Review: UOB PRVI Miles Card

Here’s The MileLion’s review of the UOB PRVI Miles Card, which UOB proudly markets as “the highest limitless miles card” in Singapore.

Granted, that claim comes with numerous caveats…

“Highest limitless miles card” refers to the highest miles earn rate on general eligible spending made locally and in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam in comparison with other comparable entry-level non-premium miles credit cards in Singapore that award miles with no minimum spend and no cap on miles earned, as of 1 November 2025.

…but even so, it really is one of the better general spending miles cards in Singapore.

Cardholders enjoy periodic bonuses on overseas spending, and one of the best airport limo benefits on the market with the AMEX version of the card. In October 2024, the value proposition was enhanced further with the addition of four airport lounge visits, plus an uncapped “regional bonus” of 3 mpd on IDR, MYR, THB and VND transactions.

It’s not all smooth sailing. You’ll need to get used to UOB’s quirks, like punitive rounding policies and the automatic deduction of UNI$ for annual fees. But if that’s not a deal-breaker, then the UOB PRVI Miles Card can form the anchor of a UOB-centric strategy, complemented by high-earning options like the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa, UOB Visa Signature, and UOB Lady’s Card.

UOB PRVI Miles Card

What do these ratings mean? Competitive earn rates, lounge access and an excellent airport limo benefit make the UOB PRVI Miles Card a great choice for a general spending card— assuming you're aware of UOB's quirks 👍 The good 👎 The bad Highest earn rates of any entry-level general spending card

Bi-annual overseas spending promos of up to 5 mpd

AMEX version offers the best airport limo benefit on the market

4x airport lounge visits per calendar year

UNI$ pool across cards S$5 earn blocks, automatic UNI$ deductions for annual fees, and the rest of UOB’s usual gotchas

2-year points expiry

No miles with annual fee payment

Lounge visits cannot be shared with guests

Overview: UOB PRVI Miles Card

Let’s start this review by looking at the key features of the UOB PRVI Miles Card.

Apply (AMEX) Apply (MC) Apply (Visa) Income Req. S$30,000 p.a. Points Validity 2 years Annual Fee S$261.60

(FYF) Min.

Transfer 5,000 UNI$

(10,000 miles) Miles with

Annual Fee N/A Transfer

Partners 3 FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee S$27 Local Earn 1.4 mpd Points Pool? Yes FCY Earn 2.4 mpd

(3 mpd for IDR, MYR, THB, VND) Lounge Access? Yes: 4x Priority Pass Special Earn 8 mpd on Agoda, Up to 8 mpd on Expedia Airport Limo? Yes

(AMEX only) Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The UOB PRVI Miles Card is issued across all three card networks: American Express, Mastercard, and Visa.

Income requirements, annual fees, earn rates and benefits are the same for all, though the American Express version has two unique features:

20,000 bonus miles for spending at least S$50,000 in a membership year

Complimentary airport limo transfers

I’ll discuss these in more detail below.

How much must I earn to qualify for a UOB PRVI Miles Card?

Once upon a time, the UOB PRVI Miles Card had an annual income requirement of S$80,000. However, the requirement was gradually lowered, and today the card has been repositioned at the S$30,000 entry-level segment.

If you don’t meet the income requirement, you can place a S$10,000 fixed deposit with UOB and get a secured version of the card. Visit any UOB branch for further information.

How much is the UOB PRVI Miles Card’s annual fee?

Principal Card Supp. Card First Year Free First 1 free, S$130.80 after Subsequent S$261.60 First 1 free, S$130.80 after

While other general spending cards like the Citi PremierMiles and DBS Altitude carry annual fees of S$196.20, the UOB PRVI Miles Card is slightly more expensive.

Principal cardholders are charged S$261.60 per year, with the first year waived. There is a perpetual fee waiver for the first supplementary card, and a S$130.80 annual fee for the second card onwards.

