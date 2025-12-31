StanChart Journey Card extends 30,000 bonus miles welcome offer

The Standard Chartered Journey Card has extended its 30,000 miles welcome bonus, which offers 20,000 miles for spending at least S$800 within 60 days of approval, and an optional 10,000 miles for paying the first year’s annual fee.

As before, you can stack the Standard Chartered welcome offer with additional gifts from SingSaver, including 7,000 Max Miles or S$180 cash, making the first year of membership very lucrative indeed.

However, Standard Chartered has added an annoying hoop to jump through to receive the SingSaver gifts, which may or may not eat into their value.

StanChart Journey Card 30,000 miles welcome bonus

The StanChart Journey Card’s welcome offer is valid for applications submitted from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026 by new-to-bank cardholders, defined as those who:

Do not currently hold a principal StanChart credit card, and

Have not cancelled a principal StanChart credit card in the past 12 months

Cardholders have a choice of two options: pay the first year’s annual fee, or get a first year fee waiver.

Pay Annual Fee Annual Fee Waiver Miles from S$196.20 annual fee

10,000 miles – Spend S$800 in first 60 days of approval 20,000 miles 20,000 miles Total 30,000 miles 20,000 miles

Cardholders who pay the first year’s S$196.20 annual fee will receive 10,000 bonus miles, and a further 20,000 bonus miles when they spend S$800 in the first 60 days of approval.

Cardholders who want a first year fee waiver will receive 20,000 bonus miles when they spend S$800 in the first 60 days of approval.

Bonus miles are in addition to StanChart Journey Card’s regular earn rates of 1.2-3 mpd, so assuming you spend the full S$800 on local, non-bonused transactions, you’re looking at an additional 960 miles (S$800 @ 1.2 mpd), for an overall haul of 30,960 miles.

When will the bonus miles be credited?

The 10,000 miles for paying the first year’s annual fee of S$196.20 will be credited within 60 working days of your card activation date, in the form of 25,000 Rewards Points.

The 20,000 miles for spending S$800 in the first 60 days of approval will be credited according to the following table, in the form of 50,000 Rewards Points:

Card Activation Month Bonus Points Credited By November 2025 28 February 2026 December 2025 31 March 2026 January 2026 30 April 2026 February 2026 31 May 2026 March 2026 30 June 2026

As with any StanChart welcome offer, you will not receive the bonus miles if your card is blocked- even if you did it voluntarily, as a security measure!

Stack SingSaver welcome gifts

New-to-bank customers who apply for a StanChart Journey Card via the SingSaver links in this article will enjoy the StanChart welcome offer mentioned above, plus one of the following gifts:

Samsonite Straren Spinner 67/24

7,000 Max Miles (convert to 30+ airline and hotel partners at 1:1 ratio with no fees)

(convert to 30+ airline and hotel partners at 1:1 ratio with no fees) S$200 Grab voucher

S$180 cash

These gifts are periodically rotated, so always refer to the T&Cs for the latest. Both the fee paying and fee waiver option are eligible for gifts.

A minimum spend of S$800 within the first 60 days of approval is required (which also counts towards the minimum spend required for the Standard Chartered welcome offer).

In addition to this, you must also complete one of the following activities within 60 days of approval:

Apply for Standard Chartered EasyPay for at least three retail transactions on your credit card with a min. amount of S$150 each , with at least 12 months tenure

on your credit card with a min. amount of , with at least Apply and open a Standard Chartered Bonus$aver Account with a min. deposit of S$3,000

Get approved for a Standard Chartered CashOne Personal Loan with a min. amount of S$1,000 and 12-month tenure

and Get approved for a Standard Chartered credit card funds transfer with a min. loan amount of S$1,000 for a min. tenure of 3 months

The cheapest option here would be to open a Standard Chartered Bonus$aver Account, as the other three involve fees that will eat into the value of your reward. However, if you held a Bonus$aver Account prior to card approval, you will have to complete a different activity instead.

What counts as qualifying spend?

Cardholders must spend at least S$800 within 60 days of approval. This will count towards the minimum spend for both the SingSaver gifts and StanChart gifts.

