IHG One Rewards offering 20% off dining and bonus IHG points

IHG One Rewards has renewed its members’ dining discount for 2026, which offers 20% off food and beverage at participating restaurants and bars across Singapore, Southeast Asia and South Korea.

Like before, members can also earn 100 IHG points per US$10 spent on dining, an effective rebate of up to 5% assuming you value an IHG point at 0.5 US cents each.

Unlike Hilton’s dining offer, where the discount scales according to tier, IHG offers a flat dining discount to all members (just a shame the InterContinental Singapore is gone!).

IHG One Rewards member dining discount

From now till 30 December 2026, all IHG One Rewards members will save 20% on F&B at participating restaurants across the following countries:

🇮🇩 Indonesia

🇱🇦 Laos

🇲🇾 Malaysia

🇵🇭 Philippines

🇸🇬 Singapore

🇰🇷 South Korea

🇹🇭 Thailand

🇻🇳 Vietnam

No registration is required. All you need to do is present your IHG One Rewards membership physical or virtual card at the time of bill payment.

The discount is the same regardless of membership tier, and you do not need to be an in-house guest to enjoy the offer. Discounts are available for either dine-in (maximum party of eight) or takeaway, and exclude:

Alcoholic beverages

Meals included within a room rate

Seasonal menus

In-room dining

Banquets, group and events bookings

In-room minibar

Interestingly enough, there is no exclusion for breakfast. I would assume this means it’s fair game, though it’s always best practice to check with the hotel to be sure.

IHG One Rewards members will also earn 100 bonus IHG points per minimum spend of US$10, before taxes. Remember, points are awarded in blocks, so if you spend the equivalent of US$15, you’ll still earn 100 points.

1 IHG point is worth roughly 0.5 US cents, so assuming you spend US$10 on the dot you’re getting a 5% rebate.

Participating venues

The following hotels and outlets are participating in Singapore:

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport Allora Ristorante & Bar

Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong Baba Chews Bar & Eatery

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Singapore Novena Express Cafe & Bar

Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium Atrium Restaurant Atrium Bar 317 Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant

Holiday Inn Singapore Little India Soul Brew

Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre Lobby Lounge & Bar Tandoor Window on the Park

voco Orchard Singapore Opus Bar & Grill il Cielo



Sadly, the InterContinental Robertson Quay continues to opt out of participation, so you won’t be able to enjoy any discounts at those dining outlets. There’s also a bit of confusion where the Regent Singapore is concerned, as I can see Basilico on the mobile website, but not on the desktop website. I’ll drop IHG a note and see if they can clarify this.

The promotion is also valid at IHG properties across the region, so if you’re heading to Bangkok, Bali, Phuket or any other participating city, be sure to check if you can get a discount. I personally used this towards the end of last year at the InterContinental Phuket, saving 20% off the all-day Pinto Restaurant and 333 on the Beach.

You can find the full list of participating venues here.

What cards to use for dining?

The best card to use for hotel restaurants boils down to whether the venue codes as a hotel, or as a restaurant. I’ve written guides for both scenarios, so check the MCC and refer to the relevant article.

If you’re ever in doubt, the safest fallback option will be a blacklist card like the UOB Visa Signature or UOB Preferred Platinum Visa.

Conclusion

IHG has extended its dining discount for members until 30 December 2026, with 20% off F&B and 100 points per US$10 spent. You can enjoy this offer in Singapore and most of Southeast Asia, so don’t forget to quote your membership number to get your savings.

Unfortunately, the discount does not extend to alcohol, but other than that all food and beverages will qualify.