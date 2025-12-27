KrisFlyer 2025 Year in Review: How does yours measure up?

With 2025 winding down, Singapore Airlines sent out its “wrapped” emails yesterday, summarising KrisFlyer members’ earning and burning activity for the year.

❓Where’s my report? Look for an email with the subject header: Your KrisFlyer Story This Year. You will only receive it if you opted in for marketing communications. Unfortunately, if you haven’t opted in already, it’s too late for 2025. Opt in and see you next year!

This is always a fun little recap, and contains some interesting tidbits. Members this year burned 82 billion KrisFlyer miles worldwide (2024: 80 billion), with the most popular redemptions being flights, experiences and shopping (unfortunately, experiences and shopping aren’t defined, so we don’t have much granularity there).

600,000 members earned or burned with at least two SIA Group entities (SIA, Scoot, Kris+, KrisShop, Pelago), and 800,000 miles were given away through social contests (come on, those are rookie numbers!).

Of course, far more interesting are the personalised stats, and here’s what 2025 looked like for me…

Where did I go in 2025?

Before I talk about KrisFlyer specifically, I thought I’d share a bit more about my 2025 travels in general.

If memory doesn’t fail, I clocked 106,226 air miles this year, 60% more than 2024. The highlight, without a doubt, was Banff National Park. We managed to catch the larches in fall, and it was breathtakingly beautiful (Jasper was great too, though much of it has been scarred by wildfires). I’ve heard the fall colours are even more stunning on the east coast at La Mauricie National Park, so that’s next on my bucket list.

In fact, I reckon Canada was more life-changing than Iceland, the other highlight of the year— though we went in early June when it was more greenland than iceland, which perhaps might explain why we didn’t like it as much.

It was also a more adventurous year in terms of airline variety, with 13 non-SQ carriers (2024: 10) on my docket.

It’s hard to choose the standout here, as I was very impressed by STARLUX’s A350-900, Japan Airlines’ A350-1000, and Cathay Pacific’s new Aria Suites on the B777-300ER. These are all excellent next-generation Business Class seats, and Singapore Airlines will have its work cut out for it with its 2026 reveal.

Earned: 2,450,801 KrisFlyer miles

After burning close to 1.5 million miles in 2024, and a further 2 million this year (see below), I needed to replenish my account.

So this year I earned 2,450,801 miles, of which only 14,208 came from flying (since I hardly buy commercial tickets, I’m actually quite surprised I broke five digits).

The rest came from non-flight sources, namely credit cards of all kinds: American Express Membership Rewards points (before cancelling my AMEX Platinum Charge in October, I made a lump sum transfer to enjoy the preferential transfer ratio one last time), DBS Points, UNI$ etc. I’m also transferring chunks of expiring HighFlyer Points to KrisFlyer each month, earned in the heady days before the AMEX HighFlyer Card was hard nerfed.

The MileLion Community has been busy flexing providing their data points too, and for 2025, earning at least 407,840 miles would be enough to put you into the 1% bracket. But what’s perhaps surprising is that earning just 57,240 miles would put you into the top 10%, and 27,852 miles in the top 20% (which suggests a lot of inactive members?).

🛫 2025 KrisFlyer Year in Review: Earning Percentile Lowest Reported Highest Reported 1% 407,840 9,451,749 5% 128,002 400,302 10% 57,240 122,677 20% 27,852 52,127

2025 KrisFlyer: Earning Percentiles 🛫 2025 KrisFlyer: Earning Percentiles Miles Earned Percentile 9,451,749 1% 5,229,832 1% 4,393,029 1% 3,282,056 1% 3,129,493 1% 2,450,801 1% 2,421,638 1% 2,208,284 1% 2,073,260 1% 2,020,685 1% 1,983,509 1% 1,861,908 1% 1,613,727 1% 1,571,968 1% 1,365,291 1% 1,148,000 1% 1,044,079 1% 910,836 1% 870,978 1% 780,967 1% 779,533 1% 722,042 1% 716,805 1% 695,731 1% 675,652 1% 611,035 1% 596,610 1% 569,069 1% 561,185 1% 558,300 1% 545,929 1% 543,722 1% 539,573 1% 530,001 1% 508,235 1% 476,958 1% 475,499 1% 440,387 1% 416,117 1% 409,410 1% 409,289 1% 407,840 1% 400,302 5% 397,915 5% 397,461 5% 366,760 5% 350,454 5% 298,652 5% 292,306 5% 291,083 5% 286,005 5% 277,590 5% 271,984 5% 250,379 5% 232,980 5% 232,008 5% 223,088 5% 221,351 5% 212,878 5% 209,922 5% 206,324 5% 201,794 5% 195,568 5% 189,921 5% 188,196 5% 165,820 5% 154,833 5% 153,348 5% 152,568 5% 151,464 5% 147,397 5% 147,349 5% 142,119 5% 133,017 5% 128,002 5% 122,677 10% 117,243 10% 116,832 10% 115,492 10% 113,660 10% 113,333 10% 106,193 10% 61,077 10% 59,722 10% 58,033 10% 57,240 10% 52,127 20% 48,176 20% 44,395 20% 39,514 20% 35,550 20% 30,530 20% 27,852 20% 13,176 N/A 9,586 N/A 3,446 N/A

