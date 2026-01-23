Search
2026 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Petrol

66

Pumping petrol is often a confusing tradeoff between miles and discounts. Here are the credit cards that let you maximise both.

“What’s the best card to use for petrol?” is always a tricky question, not because I don’t know which cards give the most miles, but because of all the discounts involved.

You see, petrol pricing in Singapore is a complicated thing. You pull up to the pump and ask for S$50 of petrol, only to go to the register and pay S$45. Discounts are great, don’t get me wrong, but the complicated layers of bank, site and chain discounts make it difficult to do price comparisons on the fly.

In this post we’ll look at how you can enjoy the best of both worlds: miles and discounts.

What MCC do petrol stations code as?

It’s made from dead dinosaurs, you know

Petrol stations code under two main MCCs:

  • MCC 5541: Service Stations
  • MCC 5542: Automated Fuel Dispensers

5541 is much more common in Singapore, but in any case the cards which reward 5541 also reward 5542, so you don’t need to worry about it.

As an aside, electric vehicle (EV) charging uses MCC 5552. There’s a different set of recommended cards for that category, so refer to the post below if that’s what you’re driving.

2026 Edition: Best Credit Cards for EV Charging

If you’re uncertain about the MCC, there are three ways of looking it up before making a purchase:

Method Ease of Use Reliability
HeyMax ●●●
📱 Instarem app ●● ●●
🤖 DBS digibot
●●●
Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

What’s the best card to use?

If the question is which card gives the most miles, period, then we can end the post here because the answer is pretty straightforward:

Highest Earning Miles Cards for Petrol
Card Earn Rate Remarks
UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd Max. S$1K per c. month, must choose Transport as quarterly bonus category
UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card 4 mpd Max. S$750 per c. month, must choose Transport as quarterly bonus category
UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd Min. S$1K spend on SGD per s. month, max. S$1.2K per s. month
UOB Preferred Platinum Visa 4 mpd Max. S$600 per c. month, must use mobile payments
Maybank World Mastercard 4 mpd Offline spend only (i.e. no in-app payments). No cap.
Amaze + Citi Rewards Mastercard 4 mpd Max. S$1K per s. month. 1% admin fee applies to all SGD-denominated transactions
C. Month= Calendar Month, S. Month= Statement Month

Where it gets complicated is that the best card from a miles perspective may not necessarily be the best card from a discounts perspective.

As much as I want to maximise the miles I earn, at the end of the day it still boils down to what’s a better deal. For example, if I have a choice between:

  • 4 mpd with a 14% discount
  • 1.6 mpd with a 19% discount

I should go with the larger discount unless I value a mile at more than 2.08 cents (5%/2.4 mpd) each.

In other words, there comes a point where taking a bigger discount is better than earning more miles. I hope you have your value of a mile figure handy; it’s how you evaluate whether trading an X% discount for Y miles makes sense.

Two more points before we get started:

  1. I’m going to be focusing on the cards that represent a good trade-off between miles and discounts. If you’re interested in pure cashback, this isn’t the article for you. 
  2. I’m going to assume you’re pumping 92/95 grades. Petrol stations may give slightly higher discounts for premium grades like Shell V-Power or Caltex Platinum 98
⛽ Best Cards by Petrol Chain

Caltex

Membership discount

CaltexGO app 14% discount

The free-to-use CaltexGo app (Android | iOS) allows cardholders to pay for petrol at the pump, and the default discount for CaltexGo users is 14% with any Visa or Mastercard credit/debit card.

Credit card discounts

Bank Additional Discount
+3%
+2%
(+3% for Premier Mastercard)
+4%
(+5% for VOYAGE, Premier Visa Infinite)
+2%
(+3% for Visa Infinite)

Citi cards enjoy an additional 3% discount (total: 17%) when paying via CaltexGo.

HSBC cards enjoy an additional 2% discount (total: 16%) when paying via CaltexGo, with the HSBC Premier Mastercard enjoying an additional 3% discount (total: 17%)

OCBC cards enjoy an additional 4% discount (total: 18%) when paying via CaltexGo, with the OCBC VOYAGE & Premier Visa Infinite enjoying an additional 5% discount (total: 19%)

Standard Chartered cards enjoy an additional 2% discount (total: 16%) when paying with the CaltexGo app, with the Standard Chartered Visa Infinite enjoying an additional 3% discount (total: 17%) 

📱 For payments via CaltexGo
Card Discount Earn Rate
Citi Rewards Card 17% 4 mpd1
UOB Lady’s Card 14%  4 mpd2
UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card 14% 
 4 mpd2
HSBC Premier Mastercard 17% 1.76 mpd
OCBC VOYAGE
(Premier, PPC, BOS)		 19%
 1.6 mpd
StanChart Visa Infinite 17% 1.4 mpd3
OCBC 90°N Card
 18%
 1.3 mpd
OCBC VOYAGE 19%
 1.3 mpd
OCBC Premier Visa Infinite 19% 1.28 mpd
StanChart Journey Card 16%
 1.2 mpd
1. Capped at S$1,000 per s. month
2. Must select Transport as quarterly bonus category. Capped at S$1,000 per c. month (Lady’s) or S$750 per c. month (Lady’s Solitaire)
3. Min. spend S$2,000 per statement month, otherwise 1 mpd

If you prefer to pay indoors at the counter, you can also use the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa, UOB Visa Signature and Maybank World Mastercard for 4 mpd and a 14% discount.

