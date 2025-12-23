Inside the ALL Accor+ Explorer shake-up: Q&A with Accor Plus leadership

On 1 October 2025, Accor Plus was relaunched as ALL Accor+ Explorer, a single-tiered loyalty subscription programme. This marked the largest overhaul in the programme’s three-decade history, and brought with it a raft of changes– some good, others less so.

Perhaps most vexing to existing members was the reduction of the dining discount, which now maxes out at 30% compared to 50% before, as well as the introduction of a minimum paid night requirement when redeeming a Stay Plus free night certificate.

On the other hand, Stay Plus fixed allotments have been removed (I’m aware this is a somewhat contentious claim; more on that in the actual interview), and members now receive 30 status nights each year instead of 20. I’ve briefly summarised the major changes below.

Accor Plus ALL Accor+ Explorer Price

(in Singapore) S$418

(1 free night)

S$538

(2 free nights) S$299 Stay Plus Up to 2x free nights, no min. paid stay 2x free nights, each with min. one paid night Dining Discount Up to 50% off Up to 30% off Drinks Discount 15% off

(Asia only) 15% off

(Asia Pacific) Status Nights 20 30 Status Renewal* Yes No Hotel Discount 10% off

(lowest rate, Asia Pacific) 15% off

(best flexible rate, worldwide) *When purchasing or renewing Accor Plus, status was assessed using the higher of year-to-date or previous year activity, allowing members to extend status based on last year’s activity. With ALL Accor+ Explorer, status is reviewed strictly at year-end, removing this possibility

Earlier this month, I invited the community to submit their questions on the ALL Accor+ Explorer transition for Henrik Berglind, a member of the Accor Plus Executive Committee, and part of the Accor Plus C-Suite leadership team. I’ve consolidated these with a few of my own and received responses over email (as the focus of this discussion is ALL Accor+ Explorer, I’ve excluded the questions which were more specific to the Accor Live Limitless loyalty programme).

For more background and context, be sure to have a read of the following articles too.

General

Q: The transition from Accor Plus to ALL Accor+ Explorer marks the biggest shake-up in the programme’s 31-year history. Could you share more about the background to the transition, and why it’s happening now?

A: We always listen to our members and hotels, and we saw strong continued growth post-pandemic. There was clear feedback from our Members that they still like the idea of Accor Plus, but the perceived value has drifted. We identified a future risk if there was difficulty in finding, understanding or extracting value from the programme. Loyalty is fragile when perceived value is ambiguous.

Hence, we did not want that potential risk to eventuate, so we decided to act before it happened. We wanted to future proof the programme based on what our current and future members sought.

Following extensive data, research, and insights over two years, we identified what matters most to our community. We connected with more than 7000 members (current, lapsed and prospective) across 11 existing and four potential new countries. We held focus groups with members and our Hotels.

We then built the new customer value proposition directly from those member priorities, bringing their feedback to life in close collaboration with our hotels and internal teams.

As a result, ALL Accor+ Explorer introduced even more compelling benefits that deliver greater access, elevated experiences, and deeper recognition, including guaranteed ALL Accor Gold status (or higher), two Stay Plus Free Nights annually, and expanded savings plus exclusive offers.

These enhancements also align with Accor’s global loyalty ecosystem, including the evolution of ALL – Accor Live Limitless to ALL Accor and our new subscription line, ALL Accor+, with Explorer as the premium subscription.

Q: Accor Plus memberships used to be priced differently according to country, but with the new ALL Accor+ Explorer, pricing has been standardised, more or less. While this is a significant price cut for members in Singapore, it’s also a significant increase for members in some other countries. Can you explain the rationale behind the revised pricing?

A: With the launch of ALL Accor+ Explorer, we’ve introduced a single annual subscription price of US$229, priced in local currency where we have local digital points of sale, replacing the previous country-specific pricing model.

This change is a direct response to how our members travel and shop today. In the past, pricing varied by country to reflect local market conditions, but today’s members often travel internationally and purchase their membership through our call centres, during a hotel stay or online. They told us they want transparent, consistent pricing, no matter where they are or how they join or renew.

Q: An ALL Accor+ Explorer membership used to be redeemable with 9,888 ALL points, but the price has now increased to 14,000 ALL points. What’s the reason behind the change?

A: Before our 1 October 2025 relaunch of ALL Accor + Explorer, Pay With Points (PWP) for Accor Plus Explorer membership was 12,000 points. After the launch, the new product is listed at 14,000 ALL Accor points, and members receive a 2,000-point “cashback,” so the net is still 12,000 points. The value hasn’t changed at all; we’ve simply updated how we present PWP for ALL Accor members who prefer using points.

