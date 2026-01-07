Extended: Standard Chartered Visa Infinite 50,000 miles sign-up bonus

In April 2025, the Standard Chartered Visa Infinite launched a 50,000 miles welcome offer. Given the S$599.50 annual fee, this effectively allowed cardholders to buy miles at an attractive rate of 1.2 cents each, before even factoring in the value of other card benefits such as lounge visits.

This offer was originally set to lapse on 31 December 2025, but Standard Chartered has now extended it by a further three months to 31 March 2026.

The best thing about this offer? It’s even available to existing cardholders, so holding another Standard Chartered card won’t disqualify you.

StanChart Visa Infinite 50,000 miles welcome offer

From 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026, new applicants for a StanChart Visa Infinite card will receive a total of 50,000 bonus miles when they pay the first year’s S$599.50 annual fee and spend at least S$2,000 within 60 days of approval.

💳 StanChart Visa Infinite Welcome Offer

Criteria Bonus Miles Pay S$599.50 annual fee 25,000 miles Spend S$2,000 within the first 60 days of approval 25,000 miles Total 50,000 miles It’s worth noting that the StanChart Visa Infinite has historically offered 35,000 miles for paying the first year’s annual fee, so the “real” spending bonus here is more like 15,000 miles.

Both new and existing Standard Chartered cardholders are eligible for this offer.

❓ New customer? A new customer is defined as someone who: Does not currently hold a principal Standard Chartered credit card, and

Has not cancelled a principal Standard Chartered credit card in the past 12 months If you meet the definition of a new customer, you might want to apply instead for a StanChart Simply Cash Card, which is offering S$350 cash provided you, within the first 30 days of approval: spend a minimum spend of S$800

apply for EasyPay/Bonus$aver, CashOne personal loan or credit card funds transfer as described in the T&Cs You can then apply for the StanChart Visa Infinite as an existing customer and still enjoy the 50,000 bonus miles offer.

These bonus miles are awarded on top of the StanChart Visa Infinite’s regular earn rates, so cardholders could earn between 52,000 to 56,000 miles in total, depending on how their S$2,000 spend is distributed.

💳 StanChart Visa Infinite Earn Rates Spend <S$2K per statement month Spend ≥S$2K per statement month Local Spend 1 mpd 1.4 mpd FCY Spend 1 mpd 3 mpd

To put that into perspective, a one-way Business Saver award between Singapore and Japan or South Korea on Singapore Airlines would cost 54,500 miles.

What counts as qualifying spend?

Cardholders are required to spend at least S$2,000 within 60 days of approval.

Qualifying spend includes both local and foreign currency transactions made online or in-store, excluding transactions on the general exclusions list.

Charitable donations

Education

Government agencies

Hospitals

Insurance premiums

Prepaid account top-ups

Utility bills

For the avoidance of doubt, CardUp, SC EasyBill, and Income Tax Payment Facility transactions will count towards qualifying spend, so if you have income tax, insurance premiums or other bills to pay through these platforms, that would be a way of clocking the S$2,000 minimum spend.

When are bonus miles credited?

The 25,000 bonus miles for paying the first year’s annual fee will be credited within 30 days of the card activation date.

The remaining 25,000 bonus miles for meeting the minimum spend will be credited according to the following timeline.

Card Approval Month Welcome Gift Credited By September 2025 31 December 2025 October 2025 31 January 2026 November 2025 28 February 2026 December 2025 31 March 2026 January 2026 30 April 2026 February 2026 31 May 2026 March 2026 30 June 2026

All bonus miles are awarded in the form of 360° Rewards Points.

As with any StanChart welcome offer, be aware that you will not receive the bonus miles if your card is blocked- even if you did it voluntarily, as a security measure!

What can you do with 360° Rewards Points?

Standard Chartered used to have 10 airline and hotel transfer partners, one of the widest ranges in Singapore.

Unfortunately, that all changed in March 2024, when nine of them were dumped. Cathay Pacific Asia Miles was added, but the overall lineup is a lot thinner than before.

Frequent Flyer Programme

Conversion Ratio

(SC Points: Partner)

VI, Journey, Beyond All Others 25,000 : 10,000 34,500 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 34,500 : 10,000

Do note that Standard Chartered divides its credit cards into two tiers:

Tier 1 : StanChart Beyond, Journey, Visa Infinite, Priority Visa Infinite

: StanChart Beyond, Journey, Visa Infinite, Priority Visa Infinite Tier 2: All other cards

Tier 1 cards enjoy a preferential conversion ratio, as shown in the table above. Points pool within tiers, but not across tiers (so you can’t combine Tier 1 and 2 points in a single redemption, for example).

Transfers cost S$27.25 each, regardless of the number of points transferred.

Terms & Conditions

The terms & conditions for the 50,000 miles welcome offer can be found here.

Is this a good deal?

We don’t see welcome offers for the StanChart Visa Infinite very often, so if this card has been on your radar, then now would be a great time to apply. Paying S$599.50 for 50,000 bonus miles works out to 1.2 cents per mile, which is a good price by market standards- especially for an existing customer.

But welcome bonus aside, I find the StanChart Visa Infinite to be a very underwhelming card.

While its earn rates of 1.4 mpd and 3 mpd on local and FCY spend are competitive for a general spending card, you will need to spend at least S$2,000 in a statement month to enjoy that rate. If you spend less than S$2,000, the earn rate is a miserly 1 mpd for both.

Cardholders can also utilise the StanChart Income Tax Payment Facility to buy miles from 1.36 cents each when paying their income tax bill. Standard Chartered does not pay IRAS directly, but instead deposits the amount due into your bank account, leaving you to arrange payment on your own. You can then buy additional miles by paying the tax bill with CardUp or Citi PayAll, or simply continue with monthly GIRO installments as per normal.

Apart from this, the only benefit of note is six complimentary Priority Pass lounge visits per year, which is very mediocre for a card with an annual fee of almost S$600.

So if you do decide to get this card, it should just be for a year at most!

Conclusion

The StanChart Visa Infinite has extended its sign-up bonus of 50,000 miles, available to both new and existing StanChart cardholders. This requires a minimum spend of S$2,000 in the first 60 days, as well as payment of the first year’s S$599.50 annual fee.

The cost per mile is an attractive 1.2 cents each, though keep in mind that Standard Chartered’s list of transfer partners has been cut to just KrisFlyer and Asia Miles, having ditched other partners like Qatar Airways and Flying Blue about a year ago.

Given how underwhelming the card’s other features are, however, your plan should be to hold it for no more than a year. There are much more compelling cards in its segment that offer equivalent or superior benefits for less.