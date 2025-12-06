Get instant SLH Club elite status with Mastercard

SLH is a collection of 650 independent hotels across more than 90 countries. These average just 50 rooms, and include some offbeat alternatives like alpine chalets, dude ranches and woodland treehouses (hopefully with air conditioning!).

While SLH has a partnership with industry giant Hilton, it also has its own loyalty programme called SLH Club. Mastercard customers can now enjoy a fast-track up to Club 03 status, the highest tier in the programme, which comes with complimentary breakfast and room upgrades.

SLH Club fast-track for Mastercard customers

From 1 November 2025 to 31 December 2026, Mastercard cardholders can enjoy a complimentary fast-track to SLH Club elite status, bypassing the usual qualification requirements.

World Elite Mastercard: Club 03

Club 03 World Mastercard: Club 02

Upgraded status is valid from the date of upgrade until the same date in the following calendar year. For example, if your account is upgraded on 25 December 2025, your status will lapse on 25 December 2026.

To maintain your status, you must meet the standard qualifying criteria during your 12-month membership period, namely four nights for Club 02, and 13 nights (or US$6,000 spend) for Club 03.

Each account can only be upgraded a maximum of once per account lifetime, so even if you have multiple Mastercards, you can’t upgrade the same account again after status lapses. However, there’s nothing stopping you from abandoning the old account and creating a new one.

How do you register?

Log in to the Mastercard Redemption Portal and look for the SLH Club membership benefit.

2. Click on Use Now

3. You’ll be redirected to the SLH website, where you’ll either create a new account, or log in with your existing account details

Once verified, your upgraded status should be reflected immediately.

What perks do SLH Club members enjoy?

SLH Club is a three-tiered programme, with Club 01 the lowest and Club 03 the highest. Here’s a summary of the key benefits accorded to each tier.

01 02 03 Free Wi-Fi ✔ ✔ ✔ 12 p.m Check-In ✔ ✔ ✔ 2 p.m Check-Out ✔ ✔ ✔ Breakfast ✔ ✔ One Category Room Upgrade

✔ ✔ Invites to SLH Club Events ✔ Monthly Free Nights Draw ✔ US$300 Reward Night Voucher ✔

Early check-in, late check-out and room upgrades are subject to availability, but complimentary daily continental breakfast for two guests is a guaranteed benefit for Club 02 and Club 03 members.

Do note that the US$300 Reward Night Voucher will not be granted to members who are fast-tracked to Club 03. It will only be triggered when qualifying through the regular route (i.e. 13 nights or US$6,000 spend).

To enjoy SLH Club benefits, you must make your booking through SLH’s official website, the SLH app or by phone. You will not enjoy SLH Club benefits if you book your stay through third-party OTAs or Hilton Honors, which has a partnership with SLH.

What other hotel status do Mastercard customers enjoy?

Mastercard has been busy cutting deals with various hotel loyalty programmes, and cardholders can enjoy the following fast-track offers.

While some of these chains are relatively obscure, GHA DISCOVERY and Wyndham Rewards are fairly noteworthy, and in any case, some status is better than no status at all!

Which Mastercards belong to the World Elite tier?

Mastercard World is an extremely common tier these days, available even with entry-level cards like the Citi Rewards Card, OCBC 90°N Card or UOB PRVI Miles Card.

Mastercard World Elite is more selective, and is generally only available on cards with income requirements of at least S$120,000 p.a., or through privilege banking relationships.

Card Annual Fee Qualification Req. Card Citi Prestige Card S$651.82 Income ≥ S$120K Citi Private Client Debit Card Citi Private Client Debit Card N/A Min. AUM S$1.5M Citi ULTIMA Card Citi ULTIMA Card S$4,238 Income ≥ S$500K DCS Imperium Card S$3,584 Unknown HSBC Premier Mastercard

HSBC Premier Mastercard N/A*

Min. AUM S$200K HSBC Prive Card HSBC Prive Card S$5,328 HSBC Global Private Banking relationship OCBC Premier Debit Card OCBC Premier Debit Card N/A Min. AUM S$350K OCBC PPC Debit Card OCBC PPC Debit Card N/A Min. AUM S$1.5M StanChart Beyond Card StanChart Beyond Card S$1,635 Income ≥ S$200K UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card S$599 Spend S$45K in 3-month period on UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card *Waived if min. AUM is maintained, otherwise S$708.50



Conclusion

Mastercard is now offering a fast-track to SLH Club elite status, and both World and World Elite cardholders can look forward to complimentary breakfast as a guaranteed benefit.

Status is valid for 12 months from the date of upgrade, so if you’re not planning to stay just yet, consider delaying your registration until you need it.