Previously we ran discount-based campaigns, and we’ve now shifted more towards ALL Accor rewards points led offers.

The 9,888-point offer you referenced was a promotional offer we ran from 1 October– 19 November 2025 as part of our launch. It’s also worth noting that the “1,000 ALL points = €20” rate applies only when redeeming for hotel stays. For anything else, experiences, partners, etc. the value is 1,000 ALL points = €10. So when you look at the ALL Accor+ Explorer net redemption value (12,000 points), it actually offers better value than non-stay redemptions and is closer to stay redemption value.

Q: Will the revised ALL Accor+ Explorer membership still be limited to Asia Pacific, or are there plans to expand dining and stay benefits to Europe and the Americas?

A: Part of the research insights was the feedback that members (current and future) wanted the programme to expand beyond the current countries. And this is absolutely our plan. The first step of this was to make the ALL Accor+ Explorer Member rate of 15% available globally in 4,500+ hotels. And the ALL Accor Status boost that comes with the ALL Accor+ Explorer membership is also global. We have made the programme fully available in participating brands in mainland China.

Although there are no 2026 plans to launch the other core benefits ( Stay Plus Free Night and Dining) in the Americas and Europe, we hope to announce additional countries in 2026. We will ensure you are well briefed in advance.

Dining benefits

Q: With ALL Accor+ Explorer, the previous dining discount of up to 50% (which could even be used with multiple cards per table in Australia, NZ and Fiji) has been cut to a flat 30%. While this will benefit solo diners, as well as those who dine in parties of four or more, couples and parties of three will be worse off. Can you share the background to this decision?

A: We made this change based on what our member research told us: most members typically dine with three or more guests, sharing meals with family and friends. In practice, the previous tiered construct, based on the number of diners, was complex, and many members didn’t clearly understand how it worked.

That’s why we introduced a flat 30% dining benefit, as well as introducing the 15% beverage discount (that already existed in Asia) to the Pacific: to deliver more consistent, everyday savings across a much broader range of dining occasions. It’s available for 1–10 guests across Asia Pacific at more than 1,600 restaurants and 1,200 bars.

Just as importantly, it’s simpler to understand, easier to use, and designed around how members actually dine, while also being more straightforward for our hotel teams to implement operationally.

Q: The revised 30% dining discount is comparable to what rival hotel chains are offering for free to their members. For instance, Hilton and IHG members can enjoy up to 25% and 20% off dining respectively. In light of this, how does Accor see ALL Accor+ Explorer offering value to its members?

A: We see dining as one part of a bigger value story, and importantly, ours goes well beyond a headline percentage. ALL Accor+ Explorer includes 30% off dining plus 15% off beverages across Asia Pacific as an always-on benefit, alongside a calendar of exclusive member offers and events that deliver experiences, not just savings. Think Michelin-chef moments, long lunches, entertainment-led dining, and seasonal festivities that create the kind of memories Explorer members actively seek.

The ALL Accor+ Explorer offers a totally different scale and consistency. The dining benefit is available across Asia Pacific at more than 1,600 restaurants and 1,200 bars. Whereas the two other programmes offer “up to” discounts at only around 470 and 230 outlets respectively.

Therefore the Dining benefit is part of the wider offer. ALL Accor+ Explorer also includes two free nights per year, 15% off hotel rooms globally, access to Red Hot Rooms, exclusive dining promotions and member experiences, so members enjoy a standout blend of everyday savings, exceptional access, and richer rewards across the full travel and lifestyle experience.

Q: With the reduction in the maximum dining discount, it was hoped that ALL Accor+ Explorer would be able to secure greater participation among hotels. However, there are still a significant number of properties with restaurant and bar exclusions or variations. Some even have zero participation (e.g. Mama Shelter Singapore Orchard). What is Accor doing to address this?

A: In fact we have less variations to our dining benefit under ALL Accor+ Explorer than under the previous Accor Plus dining benefit, and across 1,600+ restaurants and 1,200+ bars, the number of variations remains low. Where variations do exist, it’s typically because certain venues are managed by third-party operators, which means participation is structured differently.

And rather than excluding amazing outlets operated by third parties, we have invited them to join the programme at an easy to understand and consistent flat 15% discount for Food and Beverage for up to 10 diners. Again, this was based on member feedback, where they wanted clarity and consistency.