Esso

Membership discount

All Esso Smiles Cardholders receive a 10% discount.

Esso Smiles Card 10% discount

Credit card discounts

Bank Additional Discount
+4%
+4%
(+8% for Insignia and Vantage)
+4%
+2%

Citibank, DBS and OCBC cardholders receive a further 4% discount at Esso (total: 14%). 

DBS Insignia and DBS Vantage Cards receive a further 8% discount (total: 18%).

Card Discount Earn Rate
UOB Lady’s Card 10% 4 mpd1 
UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card 10% 4 mpd1
Amaze + Citi Rewards Mastercard 10% 4 mpd2
UOB Preferred Platinum Visa 10% 4 mpd3
UOB Visa Signature 10% 4 mpd4
Maybank World Mastercard 10% 4 mpd
DBS Insignia 18% 1.6 mpd
Citi ULTIMA 14% 1.6 mpd
OCBC VOYAGE
(Premier, PPC, BOS)		 14% 1.6 mpd
DBS Vantage 18% 1.5 mpd
Citi Prestige 14% 1.3 mpd
OCBC 90°N Cards 14% 1.3 mpd
OCBC VOYAGE 14% 1.3 mpd
DBS Altitude Card 14% 1.3 mpd
Citi PremierMiles  14% 1.2 mpd
1. Must select Transport as quarterly bonus category. Capped at S$1,000 per c. month (Lady’s) or S$750 per c. month (Lady’s Solitaire)
2. Capped at S$1,000 per s. month, 1% admin fee (min. S$0.50) for SGD transactions
3. Must use mobile contactless payments. Capped at S$600 per c. month
4. With min. S$1,000 spend in a s. month. Capped at S$1,200 per s. month

Drivers who pump the premium Synergy Supreme+ grade will be eligible to double dip on KrisFlyer miles and Esso Smiles points, earning the equivalent of 2 mpd on top of credit card miles. Registration is required, and can be done via this link.

Esso is also available on Kris+, with a further 2% discount (total: 12%), and from now till 30 June 2026, the earn rate is upsized to 3 mpd.

S$5 for new Kris+ Users
Get S$5  when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

These miles are on top of what you earn from your credit cards, so you can stack an extra 3-4 mpd.

⛽ Best Cards for Kris+ Petrol Spend
Card Earn Rate Remarks
UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd Max. S$1K per c. month, must choose Transport as bonus category
UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card 4 mpd Max. S$750 per c. month, must choose Transport as bonus category
Amaze + Citi Rewards Mastercard 4 mpd Max. S$1K per s. month. 1% admin fee (min. S$0.50) for SGD transactions
DBS Woman’s World Mastercard 4 mpd Max. S$1K per c. month
KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card 3 mpd No cap 

A brief reminder that the table above refers to the best credit cards to use for petrol on Kris+. 

For example, paying in-store with a DBS Woman’s World Card would only earn you 0.4 mpd, but when paying with Kris+, you earn 4 mpd because the online spending category is triggered. Likewise, paying in-store with a KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card would earn you 1.2 mpd, but when paying with Kris+, you earn 3 mpd because the Kris+ bonus is triggered.

Shell

Membership discount

Anyone with the free-to-use Shell Go+ app (Android | iOS) will receive a 10% discount.

Shell Go+ App 10% discount
(min. S$20 spend)

Slightly higher upfront discounts apply for SAFRA members (12%) and motorcycle riders (14%-16%).

Credit card discounts

Bank Additional Discount
+4%
+4%
+4%
(+7% for UOB Reserve)

Citi, HSBC and UOB cardholders receive a further 4% discount (total: 14%) at Shell.

While UOB’s T&Cs explicitly state that Shell transactions do not earn UNI$, it’s been well documented that they actually do. But since this is an unofficial featureUOB could “fix” it at any time without warning. 

