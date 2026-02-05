Search
HomeCredit CardsAMEX
Credit CardsAMEX

Guide: AMEX Platinum Credit Card S$200 Fashion & Dining credit

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
0

Register your AMEX Platinum Credit Card and get a S$200 Fashion & Dining Credit, valid at hundreds of participating boutiques and restaurants across Singapore.

In January 2026, the AMEX Platinum Credit Card launched its Fashion & Dining credit, a rebrand of the previous Lifestyle credit. 

This offers cardholders a half-yearly S$100 statement credit, valid at a wide range of participating fashion and dining merchants including Club 21, Decathlon, MUJI, Peach Garden, Crystal Jade, Imperial Treasure and Pu Tien. 

If these merchants align with your regular spending habits, this credit can significantly offset the card’s S$327 annual fee. In fact, I’d argue that they’re superior to the statement credits offered by the AMEX Platinum Charge as they’re simpler, require minimal planning to use, and feel more like genuine savings rather than forced spending.

In this guide, we’ll go over all the finer details of how to register and use the credit.

Overview: 2026 Platinum Fashion & Dining credit

Apply

The 2026 Fashion & Dining Credit will be issued as 2x S$100 half-yearly credits, over two redemption periods:

  • Redemption Period 1: 20 January to 30 June 2026 (technically later than 20 January because you need to wait eight weeks for the enrolment link to arrive)
  • Redemption Period 2: 1 July to 31 December 2026

Any unused credits will not be rolled over to the following period, and will be forfeited.

To receive the credit, you must spend at least S$100 in a single transaction, in-store. For example, a single transaction of S$120 would trigger the credit, but two separate transactions of S$60 would not.

This benefit is only for principal cardholders. Spending made on supplementary cards will not trigger the credits.

How to enrol for the credit

Prior to spending, cardholders must register their card via an enrolment link sent to their email. 

  • If you registered for the previous Lifestyle Credit in 2025, and your annual fee was billed between March and December 2025, you will receive the enrolment link within eight weeks from 20 January 2026
  • If you registered for the previous Lifestyle Credit in 2025, and your annual fee was billed between January and May 2025, or if you didn’t register for the Lifestyle Credit in 2025, you will only receive the enrolment link within eight weeks from paying 2026/27’s annual fee
⚠️ Important Note

Initially, American Express said that only cardholders whose annual fee was billed between June and December 2025 would receive their enrolment link within eight weeks of 20 January 2026. 

However, the website was later updated to widen the scope to cardholders whose annual fee was billed between March to December 2025.

The table below summarises the possibilities.

Registered for Lifestyle Credit in 2025? 2025/26 Annual Fee Billed Enrolment Link Received
Yes Jan to Feb 2025 8 weeks from payment of 2026/27 annual fee
Yes Mar to Dec 2025 8 weeks from 20 Jan 2026
No Anytime in 2025 8 weeks from payment of 2026/27 annual fee
⚠️ Approval vs Annual Fee Billing date
Do remember that there’s a time lag between approval and annual fee billing. The annual fee is usually billed one month after approval. For example, my AMEX Platinum Credit Card was approved on 19 September 2025, but the annual fee was only billed on 14 October 2025

Once the enrolment link is received, you can register and spend immediately. 

Does it really take eight weeks to get an enrolment link?

Officially, you will need to wait up to eight weeks to receive your enrolment link. 

It remains to be seen whether this is actually the case, but for what it’s worth, in 2025 I registered for the Lifestyle Credit on 30 October 2025 and received my enrolment link on 8 December 2025, a wait time of just over five weeks.

When are statement credits awarded?

Statement credits are usually awarded within 3-4 days of the transaction, but may take up to 60 days to post (unlikely, based on my experience).

Since this works as a rebate rather than a refund, you will still earn points for the full amount of spend (though the AMEX Platinum Credit Card is not particularly known for its earn rates anyway!).

Example from 2025’s Lifestyle credit. Note how the statement credit does not result in a deduction of points earned

For the avoidance of doubt, statement credits will not act as a contra to minimum spend for the purposes of welcome offers.

For example, if the minimum spend required for a welcome offer is S$1,000, and you spend the entire amount at a participating Fashion & Dining credit merchant, the S$100 statement credit you receive will not be deducted from the S$1,000 when computing minimum spend. 