Qualifying spend excludes:

Charitable donations

Education expenses

Government transactions

Hospitals

Insurance premiums

Prepaid account top-ups (e.g. GrabPay and YouTrip)

Utilities

The full list of qualifying spend exclusions can be found here.

For the avoidance of doubt, CardUp and SC EasyBill transactions will count towards qualifying spend. If you’re being told by StanChart CSOs that your CardUp transactions do not count, refer to this link for steps to take.

Terms and Conditions

What can you do with 360° Rewards Points?

Standard Chartered used to have 10 airline and hotel transfer partners, one of the widest ranges in Singapore.

Unfortunately, that all changed in March 2024, when nine of them were dumped. Cathay Pacific Asia Miles was added, but the overall lineup is a lot thinner than before.

Frequent Flyer Programme

Conversion Ratio

(SC Points: Partner)

Tier 1 Tier 2 25,000 : 10,000 34,500 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 34,500 : 10,000

Do note that Standard Chartered divides its credit cards into two tiers:

Tier 1 : StanChart Beyond, Journey, Visa Infinite, Priority Visa Infinite

: StanChart Beyond, Journey, Visa Infinite, Priority Visa Infinite Tier 2: All other cards

Tier 1 cards enjoy a preferential conversion ratio, as shown in the table above. Points pool within tiers, but not across tiers (so you can’t combine Tier 1 and 2 points in a single redemption, for example).

Transfers cost S$27.25 each, regardless of the number of points transferred.

Overview: StanChart Journey Card

Apply (Fee Waiver) Apply (Fee Paying) Income Req. S$30,000 p.a. Points Validity No expiry Annual Fee

(Including GST) S$196.20

(FYF) Min.

Transfer 25,000 points

(10,000 miles) FCY Fee 3.5% Transfer Fee S$27.25 Local Earn 1.2 mpd Points Pool? Yes FCY Earn 2 mpd Lounge Access? Yes: 2x Priority Pass Special Earn 3 mpd on online groceries, food delivery, transport (SGD) Airport Limo? No Cardholder Terms and Conditions

StanChart Journey Cardholders earn 1.2 mpd on SGD spend, and 2 mpd on FCY spend, with no minimum spend or caps.

A bonus rate of 3 mpd will be awarded for online transactions in SGD with the following MCCs:

Category Examples

(non-exhaustive) Groceries

(MCC 5411) NTUC FairPrice Online, Lazada Redmart Bakeries

(MCC 5462) Bengawan Solo, Polar Puffs & Cakes, Chateraise Misc. Food Stores

(MCC 5499) Bottles and Bottles, Famous Amos, Irvins Salted Egg Liquor, Wine or Beer Stores

(MCC 5921) 1855 The Bottle Shop, The Oaks Cellars, Grand Cru Food Delivery*

(MCC 5811, 5812, 5814) GrabFood, Deliveroo, Foodpanda Transport^

(MCC 4111, 4121, 4789) Grab rides, Comfort taxi, gojek Cruise Liners

(MCC 4411) Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise *Despite the name, the bonus would be equally applicable in situations where a restaurant has online ordering for dine-in (e.g. scan a QR code menu and pay online before receiving your food)

^Not for Bus/MRT, as this is a contactless spend and not online

Do note that the examples are not exhaustive; all that matters is:

the MCC falls within the approved range

the transaction is online

the transaction is in SGD

This 3 mpd rate is capped at S$1,000 per statement month. You could, of course, do better with 4 mpd on other cards, but if you’ve maxed out those caps then this would be a potential fall-back option.

For a full review of the Journey card, refer to the article below.

Conclusion

Standard Chartered has extended its 30,000 miles welcome bonus for the Journey Card, which is further stackable with SingSaver gifts including S$180 cash or 7,000 Max Miles.

Regardless of how you feel about the Journey Card’s value proposition from the second year onwards, the first year is highly lucrative because of this stacking opportunity, and if you’re new-to-bank, it’s definitely worth taking.

Unfortunately, Standard Chartered is making customers jump through an additional hoop to get the SingSaver gifts now, and with the exception of the SC Bonus$aver Account, all the options will incur some fees. You’ll still come out ahead after netting those off, but it’s annoying nonetheless.