It’s a good idea not to get emotionally attached to your credit cards, because cancellations are part and parcel of the miles game.
Maybe the bank refused to waive the annual fee. Maybe you only signed up for the welcome bonus. Maybe the card got nerfed. Whatever the reason, come that day the key question is “what happens to my points when I cancel a credit card?”
It depends. With some banks, you’ll need to cash out all the points earned on that card, or else forfeit them. With others, it’s business as usual, provided it’s not your last points-earning card with that particular bank.
In this post, we’ll look at the different scenarios.
What happens to points when I cancel my card?
What happens to your points upon cancelling a credit card depends on the bank’s points pooling policy.
|Bank
|Pools Points?
|Remarks
|✓ Yes
|✕ No
|✕ No
|✓ Yes
|✓ Yes
|✓ Yes
|✓ ✕ Some
|OCBC has three rewards currencies. Only similar currencies pool
|✓✕ Some
|StanChart has two tiers of cards. Only points from the same tier pool
|✓ Yes
If your bank does not pool points, any unused points on that card will be forfeited, simple as that.
If your bank pools points, you do not need to take further action, unless it’s your last points-earning card with the bank. This general rule does not apply to DBS, HSBC and Standard Chartered, however, where you must convert the remaining points before cancelling, pooling notwithstanding.
If the bank does not pool points
If you have a Bank of China or Citibank card, points are kept in separate silos. If you want to cancel a credit card, you must redeem all the points earned on that card, or else forfeit them.
For example, suppose I have:
- a Citi Prestige Card with 100,000 ThankYou points
- a Citi Rewards Card with 50,000 ThankYou points
If I cancel the Citi Prestige Card, I will need to transfer out the 100,000 ThankYou points associated with that card first.
If the bank pools points
If you have an American Express, Maybank, OCBC or UOB card, there is no need to convert your points before cancelling a card, provided it’s not your last points-earning card with the bank.
For example, if I have:
- a UOB PRVI Miles Mastercard with 100,000 UNI$
- a UOB Preferred Platinum Visa with 50,000 UNI$
If I wish to cancel the UOB PRVI Miles Mastercard, I don’t need to convert its UNI$ first. My remaining balance after cancelling will still be 150,000 UNI$.
However, suppose I have:
- a UOB PRVI Miles Mastercard with 100,000 UNI$
- a UOB Absolute Cashback Card
If I wish to cancel the UOB PRVI Miles Mastercard, I must convert all the UNI$ first, because I won’t have any UNI$-earning card remaining after cancelling it.
|⚠️ OCBC’s three points currencies
|
OCBC has three different points currencies:
Similar currencies pool with each other, but different currencies do not. For example, if you have an OCBC 90°N Visa and OCBC Rewards Card, and wish to cancel the 90°N Visa, you must convert all the 90°N Miles before cancelling.
However, if you have an OCBC 90°N Visa and OCBC 90°N Mastercard, and wish to cancel the 90°N Visa, there is no need to convert the 90°N Miles associated with it before cancelling.
Special case: DBS, HSBC and Standard Chartered
DBS, HSBC and Standard Chartered pool points for the purposes of redemption, but otherwise keep them separately.
If you want to cancel a card, you must convert the remaining points associated with the card you’re cancelling, or else forfeit them.
What to do with orphan balances?
If you need to transfer out your points before cancelling a card, you may very well run into an issue with orphan points. This refers to points that can’t be converted into miles because they fall short of the minimum conversion block.