What if my annual fee is waived?

It may be possible, under certain circumstances, to waive the AMEX Platinum Credit Card’s annual fee.

However, if you receive an annual fee waiver, you will not receive an enrolment link for the Fashion & Dining credit. This is strictly linked to the payment of the annual fee.

Which merchants are participating?

The full list of merchants participating in the 2026 Fashion & Dining credit can be found here.

Do pay special attention to the locations, because not every outlet may be participating. Online spending is explicitly excluded.

Fashion

Decathlon Singapore
👗 Participating Fashion Merchants
  • & Other Stories
  • Ba&sh*
  • Benjamin Barker
  • Brunello Cucinelli*
  • Calvin Klein
  • Charles & Keith
  • Chloe
  • Club 21 
  • Coach 
  • Cos 
  • Decathlon
  • Dover Street Market 
  • DKNY
  • Emporio Armani*
  • Giorgio Armani*
  • Hugo Boss
  • Love, Bonito
  • Lululemon
  • Marks & Spencer
  • Manolo Blahnik*
  • Massimo Dutti
  • Michael Kors
  • Montblanc*
  • MUJI
  • Pedro
  • Polo Ralph Lauren
  • Saint Laurent
  • Stone Island*
  • Swatch
*Also 10Xcelerator partner

Some of these merchants are also part of the 10Xcelerator programme, which offers AMEX Platinum Credit Card members an enhanced rate of 3.47 mpd, versus the usual 0.69 mpd. That may not sound as impressive as the 4 mpd of other cards, but believe me, this is already considered excellent by AMEX standards!

Dining

Tapas24 Singapore

Love Dining partners

🍽️ Participating Hotels
  • Copthorne King’s Hotel
    • Connections
    • Princess Terrace Cafe
    • Tien Court Restaurant
  • Fairmont Singapore
    • Anti:Dote
    • Asian Market Cafe
    • Prego
    • The Eight
  • Grand Copthorne Waterfront Singapore
    • Food Capital
    • Riverside Terrace
    • Sansara
    • The Lobby Lounge
  • JW Marriott Singapore South Beach
    • Akira Back
    • Beach Road Kitchen
  • M Hotel Singapore
    • Cafe 2000
    • The Buffet Restaurant
  • Orchard Hotel Singapore
    • Bar Intermezzo
    • Hua Ting Restaurant
    • The Orchard Cafe
  • Pan Pacific Orchard Singapore
    • Mosella
    • Florette
  • Paradox Merchant Court
    • Blue Potato
    • Crossroads Bar
    • Ellenborough Market Cafe
  • Pullman Singapore Hill Street
    • Madison’s
    • MOGA
  • Resorts World Sentosa
    • CHIFA!
    • Soi Social
  • Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel
    • Crossroads Cafe
    • Crossroads Buffet
    • Lobby Lounge
  • St. Regis Singapore
    • Sophia
    • The Tea Room
    • The St. Regis Bar
    • Yan Ting
  • Sofitel Singapore City Centre
    • 1864
    • Racines
  • Swissotel The Stamford
    • Clove
    • Kopi Tiam
    • SKAI Bar
    • SKAI Restaurant
    • Stamford Brasserie
  • The Fullerton Hotel
    • Town Restaurant
  • The Capitol Kempinski
    • 15 Stamford Restaurant
    • Capital Bistro Bar Patisserie
    • The Bar at 15 Stamford
    • Lobby Lounge
  • W Sentosa Cove
    • WOO BAR
    • SKIRT
    • Kitchen Table
🍽️ Participating Restaurants
  • Bacha Coffee 
  • Barossa Steak & Grill
  • Cali
  • Cultivate Cafe 
  • Escape
  • Harry’s
  • Jia He Chinese Restaurant
  • L’Angelus
  • La Nonna
  • Lawry’s The Prime Rib
  • Les Bouchons
  • Napoleon
  • Oud Restaurant
  • Peach Garden
  • Quenino
  • Sanctuary Tearoom 
  • Santi’s Pizza & Produce 
  • Sarai Fine Thai 
  • Sen of Japan
  • Si Chuan Dou Hua
  • Spizza
  • Tablescape Restaurant & Bar
  • Tanoke
  • Tapas 24
  • Vineyard at HortPark
  • Wooloomooloo Steakhouse
  • Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant

The Fashion & Dining Credit is stackable with Love Dining discounts; all that matters is the nett amount charged to the card.

