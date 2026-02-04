World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys: Earn up to 28,000 bonus points

World of Hyatt has just unveiled its latest Bonus Journeys promotion, which is valid for stays between 2 February and 15 April 2026.

Registered members can earn up to 28,000 bonus points, though you will need to stay at limited-service brands like Hyatt Place and Hyatt Select if you want to unlock the full bonus.

It feels like a long time since we last saw a Bonus Journeys promotion, so this is certainly welcome news. That said, it’s arguably weaker than the 2X/3X promo we saw offered this time last year.

New World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys promotion

World of Hyatt’s latest Bonus Journeys promotion offers:

3,000 bonus points for every three eligible nights, capped at 21,000 bonus points , and

for every three eligible nights, capped at , and 1,000 bonus points for every three eligible nights at Hyatt Place and Hyatt Select hotels, capped at 7,000 bonus points

In other words, there’s an overall cap of 28,000 bonus points, which you’d hit by staying 21 nights during the promotion period.

Here are the key details of the promotion:

Registration is required prior to your first eligible stay, and must be done by 15 April 2026

Stays booked prior to the start of the promotion are eligible; all that matters is that your check-out dates fall within 2 February to 15 April 2026

Nights need not be consecutive; all that matters is the cumulative nights stayed during the promotion period.

be consecutive; all that matters is the cumulative nights stayed during the promotion period. Award stays are eligible to earn the bonus

eligible to earn the bonus While World of Hyatt members can earn points for multiple rooms, only one room will qualify towards this promotion

will qualify towards this promotion You must book your stays directly with Hyatt to be eligible for this offer

I value a World of Hyatt point at 1.7 US cents each, so this is equivalent to earning an incremental rebate of US$17 per night, or US$23 if you stay at a Hyatt Place or Hyatt Select.

As a reminder, these bonus points are awarded on top of the regular base points that World of Hyatt members earn, which ranges from 5-6.5 points per US$1.

🏨 World of Hyatt Points per US$1 Tier Regular Elite Bonus Total Member Member 5 0 5 Discoverist Discoverist 5

0.5 5.5 Explorist Explorist 5

1 6 Globalist Globalist 5

1.5 6.5

World of Hyatt fast track offer

World of Hyatt has just renewed its fast-track offer for employees of selected MNCs, which grants them instant World of Hyatt Explorist status for a 90-day period, bypassing the usual 30 night requirement.

During this period:

members who stay 10 qualifying nights will retain Explorist status until 29 February 2028

will retain until 29 February 2028 members who stay 20 qualifying nights will be upgraded to Globalist status until 29 February 2028

Qualifying nights include both points and cash stays, at Hyatt hotels and resorts worldwide.

You’ll need to register by 31 December 2026, but the sooner you complete the challenge the better, since the status expiry date is fixed at February 2028 regardless.

This offer is open to employees of an unspecified list of companies. You can always try your luck by entering your membership number and company email. Known successes include Apple, Ernst & Young, Google, IBM, PWC, LinkedIn, Microsoft and Netflix.

What cards should you use to make hotel bookings?

Here are the cards you can use for Hyatt hotel bookings. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.

Conclusion

After a very long hiatus, we’re finally seeing another World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys promotion, which offers up to 28,000 bonus points for stays between February and mid-April 2026.

It’s not as lucrative as the 2X/3X deal that was offered during this period last year, but any promotion is welcome at this point.

Even if you have no plans to stay at a Hyatt property just yet, you should probably take a moment to register, just in case.