Most general spending cards charge you an annual fee if you don’t hit a minimum annual spend, but award some miles in return. With UOB, it’s the opposite:

If you spend at least S$50,000 in a membership year on the UOB PRVI Miles AMEX , your annual fee will be waived and you’ll receive 20,000 miles. This will be credited in the form of 10,000 UNI$ within two statement periods from the card’s anniversary date

in a membership year on the , your annual fee will be waived and you’ll receive This will be credited in the form of 10,000 UNI$ within two statement periods from the card’s anniversary date If you fall short of the threshold, or if you hold the UOB PRVI Miles Mastercard or UOB PRVI Miles Visa, you’ll be billed the annual fee at the start of the second year, but not receive any renewal miles

Thankfully, it’s not too difficult to get an annual fee waiver. However, be warned that UOB’s default behaviour is to automatically deduct your UNI$ to cover the annual fee.

When the time comes for renewal, you will either be charged:

6,500 UNI$ for a full waiver 3,250 UNI$ + S$130.80 for a half waiver

If you have at least 6,500 UNI$ in your account, you will be charged (i)

If you have less than 6,500 UNI$ but more than 3,250 UNI$, you will be charged (ii)

If you don’t have at least 3,250 UNI$, you’ll be charged the S$261.60 annual fee in cash.

It’s up to you to monitor your statement and request a waiver when this happens. Look at the expiry date on your credit card; the month corresponds to the month your annual fee will be charged.

For what it’s worth, if UOB subsequently grants you a fee waiver, the reinstated UNI$ will have a fresh 2-year validity.

How many miles do I earn?

🇸🇬 SGD Spend 🌎 FCY Spend ⭐ Bonus Spend 1.4 mpd 3 mpd

🇮🇩 IDR 🇲🇾 MYR 🇹🇭 THB 🇻🇳 VND

2.4 mpd

🌍 Others

8 mpd

Agoda

Up to 8 mpd

Expedia

SGD/FCY Spend

UOB PRVI Miles Card members earn:

UNI$3.5 for every S$5 spent in Singapore Dollars

spent in Singapore Dollars UNI$6 for every S$5 spent in foreign currency (FCY)

spent in foreign currency (FCY) UNI$7.5 for every S$5 spent in IDR, MYR, THB and VND

1 UNI$ is worth 2 airline miles, so that’s an equivalent earn rate of 1.4 mpd for local spending, 2.4 mpd for FCY spending, and 3 mpd for IDR, MYR, THB and VND spending.

These are the highest earn rates for any general spending card at the S$30,000 income level, though you need to be careful with smaller transactions, because of UOB’s punitive rounding policy (more on that later).

All FCY transactions are subject to a 3.25% fee, which is on par with the rest of the market.

💳 FCY Fees by Issuer and Card Network

Issuer ↓ MC & Visa AMEX Standard Chartered 3.5% N/A American Express N/A 3.25% Citibank 3.25% N/A DBS 3.25% 3% HSBC 3.25% N/A Maybank 3.25% N/A OCBC 3.25% N/A UOB 3.25% 3.25% BOC 3% N/A CIMB 3% N/A

With a 3.25% fee, using your UOB PRVI Miles Card overseas means buying miles at:

1.08 cents each, for IDR, MYR, THB and VND

each, for IDR, MYR, THB and VND 1.35 cents each, in other currencies

Unfortunately, there’s another UOB quirk here. While other banks define overseas transactions simply as those charged in currencies other than Singapore Dollars, UOB further requires that the payment gateway be overseas. As per the T&Cs:

For the avoidance of doubt, card transactions made overseas but effected/charged in Singapore dollars and online transactions effected in Singapore dollars or in foreign currencies at merchants with payment gateway in Singapore will not be treated as overseas transactions and will earn UNI$3.5 per S$5 spend

In other words, if you’re shopping on an online website which bills you US$100 (~S$140), but processes the payment within Singapore (Hotels.com is an example), you’ll earn miles at the local spending rate of 1.4 mpd.

