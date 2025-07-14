2025 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Hotels

Hotel stays are a great opportunity to rack up miles towards your next trip. However, given the variety of ways you can book and pay for hotels, picking the right credit card isn’t always straightforward.
In this post, we’ll look at different scenarios, and the best card to use in each.
How do hotel transactions code?
When determining the right card to use for hotel transactions, we need to consider three things:
- Merchant Category Code (MCC)
- Whether the transaction is processed online or offline
- Whether the transaction is in SGD or foreign currency (FCY)
Merchant category code
If you’re paying at the hotel directly at the front desk or on its official website, the transaction will code in the MCC 3500-3999 range for major hotels, or MCC 7011 for smaller hotels and AirBnB.
Just because a hotel is part of a chain doesn’t guarantee it will code under the chain’s corresponding MCC in the 3500-3999 range. As shown in the screenshot below from the Westin Kuala Lumpur, it’s possible for chain hotels to code as 7011.
If you’re paying for a hotel through an online travel agent (OTA) like Agoda, Booking.com, Expedia, Hotels.com or Trip.com, the transaction will code as MCC 4722.
Do keep in mind that booking a hotel via an OTA is not necessarily the same as paying for a hotel via an OTA.
- If you book via an OTA and pay at the time of booking, your transaction will code as MCC 4722
- If you book via an OTA and choose a “pay at hotel” rate, your transaction will code as MCC 3500-3999/7011
In case you’re uncertain about the MCC, there’s three ways of looking it up before making a purchase:
|Method
|Ease of Use
|Reliability
|❓HeyMax
|●●●
|●
|📱 Instarem app
|●●
|●●
|🤖 DBS digibot
|●
|●●●
|Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.
Online/offline processing
Virtually every hotel will require you to provide a credit card to secure your booking. However, depending on the rate you’ve selected, payment may either be made at:
- The time of booking
- The time of check-in/check-out
(1) is generally for prepaid and non-cancellable rates, while (2) is generally for flexible and cancellable rates. In other words, (1) is likely to be processed online, while (2) is likely to be processed offline.
|⚠️ Caveat
|
You’ll notice I’ve used terms like “generally” and “likely”. That’s because I’ve encountered situations with Hilton and GHA where supposedly prepaid and non-cancellable rates were charged offline at the hotel, at the time of check-in.
When in doubt, it’s best to email the hotel to find out the billing arrangement.
SGD or FCY
If you’re staying at an overseas hotel, then you can simply use any card which offers bonuses for FCY spend.
Just be careful that you don’t fall victim to the DCC scam. Always opt to pay in FCY instead of SGD, and if you’re not given the choice, be sure to raise a dispute.
Stays booked directly with the hotel
If you’re booking directly with the hotel, the following cards can be used to earn up to 4 mpd.
|🏨 Bookings via Hotel
(Paid online or at the front desk)
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
Review
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$2K per c. month1. Must choose Travel as bonus category
Review
|DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
|4 mpd
Online
|Max S$1.5K per c. month2
Review
|DCS Imperium Card
Apply
|4 mpd
FCY
|Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month
Review
|HSBC Revolution
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1.5K per c. month3
Review
|UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
Apply
|4 mpd4
|Max S$1.1K per c. month
Review
|UOB Visa Signature
Apply
|4 mpd5
|Min S$1K max S$2K SGD spend per s. month
Review
|StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
|3-4 mpd
FCY
|3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
Review
|Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
|3.2 mpd
FCY
|Min. spend S$4K per c. month
Review
|Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
|3.2 mpd
FCY
| Min. spend S$4K per c. month, 2.8 mpd with min. spend S$800 per c. month
Review
|StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
|3 mpd
FCY
|Min. spend S$2K per s. month, no cap
Review
|BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply
|2.8 mpd
FCY
|No cap
Review
|Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
|2.8 mpd
FCY
| Min. spend S$800 per c. month
Review
|HSBC Premier MC
Apply
|2.8 mpd6
FCY
|No cap
|1. Reduced to S$1,500 per c. month from 1 August 2025, split into S$750 per bonus category
2. Reduced to S$1,000 per c. month from 1 August 2025
3. Temporary promotion until 31 October 2025
4. Must pay in person, using mobile payment (do not tap physical card)
5. If paid in SGD, must pay in person via contactless (tap physical card or use mobile wallet)
6. Temporary promotion until 15 August 2025
Two points to note:
- If you’re using the DBS Woman’s World Card, your transaction must be processed online in order to earn the 4 mpd bonus rate
- If you’re using the UOB Visa Signature Card and the spend is charged in SGD, you must pay via in-person contactless spend. If the spend is in FCY, there is no such restriction
|❓ Where’s the Citi Rewards Card?
|The Citi Rewards Card earns 4 mpd on all online transactions, except travel (defined as airlines, cruises, hotels, rental cars, trains). Therefore, it wouldn’t be the right card to use here, as you’ll earn just 0.4 mpd.