For example, if I were to dine as a party of two and spend S$167 on food:

  • The 50% Love Dining discount would cut the bill to S$83.50
  • After 10% service charge and 9% GST, the bill becomes S$100.12
  • This will trigger the S$100 Fashion & Dining Credit, making the total out-of-pocket cost just S$0.12

Note that some Love Dining restaurants (like Sen of Japan) apply the service charge and GST to the pre-Love Dining price, so your calculations will be slightly different in that case.

Michelin-Starred Restaurants

🍽️ Participating Restaurants
  • Candlenut
  • Odette
  • Pangium

Established Dining Concepts

🍽️ Participating Restaurants
  • Belimbing Restaurant
  • Cedric Grolet Singapore
  • Claudine
  • Como Cuisine at Como Orchard
  • Cote Singapore
  • Fico
  • Ippoh Tempura Bar
  • Marche
  • Somma Restaurant
  • Tanjong Beach Club
  • The Coconut Club

Established Chinese Dining Brands

🍽️ Participating Restaurants
  • Crystal Jade Golden Palace
  • Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen
  • Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao
  • Crystal Jade Palace
  • Crystal Jade Pavilion
  • Imperial Treasure Cantonese Cuisine
  • Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine
  • Imperial Treasure Fine Shanghai Cuisine
  • Imperial Treasure Huai Yang Cuisine
  • Imperial Treasure Steamboat Restaurant
  • Imperial Treasure Super Peking Duck
  • Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine
  • Pu Tien
  • Qin Restaurant & Bar
  • Sufood
  • Tong Le Private Dining
  • Treasures Yi Dian Xin
  • Tunglok Heen
  • Tunglok Peking Duck
  • Tunglok Seafood
  • Tunglok Signatures
  • Uncle Fong Hotpot Restaurant
  • Ushio Sumiyaki & Sake Bar

Overview: AMEX Platinum Credit Card

AMEX Platinum Credit Card
Apply
Income Req. Not stated Points Validity No expiry
Annual Fee S$327
 Min.
Transfer		 550 MR points
(250 miles)
FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee None
Local Earn 0.57 mpd Points Pool? Yes
FCY Earn 0.57 mpd Lounge Access? No
Special Earn 2.84 mpd on 10Xcelerator merchants Airport Limo? No
Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The AMEX Platinum Credit Card earns 2 MR points per S$1.60 spent (0.57 mpd) in Singapore or overseas, with an upsized 10 MR points per S$1.60 spent (2.84 mpd) at 10Xcelerator merchants.

Other benefits include:

American Express no longer publishes minimum income requirements for any of its cards, and all approvals are subject to internal review.

At the time of publishing, the AMEX Platinum Credit Card is offering a welcome gift of 43,750 bonus MR points (19,886 miles) to new-to-AMEX customers who spend at least S$1,000 within the first two months of approval. 

Conclusion

The 2026 Fashion & Dining credit offers AMEX Platinum Credit Card customers a S$200 spending spree. Although it’s split into two half-year allotments, the extensive range of participating restaurants and fashion brands makes it relatively easy to utilise.

What’s more, some of the participating merchants are part of Love Dining or the 10Xcelerator programme, allowing cardholders to stack additional discounts or bonus points.

This credit alone already covers 60% of the card’s annual fee, so together with Love Dining discounts, most cardholders should be able to get more out of the card than they pay.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Singapore Airlines adds WhatsApp call option for PPS Club members
Next article
AAS RoadPlus+ overseas rental car insurance: Not what I was hoping for

Similar Articles

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Feb 28, 2026
AMEX Platinum Charge
Get up to 63,750 miles with $3K spend in the first 90 days
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
StanChart Visa Infinite
Get up to 52,800 miles with $2K spend in the first 60 days
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Mar 11, 2026
AMEX Platinum Charge doubles welcome offer for existing customers
6
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,806FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportswdsuobdbscitibankoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverloungehotel reviewstaycations

© Copyright 2026 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg