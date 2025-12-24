Search
Awesome: HeyMax Card Maximiser now supports UOB Preferred Platinum Visa & UOB Visa Signature

Tracking the UOB PPV and Visa Signature's bonus sub-caps (and minimum spend, for the latter) just got a whole lot easier, with HeyMax now doing the heavy lifting.

The UOB Preferred Platinum Visa and UOB Visa Signature were historically among the easiest miles cards to use. Is there a contactless terminal? Great! Tap your phone and earn 4 mpd. No worrying about MCCs (general exclusions aside, of course).

But things got a lot trickier earlier this year, when UOB introduced its latest shenanigan: bonus sub-caps. With this change, it’s no longer possible to max out the bonus cap by spending on a single bonus categoryInstead, you must spend across both categories in order to fully utilise the card’s overall bonus cap.

Spending across both bonus categories will get real messy, real fast. UOB doesn’t keep a running tally of the remaining bonus cap for each of them, nor does it categorise your spending. All your transactions are lumped together, so the only way to figure out how much bonus cap remains for each category is to tally up items line by line, a highly manual process that’s prone to (costly) mistakes.

Fortunately, there’s now a much easier way.

Track the UOB PPV and Visa Signature with HeyMax Card Maximiser

Get a HeyMax Account

The HeyMax Card Maximiser now supports the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa and UOB Visa Signature, automatically tracking bonus caps and minimum spend (for the latter) in the background.

If this is your first time linking these cards to HeyMax, this tracker will only come in useful from the following calendar or statement month, as HeyMax won’t have access to your pre-linking transactions.

However, if you previously linked these cards to HeyMax, it will already have tabulated your transactions from the start of this calendar or statement month, as the case may be.

UOB Preferred Platinum Visa

Here’s a reminder of the rules for earning 4 mpd with the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa.

Category Min. Spend Bonus Cap
Mobile Contactless N/A S$600 per c. month
Selected Online Transactions
(e.g. dining, entertainment, shopping, supermarkets)		 N/A S$600 per c. month

And here’s how it appears in the HeyMax Card Maximiser.

The bonus cap resets at the end of each calendar month, so as of today, 24 December 2025, I have seven days of spending left to go (probably slightly less, since UOB tracks bonus caps based on posting date, not transaction date, and transactions take time to post).

UOB Visa Signature

Here’s a reminder of the rules for earning 4 mpd with the UOB Visa Signature.

Category Min. Spend Bonus Cap
Contactless & Petrol S$1K per s. month S$1.2K per s. month
Foreign Currency S$1K per s. month S$1.2K per s. month

And here’s how it appears in the HeyMax Card Maximiser.

 

The UOB Visa Signature tracks its bonus caps and minimum spends by statement month, so you’ll need to provide that information to the HeyMax app for it to work properly. In my case, I’ve shifted my statement month to align with the calendar month, so I enter 31st and it automatically uses the last day as the cut-off. 

In fact, the Card Maximiser just alerted me to the fact that I’m still S$18 shy of the minimum spend for Contactless & Petrol. I was under the impression that I’d already hit the minimum- see how easy it is to goof up?

It’s beyond the scope of this article to discuss how the UOB Visa Signature’s minimum spend works, but I’ve written a dedicated guide explaining just that, so refer to the link below.

How does the UOB Visa Signature’s minimum spend requirement work?

This makes life so much easier

I can’t overstate how awesome it is that these two cards are now supported. 

Sure, there were workarounds like getting a supplementary card and using it for the second bonus category, while using the principal card exclusively for the first bonus category. But there’s paperwork involved (not to mention you can’t give a supplementary card to yourself), and then you’d have to remember which card is for what category.

This is just a much better way of doing things, and should lead to far fewer “overshoot” or “undershoot” situations, where you either spend too much or too little. 

So hats off to the HeyMax team for getting this working, because it’s going to make life a lot easier.

Recap: HeyMax Card Maximiser

Get a HeyMax account

The HeyMax Card Maximiser allows you to automatically track your expenditure, points earned and remaining bonus cap for selected Visa cards.

To use the Card Maximiser, you need to first pair your card with your HeyMax account.

  • Log in to your HeyMax account
  • Navigate to Your Cards
  • Click on Add Card, then follow the instructions

A test transaction of S$0.01 (or S$1, depending on the card) will be charged and later refunded. This is very similar to ShopBack GO or Qatar’s Card Linked Offers, both of which rely on the transaction feed that Visa provides to track and reward card spending.

Once the linking is completed, HeyMax will start tracking how much you’ve spent on each card, and deduct it from the bonus cap accordingly.

In the case of the Citi Rewards Visa, StanChart Journey Card and UOB Visa Signature, where bonus caps are tracked by statement month, you’ll be prompted to enter the last day of your statement date so the system knows when to reset your cap.

While the Card Maximiser supports transaction tracking for (almost) every Visa card, the calculation of points earned and remaining bonus caps is only supported for the following Visa cards.

💳 HeyMax Card Maximiser
Supported cards for points and bonus cap tracking
Card Earn Rate Bonus Cap
Chocolate Visa Debit Card
Apply
 1 mpd S$1K per c. month
Citi PremierMiles Visa 1.2 mpd (SGD)
2.2 mpd (FCY)		 N/A
Citi Rewards Visa
 4 mpd S$1K per s. month
DBS Altitude Visa
Apply
 1.3 mpd (SGD)
2.2 mpd (FCY)		 N/A
DBS Vantage Card
Apply
 1.5 mpd (SGD)
2.2 mpd (FCY)		 N/A
DBS yuu Visa
Apply
 10 mpd S$823 per c. month
HSBC Revolution
Apply		 4 mpd S$1.5K per c. month
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
 2.8 mpd S$10K per c. month
(for air tickets; no cap for FCY)
StanChart Journey Card
Apply
 3 mpd S$1K per s. month
StanChart Smart Card
Apply		 9.28 mpd N/A
UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
Apply		 4 mpd S$1.2K per c. month
(2x sub-cap of S$600)
UOB Visa Signature
Apply		 4 mpd S$2.4K per s. month
(2x sub-cap of S$1.2K)

Conclusion

The HeyMax Card Maximiser now supports the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa and UOB Visa Signature, making it significantly easier to manage their finicky bonus sub-caps. All you need to do is link the cards once, after which everything will be automatically tracked and tallied. 

Before someone asks, no, there’s no support forthcoming for the UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card, because unfortunately the Card Maximiser only works with Visa (apparently the transaction feed that makes the Card Maximiser possible is only available with Visa).

Still, it’s a great feature to have, and anything that reduces cognitive load is a win in my book. 

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site.
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Comments

4 COMMENTS

Dutch

Checked and my PPV is still “lumped” as one “bonus tracker”, as opposed to one each for “Contactless” and “Online spend”. Hoping it is being rolled out progressively to all HeyMax users , as it would be a dope feature!

Aaron Wong

update the app and it should appear.

commentator

seems like SimplyGo transactions are still calculated individually instead of accumulated spend

Long Yin

Hey there, Long Yin from HeyMax here. You’re right we had missed this out. Our team is working on a fix to aggregate your SimplyGo transactions for the month in our calculation. Stay tuned!

