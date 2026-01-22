AMEX Platinum Charge offering 2.2 mpd on FCY spending

American Express unveiled a major devaluation to its Membership Rewards programme today, with the cost of airline miles transfers set to increase by 22-25% in one month’s time.

In what I can only assume is meant to be the carrot to the stick, it’s also launching a year-long foreign currency (FCY) spending promotion for the AMEX Platinum Charge, which boosts the earn rate to 2.2 mpd for up to S$15,000 of spending.

Unfortunately, it’s far from exciting when there are (much cheaper!) cards out there which reward cardholders with up to 3.2 mpd on FCY spend— uncapped. Aside from two interesting use cases for charitable donations and education, most people would be better off spending with other cards.

AMEX Platinum Charge FCY spending promotion

AMEX Platinum Charge First S$15,000 Beyond S$15,000 FCY Earn Rate* 2.19 mpd

7 MR points per S$1.60 0.63 mpd

2 MR points per S$1.60 *Based on the new conversion rates between MR points and airline miles, effective 23 February 2026. Lower rates apply to Emirates Skywards

AMEX Platinum Charge cardholders will earn 7 MR points per S$1.60 for FCY transactions (both online and offline) made between 23 February 2026 and 22 February 2027. Based on the revised conversion rates that come into effect the day the promotion period begins, this is just shy of 2.2 mpd.

A spending cap of S$15,000 applies for the entire promotion period, and any spending beyond this threshold will earn the usual 2 MR points per S$1.60 (0.63 mpd). The usual FCY transaction fee of 3.25% applies, which works out to a cost of 1.48 cents per mile.

Enrolment will be required, and an email with instructions will be sent to cardholders on 23 February 2026. We don’t have any details beyond this at the moment, so we’ll need to wait for the full terms and conditions to be released.

What counts as qualifying spending?

Both online and offline FCY spending will qualify for this offer. However, American Express’ usual reward exclusions will still apply.

❌ Qualifying Spend Exclusions a) Charges processed and billed prior to the Enrolment Date or charges prepaid on any Card Account prior to the first billing statement for that Card Account following the Enrolment Date;

b) Cash Advances and other cash services;

c) Express Cash;

d) American Express Travellers Cheque purchases;

e) Charges for dishonoured cheques;

f) Finance charges – including Line of Credit Charges and Credit Card interest charges;

g) Late payment and collection charges;

h) Tax refunds from overseas purchases;

i) Balance transfer;

j) Instalment plans;

k) Annual Card fees and Membership Rewards fees;

l) Pay portion billed for a “Pay + Points” rewards, where the Card Member uses points along with paying a specific amount to redeem the reward;

m) Amount billed for purchase of Membership Rewards points to top-up your points balance;

n) Bill payments and all transactions via SingPost (e.g. SAM kiosks, mobile app, online portal);

o) Payments to insurance companies (except payments made for insurance products purchased through American Express authorized channel);

p) Payments to Singapore Petroleum Company Limited (SPC) service stations;

q) Payments for public transit in Singapore, including transactions on public trains and buses, and all transactions bearing the merchant description “BUS/MRT;

r) Payments for the purpose of stored value card purchase / load / top-ups and/or the topping-up or loading of currency (or equivalent) for digital wallets, including but not limited to GrabPay and ShopeePay (with effect from 30 September 2025);

s) Payments to utilities merchants;

t) Payments to public/restructured hospitals, polyclinics and other public/restructured healthcare institutions and facilities;

u) Transactions relating to education and other non-profit purposes (including charitable donations) *; – *This exclusion does not apply to The Centurion® Card and The Platinum Card®

v) Charges at merchants or establishments that are excluded by American Express at its sole discretion and notified by American Express to you from time to time.

It’s worth noting that private hospitals, charitable donations and education are still eligible to earn points with the AMEX Platinum Charge, so that is one potential use case for this promotion.

Charitable donations in particular are now a universal exclusion among banks in Singapore, so if you’re giving to an overseas charity, then the AMEX Platinum Charge at 2.2 mpd would be the best option by far.

It’s also a good option for paying overseas tuition fees, though it’s worth noting that Maybank still rewards this category, and you can earn up to an uncapped 3.2 mpd with the Maybank World Mastercard or Maybank Visa Infinite.

What can you do with Membership Rewards points?

As a reminder, from 23 February 2026, American Express will adjust its redemption rates for Membership Rewards points to airline miles as follows.

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(AMEX: Partner) Plat Charge

Centurion Others 400 : 250

500 : 250 450 : 250

550 : 250 400 : 250

500 : 250 450 : 250

550 : 250 400 : 250

500 : 250 450 : 250

550 : 250 400 : 250

600 : 250 450 : 250

650 : 250 400 : 250

500 : 250 450 : 250

550 : 250 400 : 250

500 : 250 450 : 250

550 : 250 400 : 250

500 : 250 450 : 250

550 : 250 400 : 250

500 : 250 450 : 250

550 : 250 1,000 : 1,000 1,000 : 1,000 1,000 : 1,250 1,000 : 1,250

What other cards can you use for FCY spend?

An earn rate of 2.2 mpd is impressive by the AMEX Platinum Charge’s standards— it’s 3.5X the usual, after all.

