptions are available, and the deal goes live at midnight tonight.

It’s worth noting that this is only marginally better than the current deal that Pelago is running for Kris+ bookings, which offers up to 12 mpd (8 mpd from Pelago + 4 mpd from credit cards) till the end of November 2025. Still, if you already have something in mind, then you might as well wait until midnight to earn an extra 2 mpd.

Pelago Black Friday Cyber Monday offers

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Pelago customers can use the following codes to earn a bonus 6 or 7 mpd, on top of the regular earn rate of up to 3 mpd.

Code Validity Bonus FRIDAY10MPD 28 Nov 2025

(12 a.m to 11.59 p.m SGT) +7 mpd

(on top of regular 3 mpd) MONDAY9MPD 1 Dec 2025

(12 a.m to 11.59 p.m SGT) +6 mpd

(on top of regular 3 mpd)

Each code can be redeemed a maximum of once, and a minimum spend of S$200 is required. Pelago now has a cart feature, so you can combine multiple experiences to make up the minimum spend.

Bookings must be made through the Pelago website or mobile app, as Pelago via Kris+ does not support promo codes (and in any case has its own promotion- see below). Limited redemptions are available, though presumably the promo code won’t work if the offer has been fully redeemed.

These codes are valid for any Pelago experience, with the exception of products listed on this page. While the booking must be made during this period, the experience can be for any future date.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs for this promotion, together with some additional promo codes, can be found here.

Pelago via Kris+ offer

S$5 for new Kris+ Users Get S$5 (in the form of 500 KrisPay miles) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

As a reminder, Pelago bookings made via the Kris+ app from 1-30 November 2025 will earn an extra 8 mpd, on top of credit card miles.

Here’s a summary of the differences between booking Pelago activities via Kris+, versus the mobile app or website.

Kris+ Website or Mobile App Earn Rate 8 mpd # 3 mpd Maximum Per Booking None ^ 50,000 miles Miles Credited 1 day after activity completion 7 days after activity completion Promo Codes No Yes* HeyMax / ShopBack No Yes (website) #Promotional rate that changes every month

^The maximum payment that can be made via Kris+ is capped at S$20,000 per day

*Promo codes cannot be stacked with HeyMax or ShopBack. Using a promo code will result in your Max Miles or cashback failing to track



While Kris+ generally offers higher earn rates than the website or mobile app, the catch is that you cannot use any promo codes. For example, if you have a Singapore Airlines PNR, you won’t be able to enjoy the 10% discount offered to passengers.

Moreover, you will not be able to stack HeyMax or ShopBack miles/cashback with Kris+. These portals can only be used in conjunction with the Pelago website. Therefore, you’ll need to do your sums and figure out which booking channel is more worth it.

Do note that with effect from 1 August 2025, Kris+ no longer offers instant miles crediting for Pelago bookings, so you won’t be able to use this as a quick way of topping up a KrisFlyer account.

Instead, miles will be credited one day after the activity is completed, with a push notification sent to confirm the successful crediting.

What card to use with Pelago?

Pelago transactions made via the website or mobile app will code as MCC 4722 Travel Agencies and Tour Operators, so you can pay with the following cards to earn up to an additional 4 mpd.

Card Earn Rate Remarks

Apply DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per calendar month

Maybank XL Rewards

Apply Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd

Min S$500 per c. month, cap of S$1K per c. month



UOB Lady’s Solitaire

Apply UOB Lady’s Solitaire 4 mpd



Max S$750 per calendar month. Must choose Travel as bonus category UOB Lady’s Card

Apply

UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd



Max S$1K per calendar month. Must choose Travel as bonus category KrisFlyer UOB Card

Apply KrisFlyer UOB Card 3 mpd No cap





Avoid using the Citi Rewards Card, as MCC 4722 is classified as a travel transaction and explicitly excluded from the bonus 4 mpd rate for online transactions.

Also, the HSBC Revolution is no longer an option, following the January 2024 removal of MCC 4722 from its bonus whitelist. Even though the Travel bonus category has been temporarily restored till 28 February 2026, it does not over 4722!

Conclusion

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Pelago is offering customers up to 10 mpd on their bookings worldwide, on top of credit card miles. This is 2 mpd more than the current offer for bookings via Kris+, though a minimum spend of S$200 is required.

Fair warning: I’ve been monitoring quite a few complaints in the Telegram community regarding Pelago’s customer service and unexpected snafus, so do keep that in mind. Buying passes, tickets, eSIMs or other commoditised products might be the safer route.