This means that across almost 3000 potential restaurants and bars, we have less than 50 third party managed outlets that are currently not participating at all, which is a very powerful reach. Any restaurant and bar exclusions by Hotel are listed on the website, along with the standardised variations.

We continue to work closely with hotel teams to keep participation strong and make the benefit as consistent and easy to use as possible, while respecting the realities of third-party venue arrangements.

Stay Plus benefit

Q: Accor says that the new Stay Plus Free night benefit is no longer “subject to or limited by allocation”. Can you explain what this means in operational terms, e.g. are hotels expected to commit a minimum number of nights, and if so, how has this changed from the old Stay Plus system?

A: We’ve changed how Stay Plus Free Nights are offered to give members greater choice and flexibility. Previously, Stay Plus Nights relied on a fixed allotment of rooms, which limited booking once that allotment was used.

Now, most hotels use a dynamic availability model, based on live inventory in the lead-in (standard) room type. Members will typically see more dates available to redeem their Stay Plus Free Night, while hotels can still manage availability during genuine peak-demand periods. This provides members with broader access.

How availability works and things to keep in mind when booking:

Stay Plus Free Nights are offered on most nights throughout the year at participating hotels, based on live room availability in the standard room type.

While availability is generous, it is not guaranteed for every hotel or date , especially during blackout periods or peak demand times.

Stay Plus can be redeemed on the majority of dates throughout the year at participating hotels.

Certain dates may be unavailable, including short lead-time bookings, blackout dates and seasonal high‑demand periods.

Minimum stay rules, lead‑in room pricing, and normal hotel inventory controls may apply.

Availability varies by hotel, location, and season.

Tip: For the best choice of hotels and dates, booking early is recommended.

Q: How does Accor ensure compliance with the spirit of the Stay Plus Free night, and keep hotels from gaming the system (e.g. designating a very limited number of rooms as “standard”, and charging an additional supplement for anything above that, even when these rooms are not materially different from the standard rooms)?

A: Protecting the value of the Stay Plus Free night benefit for members is a priority. We work closely with the hotel teams to help ensure the lead-in room category is made available for Stay Plus Free nights wherever possible.

Any upgrade supplements reflect genuine differences in room type, rather than minor or immaterial changes. The option to upgrade to a higher room type, opens up even more availability in an even better room – a win win for our members.

This benefit is monitored on an ongoing basis, and where anomalies are identified, we work directly with hotels to address them to ensure members receive access and value Stay Plus Free night is designed to deliver.

Q: Members are still reporting weak availability for Stay Plus Free nights across Asia Pacific. Accor previously mentioned that this is because “some hotels are still in the process of updating their system settings and rate configurations to align with the new structure”. Has that process been completed yet across all hotels, and if not, is there a deadline for them to do so?

A: We continuously monitor feedback via our Member Care, via Social Media and via Hotels. We have seen a drastic drop in negative sentiment about availability compared to prior launch, but also since launch.

We’re aware that in some cases, members are finding that Stay Plus Free nights aren’t yet appearing as available. Our team is working closely with hotels to ensure Stay Plus Free night availability reflects the improved access intended under the new programme. This remains a key focus for us, and we’re committed to ensuring members can fully enjoy the enhanced flexibility and value that Stay Plus Free night offers as part of their ALL Accor+ Explorer membership.

Q: What should members expect in terms of Stay Plus Free night availability going forward?

The Stay Plus FREE Night has been enhanced to offer members greater access and flexibility across our network. This means that more hotels and more nights are now available for members to enjoy their Stay Plus benefit.

The Programme and our hotels are committed to providing member-preferred access and availability, exceeding what was previously offered through fixed allotments. While this represents a significant improvement in access, it does not guarantee availability on every date and blackout periods still apply.

We will also kick off a series of communications next year on how to maximise the benefits of the programme, including Stay Plus Free Nights. This is based on member feedback and research insights.

Customer service

Q: Under the previous Accor Plus system, Singapore had a dedicated customer service team, and members could get clarification on questions directly from their respective sales representatives. Can you clarify how customer service arrangements will be reorganised with ALL Accor+ Explorer?

This has not changed. Singapore members continue to be supported by a dedicated local Member Care team during standard business hours, ensuring continuity of service and access to market-specific expertise.

Beyond standard hours, members also have access to a range of APAC-wide support channels, including live chat and our virtual support agent, Ori, providing assistance after hours and across time zones. This enhanced, omnichannel approach ensures members receive timely support whenever they need it, while maintaining dedicated care for our Singapore market.