But by the standards of the market, it’s actually very poor. There are many, many other cards which outperform this comfortably, as the table below shows. Just look how far down the AMEX Platinum Charge is in the pecking order!

Card

FCY Fee

FCY Earn Rate Cost Per Mile

DCS Imperium Card

3.25%

Apply

DCS Imperium Card 4 mpd 1

No cap

0.81

3.25%

Apply

Maybank XL Rewards Card 4 mpd 2 0.81¢

3.25%



Apply

UOB Preferred Platinum Visa 4 mpd 3 0.81¢ Citi Rewards

3.25%



Apply

Citi Rewards 4 mpd 4

Online Spend

0.81¢ DBS Woman’s World Card

3.25%



Apply

DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd 5

Online Spend

0.81¢

3.25%

Apply

UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd 6 0.81¢

StanChart Beyond Card

3.5%

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card PP: 4 mpd

PB: 3.5 mpd

Regular: 3 mpd

No cap

PP: 0.88¢

PB: 1¢

Regular: 1.17¢ Maybank World Mastercard

3.25%

Apply

Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd 7

No cap

1.02¢

Maybank Visa Infinite

3.25%

Apply

Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd 8

No cap

1.02¢ BOC Elite Miles Card

3%

Apply

BOC Elite Miles Card 2.8 mpd

No cap

1.07¢ Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

3.25%

Apply

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd 9

No cap 1.16¢

3.5%

Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd 10

No cap 1.17¢

3.25%

Apply

HSBC Premier Mastercard 2.76 mpd

No cap

1.18¢ StanChart Rewards+

3.5%

Apply

StanChart Rewards+ 2.9 mpd 11

1.21¢ DBS Treasures Black Elite

3%

DBS Treasures Black Elite 2.4 mpd

No cap

1.25¢ HSBC TravelOne Card

3.25%

Apply

HSBC TravelOne Card 2.4 mpd

No cap

1.35¢ UOB PRVI Miles Card

3.25%

Apply

UOB PRVI Miles Card 3 mpd

(IDR, MYR, THB, VND)

2.4 mpd

No cap

1.08¢

(IDR, MYR, THB, VND)

1.35¢

3.25%

Apply

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card 2.4 mpd

No cap

1.35¢ DBS Altitude AMEX

3%

Apply

DBS Altitude AMEX 2.2 mpd

No cap

1.36¢ OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)

3.25%

OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS) 2.3 mpd

No cap

1.41¢ OCBC Premier Visa Infinite

3.25%

OCBC Premier Visa Infinite 2.24 mpd

No cap

1.45¢ AMEX Platinum Charge

3.25%

Apply

2.2 mpd

1.48¢ DBS Vantage Card

3.25%

Apply

DBS Vantage Card 2.2 mpd

No cap

1.48¢ DBS Altitude Visa

3.25%

Apply

DBS Altitude Visa 2.2 mpd

No cap

1.48¢ OCBC VOYAGE

3.25%

Apply

OCBC VOYAGE 2.2 mpd

No cap

1.48¢ Citi PremierMiles Card

3.25%

Apply

Citi PremierMiles Card 2.2 mpd

No cap

1.48¢

2. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, capped at S$1,000 per c. month

3. Must use mobile contactless, capped at S$600 per c. month

4. For online spend, capped at S$1,000 per s. month

5. For online spend, capped at S$1,000 per c. month

6.

7. Min. spend S$4,000 per c. month. 2.8 mpd with min. spend S$800 per c. month. 0.4 mpd otherwise 1. Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd2. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, capped at S$1,000 per c. month3. Must use mobile contactless, capped at S$600 per c. month4. For online spend, capped at S$1,000 per s. month5. For online spend, capped at S$1,000 per c. month6. Min. spend S$1,000 in FCY per statement month, capped at S$1,200 per s. month7. Min. spend S$4,000 per c. month. 2.8 mpd with min. spend S$800 per c. month. 0.4 mpd otherwise

8. Min. spend S$4,000 per c. month. 2 mpd otherwise

9. Min. spend S$800 per c. month. 1.2 mpd otherwise

10. Min. spend S$2,000 per s. month. 1 mpd otherwise

11. Capped at S$2,222 per membership year



Granted, Membership Rewards points are inherently more valuable thanks to their numerous transfer partners, smaller conversion blocks and free conversions (which are instant for KrisFlyer and Qantas Frequent Flyer), so if we’re comparing 2.2 mpd on the AMEX Platinum Charge to 2.2 mpd on the DBS Altitude Visa or Citi PremierMiles Card, the AMEX is the clear winner.

But how much of haircut are you willing to take for that? Compared to a 3.2 mpd card, you’re giving up 30% in quantity for the added “quality”. I guess it’s up to the individual, though if you primarily stick to KrisFlyer, you should definitely go with the higher-earning alternatives.

Refer to the article below for more on the best cards for overseas spend.

Conclusion

The AMEX Platinum Charge will launch a year-long FCY spending promotion next month, which offers cardholders 3.5X the usual earn rate.

Sadly, this amounts to just 2.2 mpd, and with a S$15,000 spending cap, it falls well short of what other cards have to offer. So unless you’re making charitable donations or paying overseas school fees/hospital bills, you should probably be using another card.

It’s not much consolation for the Membership Rewards devaluation, but you have to take whatever you get…