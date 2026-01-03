Search
Extended: UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card 60,000 miles welcome offer

From now till 31 March 2026, get up to 60,000 bonus miles with a new UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card, though beware the lounge nerf coming later this year.

Back in June 2023, UOB enhanced the overseas earn rate and lounge benefits on the UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card, and introduced welcome offers of 80,000 miles and 40,000 miles for new and existing customers respectively.

These offers were renewed every few months for more than two years, but then in October 2025, UOB cut the new customer welcome offer to 60,000 miles (while keeping it unchanged at 40,000 miles for existing customers). On top of that, UOB also tightened the eligibility criteria by doubling the timeout period to 12 months, making it harder to qualify as a new customer.

Although these welcome offers were originally scheduled to lapse at the end of 2025, they have now been extended by a further three months to 31 March 2026.

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card cuts welcome offer to 60,000 miles

Customers who apply and receive approval for a UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card between 1 January and 31 March 2026 will be eligible to receive up to 60,000 bonus miles, as shown in the table below.

  New customers Existing customers
Pay S$654 annual fee 25,000 miles 25,000 miles
Spend S$4,000 within 30 days of approval 35,000 miles 15,000 miles
Total 60,000 miles 40,000 miles

Cardholders must pay the S$654 annual fee and spend at least S$4,000 within 30 days of approval. Unlike most UOB sign-up offers, there is no cap on the number of eligible applicants. 

Given the S$654 annual fee, you’re basically paying 1.09 cents (new) or 1.64 cents (existing) per mile. It’s a very decent price for new customers, though obviously not as good as when the offer was 80,000 miles (0.82 cents).

Bonus miles are awarded on top of the regular base miles, so if you spent the entire S$4,000 on local spend at 1.4 mpd, you’ll have a total of 65,600 miles (new) or 45,600 miles (existing).

Heads up: UOB’s updated “new customer” definition

For the purposes of this welcome offer, UOB is defining new customers as those who:

  • do not currently hold any principal UOB credit cards, and
  • have not cancelled a principal UOB credit card in the past 12 months

Do note that UOB has revised the definition of a new customer by doubling the “timeout” period from six months to 12!

What counts as qualifying spend?

The UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card still awards points for education-related transactions

A minimum qualifying spend of S$4,000 must be made within 30 days of approval. 

Eligible transactions include all retail transactions in local or foreign currency, and a full list of exclusions can be found at point 1.6 of the T&Cs.

The key exclusions to highlight are:

  • Charitable donations
  • Government payments
  • Hospitals
  • Insurance
  • ipaymy
  • Prepaid account top-ups (e.g. GrabPay or YouTrip)
  • Utilities
  • UOB Payment Facility

For the avoidance of doubt, CardUp and education transactions are eligible to earn miles, and will count towards minimum spend.

Supplementary cardholder spending will be pooled with the principal cardholder’s in determining if the minimum spend has been met. And before you say “isn’t that obvious?”, remember that UOB is not above such shenanigans.

When will the bonus be credited?

The 25,000 miles for paying the annual fee will be credited (in the form of 12,500 UNI$) two months after the annual fee is posted. 

The additional 35,000/15,000 miles for new/existing customers will be credited (in the form of 17,500/7,500 UNI$) two months after the annual fee is posted. 

Terms and Conditions

The full T&Cs for this offer can be found here.

What can you do with UNI$?

UNI$ transfer to frequent flyer programmes at a 1:2 ratio, with a minimum transfer block of 5,000 UNI$ (let’s ignore AirAsia, because converting points there is like throwing them away):

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio
(UNI$: Partner)
krisflyer logo 5,000 : 10,000
asia miles logo 5,000 : 10,000
2,500 : 4,500

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Cardholders enjoy a waiver of the usual S$25 conversion fee, and since UNI$ pool, you can use the Visa Infinite Metal Card as a conduit to convert UNI$ earned on other UOB cards for free too.

Annual lounge visits will be removed from June 2026

Plaza Premium Lounge Singapore
Plaza Premium Lounge Singapore

If you’re planning to apply for this card, you should be aware that from 1 June 2026, the UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card will be cutting its lounge benefit. Instead of unlimited DragonPass visits, together with one guest, the entitlement will be capped at 12x visits per 12-month membership period.

UOB is providing plenty of notice, and you still have some time to enjoy the perk. However, do remember that UOB has also quietly added a cooldown period of at least four hours between DragonPass utilisations, which makes lounge hopping close to impossible.

Overview: UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card

Apply
Income Req.
 S$120,000 p.a.
 Points Validity
 2 years
Annual Fee
 S$654 Min.
Transfer
 5,000 UNI$
(10,000 miles)
Miles with
Annual Fee		 25,000 Transfer
Partners		 3
FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee Waived
Local Earn 1.4 mpd Points Pool? Yes
FCY Earn 2.4 mpd Lounge Access? Yes
Special Earn N/A  Airport Limo? No
Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card has a minimum income requirement of S$120,000 and a non-waivable annual fee of S$654.

Cardholders receive 25,000 miles each year the annual fee is paid, and enjoy perks such as: 

  • Unlimited DragonPass lounge visits for cardholder + 1 guest (which will be replaced by 12x visits per year from 1 June 2026)
  • Up to US$1 million travel accident insurance
  • Complimentary golf games at Sentosa Golf Club, and 50% off green fees at clubs across Southeast Asia
  • A waiver of the usual S$25 admin fee for miles conversions

Key drawbacks to note include S$5 earning blocks and the lack of an airport limo benefit.

For the full analysis of the card’s perks and drawbacks, refer to the post below.

Review: UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card

Conclusion

The UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card has extended its welcome bonuses, which offers new and existing customers 60,000 and 40,000 miles respectively.

It has also stuck with its stricter new customer definition, which now requires that you be free of principal UOB credit cards for at least 12 months before you can qualify.

If you’re intending to apply, do remember that the unlimited lounge visits with one guest will end on 1 June 2026, after which you’ll be capped at just 12 visits per year.