Fortunately, there’s a way of checking this before you make a transaction, which I’ve written about in the article below.

UOB$ merchants

In the past, UOB cardholders had to be careful about UOB$ merchants, where UOB$ cashback would be awarded in lieu of UNI$ points.

However, ever since 1 November 2024, UOB cardholders can double dip on both UOB$ and UNI$ at UOB$ merchants, a reversal of the previous either/or policy. This means that UOB$ merchants are now something to be welcomed rather than feared, because it’s extra cashback on top of your miles.

I publish a periodic roundup of UOB$ merchants, which can be found here.

OTA bonuses

UOB PRVI Miles Cardholders will enjoy:

8 mpd on hotel bookings with Agoda and Expedia

with Agoda and Expedia 8 mpd on car rentals and activities with Expedia

with Expedia 3 mpd on flight bookings with Expedia

One caveat: all bookings must be made through special landing pages, which tend to charge higher prices than publicly-available rates for hotels. This doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a bad deal — you see it as an opportunity to buy miles — but it does mean you should comparison shop and ensure the premium you pay is worth it.

Fortunately, the same rule doesn’t apply for airline tickets, which will usually be around the same price as the official website (though it doesn’t hurt to check!).

8 mpd with Agoda

UOB PRVI Miles Cardholders will earn 8 mpd on hotel bookings with Agoda, when they book via the special UOB x Agoda landing page.

Bookings and stays must be made and completed by 31 May 2026, and all stays must be prepaid. Bookings where payment is made at the hotel will not be eligible for bonus miles.

Bonus UNI$ will be credited within 2-8 weeks after the stay is completed.

Up to 8 mpd with Expedia

UOB PRVI Miles Cardholders will earn 8 mpd on hotel bookings, activities and car rentals, and 3 mpd on flight bookings booked via the special UOB x Expedia landing page.

This replaces the previous rate of 6 mpd for both hotels and flights, which ceased on 15 September 2025.

The following airlines are participating.

✈️ UOB x Expedia Participating Airlines Cambodia Airways

China Eastern

China Southern

EVA Air

Finnair

Garuda Indonesia

Gulf Air

Hawaiian Airlines

Korean Air Myanmar Intl’ Airways

Qatar Airways

Royal Brunei Airlines

Sichuan Airlines

Sri Lankan Airlines

THAI Airways

Turkish Airlines

Xiamen Airlines

You won’t find Singapore Airlines or Cathay Pacific here, but THAI, Turkish Airlines and Qatar Airways might be useful for someone based in Singapore.

Bookings and stays made by 31 March 2026, and all stays must be prepaid. Bookings where payment is made at the hotel will not be eligible for bonus miles.

Transaction date or posting date?

The UOB PRVI Miles Card tracks spending based on the posting date, not transaction date.

If you’re accumulating spend towards your welcome bonus, be careful about making transactions towards the end of the qualifying period— anything that posts beyond the deadline will not be included, even if the transaction was made during the qualifying period!

When are UNI$ credited?

UNI$ are credited when your transaction posts, which generally takes 1-3 working days.

How are UNI$ calculated?

Here’s how you can work out the UNI$ earned on your UOB PRVI Miles Card.

Local Spend Round down transaction to nearest S$5, then divide by 5 and multiply by 3.5. Round down to the nearest whole number FCY Spend

Round down transaction to nearest S$5, then divide by 5 and multiply by 6. Round down to the nearest whole number FCY Spend

(IDR, MYR, THB, VND)

Round down transaction to nearest S$5, then divide by 5 and multiply by 7.5. Round down to the nearest whole number

Unfortunately, UOB has one of the most punitive rounding policies in the market, which can adversely affect your earn rates especially on smaller transactions.

UOB first rounds your transaction down to the nearest S$5, divides it by 5, then multiplies the amount by 3.5 UNI$ (assuming it’s a Singapore Dollar transaction). This UNI$ figure is then rounded down again to the nearest whole number.

So imagine you spent S$9.99 on your UOB PRVI Miles Card. You might figure that’s 14 miles (S$9.99 @ 1.4 mpd), but…

The S$9.99 is rounded down to S$5

S$5 is awarded 3.5 UNI$

3.5 UNI$ is rounded down to 3 UNI$

You actually earn 3 UNI$ (6 miles), an effective rate of just 0.6 mpd!

This is an extreme example, of course, and the effect of rounding gets smaller as your transaction size increases. But it’s exactly why you should think twice about using your UOB PRVI Miles Card for small transactions that aren’t in S$5 blocks- in fact, the minimum spend required to earn miles is S$5.

🚆 What about SimplyGo? If the minimum transaction to earn miles is S$5, is there any point in using the UOB PRVI Miles Card for bus/MRT rides with SimplyGo? Yes, because of how points are calculated. For Mastercard, SimplyGo transactions are batched and posted every 5 days, 21 transactions, or S$15, whichever comes first

For Visa, UNI$ are awarded based on the accumulated SimplyGo spending per calendar month. So with the exception of extreme circumstances (e.g. where you take just 1-2 rides a month), you’ll definitely earn some miles at least.

This means that despite having a higher headline rate, you may actually earn fewer miles on the UOB PRVI Miles Card than the Citi PremierMiles Card depending on transaction size. Consider the following:

UOB PRVI Miles

1.4 mpd

UOB PRVI Miles Citi PremierMiles

1.2 mpd

S$5 6 miles 6 miles S$9.99 6 miles 11 miles S$15 20 miles 18 miles S$19.99 20 miles 23 miles S$25 34 miles 30 miles S$29.99 34 miles 35 miles S$35 48 miles 42 miles S$39.99 48 miles 47 miles

If you’re an Excel geek, here are the formulas you need to calculate points:

Local Spend =ROUNDDOWN (ROUNDDOWN (X/5,0) * 3.5,0) FCY Spend

(All Others)

=ROUNDDOWN (ROUNDDOWN (X/5,0) * 6,0) FCY Spend

(IDR, MYR, THB, VND)

=ROUNDDOWN (ROUNDDOWN (X/5,0) * 7.5,0) Where X= Amount Spent



For the full list of formulas that banks use to calculate credit card points, do refer to these articles:

What transactions aren’t eligible for UNI$?

A full list of transactions that do not earn UNI$ can be found in the T&Cs at Point 1(ii).

I’ve highlighted a few noteworthy categories below:

Amaze

Charitable donations

Education

Government services

Hospitals

Insurance premiums

Prepaid account top-ups (e.g. GrabPay, YouTrip)

Real estate agents & managers

Utilities

UNI$ will be awarded for CardUp transactions, but not ipaymy.

What do I need to know about UNI$?

❌ Expiry ↔️ Pooling ✈️ Transfer Fee 2 years Yes S$27 ⬆️ Min. Transfer ✈️ No. of Partners ⏱️ Transfer Time 5,000 UNI$

(10,000 miles) 3 48 hours (KF)

Expiry

UNI$ expire 2 years from the last day of each periodic quarter in which the UNI$ was earned.

For example, if any UNI$ earned in January 2024 will expire on 31 March 2026. This means that the validity could technically be up to 2 years 3 months in some cases.

Pooling

UNI$ pool across cards. If you have 10,000 UNI$ on the UOB Lady’s Card, and 5,000 UNI$ on the UOB PRVI Miles Card, you can redeem 15,000 UNI$ in a single conversion and pay a single fee.

It also means that you don’t need to transfer your UNI$ out before cancelling the UOB PRVI Miles Card, assuming it’s not your last UNI$-earning card.

