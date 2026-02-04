Search
World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys: Earn up to 28,000 bonus points

Register and stay between 2 February and 15 April 2026 to earn up to 4,000 bonus points every three nights, capped at 28,000 points.

World of Hyatt has just unveiled its latest Bonus Journeys promotion, which is valid for stays between 2 February and 15 April 2026.

Registered members can earn up to 28,000 bonus points, though you will need to stay at limited-service brands like Hyatt Place and Hyatt Select if you want to unlock the full bonus. 

It feels like a long time since we last saw a Bonus Journeys promotion, so this is certainly welcome news. That said, it’s arguably weaker than the 2X/3X promo we saw offered this time last year.

New World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys promotion

Register Here

World of Hyatt’s latest Bonus Journeys promotion offers:

  • 3,000 bonus points for every three eligible nights, capped at 21,000 bonus points, and
  • 1,000 bonus points for every three eligible nights at Hyatt Place and Hyatt Select hotels, capped at 7,000 bonus points

In other words, there’s an overall cap of 28,000 bonus points, which you’d hit by staying 21 nights during the promotion period.

Here are the key details of the promotion:

  • Registration is required prior to your first eligible stay, and must be done by 15 April 2026
  • Stays booked prior to the start of the promotion are eligible; all that matters is that your check-out dates fall within 2 February to 15 April 2026
  • Nights need not be consecutive; all that matters is the cumulative nights stayed during the promotion period. 
  • Award stays are eligible to earn the bonus
  • While World of Hyatt members can earn points for multiple rooms, only one room will qualify towards this promotion

  • You must book your stays directly with Hyatt to be eligible for this offer

I value a World of Hyatt point at 1.7 US cents each, so this is equivalent to earning an incremental rebate of US$17 per night, or US$23 if you stay at a Hyatt Place or Hyatt Select.

As a reminder, these bonus points are awarded on top of the regular base points that World of Hyatt members earn, which ranges from 5-6.5 points per US$1.

🏨 World of Hyatt Points per US$1
Tier Regular Elite Bonus Total
Member 5 0 5
Discoverist 5
 0.5 5.5
Explorist 5
 1 6
Globalist 5
 1.5 6.5

World of Hyatt fast track offer

Check your eligibility

World of Hyatt has just renewed its fast-track offer for employees of selected MNCs, which grants them instant World of Hyatt Explorist status for a 90-day period, bypassing the usual 30 night requirement.

During this period:

  • members who stay 10 qualifying nights will retain Explorist status until 29 February 2028
  • members who stay 20 qualifying nights will be upgraded to Globalist status until 29 February 2028

Qualifying nights include both points and cash stays, at Hyatt hotels and resorts worldwide.

You’ll need to register by 31 December 2026, but the sooner you complete the challenge the better, since the status expiry date is fixed at February 2028 regardless.

This offer is open to employees of an unspecified list of companies. You can always try your luck by entering your membership number and company email. Known successes include Apple, Ernst & Young, Google, IBM, PWC, LinkedIn, Microsoft and Netflix. 

What cards should you use to make hotel bookings?

Here are the cards you can use for Hyatt hotel bookings. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.

Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must be charged online
DCS Imperium Card
Apply		 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month
HSBC Revolution
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1.5K per c. month. Ends 28 Feb 26
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
 3-4 mpd
FCY only
 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only		 Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 3 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$2K per s. month. No cap
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply
 2.8 mpd
FCY only		 No min. spend and no cap
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
 2.8 mpd
FCY only
 Min S$800 per c. month, no cap
S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Conclusion

Park Hyatt Suzhou

After a very long hiatus, we’re finally seeing another World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys promotion, which offers up to 28,000 bonus points for stays between February and mid-April 2026.

It’s not as lucrative as the 2X/3X deal that was offered during this period last year, but any promotion is welcome at this point.

Even if you have no plans to stay at a Hyatt property just yet, you should probably take a moment to register, just in case.

Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