Burned: 2,015,800 KrisFlyer miles

In 2025, I burned a total of 2,015,800 miles on 23 Singapore Airlines and Scoot redemptions. Yes, that’s a lot of miles, but there’s two main reasons for it.

First, I was working through a large tranche of expiring miles that were transferred in 2022, just as the world started to open up again in earnest.

Second, and more importantly, 2025 was a devaluation year. On 1 November 2025, KrisFlyer revised its award charts, and while it wasn’t the Armageddon many were fearing, any devaluation inevitably triggers a stampede to lock in bookings and avoid the price increases. And even though I did caution against speculative bookings, my plans for 2026 were more or less firmed up.

I’ll be accompanying The MileLioness to Seattle three times next year for some courses, so that’s already a big chunk of miles right there. Then there’s a family trip to Sydney, a couple of bookings for my parents, and a trip to Melbourne for the Australian Open. That, together with all the trips I booked in 2025 for same-year travel, really added up.

But what’s really interesting here is that based on the data points in the MileLion Community, you’d need to burn at least 906,000 miles to be in the top 1%. Burning 877,245 miles — equivalent to four pre-devaluation round-trip Business Class flights to the USA — would only put you in the top 5%!

🛫 2025 KrisFlyer Year in Review: Burning Percentile Lowest Reported Highest Reported 1% 906,000 4,379,800 5% 381,000 877,245 10% 249,500 374,000 20% 129,000 237,000

2025 KrisFlyer: Burning Percentiles 🛫 2025 KrisFlyer Year in Review: Burning Percentiles Miles Burned Percentile 4,379,800 1% 2,612,908 1% 2,250,500 1% 2,015,800 1% 1,931,700 1% 1,857,850 1% 1,726,400 1% 1,619,950 1% 1,155,911 1% 1,126,100 1% 1,001,000 1% 906,000 1% 877,245 5% 868,200 5% 803,000 5% 788,800 5% 724,500 5% 688,000 5% 677,182 5% 670,518 5% 651,000 5% 597,250 5% 567,400 5% 535,000 5% 513,340 5% 511,800 5% 502,000 5% 484,000 5% 412,000 5% 408,000 5% 381,200 5% 381,000 5% 374,000 10% 369,000 10% 367,950 10% 354,000 10% 351,000 10% 350,000 10% 345,000 10% 340,500 10% 328,300 10% 319,950 10% 305,000 10% 275,800 10% 274,000 10% 269,200 10% 268,600 10% 267,750 10% 259,500 10% 250,800 10% 249,500 10% 237,000 20% 225,050 20% 207,000 20% 201,100 20% 198,850 20% 197,650 20% 177,000 20% 164,950 20% 148,100 20% 145,000 20% 129,000 20% 129,000 20% 115,900 N/A 106,500 N/A 104,000 N/A 97,200 N/A 81,038 N/A 58,500 N/A 57,900 N/A 57,600 N/A 48,500 N/A 47,200 N/A 29,410 N/A 20,600 N/A 3,000 N/A

In that sense, I’m a little surprised that the total miles redeemed across KrisFlyer in 2025 was only 2.5% more than 2024.

Conclusion

2025 was a bumper year for earning and burning, with the KrisFlyer devaluation no doubt leading to a surge in redemptions.

KrisFlyer will continue to be my primary frequent flyer programme in 2026, purely for convenience reasons, but I will need to start working through my stashes in Asia Miles, British Airways Club and Qatar Privilege Club (especially after this year’s bumper transfer bonus).

As always, it’s a good idea to focus on earning flexible rewards currencies with multiple transfer partners, like HSBC points or Max Miles. This diversification will provide more buffer against individual programme devaluations, and open up more sweet spots for redemptions.

How did your KrisFlyer 2025 Year in Review look? Can you help refine the bands any further?