Transfer Partners & Fees

UNI$ can be transferred to three frequent flyer programmes (though it’s really two, because converting points to AirAsia is like throwing them away) at the following ratio:

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(UNI$: Partner) 5,000 : 10,000 5,000 : 10,000 2,500 : 4,500

Transfers cost S$27 each (recently increased from S$25), regardless of how many points are transferred. However, if you hold a UOB Reserve, UOB Visa Infinite Metal, UOB Visa Infinite or UOB Privilege Banking Card, you will enjoy free conversions of all UNI$, including those earned on the UOB PRVI Miles Card.

UOB also has an auto-conversion option for KrisFlyer, which costs S$50 per year. Customers who opt in will have their UNI$ automatically converted on the last day of the calendar month, in blocks of UNI$2,500 (half the regular conversion block).

FAQs T&Cs Read Point 53-55

However, you’ll need to keep a minimum balance of UNI$15,000 (30,000 miles) in your account at all times. This is a hefty working capital balance! Make what you will of UOB’s reason for this policy…

Why must a minimum balance of UNI$15,000 be kept KrisFlyer auto conversion programme? This is to give card members the flexibility to convert the UNI$ to other items from UOB Rewards Catalogue. Card members can still choose to convert this UNI$15,000 to KrisFlyer miles by the one time miles redemption process through UOB Rewards Catalogue, subjected to S$25 conversion fee and must be in blocks of 10,000 miles.

Cardmembers who wish to make ad-hoc conversions can still do so, subject to the payment of the usual S$27 fee per conversion, in standard blocks of 5,000 UNI$ (10,000 miles).

Here are the pros and cons of the automatic transfer scheme.

👍 Pros 👎 Cons Pay a single fee for 12 automatic conversions a year

Reduces the minimum conversion block from 5,000 UNI$ (10,000 KrisFlyer miles) to 2,500 UNI$ (5,000 KrisFlyer miles) Only balances in excess of 15,000 UNI$ are converted

Ad-hoc conversions still cost S$27

The 3-year expiry on KrisFlyer miles starts as soon as they are converted. Keeping UNI$ on the UOB side gives you an extra 2 years of validity

Transfer Times

UOB transfers to KrisFlyer are typically completed within 48 hours. Do note that transfers to Asia Miles can take significantly longer; it’s good to budget up to 3 weeks.

If you need your KrisFlyer miles credited instantly, you can move them via Kris+ at a rate of 1,000 UNI$ = 1,700 KrisPay miles. KrisPay miles can then be instantly converted to KrisFlyer miles at a 1:1 ratio.

S$5 for new Kris+ Users Get S$5 when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

However, those 1,000 UNI$ would normally have earned you 2,000 KrisFlyer miles, so you effectively take a 15% haircut. Therefore I wouldn’t recommend taking this option, unless you need a small top-up to redeem a flight, or have an orphan UNI$ balance (<5,000 points).

If you choose to do so nonetheless, do remember that it’s a two-step process:

Transfer UNI$ to KrisPay miles Transfer KrisPay miles to KrisFlyer miles

Do not forget the second step! If you wait more than 21 days, or spend any of the converted KrisPay miles via Kris+, the entire balance will be stuck in the Kris+ app. KrisPay miles expire after six months, and can only be spent at a poor ratio of 100 miles = S$1.

Other card perks

Four free lounge visits

Principal UOB PRVI Miles Cardholders enjoy 4x complimentary airport lounge visits per calendar year, via Priority Pass. These lounge visits are for the principal cardholder only, and cannot be shared with guests. Any guests will be charged at US$35 per visit.

To enjoy this benefit, visit this link to register for your membership. After this, you can access lounges either via the Priority Pass app, or by presenting your physical UOB PRVI Miles Mastercard or Visa at the lounge (AMEX cardholders must use the app). If you’re using your physical card, access is available as soon as 12 hours after registration.

