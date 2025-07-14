2025 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Hotels

Hotel stays are a great opportunity to rack up miles towards your next trip. However, given the variety of ways you can book and pay for hotels, picking the right credit card isn’t always straightforward.

In this post, we’ll look at different scenarios, and the best card to use in each.

How do hotel transactions code?

When determining the right card to use for hotel transactions, we need to consider three things:

Merchant Category Code (MCC)

Whether the transaction is processed online or offline

Whether the transaction is in SGD or foreign currency (FCY)

Merchant category code

🏨 Pay directly with hotel 🌐 Pay via OTA MCC 3500-3999 (major hotel chains)

MCC 7011 (other hotels and AirBnB) MCC 4722

If you’re paying at the hotel directly at the front desk or on its official website, the transaction will code in the MCC 3500-3999 range for major hotels, or MCC 7011 for smaller hotels and AirBnB.

⚠️ Important Note Just because a hotel is part of a chain doesn’t guarantee it will code under the chain’s corresponding MCC in the 3500-3999 range. As shown in the screenshot below from the Westin Kuala Lumpur, it’s possible for chain hotels to code as 7011.

If you’re paying for a hotel through an online travel agent (OTA) like Agoda, Booking.com, Expedia, Hotels.com or Trip.com, the transaction will code as MCC 4722.

Do keep in mind that booking a hotel via an OTA is not necessarily the same as paying for a hotel via an OTA.

If you book via an OTA and pay at the time of booking, your transaction will code as MCC 4722

If you book via an OTA and choose a “pay at hotel” rate, your transaction will code as MCC 3500-3999/7011

In case you’re uncertain about the MCC, there’s three ways of looking it up before making a purchase:

Method Ease of Use Reliability ❓ HeyMax ●●● ● 📱 Instarem app ●● ●● 🤖 DBS digibot ●

●●● Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

Online/offline processing

Virtually every hotel will require you to provide a credit card to secure your booking. However, depending on the rate you’ve selected, payment may either be made at:

The time of booking The time of check-in/check-out

(1) is generally for prepaid and non-cancellable rates, while (2) is generally for flexible and cancellable rates. In other words, (1) is likely to be processed online, while (2) is likely to be processed offline.

⚠️ Caveat You’ll notice I’ve used terms like “generally” and “likely”. That’s because I’ve encountered situations with Hilton and GHA where supposedly prepaid and non-cancellable rates were charged offline at the hotel, at the time of check-in. When in doubt, it’s best to email the hotel to find out the billing arrangement.

SGD or FCY

If you’re staying at an overseas hotel, then you can simply use any card which offers bonuses for FCY spend.

Just be careful that you don’t fall victim to the DCC scam. Always opt to pay in FCY instead of SGD, and if you’re not given the choice, be sure to raise a dispute.

Stays booked directly with the hotel

If you’re booking directly with the hotel, the following cards can be used to earn up to 4 mpd.

Two points to note:

If you’re using the DBS Woman’s World Card, your transaction must be processed online in order to earn the 4 mpd bonus rate

in order to earn the 4 mpd bonus rate If you’re using the UOB Visa Signature Card and the spend is charged in SGD, you must pay via in-person contactless spend. If the spend is in FCY, there is no such restriction

❓ Where’s the Citi Rewards Card? except travel (defined as airlines, cruises, hotels, rental cars, trains). The Citi Rewards Card earns 4 mpd on all online transactions,(defined as airlines, cruises, hotels, rental cars, trains). Therefore, it wouldn’t be the right card to use here, as you’ll earn just 0.4 mpd.

Stays booked through OTAs

If you book your hotel through an OTA, you could potentially earn up to 10 mpd with the right card.

There’s two possible scenarios here:

You book through the OTA’s public landing page You book through the OTA’s special landing page for certain cardholders (e.g. Citi x Agoda)

Either way, I’m assuming you choose the Pay Online rate. If you choose the Pay at Hotel rate, then your card is only charged at the time of check-in/out, and you should refer to the previous section.

Public landing page

Special landing page

These bookings must be made through specific landing pages, which I’ve linked to in the table above. You will also be required to make payment at the time of booking.

A word of warning: bookings made through these pages may be more expensive than if you were to go through the generic website. You should make a point of comparison shopping, and should the price on the special landing page be higher, you need to decide if the differential is worth the miles.

Be careful with Agoda DCC!

Since we’re talking about OTAs, here’s something important to know.

Agoda processes Mastercard transactions outside of Singapore (in Hong Kong to be precise). If the booking prices in SGD, and you use a Mastercard to pay, most banks including DBS and UOB will charge a 1% cross-border fee (it’s conceptually the same as walking into a store in Hong Kong and choosing to pay in SGD). You can avoid the 1% fee by paying with Atome.

Visa transactions are processed in Singapore, so if you’re using a BOC or UOB card, you will earn miles at the SGD rate, regardless of what currency you pay in.

What if I’m buying hotel points?

Purchases of hotel points from Points.com (which processes sales for Hilton Honors, IHG, Marriott Bonvoy and World of Hyatt) will not code as hotel transactions.

Instead, these code as USD transactions under MCC 7399 (Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified). You can use the following cards instead:

Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards Card

Citi Rewards Card 4 mpd Cap of S$1K per s. month DCS Imperium Card

DCS Imperium Card 4 mpd Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap

UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd Min S$1K, max S$2K FCY spend per s. month StanChart Beyond Card

StanChart Beyond Card 3-4 mpd 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap

Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap



Apply Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap

StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd Min S$2K per s. month. No cap Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd Min S$800 per c. month. No cap

Conclusion

Using the right card for hotel bookings can earn as much as 10 mpd towards your next trip, but be careful because there’s a lot of variables at play: booking direct vs an OTA, paying online versus at the hotel, paying in local currency vs FCY.

If you’re booking through a special OTA website for bank customers, do take care that you’re not paying significantly more. Extra miles are nice, but not if you’re paying over the odds for them!