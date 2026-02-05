Guide: AMEX Platinum Credit Card S$200 Fashion & Dining credit

In January 2026, the AMEX Platinum Credit Card launched its Fashion & Dining credit, a rebrand of the previous Lifestyle credit.

This offers cardholders a half-yearly S$100 statement credit, valid at a wide range of participating fashion and dining merchants including Club 21, Decathlon, MUJI, Peach Garden, Crystal Jade, Imperial Treasure and Pu Tien.

If these merchants align with your regular spending habits, this credit can significantly offset the card’s S$327 annual fee. In fact, I’d argue that they’re superior to the statement credits offered by the AMEX Platinum Charge as they’re simpler, require minimal planning to use, and feel more like genuine savings rather than forced spending.

In this guide, we’ll go over all the finer details of how to register and use the credit.

Overview: 2026 Platinum Fashion & Dining credit

The 2026 Fashion & Dining Credit will be issued as 2x S$100 half-yearly credits, over two redemption periods:

Redemption Period 1: 20 January to 30 June 2026 (technically later than 20 January because you need to wait eight weeks for the enrolment link to arrive)

20 January to 30 June 2026 Redemption Period 2: 1 July to 31 December 2026

Any unused credits will not be rolled over to the following period, and will be forfeited.

To receive the credit, you must spend at least S$100 in a single transaction, in-store. For example, a single transaction of S$120 would trigger the credit, but two separate transactions of S$60 would not.

This benefit is only for principal cardholders. Spending made on supplementary cards will not trigger the credits.

How to enrol for the credit

Prior to spending, cardholders must register their card via an enrolment link sent to their email.

If you registered for the previous Lifestyle Credit in 2025, and your annual fee was billed between March and December 2025 , you will receive the enrolment link within eight weeks from 20 January 2026

, you will receive the enrolment link within If you registered for the previous Lifestyle Credit in 2025, and your annual fee was billed between January and May 2025, or if you didn’t register for the Lifestyle Credit in 2025, you will only receive the enrolment link within eight weeks from paying 2026/27’s annual fee

⚠️ Important Note Initially, American Express said that only cardholders whose annual fee was billed between June and December 2025 would receive their enrolment link within eight weeks of 20 January 2026. However, the website was later updated to widen the scope to cardholders whose annual fee was billed between March to December 2025.

The table below summarises the possibilities.

Registered for Lifestyle Credit in 2025? 2025/26 Annual Fee Billed Enrolment Link Received Yes Jan to Feb 2025 8 weeks from payment of 2026/27 annual fee Yes Mar to Dec 2025 8 weeks from 20 Jan 2026 No Anytime in 2025 8 weeks from payment of 2026/27 annual fee

⚠️ Approval vs Annual Fee Billing date approval and annual fee billing. The annual fee is usually billed one month after approval. For example, my Do remember that there’s a time lag betweenandThe annual fee is usually billed one month after approval. For example, my AMEX Platinum Credit Card was approved on 19 September 2025, but the annual fee was only billed on 14 October 2025

Once the enrolment link is received, you can register and spend immediately.

Does it really take eight weeks to get an enrolment link?

Officially, you will need to wait up to eight weeks to receive your enrolment link.

It remains to be seen whether this is actually the case, but for what it’s worth, in 2025 I registered for the Lifestyle Credit on 30 October 2025 and received my enrolment link on 8 December 2025, a wait time of just over five weeks.

When are statement credits awarded?

Statement credits are usually awarded within 3-4 days of the transaction, but may take up to 60 days to post (unlikely, based on my experience).

Since this works as a rebate rather than a refund, you will still earn points for the full amount of spend (though the AMEX Platinum Credit Card is not particularly known for its earn rates anyway!).

For the avoidance of doubt, statement credits will not act as a contra to minimum spend for the purposes of welcome offers.

For example, if the minimum spend required for a welcome offer is S$1,000, and you spend the entire amount at a participating Fashion & Dining credit merchant, the S$100 statement credit you receive will not be deducted from the S$1,000 when computing minimum spend.

What if my annual fee is waived?

It may be possible, under certain circumstances, to waive the AMEX Platinum Credit Card’s annual fee.

However, if you receive an annual fee waiver, you will not receive an enrolment link for the Fashion & Dining credit. This is strictly linked to the payment of the annual fee.

Which merchants are participating?

The full list of merchants participating in the 2026 Fashion & Dining credit can be found here.

Do pay special attention to the locations, because not every outlet may be participating. Online spending is explicitly excluded.

Fashion

👗 Participating Fashion Merchants & Other Stories

Ba&sh*

Benjamin Barker

Brunello Cucinelli*

Calvin Klein

Charles & Keith

Chloe

Club 21

Coach

Cos

Decathlon

Dover Street Market

DKNY

Emporio Armani*

Giorgio Armani* Hugo Boss

Love, Bonito

Lululemon

Marks & Spencer

Manolo Blahnik*

Massimo Dutti

Michael Kors

Montblanc*

MUJI

Pedro

Polo Ralph Lauren

Saint Laurent

Stone Island*

Swatch *Also 10Xcelerator partner

Some of these merchants are also part of the 10Xcelerator programme, which offers AMEX Platinum Credit Card members an enhanced rate of 3.47 mpd, versus the usual 0.69 mpd. That may not sound as impressive as the 4 mpd of other cards, but believe me, this is already considered excellent by AMEX standards!