Card Discount Earn Rate
UOB Lady’s Card 14%
 4 mpd1 
UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card 14%
 4 mpd1 
UOB Preferred Platinum Visa 14% 4 mpd2
UOB Visa Signature 14% 4 mpd3
Amaze + Citi Rewards Mastercard 10% 4 mpd4
Maybank World Mastercard 10%
15% with Corporate Fuel Card		 4 mpd
UOB Reserve 17%
 1.6 mpd
UOB PRVI Miles Card 14%
 1.4 mpd
Citi Prestige 14% 1.3 mpd
KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card 14% 1.2 mpd
Citi PremierMiles 14% 1.2 mpd
HSBC TravelOne Card 14% 1.2 mpd
1. Must select Transport as quarterly bonus category. Capped at S$1,000 per c. month (Lady’s) or S$750 per c. month (Lady’s Solitaire)
2. Must use mobile contactless payments. Capped at S$600 per c. month
3. With min. S$1,000 spend in SGD in a s. month. Capped at S$1,200 per s. month
4. Capped at S$1,000 per s. month, 1% admin fee (min. S$0.50) for SGD transactions

Buy vouchers on Heymax

Get 200 Max Miles when you sign up for a HeyMax account and complete one transaction
Sign up here

HeyMax sells Shell gift cards in denominations of S$50, S$75 and S$100. 

Purchases of these gift cards from Heymax are classified under MCC 5311 (Department Stores), making them eligible to earn 4 mpd on cards that don’t otherwise reward petrol, such as the Citi Rewards Card, HSBC Revolution, Maybank XL Rewards Card and OCBC Rewards Card.

Gift cards can be used for multiple transactions until they run out, or expire. 

Sinopec

Membership discount

Sinopec has its own loyalty card called the X Card, which doesn’t earn a discount per se, but allows you to accumulate rewards points. Members earn 1-1.5 points per litre pumped, and every 90 points gives you S$3 off petrol.

Credit card discounts

Sinopec keeps things very straightforward by running periodic 25-29% off discounts, valid for all grades of petrol, and all payment methods. This discount may not be available at all of its stations though, so be sure to consult the Sinopec Facebook page for the latest details.

Card Discount Earn Rate
UOB Lady’s Card Up to 29% 4 mpd1
UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card Up to 29% 4 mpd1
Amaze + Citi Rewards Mastercard Up to 29% 4 mpd2
UOB Preferred Platinum Visa Up to 29% 4 mpd3
UOB Visa Signature Up to 29% 4 mpd4
Maybank World Mastercard Up to 29% 4 mpd
1. Must select Transport as quarterly bonus category. Capped at S$1,000 per c. month (Lady’s) or S$750 per c. month (Lady’s Solitaire)
2. Capped at S$1,000 per s. month, 1% admin fee (min. S$0.50) for SGD transactions
3. Must use mobile contactless payments. Capped at S$600 per c. month
4. With min. S$1,000 spend in SGD in a s. month. Capped at S$1,200 per c. month

SPC

Membership discount

All SPC&U Cardholders receive a 10% discount.

SPC&U Card 10% discount

Credit card discounts

Bank Additional Discount
+11%
+5%
+5%
(+S$3 off every S$51 nett petrol purchase)

American Express cardholders enjoy a total discount of 21% at SPC, broken down into:

  • 10% SPC&U card discount
  • 5% AMEX discount
  • 7.1% statement credit on final charge amount (registration required, capped at S$120 per card)

However, do note that American Express cards will not earn any miles on SPC transactions.

DBS and UOB cardholders enjoy a further 5% discount (total: 15%) at SPC, with UOB cardholders receiving a further S$3 off every S$51 nett purchase (i.e. after all station discounts and coupons are deducted).

SPC transactions are explicitly excluded from earning rewards with UOB cards, but like Shell, it’s different in practice. The current data points I have (and mind you, this could change at any time) suggest that:

  • UOB Preferred Platinum Visa will not earn any miles at SPC
  • UOB Visa Signature will not earn any miles at SPC
  • UOB Lady’s Cards will earn bonus miles (3.6 mpd), but not base miles at SPC
  • UOB Reserve will earn base miles (1.6 mpd) at SPC
  • UOB PRVI Miles will earn base miles (1.4 mpd) at SPC
Card Discount Earn Rate
Amaze + Citi Rewards Mastercard 10% 4 mpd1
Maybank World Mastercard 10% 4 mpd
UOB Lady’s Card 15% 3.6 mpd2 
UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card 15% 3.6 mpd2
UOB Reserve 15% 1.6 mpd
DBS Insignia 15% 1.6 mpd
DBS Vantage 15% 1.5 mpd
UOB PRVI Miles Card 15% 1.4 mpd
DBS Altitude Card 15% 1.3 mpd
1. Capped at S$1,000 per s. month, 1% admin fee (min. S$0.50) for SGD transactions
2. Must select Transport as quarterly bonus category. Capped at S$1,000 per c. month (Lady’s) or S$750 per c. month (Lady’s Solitaire)

Conclusion

Pumping petrol in Singapore is not always straightforward due to the confusing mix of discount schemes, and my preference is to keep things simple by sticking to Shell or Sinopec and using a UOB Lady’s Card or UOB Preferred Platinum Visa to pay.

There may be other combinations that make sense, however, depending on how much you value a mile and which petrol stations are along your route. When trading a smaller discount for a higher earn rate, always make sure the incremental miles justify it!

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
