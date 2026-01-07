Extended: Standard Chartered Visa Infinite 50,000 miles sign-up bonus

In April 2025, the Standard Chartered Visa Infinite launched a 50,000 miles welcome offer. Given the S$599.50 annual fee, this effectively allowed cardholders to buy miles at an attractive rate of 1.2 cents each, before even factoring in the value of other card benefits such as lounge visits.
This offer was originally set to lapse on 31 December 2025, but Standard Chartered has now extended it by a further three months to 31 March 2026.
The best thing about this offer? It’s even available to existing cardholders, so holding another Standard Chartered card won’t disqualify you.
StanChart Visa Infinite 50,000 miles welcome offer
StanChart Visa Infinite
From 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026, new applicants for a StanChart Visa Infinite card will receive a total of 50,000 bonus miles when they pay the first year’s S$599.50 annual fee and spend at least S$2,000 within 60 days of approval.
|💳 StanChart Visa Infinite Welcome Offer
|Criteria
|Bonus Miles
|Pay S$599.50 annual fee
|25,000 miles
|Spend S$2,000 within the first 60 days of approval
|25,000 miles
|Total
|50,000 miles
|It’s worth noting that the StanChart Visa Infinite has historically offered 35,000 miles for paying the first year’s annual fee, so the “real” spending bonus here is more like 15,000 miles.
Both new and existing Standard Chartered cardholders are eligible for this offer.
|❓ New customer?
|
A new customer is defined as someone who:
If you meet the definition of a new customer, you might want to apply instead for a StanChart Simply Cash Card, which is offering S$350 cash provided you, within the first 30 days of approval:
You can then apply for the StanChart Visa Infinite as an existing customer and still enjoy the 50,000 bonus miles offer.
These bonus miles are awarded on top of the StanChart Visa Infinite’s regular earn rates, so cardholders could earn between 52,000 to 56,000 miles in total, depending on how their S$2,000 spend is distributed.
|💳 StanChart Visa Infinite Earn Rates
|Spend <S$2K per statement month
|Spend ≥S$2K per statement month
|Local Spend
|1 mpd
|1.4 mpd
|FCY Spend
|1 mpd
|3 mpd
To put that into perspective, a one-way Business Saver award between Singapore and Japan or South Korea on Singapore Airlines would cost 54,500 miles.
What counts as qualifying spend?
Cardholders are required to spend at least S$2,000 within 60 days of approval.
Qualifying spend includes both local and foreign currency transactions made online or in-store, excluding transactions on the general exclusions list.
- Charitable donations
- Education
- Government agencies
- Hospitals
- Insurance premiums
- Prepaid account top-ups
- Utility bills
For the avoidance of doubt, CardUp, SC EasyBill, and Income Tax Payment Facility transactions will count towards qualifying spend, so if you have income tax, insurance premiums or other bills to pay through these platforms, that would be a way of clocking the S$2,000 minimum spend.
When are bonus miles credited?
The 25,000 bonus miles for paying the first year’s annual fee will be credited within 30 days of the card activation date.
The remaining 25,000 bonus miles for meeting the minimum spend will be credited according to the following timeline.
|Card Approval Month
|Welcome Gift Credited By
|September 2025
|31 December 2025
|October 2025
|31 January 2026
|November 2025
|28 February 2026
|December 2025
|31 March 2026
|January 2026
|30 April 2026
|February 2026
|31 May 2026
|March 2026
|30 June 2026
All bonus miles are awarded in the form of 360° Rewards Points.
As with any StanChart welcome offer, be aware that you will not receive the bonus miles if your card is blocked- even if you did it voluntarily, as a security measure!
PSA: Beware about locking your Standard Chartered credit cards!
What can you do with 360° Rewards Points?
Standard Chartered used to have 10 airline and hotel transfer partners, one of the widest ranges in Singapore.
Unfortunately, that all changed in March 2024, when nine of them were dumped. Cathay Pacific Asia Miles was added, but the overall lineup is a lot thinner than before.
|Frequent Flyer Programme
|Conversion Ratio
(SC Points: Partner)
|VI, Journey, Beyond
|All Others
|25,000 : 10,000
|34,500 : 10,000
|25,000 : 10,000
|34,500 : 10,000
Do note that Standard Chartered divides its credit cards into two tiers:
- Tier 1: StanChart Beyond, Journey, Visa Infinite, Priority Visa Infinite
- Tier 2: All other cards
Tier 1 cards enjoy a preferential conversion ratio, as shown in the table above. Points pool within tiers, but not across tiers (so you can’t combine Tier 1 and 2 points in a single redemption, for example).
