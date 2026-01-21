Search
What happens to my points when I cancel a credit card?

Aaron Wong
11

Planning to cancel your credit card? You might have to cash out all your points first- or not, depending on which card you have.

It’s a good idea not to get emotionally attached to your credit cards, because cancellations are part and parcel of the miles game.

Maybe the bank refused to waive the annual fee. Maybe you only signed up for the welcome bonus. Maybe the card got nerfed. Whatever the reason, come that day the key question is “what happens to my points when I cancel a credit card?”

It depends. With some banks, you’ll need to cash out all the points earned on that card, or else forfeit them. With others, it’s business as usual, provided it’s not your last points-earning card with that particular bank.

In this post, we’ll look at the different scenarios. 

What happens to points when I cancel my card?

What happens to your points upon cancelling a credit card depends on the bank’s points pooling policy. 

Bank Pools Points? Remarks
✓ Yes  
No  
No  
✓ Yes  
✓ Yes  
✓ Yes  
Some
 OCBC has three rewards currencies. Only similar currencies pool
 Some
 StanChart has two tiers of cards. Only points from the same tier pool
✓ Yes  

If your bank does not pool points, any unused points on that card will be forfeited, simple as that. 

If your bank pools points, you do not need to take further action, unless it’s your last points-earning card with the bank. This general rule does not apply to DBS, HSBC and Standard Chartered, however, where you must convert the remaining points before cancelling, pooling notwithstanding.

If the bank does not pool points

If you have a Bank of China or Citibank card, points are kept in separate silos. If you want to cancel a credit card, you must redeem all the points earned on that card, or else forfeit them.

For example, suppose I have:

If I cancel the Citi Prestige Card, I will need to transfer out the 100,000 ThankYou points associated with that card first.

If the bank pools points

If you have an American Express, Maybank, OCBC or UOB card, there is no need to convert your points before cancelling a card, provided it’s not your last points-earning card with the bank.

For example, if I have:

If I wish to cancel the UOB PRVI Miles Mastercard, I don’t need to convert its UNI$ first. My remaining balance after cancelling will still be 150,000 UNI$.

However, suppose I have:

If I wish to cancel the UOB PRVI Miles Mastercard, I must convert all the UNI$ first, because I won’t have any UNI$-earning card remaining after cancelling it. 

⚠️ OCBC’s three points currencies

OCBC has three different points currencies:

  • 90°N Miles (earned by the OCBC 90°N Mastercard and 90°N Visa)
  • OCBC$ (earned by the OCBC Rewards and OCBC Premier Visa Infinite)
  • VOYAGE Miles (earned by the OCBC VOYAGE Cards).

Similar currencies pool with each other, but different currencies do not. For example, if you have an OCBC 90°N Visa and OCBC Rewards Card, and wish to cancel the 90°N Visa, you must convert all the 90°N Miles before cancelling.

However, if you have an OCBC 90°N Visa and OCBC 90°N Mastercard, and wish to cancel the 90°N Visa, there is no need to convert the 90°N Miles associated with it before cancelling.

Special case: DBS, HSBC and Standard Chartered

DBS, HSBC and Standard Chartered pool points for the purposes of redemption, but otherwise keep them separately. 

If you want to cancel a card, you must convert the remaining points associated with the card you’re cancelling, or else forfeit them.

What to do with orphan balances?

If you need to transfer out your points before cancelling a card, you may very well run into an issue with orphan points. This refers to points that can’t be converted into miles because they fall short of the minimum conversion block. 