|✈️ Min. Conversion Blocks for KrisFlyer Miles
|Currency
|Points
|Miles
|AMEX Membership Rewards
Pool
|400
(Plat. Charge, Centurion)
|250
|450
(All others)
|BOC Points
|45K
|10K
|Citi Miles
|10K
|10K
|Citi ThankYou Points
|25K
|10K
|DBS Points
Pool
|5K
|10K
|HSBC Points
Pool
|30K
(+ 6 beyond this)
|10K
(+2 beyond this)
|Maybank TREATS
Pool
|25K
|10K
|OCBC$
Pool
|25K
|10K
|OCBC 90°N Miles
Pool
|1K
|1K
|OCBC VOYAGE Miles
|1
|1
|SC 360° Rewards Points
Pool*
|25K
(Tier 1)*
|10K
|34.5K
(Tier 2)*
|UOB UNI$
Pool
|5K
|10K
|*Tier 1: Beyond, Journey, Priority Banking Visa Infinite, Visa Infinite
Tier 2: All other Standard Chartered cards
Orphan points aren’t a complete lost cause though; you can use Kris+ to transfer out smaller blocks of Citi, DBS and UOB points to KrisFlyer miles, albeit at a 15% haircut compared to using the bank portal.
|Bank
|Conversion
|4,000 Citi Miles = 3,400 miles
10,000 ThankYou Points= 3,400 miles
|100 DBS Points = 170 miles
|1,000 UNI$ = 1,700 miles
If your points are with other banks, then all you can really do is look at what other redemption options are on offer. Shopping vouchers, cash rebates and merchandise are poor value for points, but poor value is better than no value at all!
It’s also worth doing the math to see whether you’re just shy of the next conversion block, and whether some incremental spending on the card you’re planning to cancel can help put you over the finish line.
For more strategies on combatting orphan points, refer to the article below.
What if I have a cobrand card?
If you have a cobrand card, like the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend, AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card or KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card, miles are automatically batched and transferred to your KrisFlyer account at the end of each statement period.
So all you need to do is ensure you don’t charge anything to the card in the month before you plan to cancel, to remove the possibility of miles being “lost in transit”, so to speak.
Special caution applies to the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card, however. Remember that this card earns 2.4 mpd on dining, food delivery, online shopping and travel, and transport spend, but of this figure, only 1.2 mpd is credited upfront. The remaining 1.2 mpd is credited within two months after the end of the membership year.
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|Base Miles
|1.2 mpd
|Credited when transaction posts
|Accelerated Miles
|1.2 mpd
|Credited within two months after end of membership year
|Total
|2.4 mpd
If you cancel your card before this amount is credited, any pending miles will be forfeited!
Conclusion
Cancelling your credit card is rather straightforward if your points balance remains untouched, but where points don’t pool, or where points pool but you’re with DBS, HSBC or Standard Chartered, you will need to cash them out first.
This may mean paying an additional conversion fee, and possibly dealing with orphan points, depending on the bank. But that’s still better than losing all your hard-earned points, so think of it as your “breaking-up fee”.
For scenario B, are the points listed the minimum amount required for miles conversion, or is it a block amoung that you need to hit everytime you want to convert an amount.
In other words, if I have 22,222 Citi Miles, can convert all of it, or just the 20,000 and I have remaining 2222 which I then have to hit another 10,000 again.
Blocks.
Citi doesn’t have a requirement to convert in blocks. I converted an odd amount last week for my rewards card.
qn: did you convert your entire points balance? if so, you might be on to something. when i logged into the portal it kept offering me blocks of 25k points…up till the final few points where i could do an odd lot.
Yup that’s right. I converted my entire balance which could explain why the odd lot was allowed.
So in this case, it will be considered as 2 transfer fees for 2 different transactions?
Question please: suppose I receive the annual fee bill, then I call and have my waiver request rejected – would I still have enough time to redeem my points before I cancel the card?
yes. customer service will tell you what to do.
thanks so much!
this means I can afford to wait for the annual fee notice; if they waive it, I can roll over the points; if not, i’ll redeem them and then cancel the card.
I had DBS Altitude and WWMC cards and wanted to cancel the Altitude card. Problem is, WWMC points have an expiry date whereas Altitude’s doesn’t.
DBS redeems miles that are expiring first, which means WWMC earned points will always be redeemed first. Therefore, one has to redeem the entire balance in order not to leave any behind, which I find sucky.
Cancelled my last UOB card in Jan 2023, with a bit of UNI$ left that was too little to redeem anything. Applied for a UNI$ earning UOB card in Jul 2023, and was surprised to see that the UNI$ was still there. 😮