Extended: ALL Accor+ Explorer 2,000 points welcome gift

Last month, ALL Accor+ Explorer launched its first sale since the October 2025 rebranding from Accor Plus, offering 2,000 Accor points (worth S$60) for new sign-ups.

The 2,000 points reduce the effective cost of a membership to S$239, and customers who make their purchase between 4 November and 4 December 2025 are in the running for 1,000,000 Accor points (worth S$30K).

This sale was originally set to lapse at the end of November, but has now been extended until 31 December 2025.

ALL Accor+ Explorer members enjoy 30% off dining, 15% off drinks, 2x Stay Plus free nights, special room rates, and 30 status nights each year of membership. The jury’s still out as to how it measures up to its predecessor, but if you’ve decided to pull the trigger, then this would be a great opportunity.

ALL Accor+ Explorer offering 2,000 bonus points for new member

From now till 31 December 2025, new ALL Accor+ Explorer members will receive 2,000 bonus Accor points

Accor points can be used to offset the cost of stays, dining, spa treatments or other expenses charged to the room at a fixed rate of 2,000 points = €40 (~S$60). It’s also possible to spend points outside of a stay at participating dining venues, with a minimum redemption of 1,000 points.

During payment, customers will be able to confirm that they’re eligible for the 2,000 Accor points. They also have the option to pay for a membership their existing Accor points. While this was previously set at 9,888 points (roughly the same 2,000 points= €40 rate accorded to stay redemptions), Accor has quietly hiked the cost to 14,000 points.

Win 1 million Accor points

ALL Accor+ Explorer members who purchase their membership between 4 November 2025 to 4 December 2025 will be eligible to win 1,000,000 Accor points (worth S$30K).

If you’re planning to purchase at the last minute, do note that times are based on AEDT, which is 3 hours ahead of Singapore (i.e. you need to purchase by 9 p.m SGT on 4 December to be eligible).

There will be one winner from each participating market, defined as:

Australia

India

Indonesia

New Zealand

Philippines

Singapore

This contest is open to those who are either first-time ALL Accor+ Explorer members with no prior transactions, or returning members whose previous membership expired at least 31 days prior to the new purchase date.

The winner will be announced on 17 December 2025, and the T&Cs of the promotion can be found here.

What card should you use to pay for ALL Accor+ Explorer?

ALL Accor+ Explorer memberships code as MCC 8699 Membership Organizations (Not Elsewhere Classified).

This is not specifically whitelisted by any 4 mpd card, so your best bet is to use a card that offers bonuses for online spending in general.

Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards Card

Apply

4 mpd Cap of S$1K per s. month

Do note that DBS excluded MCC 8699 from 1 December 2025, so avoid using the DBS Woman’s World Card for such purchases.

What does an ALL Accor+ Explorer membership offer?

ALL Accor+ Explorer members enjoy the following privileges:

2 Stay Plus free nights across Asia Pacific (buy 1 night, get 1 night free)

Up to 50% off member exclusive room rates with Red Hot Room offers

15% off Accor hotel stays worldwide

30% off dining across Asia Pacific for up to 10 pax

15% off drinks across Asia Pacific

30 status nights each year

The big draw here are the Stay Plus free night certificates, each of which needs to be redeemed in conjunction with a single paid night (the more expensive of the two nights will be free). These supposedly have better availability than the legacy Stay Plus certificates, though it is not last-room availability.

The 30 status nights is sufficient for Gold status, though you need to moderate your expectations because most of its benefits — including room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out — are subject to availability.

Status Status Nights Status Points Silver Silver 10 2,000

(€800 spend) Gold Gold 30 7,000

(€2,800 spend)

Platinum Platinum 60 14,000

(€5,600 spend)

Diamond Diamond N/A 26,000

(€10,400 spend)



Given all the changes that have happened during the transition from Accor Plus to ALL Accor+ Explorer, I would strongly encourage you to read the article below to get up to speed.

Which credit cards offer an ALL Accor+ Explorer membership?

There are currently three credit cards in Singapore which offer a complimentary ALL Accor+ Explorer membership.

Card Min. Income Annual Fee StanChart Beyond Card

(Priority Private)

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card S$200,000 S$1,635 AMEX HighFlyer Card

Apply

AMEX HighFlyer Card S$30,000 S$400 DBS Vantage Card

Apply

DBS Vantage Card S$120,000 S$599.50

While the StanChart Beyond Card’s annual fee cannot be waived, fee waivers are possible for the AMEX HighFlyer and DBS Vantage Cards.

AMEX HighFlyer Card annual fee can be waived subject to an internal review that looks at your spending and tenure with American Express

DBS Vantage Card annual fee can be waived with a minimum spend of S$60,000 in a membership year (though this will not be possible after 1 August 2026)

However, unlike the DBS Vantage Card, if your annual fee is waived for the AMEX HighFlyer Card, your ALL Accor+ Explorer membership will not be renewed.

Conclusion

From now till 31 December 2025, new ALL Accor+ Explorer members will receive 2,000 Accor points upon joining, which reduces the effective cost of a membership to S$239. They may also win 1,000,000 Accor points if they’re lucky enough.

With the two “buy one get one” nights, dining discounts and Red Hot Rooms sales, members should be able to cover their subscription fee, though it really boils down to where you like to stay and dine.