Do note that the visits are allocated per calendar year, which means that you can enjoy eight visits in your first membership year. For example, if my UOB PRVI Miles Card is approved in October 2024:

Upon approval, I receive 4x lounge visits to be used by 31 December 2024

On 1 January 2025, I receive another 4x lounge visits to be used by 31 December 2025

Also note that if you hold multiple UOB PRVI Miles Cards (e.g. UOB PRVI Miles Mastercard and UOB PRVI Miles Visa), your free visits are still capped at four per year overall.

Here’s how this compares to other cards in its segment.

Buy miles with the UOB Payment Facility

UOB PRVI Miles Cardholders have access to a “no questions asked” Payment Facility that lets them buy unlimited miles at 2.3 cents each, subject to their credit limit.

How it works is that cardholders fill out an online form and specify how much they’d like to charge to the facility, e.g. S$5,000. UOB will then:

Deposit S$5,000 into their designated bank account

Charge S$5,115 to their card (S$5,000 + 2.3% fee)

Award UNI$ at a rate of UNI$2.5 per S$5, or 2,500 UNI$ in total (5,000 miles; the payment facility fee doesn’t earn miles)

Cardholders are then out of pocket S$115, for which they purchased 5,000 miles. This works out to 2.3 cents per mile.

Frankly speaking, 2.3 cents per mile is way above what you should be paying, when you can find cheaper alternatives with services like CardUp and Citi PayAll. The only situation where the UOB Payment Facility would make sense is to top off your UNI$ balance to the next 5,000 UNI$ block needed for a transfer.

UOB runs periodic promotions for the UOB Payment Facility which reduce the fee for UOB PRVI Miles Cardholders to 2.1%, but even at that price it’s not really worth considering.

Complimentary airport limo (AMEX only)

Not only is the UOB PRVI Miles AMEX the only S$30,000 credit card to feature a limo benefit, it also has the lowest spending requirement on the market.

By spending S$1,000 in foreign currency (excluding phone, mail or online transactions) in a calendar quarter, cardholders receive two complimentary airport limo transfers to Changi Airport.

This is the lowest spending requirement of any card in Singapore, and even more generous than cards in the $120K segment!

Card Qualifying Spend

Cap

Apply

UOB PRVI Miles AMEX

(T&Cs)

S$1K (in-person FCY) per quarter for 2 rides 2 per quarter

SG

Booking

Book at Maxicab.sg at least 2 days in advance

HSBC Premier Mastercard

Apply

HSBC Premier Mastercard

(T&Cs)

S$12K per quarter for 2 rides 2 per quarter

SG

Booking

Book via Book via TRB Global at least 48h in advance

UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card

Apply

UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card

(T&Cs) None 1 per year

SG Overseas Booking

Book via Mastercard Travel Pass app at least 48h in advance

HSBC Visa Infinite

No spend required for first 2 [Regular] or 4 [Premier] per year

(T&Cs)

S$2K per month for 1 ride 24 per year

Includes free rides

SG

Booking

Book via Book via Ten Concierge website at least 24h in advance



Apply

Maybank Visa Infinite

(T&Cs)

S$3K per month for 1 ride 8 per year

SG

Booking

Book via Lylo at least 5 days in advance OCBC VOYAGE

Apply

OCBC VOYAGE

(T&Cs)

S$12K per quarter for 2 rides 2 per quarter

SG

Booking

Book via OCBC app, or call 6593 9999 at least 48h in advance

Citi Prestige

Apply



(T&Cs)

S$12K per quarter for 2 rides 2 per quarter

SG

Booking

Book via Citi Prestige Digital Concierge at least 48h in advance StanChart Beyond Card

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card

(T&Cs)

None 2 per year*

Priority Banking & Priority Private only

SG Overseas

Booking

Book via Teleport.sg at least 48h in advance *StanChart advertises 10 rides per year for Priority Private Beyond Cardholders. However, this figure already includes the 8 rides that Priority Private customers already enjoy, without the need for the Beyond Card

Limo services need to be booked at least two days in advance of travel. Your card will initially be charged S$45, which will be automatically reimbursed within two months after quarter ends, if the spending criteria is met. In other words, you can ride first, spend later, provided both riding and spending take place in the same quarter.