Transfers cost S$27.25 each, regardless of the number of points transferred.
Terms & Conditions
The terms & conditions for the 50,000 miles welcome offer can be found here.
Is this a good deal?
We don’t see welcome offers for the StanChart Visa Infinite very often, so if this card has been on your radar, then now would be a great time to apply. Paying S$599.50 for 50,000 bonus miles works out to 1.2 cents per mile, which is a good price by market standards- especially for an existing customer.
But welcome bonus aside, I find the StanChart Visa Infinite to be a very underwhelming card.
While its earn rates of 1.4 mpd and 3 mpd on local and FCY spend are competitive for a general spending card, you will need to spend at least S$2,000 in a statement month to enjoy that rate. If you spend less than S$2,000, the earn rate is a miserly 1 mpd for both.
Cardholders can also utilise the StanChart Income Tax Payment Facility to buy miles from 1.36 cents each when paying their income tax bill. Standard Chartered does not pay IRAS directly, but instead deposits the amount due into your bank account, leaving you to arrange payment on your own. You can then buy additional miles by paying the tax bill with CardUp or Citi PayAll, or simply continue with monthly GIRO installments as per normal.
Apart from this, the only benefit of note is six complimentary Priority Pass lounge visits per year, which is very mediocre for a card with an annual fee of almost S$600.
So if you do decide to get this card, it should just be for a year at most!
Conclusion
StanChart Visa Infinite
The StanChart Visa Infinite has extended its sign-up bonus of 50,000 miles, available to both new and existing StanChart cardholders. This requires a minimum spend of S$2,000 in the first 60 days, as well as payment of the first year’s S$599.50 annual fee.
The cost per mile is an attractive 1.2 cents each, though keep in mind that Standard Chartered’s list of transfer partners has been cut to just KrisFlyer and Asia Miles, having ditched other partners like Qatar Airways and Flying Blue about a year ago.
Given how underwhelming the card’s other features are, however, your plan should be to hold it for no more than a year. There are much more compelling cards in its segment that offer equivalent or superior benefits for less.
Hi Aaron, will the tax payment facility arrangement count towards the $2000 minimum spending requirement for new sign up?
yeah I also have same query
yes. got my miles last month from the $2000 qualifying min spend (using tax payment facility)
Hi Aaron, and all.
Signed up for this promo, but received 35k miles (87.5 points) upon hitting the min $2k spend.
Worth noting that although 50k welcome miles is mentioned on SC’s website, their T&Cs reflects 35k miles there. So waiting to see when the remaining 15k bonus miles will be in.
FYI.
I noticed this in the T&Cs too. Do you have an update on your situation, Ethan?
SC credited me with 87,500 points for paying the annual fees but clawed back 25,000 points after it realized its mistake. I would have forgiven SC.
“Dear Client, instead of 25,000 Welcome Miles (62,500 Reward Points), we credited 35,000 miles (87,500 Reward Points) to your SC Visa Infinite Credit Card. We are in the process of rectifying this and adjusting the points accordingly. Our sincere apologies on the inconvenience caused.“
Now that I have spent the $2,020 to qualify the minimum spent but I was credited with 2,020 points. So far SC had not realized its second mistakes.
Hello! May I know if you have any updates? Really thinking of signing this card..
I applied for this card in April, thus I am expecting the 2nd tranche of points to be credited by end of August 2025. What happens if SCB doesn’t fulfill their end of the contract? Will FIRDEC be the correct avenue to pursue this case?
i suspect this is happening because for a very long time, the system was hard coded to award 35k miles for paying the AF. for this promo, they have now made it 25k miles for AF, 25k miles for spend. go figure no one bothered to update the back end…
Hi! Anyone knows if they will be able to earn sign up bonuses of both SCB Journey card and Visa Infinite if they were to sign up for Visa Infinite immediately after the journey card is approved? This scenario also means that the person has not completed the spending+annual fee(or received miles) for journey card yet
Hi Aaron, since it’s 50,000 360deg rewards points, and the conversion rate is 25,000 SC : 10,000 KF, does it mean that it works out to 20,000 KF miles? Not quite a one-way business to japan.
“VI Cardholder will receive 25,000 miles within 30 days of card activation date. (credited to the VI Cardholder in the form of 62,500 Rewards Points)”
2nd tranche of reward points are in!
Before covid, this card offered two complimentary entries per month to the Fullerton Spa/Gym. Seems that this benefit no longer exists.