✈️ Min. Conversion Blocks for KrisFlyer Miles
Currency Points
 Miles
AMEX Membership Rewards
Pool		 400
(Plat. Charge, Centurion)
 250
450
(All others)
BOC Points 45K 10K
Citi Miles 10K 10K
Citi ThankYou Points 25K 10K
DBS Points
Pool
 5K 10K
HSBC Points
Pool
 30K
(+ 6 beyond this)
 10K
(+2 beyond this)
Maybank TREATS
Pool
 25K 10K
OCBC$
Pool
 25K 10K
OCBC 90°N Miles
Pool
 1K 1K
OCBC VOYAGE Miles 1 1
SC 360° Rewards Points
Pool*
 25K
(Tier 1)*
 10K
34.5K
(Tier 2)*
UOB UNI$
Pool
 5K 10K
*Tier 1: Beyond, Journey, Priority Banking Visa Infinite, Visa Infinite
Tier 2: All other Standard Chartered cards

Orphan points aren’t a complete lost cause though; you can use Kris+ to transfer out smaller blocks of Citi, DBS and UOB points to KrisFlyer miles, albeit at a 15% haircut compared to using the bank portal.

Bank Conversion
4,000 Citi Miles = 3,400 miles
10,000 ThankYou Points= 3,400 miles
100 DBS Points = 170 miles
1,000 UNI$ = 1,700 miles

If your points are with other banks, then all you can really do is look at what other redemption options are on offer. Shopping vouchers, cash rebates and merchandise are poor value for points, but poor value is better than no value at all!

It’s also worth doing the math to see whether you’re just shy of the next conversion block, and whether some incremental spending on the card you’re planning to cancel can help put you over the finish line.

For more strategies on combatting orphan points, refer to the article below. 

What are orphan miles, and how do you avoid them?

What if I have a cobrand card?

If you have a cobrand card, like the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend, AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card or KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card, miles are automatically batched and transferred to your KrisFlyer account at the end of each statement period.

So all you need to do is ensure you don’t charge anything to the card in the month before you plan to cancel, to remove the possibility of miles being “lost in transit”, so to speak. 

Special caution applies to the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card, however. Remember that this card  earns 2.4 mpd on dining, food delivery, online shopping and travel, and transport spend, but of this figure, only 1.2 mpd is credited upfront. The remaining 1.2 mpd is credited within two months after the end of the membership year.

  Earn Rate Remarks
Base Miles 1.2 mpd Credited when transaction posts
Accelerated Miles 1.2 mpd Credited within two months after end of membership year
Total 2.4 mpd  

If you cancel your card before this amount is credited, any pending miles will be forfeited!

Conclusion

Cancelling your credit card is rather straightforward if your points balance remains untouched, but where points don’t pool, or where points pool but you’re with DBS, HSBC or Standard Chartered, you will need to cash them out first.

This may mean paying an additional conversion fee, and possibly dealing with orphan points, depending on the bank. But that’s still better than losing all your hard-earned points, so think of it as your “breaking-up fee”.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
AMEX Platinum Credit Card launches S$200 Fashion & Dining credit

Comments

11 COMMENTS

  1. For scenario B, are the points listed the minimum amount required for miles conversion, or is it a block amoung that you need to hit everytime you want to convert an amount.

    In other words, if I have 22,222 Citi Miles, can convert all of it, or just the 20,000 and I have remaining 2222 which I then have to hit another 10,000 again.

      • Citi doesn’t have a requirement to convert in blocks. I converted an odd amount last week for my rewards card.

        • qn: did you convert your entire points balance? if so, you might be on to something. when i logged into the portal it kept offering me blocks of 25k points…up till the final few points where i could do an odd lot.

        • Yup that’s right. I converted my entire balance which could explain why the odd lot was allowed.

  2. Question please: suppose I receive the annual fee bill, then I call and have my waiver request rejected – would I still have enough time to redeem my points before I cancel the card?

      • thanks so much!

        this means I can afford to wait for the annual fee notice; if they waive it, I can roll over the points; if not, i’ll redeem them and then cancel the card.

  3. I had DBS Altitude and WWMC cards and wanted to cancel the Altitude card. Problem is, WWMC points have an expiry date whereas Altitude’s doesn’t.

    DBS redeems miles that are expiring first, which means WWMC earned points will always be redeemed first. Therefore, one has to redeem the entire balance in order not to leave any behind, which I find sucky.

  4. Cancelled my last UOB card in Jan 2023, with a bit of UNI$ left that was too little to redeem anything. Applied for a UNI$ earning UOB card in Jul 2023, and was surprised to see that the UNI$ was still there. 😮

