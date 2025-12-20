Accor offering 3X points for dining in Singapore, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa

Accor Live Limitless (ALL) has launched a new dining promotion in Singapore, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, which offers an uncapped 3x rewards points at participating hotel restaurants and bars up till 22 March 2026.

This is equivalent to a rebate of 6%, which is further stackable with credit card miles and ALL Accor+ Explorer savings.

From 10 November 2025 to 22 March 2026, ALL members will earn 3 points per €1 spent on dining at participating restaurants and bars, triple the usual rate.

Prior registration is required, and can be done via this link.

To earn points, simply provide your membership number at the time of paying the bill. The minimum purchase amount is just €1, so you can earn points even if you’re just buying a coffee.

Points will be credited within 10 business days after the offer ends. I’d strongly advise you to keep your receipt until you see the points have been credited, in case you need to file a missing points request (I’ve had cases where points do not show up automatically).

As a reminder, 2,000 ALL points are worth €40, so this works out to a 6% rebate.

There is no need to be a staying guest to enjoy this offer. However, if you do happen to be staying at the hotel, then it would be better for a Silver and above member to charge the bill to their room instead, to enjoy a higher earn rate.

ALL Earn Rates by Tiers

(effective rebate in brackets) Tier Points Per €10 Classic 25

(5%) Silver 31

(6.2%) Gold 37

(7.4%) Platinum 44

(8.8%) Diamond 50

(10%)

*Reduced earn rates apply at Ibis, Ibis Styles, Mama Shelter, Mantra, Peppers, Breakfree, Art Series, Adagio Original, Adagio Access, Jo&Joe and Greet

Which hotels are participating?

This offer is valid at participating restaurants and bars across Singapore and the following countries.

• 🇦🇺 Australia



• 🇧🇭 Bahrain



• 🇧🇯 Benin



• 🇧🇼 Botswana



• 🇰🇭 Cambodia



• 🇨🇲 Cameroon



• 🇨🇩 Democratic Republic of the Congo



• 🇪🇬 Egypt



• 🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea



• 🇫🇯 Fiji Islands



• 🇬🇭 Ghana



• 🇮🇳 India



• 🇮🇩 Indonesia



• 🇮🇶 Iraq



• 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast



• 🇯🇵 Japan



• 🇯🇴 Jordan



• 🇰🇪 Kenya



• 🇰🇼 Kuwait



• 🇱🇦 Laos



• 🇱🇧 Lebanon



• 🇲🇬 Madagascar



• 🇲🇾 Malaysia

• 🇲🇷 Mauritania • 🇲🇺 Mauritius



• 🇲🇲 Myanmar

• 🇳🇦 Namibia



• 🇳🇿 New Zealand



• 🇳🇬 Nigeria



• 🇴🇲 Oman



• 🇵🇰 Pakistan



• 🇵🇭 Philippines



• 🇶🇦 Qatar



• 🇷🇼 Rwanda



• 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia



• 🇸🇳 Senegal



• 🇸🇨 Seychelles



• 🇸🇬 Singapore



• 🇿🇦 South Africa



• 🇰🇷 South Korea



• 🇸🇭 St Helena



• 🇹🇿 Tanzania



• 🇹🇭 Thailand



• 🇹🇷 Turkey



• 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates



• 🇻🇳 Vietnam



• 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe

In Singapore, the following properties are participating:

Fairmont Singapore

Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy

Ibis Singapore Novena

Ibis Singapore On Bencoolen

Ibis Styles Singapore On Macpherson

Mercure Icon Singapore City Centre

Mercure Singapore Bugis

Mercure Singapore On Stevens

Mercure Singapore Duxton

Mondrian Singapore Duxton

Novotel Singapore On Kitchener

Novotel Singapore On Stevens

Pullman Singapore Hill Street

Pullman Singapore Orchard

Raffles Sentosa Singapore

Raffles Singapore

Sofitel Singapore City Centre

Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa

Swissôtel The Stamford Singapore

This is pretty much the entire line up of Accor hotels in Singapore; at least those with restaurants.

The full list of participating properties can be found here.

Save more with an ALL Accor+ Explorer membership

ALL Accor+ Explorer members can stack this offer with their usual discount of 30% off dining and 15% off drinks.

Here’s a recap of the benefits that members receive:

2 Stay Plus free nights across Asia Pacific (buy 1 night, get 1 night free)

Up to 50% off member exclusive room rates with Red Hot Room offers

15% off Accor hotel stays worldwide

30% off dining across Asia Pacific for up to 10 pax

15% off drinks across Asia Pacific

30 status nights each year

A membership costs S$299, but Accor is currently offering 2,000 Accor points (worth S$60) for new sign-ups by 31 December 2025.

You may not even have to buy a membership if you get the right credit card, as the following cards offer a complimentary membership.

Card Min. Income Annual Fee StanChart Beyond Card

(Priority Private)

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card S$200,000 S$1,635 AMEX HighFlyer Card

Apply

AMEX HighFlyer Card S$30,000 S$400 DBS Vantage Card

Apply

DBS Vantage Card S$120,000 S$599.50

Conclusion

From now till 22 March 2026, Accor Live Limitless members can enjoy 3X rewards points on dining at participating restaurants across Singapore, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

This works out to a 6% rebate, so it’s definitely not as generous as some of the other dining promotions being offered (e.g. Hilton members get up to 25% off). That said, it is stackable with further discounts from ALL Accor+ Explorer.