Stays booked through OTAs
If you book your hotel through an OTA, you could potentially earn up to 10 mpd with the right card.
There’s two possible scenarios here:
- You book through the OTA’s public landing page
- You book through the OTA’s special landing page for certain cardholders (e.g. Citi x Agoda)
Either way, I’m assuming you choose the Pay Online rate. If you choose the Pay at Hotel rate, then your card is only charged at the time of check-in/out, and you should refer to the previous section.
Public landing page
|🏨 Bookings via OTA
(Paid for online)
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
Review
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$2K per c. month1. Must choose Travel as bonus category
Review
|DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1.5K per c. month2
Review
|DCS Imperium Card
Apply
|4 mpd
FCY
|Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month
Review
|HSBC Revolution
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max S$1.5K per c. month3
Review
|UOB Visa Signature
Apply
|4 mpd
FCY
|Min S$1K max S$2K FCY spend per s. month
Review
|StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
|3-4 mpd
FCY
|3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
Review
|Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
|3.2 mpd
FCY
|Min. spend of S$4K per c. month. No cap
Review
|Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
|3.2 mpd
FCY
| Min. spend of S$4K per c. month, 2.8 mpd with min. spend of S$800 per c. month. No cap
Review
|StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
|3 mpd
FCY
|Min. spend S$2K per s. month. No cap
Review
|Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
|2.8 mpd
FCY
|Min. spend of S$800 per c. month. No cap
Review
|BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply
|2.8 mpd
FCY
|No cap
Review
|HSBC Premier MC
Apply
|2.8 mpd4
FCY
|No cap
|KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply
|2.4 mpd5
|With min. S$1K spend on SIA Group per m. year. No cap
Review
|1. Reduced to S$1,500 per c. month from 1 August 2025, split into S$750 per bonus category
2. Reduced to S$1,000 per c. month from 1 August 2025
3. Temporary promotion until 31 October 2025
4. Temporary promotion until 15 August 2025
5. For Agoda, AirBnB, Booking.com, Expedia, Hotels.com, Kaligo, Traveloka, Trip.com, UOB Travel
Special landing page
|🏨 Bookings via OTA
(Paid for online)
|Agoda
|Expedia
|Kaligo
|Citi PremierMiles Card
|7.2 mpd
|–
|10 mpd
|OCBC 90°N
|Up to 7 mpd
|–
|–
|UOB PRVI Miles
|8 mpd
|6 mpd
|–
These bookings must be made through specific landing pages, which I’ve linked to in the table above. You will also be required to make payment at the time of booking.
A word of warning: bookings made through these pages may be more expensive than if you were to go through the generic website. You should make a point of comparison shopping, and should the price on the special landing page be higher, you need to decide if the differential is worth the miles.
Be careful with Agoda DCC!
Since we’re talking about OTAs, here’s something important to know.
Agoda processes Mastercard transactions outside of Singapore (in Hong Kong to be precise). If the booking prices in SGD, and you use a Mastercard to pay, most banks including DBS and UOB will charge a 1% cross-border fee (it’s conceptually the same as walking into a store in Hong Kong and choosing to pay in SGD). You can avoid the 1% fee by paying with Atome.
Visa transactions are processed in Singapore, so if you’re using a BOC or UOB card, you will earn miles at the SGD rate, regardless of what currency you pay in.
What if I’m buying hotel points?
Purchases of hotel points from Points.com (which processes sales for Hilton Honors, IHG, Marriott Bonvoy and World of Hyatt) will not code as hotel transactions.
Instead, these code as USD transactions under MCC 7399 (Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified). You can use the following cards instead:
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|Citi Rewards Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Cap of S$1K per s. month
|DCS Imperium Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap
|UOB Visa Signature
Apply
|4 mpd
|Min S$1K, max S$2K FCY spend per s. month
|StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
|3-4 mpd
|3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
|Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
|3.2 mpd
|Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap
|Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
|3.2 mpd
|Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap
|StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
|3 mpd
|Min S$2K per s. month. No cap
|Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
|2.8 mpd
|Min S$800 per c. month. No cap
Conclusion
Using the right card for hotel bookings can earn as much as 10 mpd towards your next trip, but be careful because there’s a lot of variables at play: booking direct vs an OTA, paying online versus at the hotel, paying in local currency vs FCY.
If you’re booking through a special OTA website for bank customers, do take care that you’re not paying significantly more. Extra miles are nice, but not if you’re paying over the odds for them!