Dining

Love Dining partners

🍽️ Participating Hotels Copthorne King’s Hotel Connections Princess Terrace Cafe Tien Court Restaurant

Fairmont Singapore Anti:Dote Asian Market Cafe Prego The Eight

Grand Copthorne Waterfront Singapore Food Capital Riverside Terrace Sansara The Lobby Lounge

JW Marriott Singapore South Beach Akira Back Beach Road Kitchen

M Hotel Singapore Cafe 2000 The Buffet Restaurant

Orchard Hotel Singapore Bar Intermezzo Hua Ting Restaurant The Orchard Cafe

Pan Pacific Orchard Singapore Mosella Florette

Paradox Merchant Court Blue Potato Crossroads Bar Ellenborough Market Cafe

Pullman Singapore Hill Street Madison’s MOGA

Resorts World Sentosa CHIFA! Soi Social

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel Crossroads Cafe Crossroads Buffet Lobby Lounge

St. Regis Singapore Sophia The Tea Room The St. Regis Bar Yan Ting

Sofitel Singapore City Centre 1864 Racines

Swissotel The Stamford Clove Kopi Tiam SKAI Bar SKAI Restaurant Stamford Brasserie

The Fullerton Hotel Town Restaurant

The Capitol Kempinski 15 Stamford Restaurant Capital Bistro Bar Patisserie The Bar at 15 Stamford Lobby Lounge

W Sentosa Cove WOO BAR SKIRT Kitchen Table



🍽️ Participating Restaurants Bacha Coffee

Barossa Steak & Grill

Cali

Cultivate Cafe

Escape

Harry’s

Jia He Chinese Restaurant

L’Angelus

La Nonna

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Les Bouchons

Napoleon

Oud Restaurant

Peach Garden

Quenino

Sanctuary Tearoom

Santi’s Pizza & Produce

Sarai Fine Thai

Sen of Japan

Si Chuan Dou Hua

Spizza

Tablescape Restaurant & Bar

Tanoke

Tapas 24

Vineyard at HortPark

Wooloomooloo Steakhouse

Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant

The Fashion & Dining Credit is stackable with Love Dining discounts; all that matters is the nett amount charged to the card.

For example, if I were to dine as a party of two and spend S$167 on food:

The 50% Love Dining discount would cut the bill to S$83.50

After 10% service charge and 9% GST, the bill becomes S$100.12

This will trigger the S$100 Fashion & Dining Credit, making the total out-of-pocket cost just S$0.12

Note that some Love Dining restaurants (like Sen of Japan) apply the service charge and GST to the pre-Love Dining price, so your calculations will be slightly different in that case.

Michelin-Starred Restaurants

🍽️ Participating Restaurants Candlenut

Odette

Pangium

Established Dining Concepts

🍽️ Participating Restaurants Belimbing Restaurant

Cedric Grolet Singapore

Claudine

Como Cuisine at Como Orchard

Cote Singapore

Fico

Ippoh Tempura Bar

Marche

Somma Restaurant

Tanjong Beach Club

The Coconut Club

Established Chinese Dining Brands

🍽️ Participating Restaurants Crystal Jade Golden Palace

Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen

Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao

Crystal Jade Palace

Crystal Jade Pavilion

Imperial Treasure Cantonese Cuisine

Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine

Imperial Treasure Fine Shanghai Cuisine

Imperial Treasure Huai Yang Cuisine

Imperial Treasure Steamboat Restaurant

Imperial Treasure Super Peking Duck

Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine

Pu Tien

Qin Restaurant & Bar

Sufood

Tong Le Private Dining

Treasures Yi Dian Xin

Tunglok Heen

Tunglok Peking Duck

Tunglok Seafood

Tunglok Signatures

Uncle Fong Hotpot Restaurant

Ushio Sumiyaki & Sake Bar

Overview: AMEX Platinum Credit Card

AMEX Platinum Credit Card Apply Income Req. Not stated Points Validity No expiry Annual Fee S$327

Min.

Transfer 550 MR points

(250 miles) FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee None Local Earn 0.57 mpd Points Pool? Yes FCY Earn 0.57 mpd Lounge Access? No

Special Earn 2.84 mpd on 10Xcelerator merchants Airport Limo? No

Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The AMEX Platinum Credit Card earns 2 MR points per S$1.60 spent (0.57 mpd) in Singapore or overseas, with an upsized 10 MR points per S$1.60 spent (2.84 mpd) at 10Xcelerator merchants.

Other benefits include:

Up to 50% off dining at selected hotels and restaurants with the Love Dining programme

1-for-1 drinks with Chillax

Complimentary green fees at more than 40 golf clubs in Singapore, Cambodia, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam

12-month Comoclub C4 membership

American Express no longer publishes minimum income requirements for any of its cards, and all approvals are subject to internal review.

At the time of publishing, the AMEX Platinum Credit Card is offering a welcome gift of 43,750 bonus MR points (19,886 miles) to new-to-AMEX customers who spend at least S$1,000 within the first two months of approval.

Conclusion

The 2026 Fashion & Dining credit offers AMEX Platinum Credit Card customers a S$200 spending spree. Although it’s split into two half-year allotments, the extensive range of participating restaurants and fashion brands makes it relatively easy to utilise.

What’s more, some of the participating merchants are part of Love Dining or the 10Xcelerator programme, allowing cardholders to stack additional discounts or bonus points.

This credit alone already covers 60% of the card’s annual fee, so together with Love Dining discounts, most cardholders should be able to get more out of the card than they pay.