A maximum of two free rides can be booked per quarter.

Complimentary travel insurance

Coverage Amount Accidental Death S$500,000 Medical Benefits S$50,000

Travel Delay S$200 Policy Wording

UOB PRVI Miles Cardholders who charge air tickets to their credit card will be eligible for complimentary travel insurance. However, coverage does not kick in automatically; they must register via this link at least five working days before departure.

S$500,000 coverage for accidental death is included, as is S$50,000 coverage for emergency medical assistance, evacuation and repatriation (including COVID-19). While there is some token coverage for travel delays as well, there is no coverage for overseas medical expenses, lost or damaged bags, lost personal belongings, trip cancellation or personal liability.

Therefore, I’d highly recommend getting a comprehensive travel insurance policy instead.

Bonus miles offers

UOB PRVI Miles Cardholders enjoy periodic bonus miles offers, usually coinciding with the mid- and year-end travel peak. While a minimum spend is usually required, the resulting earn rate can outperform even specialised spending cards.

Here’s a snapshot of what we’ve seen over the years:

Bonus miles with KrisFlyer UOB Account

UOB PRVI Miles Cardholders can earn bonus miles on their spending with a KrisFlyer UOB Account.

For example, if I spend on my UOB PRVI Miles AMEX in SGD, I will earn:

A base reward of 1.4 mpd from my UOB PRVI Miles AMEX A bonus reward of 5-6 mpd from my KrisFlyer UOB Account

Without Salary Crediting With Salary Crediting UOB PRVI Miles AMEX 1.4 mpd 1.4 mpd KrisFlyer UOB Account 5 mpd 6 mpd Total 6.4 mpd 7.4 mpd To unlock the salary crediting bonus, you must credit a minimum salary of S$1,600 to the KrisFlyer UOB Account



However, I’d strongly advise against this, because the opportunity cost of the funds you need to deposit in the account would almost certainly outweigh the value of any miles earned. That’s mainly because the maximum miles you can earn each month are capped at 5% of your Monthly Average Balance (MAB).

For example, if your MAB is S$1,000 (the minimum required to earn miles), you can earn at most 50 miles (5% of S$1,000) from the KrisFlyer UOB Account each month. Assuming you don’t credit a salary (5 mpd), the account would stop rewarding you after spending just S$10 (50/5 mpd) on your cards!

To learn more about the KrisFlyer UOB Account, and why it’s such a raw deal, refer to the post below.

Visa Infinite

If you have a recently-issued UOB PRVI Miles Visa, you might be surprised to discover that it’s actually a “stealth” Visa Infinite!

Apparently, at some point in mid-2025, newly-issued UOB PRVI Miles Visa cards received this upgraded badge, even though it wasn’t formally announced. You can use this BIN checker to see whether your card has the Visa Infinite badge.

If it does, you’ll receive the following additional benefits.

Terms and Conditions

Summary Review: UOB PRVI Miles Card

Apply (AMEX) Apply (MC) Apply (Visa)

☑ Take It Or Leave It

☐ Leave It



If you’re looking for a general spending option, there are far worse options than the UOB PRVI Miles Card.

The earn rates obviously won’t beat those of specialised spending cards, but they are the highest among the entry-level segment, with reliable boosts during the mid- and year-end peak travel periods. Four lounge visits and complimentary airport limo rides are perks that no other competitor offers, and if nothing else, it’s a way to get a Visa Infinite card at the S$30,000 income level.

On the flip side, the transfer partners are limited, and there are annoying things like S$5 earning blocks and automatic UNI$ deductions for annual fees. But if you can live with that, then the UOB PRVI Miles Card can be the foundation around which you layer other higher-earning options like the UOB Lady’s Card, UOB Preferred Platinum Visa and UOB Visa Signature too.

So that’s my review of the UOB PRVI Miles Card. What do you think?