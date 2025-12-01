New Kris+ Gift Box Challenge: Win up to 100 KrisPay miles daily

Kris+ discontinued its Check-in Challenge at the end of November 2025, calling time on a 3.5-year promotion that awarded KrisPay miles for completing three check-ins over the course of a week.

However, Kris+ teased an “exciting” replacement come December, and now we know the details: a randomised gift box valued between 1-100 KrisPay miles, redeemable daily.

Kris+ Gift Box Challenge

Kris+ users can now open a daily Gift Box, which contains a randomised prize worth up to 100 KrisPay miles (S$1).

Users are capped at one Gift Box per day, and the Challenge resets at midnight Singapore time. The KrisPay miles earned cannot be transferred to KrisFlyer, and must be spent via the Kris+ app within six months.

Gift Boxes can be found under the Challenges section (tap on the banner at the top). They are available in limited supply each day, so it’s fastest fingers first!

While you can win anywhere from 1-100 KrisPay miles, I’m sure you know that the algorithm will be heavily weighted towards the lower end of that spectrum. My prize was…wait for it…1 KrisPay mile (S$0.01).

So yeah. I probably won’t be quitting my job this week.

How does this compare to the Check-in Challenge?

Gift Box Check-in Prize 1-100 KrisPay miles 20 KrisPay miles Frequency Daily Weekly Remarks N/A Must check-in 3x over the course of a week

Gift Box prizes range from 1-100 KrisPay miles and are awarded daily, while the Check-in Challenge was fixed at 20 KrisPay miles, and was awarded weekly. But without knowing anything about the algorithm governing the Gift Boxes, it’s hard to do a direct comparison.

That said, the Gift Box can be won daily, while the Check-in Challenge required three check-ins over the course of a week. Given how busy life is, it was quite easy to forget to complete the second or third check-in, and end up empty-handed.

Either way, it’s not like you’ll be rolling in dough. Assuming you completed the Gift Box Challenge each day for a year, you’d earn at least S$3.65. The Check-in Challenge, completed perfectly, would be worth S$10.40 annually.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of the Gift Box Challenge can be found here.

What’s the best card to use with Kris+?

Conclusion

Kris+ has launched a new Gift Box Challenge, which awards users with a daily randomised prize worth up to 100 KrisPay miles. This should be much easier to achieve than the Check-in Challenge, as it doesn’t require three separate check-ins, but could also be less generous depending on your luck with the algorithm.

Only you can decide whether it’s worth opening the app daily for a prize of S$0.01 to S$1, but good luck anyway!