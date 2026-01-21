It’s a good idea not to get emotionally attached to your credit cards, because cancellations are part and parcel of the miles game.

Maybe the bank refused to waive the annual fee. Maybe you only signed up for the welcome bonus. Maybe the card got nerfed. Whatever the reason, come that day the key question is “what happens to my points when I cancel a credit card?”

It depends. With some banks, you’ll need to cash out all the points earned on that card, or else forfeit them. With others, it’s business as usual, provided it’s not your last points-earning card with that particular bank.

In this post, we’ll look at the different scenarios.

What happens to points when I cancel my card?

What happens to your points upon cancelling a credit card depends on the bank’s points pooling policy.

Bank Pools Points? Remarks ✓ Yes ✕ No ✕ No ✓ Yes ✓ Yes ✓ Yes ✓ ✕ Some

OCBC has three rewards currencies. Only similar currencies pool ✓ ✕ Some

StanChart has two tiers of cards. Only points from the same tier pool ✓ Yes

If your bank does not pool points, any unused points on that card will be forfeited, simple as that.

If your bank pools points, you do not need to take further action, unless it’s your last points-earning card with the bank. This general rule does not apply to DBS, HSBC and Standard Chartered, however, where you must convert the remaining points before cancelling, pooling notwithstanding.

If the bank does not pool points

If you have a Bank of China or Citibank card, points are kept in separate silos. If you want to cancel a credit card, you must redeem all the points earned on that card, or else forfeit them.

For example, suppose I have:

a Citi Prestige Card with 100,000 ThankYou points

a Citi Rewards Card with 50,000 ThankYou points

If I cancel the Citi Prestige Card, I will need to transfer out the 100,000 ThankYou points associated with that card first.

If the bank pools points

If you have an American Express, Maybank, OCBC or UOB card, there is no need to convert your points before cancelling a card, provided it’s not your last points-earning card with the bank.

For example, if I have:

a UOB PRVI Miles Mastercard with 100,000 UNI$

a UOB Preferred Platinum Visa with 50,000 UNI$

If I wish to cancel the UOB PRVI Miles Mastercard, I don’t need to convert its UNI$ first. My remaining balance after cancelling will still be 150,000 UNI$.

However, suppose I have:

If I wish to cancel the UOB PRVI Miles Mastercard, I must convert all the UNI$ first, because I won’t have any UNI$-earning card remaining after cancelling it.

⚠️ OCBC’s three points currencies OCBC has three different points currencies: 90°N Miles (earned by the OCBC 90°N Mastercard and 90°N Visa)

OCBC$ (earned by the OCBC Rewards and OCBC Premier Visa Infinite)

VOYAGE Miles (earned by the OCBC VOYAGE Cards). Similar currencies pool with each other, but different currencies do not. For example, if you have an OCBC 90°N Visa and OCBC Rewards Card, and wish to cancel the 90°N Visa, you must convert all the 90°N Miles before cancelling. However, if you have an OCBC 90°N Visa and OCBC 90°N Mastercard, and wish to cancel the 90°N Visa, there is no need to convert the 90°N Miles associated with it before cancelling.

Special case: DBS, HSBC and Standard Chartered

DBS, HSBC and Standard Chartered pool points for the purposes of redemption, but otherwise keep them separately.

If you want to cancel a card, you must convert the remaining points associated with the card you’re cancelling, or else forfeit them.

What to do with orphan balances?

If you need to transfer out your points before cancelling a card, you may very well run into an issue with orphan points. This refers to points that can’t be converted into miles because they fall short of the minimum conversion block.

✈️ Min. Conversion Blocks for KrisFlyer Miles Currency Points

Miles AMEX Membership Rewards

Pool 400

(Plat. Charge, Centurion)

250 450

(All others)

BOC Points 45K 10K Citi Miles 10K 10K Citi ThankYou Points 25K 10K DBS Points

Pool

5K 10K HSBC Points

Pool

30K

(+ 6 beyond this)

10K

(+2 beyond this)

Maybank TREATS

Pool

25K 10K OCBC$

Pool

25K 10K OCBC 90°N Miles

Pool

1K 1K OCBC VOYAGE Miles 1 1 SC 360° Rewards Points

Pool*

25K

(Tier 1)*

10K 34.5K

(Tier 2)*

UOB UNI$

Pool

5K 10K *Tier 1: Beyond, Journey, Priority Banking Visa Infinite, Visa Infinite

Tier 2: All other Standard Chartered cards

Orphan points aren’t a complete lost cause though; you can use Kris+ to transfer out smaller blocks of Citi, DBS and UOB points to KrisFlyer miles, albeit at a 15% haircut compared to using the bank portal.

Bank Conversion 4,000 Citi Miles = 3,400 miles

10,000 ThankYou Points= 3,400 miles 100 DBS Points = 170 miles 1,000 UNI$ = 1,700 miles

If your points are with other banks, then all you can really do is look at what other redemption options are on offer. Shopping vouchers, cash rebates and merchandise are poor value for points, but poor value is better than no value at all!

It’s also worth doing the math to see whether you’re just shy of the next conversion block, and whether some incremental spending on the card you’re planning to cancel can help put you over the finish line.

For more strategies on combatting orphan points, refer to the article below.

What if I have a cobrand card?

If you have a cobrand card, like the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend, AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card or KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card, miles are automatically batched and transferred to your KrisFlyer account at the end of each statement period.

So all you need to do is ensure you don’t charge anything to the card in the month before you plan to cancel, to remove the possibility of miles being “lost in transit”, so to speak.

Special caution applies to the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card, however. Remember that this card earns 2.4 mpd on dining, food delivery, online shopping and travel, and transport spend, but of this figure, only 1.2 mpd is credited upfront. The remaining 1.2 mpd is credited within two months after the end of the membership year.

Earn Rate Remarks Base Miles 1.2 mpd Credited when transaction posts Accelerated Miles 1.2 mpd Credited within two months after end of membership year Total 2.4 mpd

If you cancel your card before this amount is credited, any pending miles will be forfeited!

Conclusion

Cancelling your credit card is rather straightforward if your points balance remains untouched, but where points don’t pool, or where points pool but you’re with DBS, HSBC or Standard Chartered, you will need to cash them out first.

This may mean paying an additional conversion fee, and possibly dealing with orphan points, depending on the bank. But that’s still better than losing all your hard-earned points, so think of it as your “breaking-up fee”.