Goodbye, AMEX HighFlyer Card

My AMEX HighFlyer Card is up for renewal, and after five long years, I’ve decided it’s time to say goodbye.

It’s a bittersweet moment, because in its early days, this card was almost too good to be true. No annual fee, generous welcome offers, an Accor Plus Explorer membership, two lounge visits, 1.8 mpd on almost everything, and free miles on AXS payments and CPF top-ups— which other card can boast that?

Sadly, it hasn’t aged well, and following a massive nerf in April 2025, there’s very little reason to hold the AMEX HighFlyer Card anymore (except perhaps for the first year, if a lucrative welcome offer is available). That’s especially the case if you have the option of putting business expenses on consumer cards instead.

But hey, as Sun Tzu once said, “don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” And in recognition of the good times we’ve had, here’s a look back at just how amazing the AMEX HighFlyer Card used to be.

Why I’m not renewing the AMEX HighFlyer Card

Before we get into that though, why am I not renewing my AMEX HighFlyer Card?

Because there’s simply no point anymore. The AMEX HighFlyer Card has a S$400 annual fee, which gets you:

6,000 HighFlyer points (worth S$90 at a value of 1.5 cents/mile)

Accor ALL+ Explorer membership (worth S$299)

1.2 mpd on general spending and 2 mpd on SIA Group spending

“Over S$8,850 in business savings” including Meta and Google Ads, AWS, Mailchimp and Shopify (which are practically worthless in my opinion, because they’re not for direct payment- you’re forced to sign up with specific marketing agencies)

That might be acceptable in the first year, where the welcome bonus provides an additional value boost. But from the second year onwards, it’s absurdly overpriced.

During my cancellation call, I wasn’t offered the option of a fee waiver. But even if I were, I wouldn’t be eligible to receive the renewal HighFlyer points or the Accor ALL+ Explorer membership, which would leave me with nothing more than a mediocre general spending card.

❓ What about Accor Plus? Back when the AMEX HighFlyer Card’s annual fee was S$304.59, one argument for renewing was that an Accor Plus Explorer membership cost S$418, so paying for the HighFlyer Card was a cheaper alternative. But with the annual fee now S$400, and Accor Plus rebranding to the S$299 ALL Accor+ Explorer, that argument doesn’t hold anymore.

A tribute to the AMEX HighFlyer Card

It wasn’t always this way though.

When the AMEX HighFlyer Card first launched in 2019, it was unlike any other corporate card at the time. Most corporate cards were designed with businesses in mind, prioritising cashflow, convenience and control. Rewards and benefits, if any, were an afterthought.

But the AMEX HighFlyer Card combined the features that companies would value with those that employees wanted, such as lounge access and dining privileges. With two Priority Pass visits and a complimentary Accor Plus Explorer membership, the resulting product could have easily passed for a consumer card. Oh, and did I mention the first year’s annual fee was waived, making those perks effectively free?

Cardholders earned a beefy 1.8 mpd on all spending, 30% more than what the typical consumer card had to offer. Even better, this applied to practically everything, even charitable donations, school fees, insurance premiums, hospital bills, utilities and GrabPay top-ups.

Yes, GrabPay top-ups. While banks were excluding GrabPay top-ups left and right (even American Express, for its consumer cards in March 2020), it was business-as-usual for the AMEX HighFlyer Card. I spent the entire S$5,000 for the 30,000 HighFlyer points welcome bonus on GrabPay top-ups alone.

What did I do with GrabPay? I used it to pay my income tax, insurance premiums, MCST fees, utility bills and many other things via AXS. It was like CardUp or Citi PayAll, without the fees. There was even a brief period where you could earn miles for topping up your CPF. What a time to be alive!

The only downside I can think of is that cardholders were capped at converting a maximum of 30,000 HighFlyer points per year to a given KrisFlyer account, which limited the rate at which you could “cash out” (that limit has since been revised to 150,000 points). You could, however, transfer points to up to five nominee accounts, which mitigated this somewhat.

With all this awesomeness, it’s no wonder everyone wanted an AMEX HighFlyer Card. There was just one small hitch— it’s a corporate card, not a consumer card. You needed an ACRA registration number to apply.

There was no minimum business size, however, so one of the most common questions was how to register one’s side hustle. Tuition teachers, home bakers, babysitters, music instructors, door-to-door beauty technicians…I wouldn’t be surprised if ACRA saw an upsurge in grassroots entrepreneurship during this period!

But the AMEX HighFlyer Card was always living on borrowed time, and little by little, the party started winding down.

It started in early 2023, with the removal of the first-year fee waiver. Even then, I’d argue the card was still worth paying for, thanks to its welcome bonus, Accor Plus Explorer membership, and ability to earn points on GrabPay.

Then came a bombshell: GrabPay removed support for AXS transactions, killing off a huge use case for the AMEX HighFlyer Card.

Still, it wasn’t quite game over yet. You could continue earning miles on education, hospital bills, insurance premiums, and utilities—at least wherever the GrabPay Mastercard was accepted.

Until one day you couldn’t. In April 2023, American Express added GrabPay top-ups to the HighFlyer’s exclusion list, along with public hospitals, insurance, and utilities.

Later that year, charitable donations and education were excluded too, removing any real difference between the exclusion list of American Express cards and their bank-issued counterparts.

The final straw came when American Express “enhanced” the card in April 2025.

Changes to AMEX HighFlyer Card

(w.e.f 23 Apr 25) ❌ Nerfed ✅ Buffed Annual fee increased to S$400

Earn rate for general spend cut to 1.2 mpd

Earn rate for SIA Group cut to 2 mpd

No more Priority Pass membership

KrisFlyer Elite Gold accelerator no longer includes KrisShop

SIA Group annual spend bonus removed

SIA Group first year spend bonus removed

Accor Plus Explorer now requires annual fee payment 6,000 points for paying annual fee

Annual conversion limit boosted to 150,000 points

KrisFlyer Elite Gold redemption cut to 100,000 points

10,000 bonus points for first SIA flight booking (only for new cardholders)

The 1.8 mpd for general spending was cut to 1.2 mpd, the 2.5 mpd for the SIA Group was cut to 2 mpd, and the spending bonuses for the SIA Group were removed. The Priority Pass visits were eliminated, and if you were lucky enough to get an annual fee waiver, you’d no longer receive the Accor Plus Explorer membership. To top it off, they had the audacity to hike the annual fee by 30% to S$400!

Fast forward to today, and if you have the option of using consumer cards for your business spending, then there’s really no compelling reason to hold an AMEX HighFlyer Card. Its earn rates are mediocre, its benefits are threadbare (you’re better off buying an Accor ALL+ Explorer membership outright), and there’s very little in it for employees.

So yes. The AMEX HighFlyer Card basically became a corporate card. Life’s funny that way.

Conclusion

Once upon a time, the AMEX HighFlyer Card was probably the best deal in the miles game. Today, it’s pretty much the business edition of the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend, which was never particularly attractive to begin with (outside of its generous welcome offers). Hopefully, everyone made hay while they could.

Farewell, AMEX HighFlyer Card. You had a good run; say hello to the Imagine while you’re up there.

Are you still holding on to the AMEX HighFlyer Card?