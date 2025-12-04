Search
HomeAirlines
AirlinesBritish Airways

British Airways Club devaluing Avios from 15 December

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
0

From 15 December 2025, British Airways Club will raise Avios award costs for BA and partner flights. An 8-10% increase is suggested, though we'll only know for sure when it happens.

British Airways Club has announced that the cost of award flights — both on BA metal and partner airlines such as American and Qatar Airways — will be increasing effective 15 December 2025. 

What’s concerning is that we don’t know the exact impact at the moment, though from the very limited examples provided, it seems to be in the wheelhouse of 8-10%. At stake for members in Singapore are lucrative sweet spots for travel with Cathay Pacific and Finnair, as well as the possibility of a “contagion” effect whereby other Avios-based programmes like Qatar Privilege Club follow suit.

British Airways Club announces Avios devaluation

British Airways Club will hike award costs from 15 December 2025

British Airways has announced that the cost of reward flights will be increasing from 15 December 2025.

We wanted to let you know that from December 15, 2025, the price of Reward Flights will increase. This will affect both the Avios and cash elements of the fare.

We’ve kept our Reward Flight prices at the same level for some time, but we’re having to make these changes as a result of increasing Air Passenger Duty and third-party charges, as well as changing market conditions and ongoing inflation.

We want to reassure you that any Reward Flights booked prior to the price change will remain at the current price.

-British Airways

Unfortunately, it’s not possible to tell just how bad the devaluation will be, given that BA has only provided the following examples.

That said, judging from this alone, we can expect to see an 8-10% increase in redemption costs for BA flights. 

Members with reward flights booked before 15 December 2025 will not be required to top-up Avios if they make changes to the time or date of flight. However, the new rates will apply if they wish to change destination, cabin, or seasonality (e.g. changing from off-peak to a peak date).

❓ Reward Flight Changes from 15 December 2025
Top-up not required Top-up required
  • Time
  • Date
  • Destination
  • Cabin
  • Seasonality

The last major BA devaluation came in May 2019, but since then there have been stealthy, unannounced devaluations to Cathay Pacific and JAL awards. That’s the problem with BA Club: since there’s no published award chart, the price is whatever they say it is!

Partner awards will also be increasing in cost

Singapore to Helsinki on Finnair for 62,500 Avios in Business Class is a great sweet spot

BA has also confirmed that awards with partner airlines will be increasing in price. However, it’s not given any examples of this, so we’ll just have to wait and see how bad the devaluation is.

My two favourite partner awards with British Airways are:

  • Singapore to Helsinki on Finnair for 62,500 Avios in Business Class
  • Singapore to Hong Kong on Cathay for 22,000 Avios in Business Class (though you might want to book this through Qatar Privilege Club instead to avoid fuel surcharges)

I’m hoping these two sweet spots emerge unscathed, though realistically speaking, the best we can hope for is that the 8-10% devaluation also applies here, and nothing more.

Will this affect other Avios currency programmes?

Avios can be converted through the British Airways “hub”

British Airways is not the only frequent flyer programme using Avios, of course. It’s also the legal tender for Qatar Privilege Club, Finnair Plus, Iberia Plus and a few other programmes.

Avios can be transferred at a 1:1 ratio between all these programmes, using a British Airways Club account as a central hub (e.g. if I want to convert from Qatar Privilege Club to Finnair Plus, I must convert Qatar > British > Finnair).

It remains to be seen whether these will hike their award costs as well, in response to the British Airways devaluation. Historically, we have seen Qatar Airways harmonising its partner award chart with British Airways, though pricing differences still exist among Avios-based programmes, creating arbitrage opportunities.

Conclusion

British Airways has announced that the cost of reward flights will be increasing on 15 December 2025, and from the examples it’s shared, the increase looks to be in the magnitude of 8-10%.

However, we don’t know whether these examples are representative, or whether the same increase will apply to partner awards with oneworld airlines. 

If you have Avios in your account, you might want to consider making bookings before 15 December 2025, in order to lock in the current pricing. Any date or time changes made subsequent to this cutoff will not require a top-up, though changes to cabin, destination and seasonality will.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Extended: ALL Accor+ Explorer 2,000 points welcome gift

Similar Articles

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
AMEX Platinum Charge
Get up to 75,000 miles with $8K spend in the first 90 days
Offer Expires: Jan 27, 2026
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Feb 28, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Dec 29, 2025
AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card offering extra S$100 eCapitaVoucher sign-up gift
4
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,657FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportswdsuobdbscitibankoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverloungehotel reviewstaycations

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg