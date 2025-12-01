Search
New Kris+ Gift Box Challenge: Win up to 100 KrisPay miles daily

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
2

Goodbye check-ins, hello gift boxes. Win a random prize worth 1-100 KrisPay miles every day by playing the Kris+ Gift Box Challenge.

Kris+ discontinued its Check-in Challenge at the end of November 2025, calling time on a 3.5-year promotion that awarded KrisPay miles for completing three check-ins over the course of a week.

However, Kris+ teased an “exciting” replacement come December, and now we know the details: a randomised gift box valued between 1-100 KrisPay miles, redeemable daily. 

S$5 for new Kris+ Users
Get S$5 (in the form of 500 KrisPay miles) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

Kris+ Gift Box Challenge

Kris+ users can now open a daily Gift Box, which contains a randomised prize worth up to 100 KrisPay miles (S$1). 

Users are capped at one Gift Box per day, and the Challenge resets at midnight Singapore time. The KrisPay miles earned cannot be transferred to KrisFlyer, and must be spent via the Kris+ app within six months. 

Gift Boxes can be found under the Challenges section (tap on the banner at the top). They are available in limited supply each day, so it’s fastest fingers first!

While you can win anywhere from 1-100 KrisPay miles, I’m sure you know that the algorithm will be heavily weighted towards the lower end of that spectrum. My prize was…wait for it…1 KrisPay mile (S$0.01).

So yeah. I probably won’t be quitting my job this week.

How does this compare to the Check-in Challenge?

  Gift Box Check-in
Prize 1-100 KrisPay miles 20 KrisPay miles
Frequency Daily Weekly
Remarks N/A Must check-in 3x over the course of a week

Gift Box prizes range from 1-100 KrisPay miles and are awarded daily, while the Check-in Challenge was fixed at 20 KrisPay miles, and was awarded weekly. But without knowing anything about the algorithm governing the Gift Boxes, it’s hard to do a direct comparison.

That said, the Gift Box can be won daily, while the Check-in Challenge required three check-ins over the course of a week. Given how busy life is, it was quite easy to forget to complete the second or third check-in, and end up empty-handed.

Either way, it’s not like you’ll be rolling in dough. Assuming you completed the Gift Box Challenge each day for a year, you’d earn at least S$3.65. The Check-in Challenge, completed perfectly, would be worth S$10.40 annually.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of the Gift Box Challenge can be found here. 

What’s the best card to use with Kris+?

Here’s a reminder of the best cards to use with Kris+. 

💳 Best Cards for Kris+
Card Earn Rate Remarks
Citi Rewards + Amaze
Apply
 4 mpd Max. S$1K per s. month. 1% admin fee for SGD payments. No bonuses for using card directly
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max. S$1K per c. month
KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply
 3 mpd No cap

If you’re visiting a dining merchant specifically, then you can also consider the following cards for an extra 4 mpd (though take care, because each bank defines dining slightly differently!)

🍽️ Best Cards for Kris+
(Dining)
Card Earn Rate Remarks
HSBC Revolution
Apply		 4 mpd Max. S$1.5K per c. month. Ends 28 Feb 2026
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
 4 mpd Min. S$500, max. S$1K per c. month
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max. S$1K per c. month. Must choose Dining as quarterly bonus category
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd
 Max. S$750 per c. month. Must choose Dining as quarterly bonus category
UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
Apply		 4 mpd Max. S$600 per c. month

There are other possibilities as well for retail and wellness merchants. Do refer to the article below for all the options.

What’s the best card to use for Kris+?

Conclusion

Kris+ has launched a new Gift Box Challenge, which awards users with a daily randomised prize worth up to 100 KrisPay miles. This should be much easier to achieve than the Check-in Challenge, as it doesn’t require three separate check-ins, but could also be less generous depending on your luck with the algorithm.

Only you can decide whether it’s worth opening the app daily for a prize of S$0.01 to S$1, but good luck anyway!

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Comments

2 COMMENTS

Joel

Worth mentioning that it’s limited redemptions daily, as stated in the T&C, with no mention of the actual quantity (more to find out how many miles trawlers there are out there than anything).

I tried at 11am and it was fully claimed. Fastest fingers first! :/

Reply
Aaron Wong

ah yes, will update that bit.

Reply

Milelion Events

